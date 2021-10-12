CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Label-Aware Ranked Loss for robust People Counting using Automotive in-cabin Radar

By Lorenzo Servadei, Huawei Sun, Julius Ott, Michael Stephan, Souvik Hazra, Thomas Stadelmayer, Daniela Sanchez Lopera, Robert Wille, Avik Santra
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Lorenzo Servadei, Huawei Sun, Julius Ott, Michael Stephan, Souvik Hazra, Thomas Stadelmayer, Daniela Sanchez Lopera, Robert Wille, Avik Santra. In this paper, we introduce the Label-Aware Ranked loss, a novel metric loss function. Compared

Rank-based loss for learning hierarchical representations

Hierarchical taxonomies are common in many contexts, and they are a very natural structure humans use to organise information. In machine learning, the family of methods that use the 'extra' information is called hierarchical classification. However, applied to audio classification, this remains relatively unexplored. Here we focus on how to integrate the hierarchical information of a problem to learn embeddings representative of the hierarchical relationships. Previously, triplet loss has been proposed to address this problem, however it presents some issues like requiring the careful construction of the triplets, and being limited in the extent of hierarchical information it uses at each iteration. In this work we propose a rank based loss function that uses hierarchical information and translates this into a rank ordering of target distances between the examples. We show that rank based loss is suitable to learn hierarchical representations of the data. By testing on unseen fine level classes we show that this method is also capable of learning hierarchically correct representations of the new classes. Rank based loss has two promising aspects, it is generalisable to hierarchies with any number of levels, and is capable of dealing with data with incomplete hierarchical labels.
Robustness of different loss functions and their impact on networks learning capability

Recent developments in AI have made it ubiquitous, every industry is trying to adopt some form of intelligent processing of their data. Despite so many advances in the field, AIs full capability is yet to be exploited by the industry. Industries that involve some risk factors still remain cautious about the usage of AI due to the lack of trust in such autonomous systems. Present-day AI might be very good in a lot of things but it is very bad in reasoning and this behavior of AI can lead to catastrophic results. Autonomous cars crashing into a person or a drone getting stuck in a tree are a few examples where AI decisions lead to catastrophic results. To develop insight and generate an explanation about the learning capability of AI, we will try to analyze the working of loss functions. For our case, we will use two sets of loss functions, generalized loss functions like Binary cross-entropy or BCE and specialized loss functions like Dice loss or focal loss. Through a series of experiments, we will establish whether combining different loss functions is better than using a single loss function and if yes, then what is the reason behind it. In order to establish the difference between generalized loss and specialized losses, we will train several models using the above-mentioned losses and then compare their robustness on adversarial examples. In particular, we will look at how fast the accuracy of different models decreases when we change the pixels corresponding to the most salient gradients.
Voice-assisted Image Labelling for Endoscopic Ultrasound Classification using Neural Networks

Ester Bonmati, Yipeng Hu, Alexander Grimwood, Gavin J. Johnson, George Goodchild, Margaret G. Keane, Kurinchi Gurusamy, Brian Davidson, Matthew J. Clarkson, Stephen P. Pereira, Dean C. Barratt. Ultrasound imaging is a commonly used technology for visualising patient anatomy in real-time during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. High operator dependency and low...
Why Propagate Alone? Parallel Use of Labels and Features on Graphs

Yangkun Wang, Jiarui Jin, Weinan Zhang, Yongyi Yang, Jiuhai Chen, Quan Gan, Yong Yu, Zheng Zhang, Zengfeng Huang, David Wipf. Graph neural networks (GNNs) and label propagation represent two interrelated modeling strategies designed to exploit graph structure in tasks such as node property prediction. The former is typically based on stacked message-passing layers that share neighborhood information to transform node features into predictive embeddings. In contrast, the latter involves spreading label information to unlabeled nodes via a parameter-free diffusion process, but operates independently of the node features. Given then that the material difference is merely whether features or labels are smoothed across the graph, it is natural to consider combinations of the two for improving performance. In this regard, it has recently been proposed to use a randomly-selected portion of the training labels as GNN inputs, concatenated with the original node features for making predictions on the remaining labels. This so-called label trick accommodates the parallel use of features and labels, and is foundational to many of the top-ranking submissions on the Open Graph Benchmark (OGB) leaderboard. And yet despite its wide-spread adoption, thus far there has been little attempt to carefully unpack exactly what statistical properties the label trick introduces into the training pipeline, intended or otherwise. To this end, we prove that under certain simplifying assumptions, the stochastic label trick can be reduced to an interpretable, deterministic training objective composed of two factors. The first is a data-fitting term that naturally resolves potential label leakage issues, while the second serves as a regularization factor conditioned on graph structure that adapts to graph size and connectivity. Later, we leverage this perspective to motivate a broader range of label trick use cases, and provide experiments to verify the efficacy of these extensions.
#Automotive#Radar#People Counting#Huawei Sun#Icassp 2022#Signal Processing#Machine Learning#Lg#Msc
RAP: Robustness-Aware Perturbations for Defending against Backdoor Attacks on NLP Models

Backdoor attacks, which maliciously control a well-trained model's outputs of the instances with specific triggers, are recently shown to be serious threats to the safety of reusing deep neural networks (DNNs). In this work, we propose an efficient online defense mechanism based on robustness-aware perturbations. Specifically, by analyzing the backdoor training process, we point out that there exists a big gap of robustness between poisoned and clean samples. Motivated by this observation, we construct a word-based robustness-aware perturbation to distinguish poisoned samples from clean samples to defend against the backdoor attacks on natural language processing (NLP) models. Moreover, we give a theoretical analysis about the feasibility of our robustness-aware perturbation-based defense method. Experimental results on sentiment analysis and toxic detection tasks show that our method achieves better defending performance and much lower computational costs than existing online defense methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
Plug-Tagger: A Pluggable Sequence Labeling Framework Using Language Models

Plug-and-play functionality allows deep learning models to adapt well to different tasks without requiring any parameters modified. Recently, prefix-tuning was shown to be a plug-and-play method on various text generation tasks by simply inserting corresponding continuous vectors into the inputs. However, sequence labeling tasks invalidate existing plug-and-play methods since different label sets demand changes to the architecture of the model classifier. In this work, we propose the use of label word prediction instead of classification to totally reuse the architecture of pre-trained models for sequence labeling tasks. Specifically, for each task, a label word set is first constructed by selecting a high-frequency word for each class respectively, and then, task-specific vectors are inserted into the inputs and optimized to manipulate the model predictions towards the corresponding label words. As a result, by simply switching the plugin vectors on the input, a frozen pre-trained language model is allowed to perform different tasks. Experimental results on three sequence labeling tasks show that the performance of the proposed method can achieve comparable performance with standard fine-tuning with only 0.1\% task-specific parameters. In addition, our method is up to 70 times faster than non-plug-and-play methods while switching different tasks under the resource-constrained scenario.
ECG-ATK-GAN: Robustness against Adversarial Attacks on ECG using Conditional Generative Adversarial Networks

Recently deep learning has reached human-level performance in classifying arrhythmia from Electrocardiogram (ECG). However, deep neural networks (DNN) are vulnerable to adversarial attacks, which can misclassify ECG signals by decreasing the model's precision. Adversarial attacks are crafted perturbations injected in data that manifest the conventional DNN models to misclassify the correct class. Thus, safety concerns arise as it becomes challenging to establish the system's reliability, given that clinical applications require high levels of trust. To mitigate this problem and make DNN models more robust in clinical and real-life settings, we introduce a novel Conditional Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), robust against adversarial attacked ECG signals and retaining high accuracy. Furthermore, we compared it with other state-of-art models to detect cardiac abnormalities from indistinguishable adversarial attacked ECGs. The experiment confirms, our model is more robust against adversarial attacks compared to other architectures.
Robust Semi-Supervised Classification using GANs with Self-Organizing Maps

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) have shown tremendous promise in learning to generate data and effective at aiding semi-supervised classification. However, to this point, semi-supervised GAN methods make the assumption that the unlabeled data set contains only samples of the joint distribution of the classes of interest, referred to as inliers. Consequently, when presented with a sample from other distributions, referred to as outliers, GANs perform poorly at determining that it is not qualified to make a decision on the sample. The problem of discriminating outliers from inliers while maintaining classification accuracy is referred to here as the DOIC problem. In this work, we describe an architecture that combines self-organizing maps (SOMs) with SS-GANS with the goal of mitigating the DOIC problem and experimental results indicating that the architecture achieves the goal. Multiple experiments were conducted on hyperspectral image data sets. The SS-GANS performed slightly better than supervised GANS on classification problems with and without the SOM. Incorporating the SOMs into the SS-GANs and the supervised GANS led to substantially mitigation of the DOIC problem when compared to SS-GANS and GANs without the SOMs. Furthermore, the SS-GANS performed much better than GANS on the DOIC problem, even without the SOMs.
Improving Robustness using Generated Data

Recent work argues that robust training requires substantially larger datasets than those required for standard classification. On CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100, this translates into a sizable robust-accuracy gap between models trained solely on data from the original training set and those trained with additional data extracted from the "80 Million Tiny Images" dataset (TI-80M). In this paper, we explore how generative models trained solely on the original training set can be leveraged to artificially increase the size of the original training set and improve adversarial robustness to $\ell_p$ norm-bounded perturbations. We identify the sufficient conditions under which incorporating additional generated data can improve robustness, and demonstrate that it is possible to significantly reduce the robust-accuracy gap to models trained with additional real data. Surprisingly, we even show that even the addition of non-realistic random data (generated by Gaussian sampling) can improve robustness. We evaluate our approach on CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, SVHN and TinyImageNet against $\ell_\infty$ and $\ell_2$ norm-bounded perturbations of size $\epsilon = 8/255$ and $\epsilon = 128/255$, respectively. We show large absolute improvements in robust accuracy compared to previous state-of-the-art methods. Against $\ell_\infty$ norm-bounded perturbations of size $\epsilon = 8/255$, our models achieve 66.10% and 33.49% robust accuracy on CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100, respectively (improving upon the state-of-the-art by +8.96% and +3.29%). Against $\ell_2$ norm-bounded perturbations of size $\epsilon = 128/255$, our model achieves 78.31% on CIFAR-10 (+3.81%). These results beat most prior works that use external data.
Robust Event Classification Using Imperfect Real-world PMU Data

This paper studies robust event classification using imperfect real-world phasor measurement unit (PMU) data. By analyzing the real-world PMU data, we find it is challenging to directly use this dataset for event classifiers due to the low data quality observed in PMU measurements and event logs. To address these challenges, we develop a novel machine learning framework for training robust event classifiers, which consists of three main steps: data preprocessing, fine-grained event data extraction, and feature engineering. Specifically, the data preprocessing step addresses the data quality issues of PMU measurements (e.g., bad data and missing data); in the fine-grained event data extraction step, a model-free event detection method is developed to accurately localize the events from the inaccurate event timestamps in the event logs; and the feature engineering step constructs the event features based on the patterns of different event types, in order to improve the performance and the interpretability of the event classifiers. Based on the proposed framework, we develop a workflow for event classification using the real-world PMU data streaming into the system in real-time. Using the proposed framework, robust event classifiers can be efficiently trained based on many off-the-shelf lightweight machine learning models. Numerical experiments using the real-world dataset from the Western Interconnection of the U.S power transmission grid show that the event classifiers trained under the proposed framework can achieve high classification accuracy while being robust against low-quality data.
Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
Electronic Engineering Times

Rohde & Schwarz and Vector Informatik Partner on HiL Validation of Automotive Radar Sensors

Rohde & Schwarz and Vector Informatik are collaborating on closed-loop scenario testing of automotive radar sensors for ADAS and autonomous driving. Rohde & Schwarz and Vector Informatik are collaborating on closed-loop scenario testing of automotive radar sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). Coupling the DYNA4 virtual test drive simulation platform from Vector with the latest Rohde & Schwarz radar moving object stimulation system enables powerful verification of safety-critical ADAS functions. These include emergency braking in an integrated hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) environment.
Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
Thermoelectric power factor divergence close to phase transition in Co-doped epitaxial pnictide thin films

I. Khomchenko, A. Ryzhov, F. Maculewicz, F. Kurth, R. Hühne, A. Golombek, M. Schleberger, C. Goupil, Ph. Lecoeur, G. Benenti, G. Schierning, H. Ouerdane. The bottleneck in state-of-the-art thermoelectric power generation and cooling is the low performance of thermoelectric materials. The main difficulty is to obtain a large thermoelectric power factor as the Seebeck coefficient and the electrical conductivity cannot be increased independently. Here, relating the thermoelastic properties of the electron gas that performs the thermoelectric energy conversion, to its transport properties, we show that the power factor can diverge in the vicinity of the metal-to-superconductor phase transition in two-dimensional systems. We provide experimental evidence of the rapid increase of the Seebeck coefficient without decreasing the electrical conductivity in a 100-nm Ba(Fe$_{1-x}$Co$_x$)$_2$As$_2$ thin film with high structural quality, as the sample temperature approaches the critical temperature, resulting in a power factor enhancement of approximately 300. This level of performance cannot be achieved in a system with low structural quality as shown experimentally with our sample degraded by ion bombardment as defects preclude the strong enhancement of the Seebeck coefficient near the phase transition. We also theoretically discuss the thermoelectric conversion efficiency for a wide-range of model systems, and show that driving the electronic system to the vicinity of a phase transition may be an innovative path towards performance increase at the possible cost of a narrow temperature range of use of such materials.
The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
