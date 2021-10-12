CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Diffusion Variational Autoencoder for Periodic Material Generation

By Tian Xie, Xiang Fu, Octavian-Eugen Ganea, Regina Barzilay, Tommi Jaakkola
 10 days ago

Generating the periodic structure of stable materials is a long-standing challenge for the material design community. This task is difficult because stable materials only exist in a low-dimensional subspace of all possible periodic arrangements of atoms: 1) the coordinates must lie in the local

ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
Diffusion pore imaging in the presence of extraporal water

Dominik Ludwig, Frederik Bernd Laun, Karel D. Klika, Julian Rauch, Mark Edward Ladd, Peter Bachert, Tristan Anselm Kuder. Diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) is a powerful non-invasive tool which is widely used in clinical routine. Mostly, apparent diffusion coefficient maps are acquired, which cannot be directly related to cellular structure. More recently...
Phase field models for thermal fracturing and their variational structures

It is often observed that thermal stress enhances crack propagation in materials, and conversely, crack propagation can contribute to temperature shifts in materials. In this study, we first consider the thermoelasticity model proposed by M. A. Biot (1956) and study its energy dissipation property. The Biot thermoelasticity model takes into account the following effects. Thermal expansion and contraction are caused by temperature changes, and conversely, temperatures decrease in expanding areas but increase in contracting areas. In addition, we examine its thermomechanical properties through several numerical examples and observe that the stress near a singular point is enhanced by the thermoelastic effect. In the second part, we propose two crack propagation models under thermal stress by coupling a phase field model for crack propagation and the Biot thermoelasticity model and show their variational structures. In our numerical experiments, we investigate how thermal coupling affects the crack speed and shape. In particular, we observe that the lowest temperature appears near the crack tip, and the crack propagation is accelerated by the enhanced thermal stress.
Control of diffusion-driven pattern formation behind a wave of competency

In certain biological contexts, such as the plumage patterns of birds and stripes on certain species of fishes, pattern formation takes place behind a so-called ``wave of competency". Currently, the effects of a wave of competency on the patterning outcome is not well-understood. In this study, we use Turing's diffusion-driven instability model to study pattern formation behind a wave of competency, under a range of wave speeds. Numerical simulations show that in one spatial dimension a slower wave speed drives a sequence of peak splittings in the pattern, whereas a higher wave speed leads to peak insertions. In two spatial dimensions, we observe stripes that are either perpendicular or parallel to the moving boundary under slow or fast wave speeds, respectively. We argue that there is a correspondence between the one- and two-dimensional phenomena, and that pattern formation behind a wave of competency can account for the pattern organization observed in many biological systems.
Statistical Regeneration Guarantees of the Wasserstein Autoencoder with Latent Space Consistency

The introduction of Variational Autoencoders (VAE) has been marked as a breakthrough in the history of representation learning models. Besides having several accolades of its own, VAE has successfully flagged off a series of inventions in the form of its immediate successors. Wasserstein Autoencoder (WAE), being an heir to that realm carries with it all of the goodness and heightened generative promises, matching even the generative adversarial networks (GANs). Needless to say, recent years have witnessed a remarkable resurgence in statistical analyses of the GANs. Similar examinations for Autoencoders, however, despite their diverse applicability and notable empirical performance, remain largely absent. To close this gap, in this paper, we investigate the statistical properties of WAE. Firstly, we provide statistical guarantees that WAE achieves the target distribution in the latent space, utilizing the Vapnik Chervonenkis (VC) theory. The main result, consequently ensures the regeneration of the input distribution, harnessing the potential offered by Optimal Transport of measures under the Wasserstein metric. This study, in turn, hints at the class of distributions WAE can reconstruct after suffering a compression in the form of a latent law.
Clustering effects on the diffusion of patchy colloids in disordered porous media

Enskog theory is extended for the description of the self-diffusion coefficient of patchy colloidal fluid in disordered porous media. The theory includes the contact values of fluid-fluid and fluid-matrix pair distribution functions that are modified to include the dependence from the so-called probe particle porosity, $\phi$, in order to correctly describe the effects of trapping the fluid particles by a matrix. The proposed expressions for the modified contact values of fluid-fluid and fluid-matrix pair distribution functions include three terms. Namely, a hard sphere contribution obtained by us in the previous work [Holovko M. F., Korvatska M. Ya., Condens. Matter Phys., 2020, 23, 23605], the depletion contribution connected with the cluster-cluster and cluster-matrix repulsion and the intramolecular correlation inside the cluster. It is shown that the last term leads to a remarkable decrease of the self-diffusion coefficient at a low fluid density. With a decreasing matrix porosity, this effect becomes weaker. For intermediate fluid densities, the depletion contribution leads to an increase of the self-diffusion coefficient in comparison with the hard sphere fluid. For a sufficiently dense fluid, the self-diffusion coefficient strongly decreases due to a hard sphere effect. The influence of the cluster size and the type of clusters as well as of the parameters of porous media is investigated and discussed in detail.
Variational Quantum Simulation of Chemical Dynamics with Quantum Computers

Classical simulation of real-space quantum dynamics is challenging due to the exponential scaling of computational cost with system dimensions. Quantum computer offers the potential to simulate quantum dynamics with polynomial complexity; however, existing quantum algorithms based on the split-operator techniques require large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computers that remain elusive in the near future. Here we present variational simulations of real-space quantum dynamics suitable for implementation in Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices. The Hamiltonian is first encoded onto qubits using a discrete variable representation (DVR) and binary encoding scheme. We show that direct application of real-time variational quantum algorithm based on the McLachlan's principle is inefficient as the measurement cost grows exponentially with the qubit number for general potential energy and extremely small time-step size is required to achieve accurate results. Motivated by the insights that most chemical dynamics occur in the low energy subspace, we propose a subspace expansion method by projecting the total Hamiltonian, including the time-dependent driving field, onto the system low-energy eigenstate subspace using quantum computers, the exact quantum dynamics within the subspace can then be solved classically. We show that the measurement cost of the subspace approach grows polynomially with dimensionality for general potential energy. Our numerical examples demonstrate the capability of our approach, even under intense laser fields. Our work opens the possibility of simulating chemical dynamics with NISQ hardware.
Reconstruction of Fragmented Trajectories of Collective Motion using Hadamard Deep Autoencoders

Learning dynamics of collectively moving agents such as fish or humans is an active field in research. Due to natural phenomena such as occlusion and change of illumination, the multi-object methods tracking such dynamics might lose track of the agents where that might result fragmentation in the constructed trajectories. Here, we present an extended deep autoencoder (DA) that we train only on fully observed segments of the trajectories by defining its loss function as the Hadamard product of a binary indicator matrix with the absolute difference between the outputs and the labels. The trajectories of the agents practicing collective motion is low-rank due to mutual interactions and dependencies between the agents that we utilize as the underlying pattern that our Hadamard deep autoencoder (HDA) codes during its training. The performance of our HDA is compared with that of a low-rank matrix completion scheme in the context of fragmented trajectory reconstruction.
High-order gas-kinetic scheme for radiation hydrodynamics in equilibrium-diffusion limit

In this paper, a high-order gas-kinetic scheme is developed for the equation of radiation hydrodynamics in equilibrium-diffusion limit which describes the interaction between matter and radiation. To recover RHE, the Bhatnagar-Gross-Krook (BGK) model with modified equilibrium state is considered. In the equilibrium-diffusion limit, the time scales of radiation diffusion and hydrodynamic part are different, and it will make the time step very small for the fully explicit scheme. An implicit-explicit (IMEX) scheme is applied, in which the hydrodynamic part is treated explicitly and the radiation diffusion is treated implicitly. For the hydrodynamics part, a time dependent gas distribution function can be constructed by the integral solution of modified BGK equation, and the time dependent numerical fluxes can be obtained by taking moments of gas distribution function. For the radiation diffusion term, the nonlinear generalized minimal residual (GMRES) method is used. To achieve the temporal accuracy, a two-stage method is developed, which is an extension of two-stage method for hyperbolic conservation law. For the spatial accuracy, the multidimensional weighted essential non-oscillation (WENO) scheme is used for the spatial reconstruction. A variety of numerical tests are provided for the performance of current scheme, including the order of accuracy and robustness.
Variational Modeling of Paperboard Delamination Under Bending

We develop and analyze a variational model for multi-ply (i.e., multi-layered) paperboard. The model consists of a number of elastic sheets of a given thickness, which -- at the expense of an energy per unit area -- may delaminate. By providing an explicit construction for possible admissible deformations subject to boundary conditions that introduce a single bend, we discover a rich variety of energetic regimes. The regimes correspond to the experimentally observed: initial purely elastic response for small bending angle and the formation of a localized inelastic, delaminated hinge once the angle reaches a critical value. Our scaling upper bound then suggests the occurrence of several additional regimes as the angle increases. The upper bounds for the energy are partially matched by scaling lower bounds.
Long-time shadow limit for reaction-diffusion-ODE systems

Shadow systems are an approximation of reaction-diffusion-type problems obtained in the infinite diffusion coefficient limit. They allow reducing complexity of the system and hence facilitate its analysis. The quality of approximation can be considered in three time regimes: (i) short-time intervals taking account for the initial time layer, (ii) long-time intervals scaling with the diffusion coefficient and tending to infinity for diffusion tending to infinity, and (iii) asymptotic state for times up to $T = \infty$. In this paper we focus on uniform error estimates in the long-time case. Using linearization at a time-dependent shadow solution, we derive sufficient conditions for control of the errors. The employed methods are cut-off techniques and $L^p$-estimates combined with stability conditions for the linearized shadow system. Additionally, we show that the global-in-time extension of the uniform error estimates may fail without stronger assumptions on the model linearization. The approach is presented on example of reaction-diffusion equations coupled to ordinary differential equations (ODEs) and is also applied to a classical reaction-diffusion system. The results are illustrated by examples showing necessity and applicability of the established conditions.
Anomalous Diffusion in a Monolayer of Lightweight Spheres Fluidized in Airflow

This paper presents statistical analyses of random motions in a single layer of fluidized lightweight spherical particles. Foam polystyrene spheres were driven by an upward airflow through the sieve mesh, and their two-dimensional motion was acquired using image analysis. In the bulk region, the particle velocity distributions changed from Gaussian to heavy-tailed distribution as the bulk packing fraction $\phi_b$ was increased. The mean square displacement of the particles exhibited transition to subdiffusion at much lower $\phi_b$ than observed in previous studies using similar setup but with heavier particles. A slight superdiffusion and significant growth of the correlation length in the two-body velocity correlation was observed at further large $\phi_b$. The effect of the wall on the dynamics of the particles was also investigated and the anisotropy of the granular temperature was found to be a useful index to discriminate between the wall region and the bulk. The turbulence statistics in the wake of a particle indicated a strong wall-normal asymmetry of aerodynamic forcing as the ``thermal'' agitation in the wall region.
Diffusion Normalizing Flow

We present a novel generative modeling method called diffusion normalizing flow based on stochastic differential equations (SDEs). The algorithm consists of two neural SDEs: a forward SDE that gradually adds noise to the data to transform the data into Gaussian random noise, and a backward SDE that gradually removes the noise to sample from the data distribution. By jointly training the two neural SDEs to minimize a common cost function that quantifies the difference between the two, the backward SDE converges to a diffusion process the starts with a Gaussian distribution and ends with the desired data distribution. Our method is closely related to normalizing flow and diffusion probabilistic models and can be viewed as a combination of the two. Compared with normalizing flow, diffusion normalizing flow is able to learn distributions with sharp boundaries. Compared with diffusion probabilistic models, diffusion normalizing flow requires fewer discretization steps and thus has better sampling efficiency. Our algorithm demonstrates competitive performance in both high-dimension data density estimation and image generation tasks.
Convolutional Deep Denoising Autoencoders for Radio Astronomical Images

We apply a Machine Learning technique known as Convolutional Denoising Autoencoder to denoise synthetic images of state-of-the-art radio telescopes, with the goal of detecting the faint, diffused radio sources predicted to characterise the radio cosmic web. In our application, denoising is intended to address both the reduction of random instrumental noise and the minimisation of additional spurious artefacts like the sidelobes, resulting from the aperture synthesis technique. The effectiveness and the accuracy of the method are analysed for different kinds of corrupted input images, together with its computational performance. Specific attention has been devoted to create realistic mock observations for the training, exploiting the outcomes of cosmological numerical simulations, to generate images corresponding to LOFAR HBA 8 hours observations at 150 MHz. Our autoencoder can effectively denoise complex images identifying and extracting faint objects at the limits of the instrumental sensitivity. The method can efficiently scale on large datasets, exploiting high performance computing solutions, in a fully automated way (i.e. no human supervision is required after training). It can accurately perform image segmentation, identifying low brightness outskirts of diffused sources, proving to be a viable solution for detecting challenging extended objects hidden in noisy radio observations.
A topology-preserving dimensionality reduction method for single-cell RNA-seq data using graph autoencoder

Dimensionality reduction is crucial for the visualization and interpretation of the high-dimensional single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. However, preserving topological structure among cells to low dimensional space remains a challenge. Here, we present the single-cell graph autoencoder (scGAE), a dimensionality reduction method that preserves topological structure in scRNA-seq data. scGAE builds a cell graph and uses a multitask-oriented graph autoencoder to preserve topological structure information and feature information in scRNA-seq data simultaneously. We further extended scGAE for scRNA-seq data visualization, clustering, and trajectory inference. Analyses of simulated data showed that scGAE accurately reconstructs developmental trajectory and separates discrete cell clusters under different scenarios, outperforming recently developed deep learning methods. Furthermore, implementation of scGAE on empirical data showed scGAE provided novel insights into cell developmental lineages and preserved inter-cluster distances.
Memory-augmented Adversarial Autoencoders for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection with Deep Reconstruction and Prediction

Detecting anomalies for multivariate time-series without manual supervision continues a challenging problem due to the increased scale of dimensions and complexity of today's IT monitoring systems. Recent progress of unsupervised time-series anomaly detection mainly use deep autoencoders to solve this problem, i.e. training on normal samples and producing significant reconstruction error on abnormal inputs. However, in practice, autoencoders can reconstruct anomalies so well, due to powerful capabilites of neural networks. Besides, these approaches can be ineffective for identifying non-point anomalies, e.g. contextual anomalies and collective anomalies, since they solely utilze a point-wise reconstruction objective. To tackle the above issues, we propose MemAAE (\textit{Memory-augmented Adversarial Autoencoders with Deep Reconstruction and Prediction}), a novel unsupervised anomaly detection method for time-series. By jointly training two complementary proxy tasks, reconstruction and prediction, with a shared network architecture, we show that detecting anomalies via multiple tasks obtains superior performance rather than single-task training. Additionally, a compressive memory module is introduced to preserve normal patterns, avoiding unexpected generalization on abnormal inputs. Through extensive experiments, MemAAE achieves an overall F1 score of 0.90 on four public datasets, significantly outperforming the best baseline by 0.02.
Mapping the effects of genetic variation, one letter at a time

In the two decades since the human genome was first sequenced, scientists have learned much about how the genome is organized and how widely it varies between people around the globe. A better view of how that genetic variation influences traits or disease risk could lead to new ways of diagnosing and treating disease, but getting there will take a lot of data on how those DNA differences alter the workings of proteins and cells.
Bag-of-Vectors Autoencoders for Unsupervised Conditional Text Generation

Text autoencoders are often used for unsupervised conditional text generation by applying mappings in the latent space to change attributes to the desired values. Recently, Mai et al. (2020) proposed Emb2Emb, a method to learn these mappings in the embedding space of an autoencoder. However, their method is restricted to autoencoders with a single-vector embedding, which limits how much information can be retained. We address this issue by extending their method to Bag-of-Vectors Autoencoders (BoV-AEs), which encode the text into a variable-size bag of vectors that grows with the size of the text, as in attention-based models. This allows to encode and reconstruct much longer texts than standard autoencoders. Analogous to conventional autoencoders, we propose regularization techniques that facilitate learning meaningful operations in the latent space. Finally, we adapt for a training scheme that learns to map an input bag to an output bag, including a novel loss function and neural architecture. Our experimental evaluations on unsupervised sentiment transfer and sentence summarization show that our method performs substantially better than a standard autoencoder.
Microscopic treatment of instantaneous spectral diffusion and its effect on quantum gate fidelities in rare-earth-ion-doped crystals

The effect of instantaneous spectral diffusion (ISD) on gate operations in rare-earth-ion-doped crystals is an important question to answer for the future of rare-earth quantum computing. ISD has previously been extensively studied for ensemble systems, where it is observed as a dephasing that depends on the degree of excitation. However, for applications that use single ions, a microscopic modeling that highlights the stochastic nature of the ISD phenomena is necessary. Here we present such a model and use it to investigate ISD errors on single-qubit gate operations. However, directly simulating how the qubit is affected by all non-qubit ions is intractable since the size of the system grows exponentially with the number of ions. To circumvent this problem, we present a method to estimate the error of the full system by examining smaller subsystems, each evaluating the rotation and shrinkage of the qubit Bloch vector due to only one error source. In the case of ISD, the different error sources are individual ions causing ISD, but the method is general and thus applicable to other systems as long as the errors are largely independent. After studying ISD due to the ions surrounding a qubit, we conclude that transmission windows (prepared by optical pumping) are necessary to suppress the ISD errors. Despite using such windows, there remains a roughly $0.3\%$ risk that a qubit has an ISD error larger than the error from other sources. However, in those cases the qubit can be discarded and its frequency channel can be reused by another qubit. In most cases the ISD errors are significantly smaller than other errors, thus opening up the possibility to perform noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) algorithms despite ISD being present. Finally, the approach presented here creates a foundation that can be used to study how ISD affects even more complicated gate operations.
Observation of Geometric Heat Pump Effect in Periodic Driven Thermal Diffusion

The concept of geometry works as an overarching framework underlying a wide range of transport phenomena. Particularly, the geometric phase effect in classical and quantum heat pump has been attracting much attention in microscopic systems. Here, we formulate theoretically the geometric heat pump effect in macroscopic driven diffusive systems. Upon modulation protocols, the nontrivial geometric curvature in the parameter space universally induces an additional pumped heat, beyond the constraint of hot-to-cold flowing. Furthermore, we set up a minimum experiment and indeed observe a non-vanishing directional heat flow across the driven system, despite keeping zero thermal bias between two time-dependent thermal reservoirs at every instant. We verify that in analogy to the geometric phase effect, the geometric pumped heat during each driving cycle is independent of driving periods in the adiabatic limit and coincides with theoretical predictions, thus validating its geometric origin. These results about geometric heat pump effect could have potential implications for designing and implementing nonreciprocal and topological thermal meta-devices under spatiotemporal modulations.
SCIENCE

