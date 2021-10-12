Label-Aware Ranked Loss for robust People Counting using Automotive in-cabin Radar

Yangkun Wang, Jiarui Jin, Weinan Zhang, Yongyi Yang, Jiuhai Chen, Quan Gan, Yong Yu, Zheng Zhang, Zengfeng Huang, David Wipf. Graph neural networks (GNNs) and label propagation represent two interrelated modeling strategies designed to exploit graph structure in tasks such as node property prediction. The former is typically based on stacked message-passing layers that share neighborhood information to transform node features into predictive embeddings. In contrast, the latter involves spreading label information to unlabeled nodes via a parameter-free diffusion process, but operates independently of the node features. Given then that the material difference is merely whether features or labels are smoothed across the graph, it is natural to consider combinations of the two for improving performance. In this regard, it has recently been proposed to use a randomly-selected portion of the training labels as GNN inputs, concatenated with the original node features for making predictions on the remaining labels. This so-called label trick accommodates the parallel use of features and labels, and is foundational to many of the top-ranking submissions on the Open Graph Benchmark (OGB) leaderboard. And yet despite its wide-spread adoption, thus far there has been little attempt to carefully unpack exactly what statistical properties the label trick introduces into the training pipeline, intended or otherwise. To this end, we prove that under certain simplifying assumptions, the stochastic label trick can be reduced to an interpretable, deterministic training objective composed of two factors. The first is a data-fitting term that naturally resolves potential label leakage issues, while the second serves as a regularization factor conditioned on graph structure that adapts to graph size and connectivity. Later, we leverage this perspective to motivate a broader range of label trick use cases, and provide experiments to verify the efficacy of these extensions.
