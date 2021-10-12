CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decentralized Cooperative Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning with Exploration

By Weichao Mao, Tamer Başar, Lin F. Yang, Kaiqing Zhang
10 days ago
 10 days ago

Many real-world applications of multi-agent reinforcement learning (RL), such as multi-robot navigation and decentralized control of cyber-physical systems, involve the cooperation of agents as a team with aligned objectives. We study multi-agent RL in the most basic cooperative setting -- Markov teams -- a class of Markov games where





A Speaker-Aware Learning Framework for Improving Multi-turn Dialogue Coherence

This paper presents a novel open-domain dialogue generation framework emphasizing the differentiation of speakers in multi-turn conversations. Differing from prior work that solely relies on the content of conversation history to generate a response, we argue that capturing relative social relations among utterances (i.e., generated by either the same speaker or different persons) benefits the machine capturing fine-grained context information from a conversation history to improve context coherence in the generated response. Given that, we propose a speaker-aware framework, named Parallel Hierarchical Attentive Encoder-Decoder (PHAED), that aims to model each utterance with the awareness of its speaker and contextual associations with the same speaker's previous messages. Specifically, in a conversation involving two speakers, we regard the utterances from one speaker as responses and those from the other as queries. After understanding queries via our encoder with inner-query and inter-query encodings, our decoder reuses the hidden states of previously generated responses to generate a new response. Our empirical results show that PHAED outperforms the state-of-the-art in both automatic and human evaluations. Furthermore, our ablation study shows that dialogue models with speaker tokens can generally decrease the possibility of generating non-coherent responses regarding the conversation context.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE


Addressing crash-imminent situations caused by human driven vehicle errors in a mixed traffic stream: a model-based reinforcement learning approach for CAV

It is anticipated that the era of fully autonomous vehicle operations will be preceded by a lengthy "Transition Period" where the traffic stream will be mixed, that is, consisting of connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs), human-driven vehicles (HDVs) and connected human-driven vehicles (CHDVs). In recognition of the fact that public acceptance of CAVs will hinge on safety performance of automated driving systems, and that there will likely be safety challenges in the early part of the transition period, significant research efforts have been expended in the development of safety-conscious automated driving systems. Yet still, there appears to be a lacuna in the literature regarding the handling of the crash-imminent situations that are caused by errant human driven vehicles (HDVs) in the vicinity of the CAV during operations on the roadway. In this paper, we develop a simple model-based Reinforcement Learning (RL) based system that can be deployed in the CAV to generate trajectories that anticipate and avoid potential collisions caused by drivers of the HDVs. The model involves an end-to-end data-driven approach that contains a motion prediction model based on deep learning, and a fast trajectory planning algorithm based on model predictive control (MPC). The proposed system requires no prior knowledge or assumption about the physical environment including the vehicle dynamics, and therefore represents a general approach that can be deployed on any type of vehicle (e.g., truck, buse, motorcycle, etc.). The framework is trained and tested in the CARLA simulator with multiple collision imminent scenarios, and the results indicate the proposed model can avoid the collision at high successful rate (>85%) even in highly compact and dangerous situations.
TRAFFIC


Multi-Agent Autonomy: Advancements and Challenges in Subterranean Exploration

Michael T. Ohradzansky, Eugene R. Rush, Danny G. Riley, Andrew B. Mills, Shakeeb Ahmad, Steve McGuire, Harel Biggie, Kyle Harlow, Michael J. Miles, Eric W. Frew, Christoffer Heckman, J. Sean Humbert. Artificial intelligence has undergone immense growth and maturation in recent years, though autonomous systems have traditionally struggled when fielded...
ENGINEERING


Breaking the Sample Complexity Barrier to Regret-Optimal Model-Free Reinforcement Learning

Achieving sample efficiency in online episodic reinforcement learning (RL) requires optimally balancing exploration and exploitation. When it comes to a finite-horizon episodic Markov decision process with $S$ states, $A$ actions and horizon length $H$, substantial progress has been achieved towards characterizing the minimax-optimal regret, which scales on the order of $\sqrt{H^2SAT}$ (modulo log factors) with $T$ the total number of samples. While several competing solution paradigms have been proposed to minimize regret, they are either memory-inefficient, or fall short of optimality unless the sample size exceeds an enormous threshold (e.g., $S^6A^4 \,\mathrm{poly}(H)$ for existing model-free methods).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Reinforcement Learning#Robot Navigation#Machine Learning#Rl#Lg#Multiagent Systems#Ma


Feudal Reinforcement Learning by Reading Manuals

Reading to act is a prevalent but challenging task which requires the ability to reason from a concise instruction. However, previous works face the semantic mismatch between the low-level actions and the high-level language descriptions and require the human-designed curriculum to work properly. In this paper, we present a Feudal Reinforcement Learning (FRL) model consisting of a manager agent and a worker agent. The manager agent is a multi-hop plan generator dealing with high-level abstract information and generating a series of sub-goals in a backward manner. The worker agent deals with the low-level perceptions and actions to achieve the sub-goals one by one. In comparison, our FRL model effectively alleviate the mismatching between text-level inference and low-level perceptions and actions; and is general to various forms of environments, instructions and manuals; and our multi-hop plan generator can significantly boost for challenging tasks where multi-step reasoning form the texts is critical to resolve the instructed goals. We showcase our approach achieves competitive performance on two challenging tasks, Read to Fight Monsters (RTFM) and Messenger, without human-designed curriculum learning.
EDUCATION


Anomaly Detection in Multi-Agent Trajectories for Automated Driving

Human drivers can recognise fast abnormal driving situations to avoid accidents. Similar to humans, automated vehicles are supposed to perform anomaly detection. In this work, we propose the spatio-temporal graph auto-encoder for learning normal driving behaviours. Our innovation is the ability to jointly learn multiple trajectories of a dynamic number of agents. To perform anomaly detection, we first estimate a density function of the learned trajectory feature representation and then detect anomalies in low-density regions. Due to the lack of multi-agent trajectory datasets for anomaly detection in automated driving, we introduce our dataset using a driving simulator for normal and abnormal manoeuvres. Our evaluations show that our approach learns the relation between different agents and delivers promising results compared to the related works. The code, simulation and the dataset are publicly available on the project page: this https URL.
CARS


Human-Aware Robot Navigation via Reinforcement Learning with Hindsight Experience Replay and Curriculum Learning

In recent years, the growing demand for more intelligent service robots is pushing the development of mobile robot navigation algorithms to allow safe and efficient operation in a dense crowd. Reinforcement learning (RL) approaches have shown superior ability in solving sequential decision making problems, and recent work has explored its potential to learn navigation polices in a socially compliant manner. However, the expert demonstration data used in existing methods is usually expensive and difficult to obtain. In this work, we consider the task of training an RL agent without employing the demonstration data, to achieve efficient and collision-free navigation in a crowded environment. To address the sparse reward navigation problem, we propose to incorporate the hindsight experience replay (HER) and curriculum learning (CL) techniques with RL to efficiently learn the optimal navigation policy in the dense crowd. The effectiveness of our method is validated in a simulated crowd-robot coexisting environment. The results demonstrate that our method can effectively learn human-aware navigation without requiring additional demonstration data.
ENGINEERING


Showing Your Offline Reinforcement Learning Work: Online Evaluation Budget Matters

Over the recent years, vast progress has been made in Offline Reinforcement Learning (Offline-RL) for various decision-making domains: from finance to robotics. However, comparing and reporting new Offline-RL algorithms has been noted as underdeveloped: (1) use of unlimited online evaluation budget for hyperparameter search (2) sidestepping offline policy selection (3) ad-hoc performance statistics reporting. In this work, we propose an evaluation technique addressing these issues, Expected Online Performance, that provides a performance estimate for a best-found policy given a fixed online evaluation budget. Using our approach, we can estimate the number of online evaluations required to surpass a given behavioral policy performance. Applying it to several Offline-RL baselines, we find that with a limited online evaluation budget, (1) Behavioral Cloning constitutes a strong baseline over various expert levels and data regimes, and (2) offline uniform policy selection is competitive with value-based approaches. We hope the proposed technique will make it into the toolsets of Offline-RL practitioners to help them arrive at informed conclusions when deploying RL in real-world systems.
SOFTWARE


Multi-Agent MDP Homomorphic Networks

This paper introduces Multi-Agent MDP Homomorphic Networks, a class of networks that allows distributed execution using only local information, yet is able to share experience between global symmetries in the joint state-action space of cooperative multi-agent systems. In cooperative multi-agent systems, complex symmetries arise between different configurations of the agents and their local observations. For example, consider a group of agents navigating: rotating the state globally results in a permutation of the optimal joint policy. Existing work on symmetries in single agent reinforcement learning can only be generalized to the fully centralized setting, because such approaches rely on the global symmetry in the full state-action spaces, and these can result in correspondences across agents. To encode such symmetries while still allowing distributed execution we propose a factorization that decomposes global symmetries into local transformations. Our proposed factorization allows for distributing the computation that enforces global symmetries over local agents and local interactions. We introduce a multi-agent equivariant policy network based on this factorization. We show empirically on symmetric multi-agent problems that distributed execution of globally symmetric policies improves data efficiency compared to non-equivariant baselines.
CODING & PROGRAMMING


Provably Efficient Black-Box Action Poisoning Attacks Against Reinforcement Learning

Due to the broad range of applications of reinforcement learning (RL), understanding the effects of adversarial attacks against RL model is essential for the safe applications of this model. Prior works on adversarial attacks against RL mainly focus on either observation poisoning attacks or environment poisoning attacks. In this paper, we introduce a new class of attacks named action poisoning attacks, where an adversary can change the action signal selected by the agent. Compared with existing attack models, the attacker's ability in the proposed action poisoning attack model is more restricted, and hence the attack model is more practical. We study the action poisoning attack in both white-box and black-box settings. We introduce an adaptive attack scheme called LCB-H, which works for most RL agents in the black-box setting. We prove that the LCB-H attack can force any efficient RL agent, whose dynamic regret scales sublinearly with the total number of steps taken, to choose actions according to a policy selected by the attacker very frequently, with only sublinear cost. In addition, we apply LCB-H attack against a popular model-free RL algorithm: UCB-H. We show that, even in the black-box setting, by spending only logarithm cost, the proposed LCB-H attack scheme can force the UCB-H agent to choose actions according to the policy selected by the attacker very frequently.
SCIENCE


Learning Single/Multi-Attribute of Object with Symmetry and Group

Attributes and objects can compose diverse compositions. To model the compositional nature of these concepts, it is a good choice to learn them as transformations, e.g., coupling and decoupling. However, complex transformations need to satisfy specific principles to guarantee rationality. Here, we first propose a previously ignored principle of attribute-object transformation: Symmetry. For example, coupling peeled-apple with attribute peeled should result in peeled-apple, and decoupling peeled from apple should still output apple. Incorporating the symmetry, we propose a transformation framework inspired by group theory, i.e., SymNet. It consists of two modules: Coupling Network and Decoupling Network. We adopt deep neural networks to implement SymNet and train it in an end-to-end paradigm with the group axioms and symmetry as objectives. Then, we propose a Relative Moving Distance (RMD) based method to utilize the attribute change instead of the attribute pattern itself to classify attributes. Besides the compositions of single-attribute and object, our RMD is also suitable for complex compositions of multiple attributes and objects when incorporating attribute correlations. SymNet can be utilized for attribute learning, compositional zero-shot learning and outperforms the state-of-the-art on four widely-used benchmarks. Code is at this https URL.
COMPUTERS


RelaySum for Decentralized Deep Learning on Heterogeneous Data

Thijs Vogels, Lie He, Anastasia Koloskova, Tao Lin, Sai Praneeth Karimireddy, Sebastian U. Stich, Martin Jaggi. In decentralized machine learning, workers compute model updates on their local data. Because the workers only communicate with few neighbors without central coordination, these updates propagate progressively over the network. This paradigm enables distributed training on networks without all-to-all connectivity, helping to protect data privacy as well as to reduce the communication cost of distributed training in data centers. A key challenge, primarily in decentralized deep learning, remains the handling of differences between the workers' local data distributions. To tackle this challenge, we introduce the RelaySum mechanism for information propagation in decentralized learning. RelaySum uses spanning trees to distribute information exactly uniformly across all workers with finite delays depending on the distance between nodes. In contrast, the typical gossip averaging mechanism only distributes data uniformly asymptotically while using the same communication volume per step as RelaySum. We prove that RelaySGD, based on this mechanism, is independent of data heterogeneity and scales to many workers, enabling highly accurate decentralized deep learning on heterogeneous data. Our code is available at this http URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING


Visually Exploring Multi-Purpose Audio Data

We analyse multi-purpose audio using tools to visualise similarities within the data that may be observed via unsupervised methods. The success of machine learning classifiers is affected by the information contained within system inputs, so we investigate whether latent patterns within the data may explain performance limitations of such classifiers. We use the visual assessment of cluster tendency (VAT) technique on a well known data set to observe how the samples naturally cluster, and we make comparisons to the labels used for audio geotagging and acoustic scene classification. We demonstrate that VAT helps to explain and corroborate confusions observed in prior work to classify this audio, yielding greater insight into the performance - and limitations - of supervised classification systems. While this exploratory analysis is conducted on data for which we know the "ground truth" labels, this method of visualising the natural groupings as dictated by the data leads to important questions about unlabelled data that can help the evaluation and realistic expectations of future (including self-supervised) classification systems.
COMPUTERS


Graph-Enhanced Multi-Task Learning of Multi-Level Transition Dynamics for Session-based Recommendation

Chao Huang, Jiahui Chen, Lianghao Xia, Yong Xu, Peng Dai, Yanqing Chen, Liefeng Bo, Jiashu Zhao, Jimmy Xiangji Huang. Session-based recommendation plays a central role in a wide spectrum of online applications, ranging from e-commerce to online advertising services. However, the majority of existing session-based recommendation techniques (e.g., attention-based recurrent network or graph neural network) are not well-designed for capturing the complex transition dynamics exhibited with temporally-ordered and multi-level inter-dependent relation structures. These methods largely overlook the relation hierarchy of item transitional patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-task learning framework with Multi-level Transition Dynamics (MTD), which enables the jointly learning of intra- and inter-session item transition dynamics in automatic and hierarchical manner. Towards this end, we first develop a position-aware attention mechanism to learn item transitional regularities within individual session. Then, a graph-structured hierarchical relation encoder is proposed to explicitly capture the cross-session item transitions in the form of high-order connectivities by performing embedding propagation with the global graph context. The learning process of intra- and inter-session transition dynamics are integrated, to preserve the underlying low- and high-level item relationships in a common latent space. Extensive experiments on three real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of MTD as compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS


Constraint-Aware Deep Reinforcement Learning for End-to-End Resource Orchestration in Mobile Networks

Network slicing is a promising technology that allows mobile network operators to efficiently serve various emerging use cases in 5G. It is challenging to optimize the utilization of network infrastructures while guaranteeing the performance of network slices according to service level agreements (SLAs). To solve this problem, we propose SafeSlicing that introduces a new constraint-aware deep reinforcement learning (CaDRL) algorithm to learn the optimal resource orchestration policy within two steps, i.e., offline training in a simulated environment and online learning with the real network system. On optimizing the resource orchestration, we incorporate the constraints on the statistical performance of slices in the reward function using Lagrangian multipliers, and solve the Lagrangian relaxed problem via a policy network. To satisfy the constraints on the system capacity, we design a constraint network to map the latent actions generated from the policy network to the orchestration actions such that the total resources allocated to network slices do not exceed the system capacity. We prototype SafeSlicing on an end-to-end testbed developed by using OpenAirInterface LTE, OpenDayLight-based SDN, and CUDA GPU computing platform. The experimental results show that SafeSlicing reduces more than 20% resource usage while meeting SLAs of network slices as compared with other solutions.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Reinforcement learning improves game testing, AI team finds

As game worlds grow more vast and complex, making sure they are playable and bug-free is becoming increasingly difficult for developers. And gaming companies are looking for new tools, including artificial intelligence, to help overcome the mounting challenge of testing their products. A new paper by a group of AI...
VIDEO GAMES


Learning to Coordinate in Multi-Agent Systems: A Coordinated Actor-Critic Algorithm and Finite-Time Guarantees

Multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) has attracted much research attention recently. However, unlike its single-agent counterpart, many theoretical and algorithmic aspects of MARL have not been well-understood. In this paper, we study the emergence of coordinated behavior by autonomous agents using an actor-critic (AC) algorithm. Specifically, we propose and analyze a class of coordinated actor-critic algorithms (CAC) in which individually parametrized policies have a {\it shared} part (which is jointly optimized among all agents) and a {\it personalized} part (which is only locally optimized). Such kind of {\it partially personalized} policy allows agents to learn to coordinate by leveraging peers' past experience and adapt to individual tasks. The flexibility in our design allows the proposed MARL-CAC algorithm to be used in a {\it fully decentralized} setting, where the agents can only communicate with their neighbors, as well as a {\it federated} setting, where the agents occasionally communicate with a server while optimizing their (partially personalized) local models. Theoretically, we show that under some standard regularity assumptions, the proposed MARL-CAC algorithm requires $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-\frac{5}{2}})$ samples to achieve an $\epsilon$-stationary solution (defined as the solution whose squared norm of the gradient of the objective function is less than $\epsilon$). To the best of our knowledge, this work provides the first finite-sample guarantee for decentralized AC algorithm with partially personalized policies.
CODING & PROGRAMMING


Reward-Free Model-Based Reinforcement Learning with Linear Function Approximation

We study the model-based reward-free reinforcement learning with linear function approximation for episodic Markov decision processes (MDPs). In this setting, the agent works in two phases. In the exploration phase, the agent interacts with the environment and collects samples without the reward. In the planning phase, the agent is given a specific reward function and uses samples collected from the exploration phase to learn a good policy. We propose a new provably efficient algorithm, called UCRL-RFE under the Linear Mixture MDP assumption, where the transition probability kernel of the MDP can be parameterized by a linear function over certain feature mappings defined on the triplet of state, action, and next state. We show that to obtain an $\epsilon$-optimal policy for arbitrary reward function, UCRL-RFE needs to sample at most $\tilde O(H^5d^2\epsilon^{-2})$ episodes during the exploration phase. Here, $H$ is the length of the episode, $d$ is the dimension of the feature mapping. We also propose a variant of UCRL-RFE using Bernstein-type bonus and show that it needs to sample at most $\tilde O(H^4d(H + d)\epsilon^{-2})$ to achieve an $\epsilon$-optimal policy. By constructing a special class of linear Mixture MDPs, we also prove that for any reward-free algorithm, it needs to sample at least $\tilde \Omega(H^2d\epsilon^{-2})$ episodes to obtain an $\epsilon$-optimal policy. Our upper bound matches the lower bound in terms of the dependence on $\epsilon$ and the dependence on $d$ if $H \ge d$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING


Multi-condition multi-objective optimization using deep reinforcement learning

A multi-condition multi-objective optimization method that can find Pareto front over a defined condition space is developed for the first time using deep reinforcement learning. Unlike the conventional methods which perform optimization at a single condition, the present method learns the correlations between conditions and optimal solutions. The exclusive capability of the developed method is examined in the solutions of a novel modified Kursawe benchmark problem and an airfoil shape optimization problem which include nonlinear characteristics which are difficult to resolve using conventional optimization methods. Pareto front with high resolution over a defined condition space is successfully determined in each problem. Compared with multiple operations of a single-condition optimization method for multiple conditions, the present multi-condition optimization method based on deep reinforcement learning shows a greatly accelerated search of Pareto front by reducing the number of required function evaluations. An analysis of aerodynamics performance of airfoils with optimally designed shapes confirms that multi-condition optimization is indispensable to avoid significant degradation of target performance for varying flow conditions.
SCIENCE


An Augmented Reality Platform for Introducing Reinforcement Learning to K-12 Students with Robots

Interactive reinforcement learning, where humans actively assist during an agent's learning process, has the promise to alleviate the sample complexity challenges of practical algorithms. However, the inner workings and state of the robot are typically hidden from the teacher when humans provide feedback. To create a common ground between the human and the learning robot, in this paper, we propose an Augmented Reality (AR) system that reveals the hidden state of the learning to the human users. This paper describes our system's design and implementation and concludes with a discussion on two directions for future work which we are pursuing: 1) use of our system in AI education activities at the K-12 level; and 2) development of a framework for an AR-based human-in-the-loop reinforcement learning, where the human teacher can see sensory and cognitive representations of the robot overlaid in the real world.
COMPUTERS

