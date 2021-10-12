CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

DecGAN: Decoupling Generative Adversarial Network detecting abnormal neural circuits for Alzheimer's disease

By Junren Pan, Baiying Lei, Shuqiang Wang, Bingchuan Wang, Yong Liu, Yanyan Shen
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

One of the main reasons for Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the disorder of some neural circuits. Existing methods for AD prediction have achieved great success, however, detecting abnormal neural circuits from the perspective of brain networks is still a big challenge. In this work, a novel decoupling generative

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Neuroscience News

Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease May Be Detectable Before Significant Symptoms Are Obvious

Summary: People with genetic risks for Alzheimer’s disease may exhibit changes in brain structure and reduced performance in cognitive tests long before symptoms of the neurodegenerative disease become obvious. Source: University of Glasgow. Healthy people with a higher genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease may show differences in brain structure and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wxxinews.org

Connections: The latest in Alzheimer's disease research and treatment

According to the Alzheimer's Association, by 2050, the number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to reach 12.7 million. What do families need to know about the diagnosis and treatment of the disease?. Our guests discuss the latest in Alzheimer's research, and we hear from...
ROCHESTER, NY
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoupling#Neural#Disease#Alzheimer#Lg
healththoroughfare.com

Closer to Defeating Alzheimer’s Disease: Why Consuming Basil is a Good Idea

The world sure needs more ways to fight Alzheimer’s disease, and a preclinical study led by researchers from the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) is telling us that relying on basil could be the answer. The natural compound known as fenchol, which is abundant in plants such as basil, has the key for reducing neurotoxic amyloid-beta from the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Alzheimer’s Disease and COVID-19 Share a Genetic Risk Factor

A study led by University College London (UCL) has found a link between genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease and susceptibility to critical illness with COVID-19. The findings, published in Brain, could open the door for new targets for drug development. For the study, the research team sought to build on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A water pill against Alzheimer's disease

The apolipoprotein E gene Îµ4 allele (APOE4) is the strongest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Over 60% of patients have at least one APOE4 allele. A drug discovery approach targeting aging and AD transcriptomic signatures suggests bumetanide might prevent or treat AD in people with the APOE4/APOE4 genotype.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
baltimorenews.net

Personality traits linked to hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): A recent study led by scientists from the Florida State University College of Medicine has discovered that changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease are linked with personality traits associated with the condition of an individual. The study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
WEKU

This week In Conversation: Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

More than 6 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, making it the most common form of dementia. Dementia, in any form, interferes with cognitive function, memory and personality. It can dramatically affect the life of the person with it, and their loved ones who serve as caretakers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Antioxidants to prevent Alzheimer's disease

Research conducted by Ph.D student Mohamed Raâfet Ben Khedher and postdoctoral researcher Mohamed Haddad of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has shown that an oxidation-antioxidant imbalance in the blood is an early indicator of Alzheimer's disease, rather than a consequence. This breakthrough made by researchers under the supervision of the Professor Charles Ramassamy provides an avenue for preventive intervention: the antioxidants intake.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
r-bloggers.com

FairPAN — bringing fairness to neural networks

[This article was first published on R in ResponsibleML on Medium, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. FairPAN — bringing fairness to neural...
COMPUTERS
Genetic Engineering News

Researchers Unravel Insights into Wiring of Neural Circuit in Mice

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies® (BRAIN​) Initiative Cell Census Network (BICCN) has developed an atlas of cell types and an anatomical neuronal wiring diagram for the mammalian primary motor cortex, derived from detailed studies of mice, monkeys, and humans. More than 250 scientists at more than 45 institutions across three continents have collaborated to make the resource available. The atlas provides a foundation for more in-depth study of cell types in the rest of the mammalian brain. The findings appear as 17 associated papers published in a dedicated issue of the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is the difference between Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease?

Notes that Parkinson’s affects dopamine-producing nerve cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra. Death or impairment of nerve cells leads to a decrease in dopamine production which affects movement. Parkinson’s may also affect other neurotransmitters that regulate functions such as blood pressure, digestion, and sweating. A...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
rdworldonline.com

Cell “Fingerprinting” could yield long-awaited Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic

A technology developed by scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) shows great promise for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms arise, potentially changing the course of research and treatment for this condition, which affects millions of people worldwide and is estimated to be the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-explaining Neural Network with Plausible Explanations

Explaining the predictions of complex deep learning models, often referred to as black boxes, is critical in high-stakes domains like healthcare. However, post-hoc model explanations often are not understandable by clinicians and are difficult to integrate into clinical workflow. Further, while most explainable models use individual clinical variables as units of explanation, human understanding often rely on higher-level concepts or feature representations. In this paper, we propose a novel, self-explaining neural network for longitudinal in-hospital mortality prediction using domain-knowledge driven Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) organ-specific scores as the atomic units of explanation. We also design a novel procedure to quantitatively validate the model explanations against gold standard discharge diagnosis information of patients. Our results provide interesting insights into how each of the SOFA organ scores contribute to mortality at different timesteps within longitudinal patient trajectory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Metaparametric Neural Networks for Survival Analysis

Survival analysis is a critical tool for the modelling of time-to-event data, such as life expectancy after a cancer diagnosis or optimal maintenance scheduling for complex machinery. However, current neural network models provide an imperfect solution for survival analysis as they either restrict the shape of the target probability distribution or restrict the estimation to pre-determined times. As a consequence, current survival neural networks lack the ability to estimate a generic function without prior knowledge of its structure. In this article, we present the metaparametric neural network framework that encompasses existing survival analysis methods and enables their extension to solve the aforementioned issues. This framework allows survival neural networks to satisfy the same independence of generic function estimation from the underlying data structure that characterizes their regression and classification counterparts. Further, we demonstrate the application of the metaparametric framework using both simulated and large real-world datasets and show that it outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods in (i) capturing nonlinearities, and (ii) identifying temporal patterns, leading to more accurate overall estimations whilst placing no restrictions on the underlying function structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

3D Meta-Segmentation Neural Network

Though deep learning methods have shown great success in 3D point cloud part segmentation, they generally rely on a large volume of labeled training data, which makes the model suffer from unsatisfied generalization abilities to unseen classes with limited data. To address this problem, we present a novel meta-learning strategy that regards the 3D shape segmentation function as a task. By training over a number of 3D part segmentation tasks, our method is capable to learn the prior over the respective 3D segmentation function space which leads to an optimal model that is rapidly adapting to new part segmentation tasks. To implement our meta-learning strategy, we propose two novel modules: meta part segmentation learner and part segmentation learner. During the training process, the part segmentation learner is trained to complete a specific part segmentation task in the few-shot scenario. In the meantime, the meta part segmentation learner is trained to capture the prior from multiple similar part segmentation tasks. Based on the learned information of task distribution, our meta part segmentation learner is able to dynamically update the part segmentation learner with optimal parameters which enable our part segmentation learner to rapidly adapt and have great generalization ability on new part segmentation tasks. We demonstrate that our model achieves superior part segmentation performance with the few-shot setting on the widely used dataset: ShapeNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Pairwise Margin Maximization for Deep Neural Networks

The weight decay regularization term is widely used during training to constrain expressivity, avoid overfitting, and improve generalization. Historically, this concept was borrowed from the SVM maximum margin principle and extended to multi-class deep networks. Carefully inspecting this principle reveals that it is not optimal for multi-class classification in general, and in particular when using deep neural networks. In this paper, we explain why this commonly used principle is not optimal and propose a new regularization scheme, called {\em Pairwise Margin Maximization} (PMM), which measures the minimal amount of displacement an instance should take until its predicted classification is switched. In deep neural networks, PMM can be implemented in the vector space before the network's output layer, i.e., in the deep feature space, where we add an additional normalization term to avoid convergence to a trivial solution. We demonstrate empirically a substantial improvement when training a deep neural network with PMM compared to the standard regularization terms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multi-fidelity information fusion with concatenated neural networks

Recently, computational modeling has shifted towards the use of deep learning, and other data-driven modeling frameworks. Although this shift in modeling holds promise in many applications like design optimization and real-time control by lowering the computational burden, training deep learning models needs a huge amount of data. This big data is not always available for scientific problems and leads to poorly generalizable data-driven models. This gap can be furnished by leveraging information from physics-based models. Exploiting prior knowledge about the problem at hand, this study puts forth a concatenated neural network approach to build more tailored, effective, and efficient machine learning models. For our analysis, without losing its generalizability and modularity, we focus on the development of predictive models for laminar and turbulent boundary layer flows. In particular, we combine the self-similarity solution and power-law velocity profile (low-fidelity models) with the noisy data obtained either from experiments or computational fluid dynamics simulations (high-fidelity models) through a concatenated neural network. We illustrate how the knowledge from these simplified models results in reducing uncertainties associated with deep learning models. The proposed framework produces physically consistent models that attempt to achieve better generalization than data-driven models obtained purely based on data. While we demonstrate our framework for a problem relevant to fluid mechanics, its workflow and principles can be adopted for many scientific problems where empirical models are prevalent. In line with grand demands in novel physics-guided machine learning principles, this work builds a bridge between extensive physics-based theories and data-driven modeling paradigms and paves the way for using hybrid modeling approaches for next-generation digital twin technologies.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy