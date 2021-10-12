CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporal Abstraction in Reinforcement Learning with the Successor Representation

By Marlos C. Machado, Andre Barreto, Doina Precup
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Reasoning at multiple levels of temporal abstraction is one of the key attributes of intelligence. In reinforcement learning, this is often modeled through temporally extended courses of actions called options. Options allow agents to make predictions and to operate at different levels of abstraction within an environment. Nevertheless, approaches based on

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Learning Discrete Representations via Constrained Clustering for Effective and Efficient Dense Retrieval

Dense Retrieval (DR) has achieved state-of-the-art first-stage ranking effectiveness. However, the efficiency of most existing DR models is limited by the large memory cost of storing dense vectors and the time-consuming nearest neighbor search (NNS) in vector space. Therefore, we present RepCONC, a novel retrieval model that learns discrete Representations via CONstrained Clustering. RepCONC jointly trains dual-encoders and the Product Quantization (PQ) method to learn discrete document representations and enables fast approximate NNS with compact indexes. It models quantization as a constrained clustering process, which requires the document embeddings to be uniformly clustered around the quantization centroids and supports end-to-end optimization of the quantization method and dual-encoders. We theoretically demonstrate the importance of the uniform clustering constraint in RepCONC and derive an efficient approximate solution for constrained clustering by reducing it to an instance of the optimal transport problem. Besides constrained clustering, RepCONC further adopts a vector-based inverted file system (IVF) to support highly efficient vector search on CPUs. Extensive experiments on two popular ad-hoc retrieval benchmarks show that RepCONC achieves better ranking effectiveness than competitive vector quantization baselines under different compression ratio settings. It also substantially outperforms a wide range of existing retrieval models in terms of retrieval effectiveness, memory efficiency, and time efficiency.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Meta-Reinforcement Learning Based Resource Allocation for Dynamic V2X Communications

This paper studies the allocation of shared resources between vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) links in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications. In existing algorithms, dynamic vehicular environments and quantization of continuous power become the bottlenecks for providing an effective and timely resource allocation policy. In this paper, we develop two algorithms to deal with these difficulties. First, we propose a deep reinforcement learning (DRL)-based resource allocation algorithm to improve the performance of both V2I and V2V links. Specifically, the algorithm uses deep Q-network (DQN) to solve the sub-band assignment and deep deterministic policy-gradient (DDPG) to solve the continuous power allocation problem. Second, we propose a meta-based DRL algorithm to enhance the fast adaptability of the resource allocation policy in the dynamic environment. Numerical results demonstrate that the proposed DRL-based algorithm can significantly improve the performance compared to the DQN-based algorithm that quantizes continuous power. In addition, the proposed meta-based DRL algorithm can achieve the required fast adaptation in the new environment with limited experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Large-scale Self-Supervised Speech Representation Learning for Automatic Speaker Verification

The speech representations learned from large-scale unlabeled data have shown better generalizability than those from supervised learning and thus attract a lot of interest to be applied for various downstream tasks. In this paper, we explore the limits of speech representations learned by different self-supervised objectives and datasets for automatic speaker verification (ASV), especially with a well-recognized SOTA ASV model, ECAPA-TDNN [1], as a downstream model. The representations from all hidden layers of the pre-trained model are firstly averaged with learnable weights and then fed into the ECAPA-TDNN as input features. The experimental results on Voxceleb dataset show that the weighted average representation is significantly superior to FBank, a conventional handcrafted feature for ASV. Our best single system achieves 0.564%, 0.561%, and 1.230% equal error rate (EER) on the three official trials of VoxCeleb1, separately. Accordingly, the ensemble system with three pre-trained models can further improve the EER to 0.431%, 0.507% and 1.081%. Among the three evaluation trials, our best system outperforms the winner system [2] of the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge 2021 (VoxSRC2021) on the VoxCeleb1-E trial.
arxiv.org

Improving the sample-efficiency of neural architecture search with reinforcement learning

Designing complex architectures has been an essential cogwheel in the revolution deep learning has brought about in the past decade. When solving difficult problems in a datadriven manner, a well-tried approach is to take an architecture discovered by renowned deep learning scientists as a basis (e.g. Inception) and try to apply it to a specific problem. This might be sufficient, but as of now, achieving very high accuracy on a complex or yet unsolved task requires the knowledge of highly-trained deep learning experts. In this work, we would like to contribute to the area of Automated Machine Learning (AutoML), specifically Neural Architecture Search (NAS), which intends to make deep learning methods available for a wider range of society by designing neural topologies automatically. Although several different approaches exist (e.g. gradient-based or evolutionary algorithms), our focus is on one of the most promising research directions, reinforcement learning. In this scenario, a recurrent neural network (controller) is trained to create problem-specific neural network architectures (child). The validation accuracies of the child networks serve as a reward signal for training the controller with reinforcement learning. The basis of our proposed work is Efficient Neural Architecture Search (ENAS), where parameter sharing is applied among the child networks. ENAS, like many other RL-based algorithms, emphasize the learning of child networks as increasing their convergence result in a denser reward signal for the controller, therefore significantly reducing training times. The controller was originally trained with REINFORCE. In our research, we propose to modify this to a more modern and complex algorithm, PPO, which has demonstrated to be faster and more stable in other environments. Then, we briefly discuss and evaluate our results.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Human-Aware Robot Navigation via Reinforcement Learning with Hindsight Experience Replay and Curriculum Learning

In recent years, the growing demand for more intelligent service robots is pushing the development of mobile robot navigation algorithms to allow safe and efficient operation in a dense crowd. Reinforcement learning (RL) approaches have shown superior ability in solving sequential decision making problems, and recent work has explored its potential to learn navigation polices in a socially compliant manner. However, the expert demonstration data used in existing methods is usually expensive and difficult to obtain. In this work, we consider the task of training an RL agent without employing the demonstration data, to achieve efficient and collision-free navigation in a crowded environment. To address the sparse reward navigation problem, we propose to incorporate the hindsight experience replay (HER) and curriculum learning (CL) techniques with RL to efficiently learn the optimal navigation policy in the dense crowd. The effectiveness of our method is validated in a simulated crowd-robot coexisting environment. The results demonstrate that our method can effectively learn human-aware navigation without requiring additional demonstration data.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Learning 3D Representations of Molecular Chirality with Invariance to Bond Rotations

Molecular chirality, a form of stereochemistry most often describing relative spatial arrangements of bonded neighbors around tetrahedral carbon centers, influences the set of 3D conformers accessible to the molecule without changing its 2D graph connectivity. Chirality can strongly alter (bio)chemical interactions, particularly protein-drug binding. Most 2D graph neural networks (GNNs) designed for molecular property prediction at best use atomic labels to naïvely treat chirality, while E(3)-invariant 3D GNNs are invariant to chirality altogether. To enable representation learning on molecules with defined stereochemistry, we design an SE(3)-invariant model that processes torsion angles of a 3D molecular conformer. We explicitly model conformational flexibility by integrating a novel type of invariance to rotations about internal molecular bonds into the architecture, mitigating the need for multi-conformer data augmentation. We test our model on four benchmarks: contrastive learning to distinguish conformers of different stereoisomers in a learned latent space, classification of chiral centers as R/S, prediction of how enantiomers rotate circularly polarized light, and ranking enantiomers by their docking scores in an enantiosensitive protein pocket. We compare our model, Chiral InterRoto-Invariant Neural Network (ChIRo), with 2D and 3D GNNs to demonstrate that our model achieves state of the art performance when learning chiral-sensitive functions from molecular structures.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Feudal Reinforcement Learning by Reading Manuals

Reading to act is a prevalent but challenging task which requires the ability to reason from a concise instruction. However, previous works face the semantic mismatch between the low-level actions and the high-level language descriptions and require the human-designed curriculum to work properly. In this paper, we present a Feudal Reinforcement Learning (FRL) model consisting of a manager agent and a worker agent. The manager agent is a multi-hop plan generator dealing with high-level abstract information and generating a series of sub-goals in a backward manner. The worker agent deals with the low-level perceptions and actions to achieve the sub-goals one by one. In comparison, our FRL model effectively alleviate the mismatching between text-level inference and low-level perceptions and actions; and is general to various forms of environments, instructions and manuals; and our multi-hop plan generator can significantly boost for challenging tasks where multi-step reasoning form the texts is critical to resolve the instructed goals. We showcase our approach achieves competitive performance on two challenging tasks, Read to Fight Monsters (RTFM) and Messenger, without human-designed curriculum learning.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Breaking the Sample Complexity Barrier to Regret-Optimal Model-Free Reinforcement Learning

Achieving sample efficiency in online episodic reinforcement learning (RL) requires optimally balancing exploration and exploitation. When it comes to a finite-horizon episodic Markov decision process with $S$ states, $A$ actions and horizon length $H$, substantial progress has been achieved towards characterizing the minimax-optimal regret, which scales on the order of $\sqrt{H^2SAT}$ (modulo log factors) with $T$ the total number of samples. While several competing solution paradigms have been proposed to minimize regret, they are either memory-inefficient, or fall short of optimality unless the sample size exceeds an enormous threshold (e.g., $S^6A^4 \,\mathrm{poly}(H)$ for existing model-free methods).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Revisiting Design Choices in Model-Based Offline Reinforcement Learning

Offline reinforcement learning enables agents to leverage large pre-collected datasets of environment transitions to learn control policies, circumventing the need for potentially expensive or unsafe online data collection. Significant progress has been made recently in offline model-based reinforcement learning, approaches which leverage a learned dynamics model. This typically involves constructing a probabilistic model, and using the model uncertainty to penalize rewards where there is insufficient data, solving for a pessimistic MDP that lower bounds the true MDP. Existing methods, however, exhibit a breakdown between theory and practice, whereby pessimistic return ought to be bounded by the total variation distance of the model from the true dynamics, but is instead implemented through a penalty based on estimated model uncertainty. This has spawned a variety of uncertainty heuristics, with little to no comparison between differing approaches. In this paper, we compare these heuristics, and design novel protocols to investigate their interaction with other hyperparameters, such as the number of models, or imaginary rollout horizon. Using these insights, we show that selecting these key hyperparameters using Bayesian Optimization produces superior configurations that are vastly different to those currently used in existing hand-tuned state-of-the-art methods, and result in drastically stronger performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rank-based loss for learning hierarchical representations

Hierarchical taxonomies are common in many contexts, and they are a very natural structure humans use to organise information. In machine learning, the family of methods that use the 'extra' information is called hierarchical classification. However, applied to audio classification, this remains relatively unexplored. Here we focus on how to integrate the hierarchical information of a problem to learn embeddings representative of the hierarchical relationships. Previously, triplet loss has been proposed to address this problem, however it presents some issues like requiring the careful construction of the triplets, and being limited in the extent of hierarchical information it uses at each iteration. In this work we propose a rank based loss function that uses hierarchical information and translates this into a rank ordering of target distances between the examples. We show that rank based loss is suitable to learn hierarchical representations of the data. By testing on unseen fine level classes we show that this method is also capable of learning hierarchically correct representations of the new classes. Rank based loss has two promising aspects, it is generalisable to hierarchies with any number of levels, and is capable of dealing with data with incomplete hierarchical labels.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Extending Environments To Measure Self-Reflection In Reinforcement Learning

We consider an extended notion of reinforcement learning in which the environment can simulate the agent and base its outputs on the agent's hypothetical behavior. Since good performance usually requires paying attention to whatever things the environment's outputs are based on, we argue that for an agent to achieve on-average good performance across many such extended environments, it is necessary for the agent to self-reflect. Thus, an agent's self-reflection ability can be numerically estimated by running the agent through a battery of extended environments. We are simultaneously releasing an open-source library of extended environments to serve as proof-of-concept of this technique. As the library is first-of-kind, we have avoided the difficult problem of optimizing it. Instead we have chosen environments with interesting properties. Some seem paradoxical, some lead to interesting thought experiments, some are even suggestive of how self-reflection might have evolved in nature. We give examples and introduce a simple transformation which experimentally seems to increase self-reflection.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Decentralized Cooperative Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning with Exploration

Many real-world applications of multi-agent reinforcement learning (RL), such as multi-robot navigation and decentralized control of cyber-physical systems, involve the cooperation of agents as a team with aligned objectives. We study multi-agent RL in the most basic cooperative setting -- Markov teams -- a class of Markov games where the cooperating agents share a common reward. We propose an algorithm in which each agent independently runs stage-based V-learning (a Q-learning style algorithm) to efficiently explore the unknown environment, while using a stochastic gradient descent (SGD) subroutine for policy updates. We show that the agents can learn an $\epsilon$-approximate Nash equilibrium policy in at most $\propto\widetilde{O}(1/\epsilon^4)$ episodes. Our results advocate the use of a novel \emph{stage-based} V-learning approach to create a stage-wise stationary environment. We also show that under certain smoothness assumptions of the team, our algorithm can achieve a nearly \emph{team-optimal} Nash equilibrium. Simulation results corroborate our theoretical findings. One key feature of our algorithm is being \emph{decentralized}, in the sense that each agent has access to only the state and its local actions, and is even \emph{oblivious} to the presence of the other agents. Neither communication among teammates nor coordination by a central controller is required during learning. Hence, our algorithm can readily generalize to an arbitrary number of agents, without suffering from the exponential dependence on the number of agents.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Provably Efficient Reinforcement Learning in Decentralized General-Sum Markov Games

This paper addresses the problem of learning an equilibrium efficiently in general-sum Markov games through decentralized multi-agent reinforcement learning. Given the fundamental difficulty of calculating a Nash equilibrium (NE), we instead aim at finding a coarse correlated equilibrium (CCE), a solution concept that generalizes NE by allowing possible correlations among the agents' strategies. We propose an algorithm in which each agent independently runs optimistic V-learning (a variant of Q-learning) to efficiently explore the unknown environment, while using a stabilized online mirror descent (OMD) subroutine for policy updates. We show that the agents can find an $\epsilon$-approximate CCE in at most $\widetilde{O}( H^6S A /\epsilon^2)$ episodes, where $S$ is the number of states, $A$ is the size of the largest individual action space, and $H$ is the length of an episode. This appears to be the first sample complexity result for learning in generic general-sum Markov games. Our results rely on a novel investigation of an anytime high-probability regret bound for OMD with a dynamic learning rate and weighted regret, which would be of independent interest. One key feature of our algorithm is that it is fully \emph{decentralized}, in the sense that each agent has access to only its local information, and is completely oblivious to the presence of others. This way, our algorithm can readily scale up to an arbitrary number of agents, without suffering from the exponential dependence on the number of agents.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

SubTab: Subsetting Features of Tabular Data for Self-Supervised Representation Learning

Self-supervised learning has been shown to be very effective in learning useful representations, and yet much of the success is achieved in data types such as images, audio, and text. The success is mainly enabled by taking advantage of spatial, temporal, or semantic structure in the data through augmentation. However, such structure may not exist in tabular datasets commonly used in fields such as healthcare, making it difficult to design an effective augmentation method, and hindering a similar progress in tabular data setting. In this paper, we introduce a new framework, Subsetting features of Tabular data (SubTab), that turns the task of learning from tabular data into a multi-view representation learning problem by dividing the input features to multiple subsets. We argue that reconstructing the data from the subset of its features rather than its corrupted version in an autoencoder setting can better capture its underlying latent representation. In this framework, the joint representation can be expressed as the aggregate of latent variables of the subsets at test time, which we refer to as collaborative inference. Our experiments show that the SubTab achieves the state of the art (SOTA) performance of 98.31% on MNIST in tabular setting, on par with CNN-based SOTA models, and surpasses existing baselines on three other real-world datasets by a significant margin.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Showing Your Offline Reinforcement Learning Work: Online Evaluation Budget Matters

Over the recent years, vast progress has been made in Offline Reinforcement Learning (Offline-RL) for various decision-making domains: from finance to robotics. However, comparing and reporting new Offline-RL algorithms has been noted as underdeveloped: (1) use of unlimited online evaluation budget for hyperparameter search (2) sidestepping offline policy selection (3) ad-hoc performance statistics reporting. In this work, we propose an evaluation technique addressing these issues, Expected Online Performance, that provides a performance estimate for a best-found policy given a fixed online evaluation budget. Using our approach, we can estimate the number of online evaluations required to surpass a given behavioral policy performance. Applying it to several Offline-RL baselines, we find that with a limited online evaluation budget, (1) Behavioral Cloning constitutes a strong baseline over various expert levels and data regimes, and (2) offline uniform policy selection is competitive with value-based approaches. We hope the proposed technique will make it into the toolsets of Offline-RL practitioners to help them arrive at informed conclusions when deploying RL in real-world systems.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Multi-Relation Aware Temporal Interaction Network Embedding

Temporal interaction networks are formed in many fields, e.g., e-commerce, online education, and social network service. Temporal interaction network embedding can effectively mine the information in temporal interaction networks, which is of great significance to the above fields. Usually, the occurrence of an interaction affects not only the nodes directly involved in the interaction (interacting nodes), but also the neighbor nodes of interacting nodes. However, existing temporal interaction network embedding methods only use historical interaction relations to mine neighbor nodes, ignoring other relation types. In this paper, we propose a multi-relation aware temporal interaction network embedding method (MRATE). Based on historical interactions, MRATE mines historical interaction relations, common interaction relations, and interaction sequence similarity relations to obtain the neighbor based embeddings of interacting nodes. The hierarchical multi-relation aware aggregation method in MRATE first employs graph attention networks (GATs) to aggregate the interaction impacts propagated through a same relation type and then combines the aggregated interaction impacts from multiple relation types through the self-attention mechanism. Experiments are conducted on three public temporal interaction network datasets, and the experimental results show the effectiveness of MRATE.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Evolutionary Dynamics on Sequential Temporal Networks

Studies on the evolution of cooperation among a population of individuals are essential in evolutionary dynamics. Population structure is a key factor affecting the evolution of cooperation. Temporal networks with randomly active nodes and edges have been demonstrated to facilitate the evolution of cooperation relative to their static counterparts. However, the evolution of temporal networks is usually accompanied by the successive growth of nodes and edges instead of random activations. Here, we first consider sequential temporal networks with individuals entering them successively and study evolutionary dynamics on the networks. We derive explicit conditions under which sequential temporal networks promote the evolution of cooperation. Specifically, we discover systematical characteristics of new nodes and edges during the network evolution, which provide the advantage of sequential temporal networks in favoring cooperation. Finally, we confirm that both synthetic and empirical data present such advantages on sequential temporal networks. Our results advance the study of evolutionary dynamics on temporal networks theoretically, which is pivotal to foster the evolution of cooperation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

PER-ETD: A Polynomially Efficient Emphatic Temporal Difference Learning Method

Emphatic temporal difference (ETD) learning (Sutton et al., 2016) is a successful method to conduct the off-policy value function evaluation with function approximation. Although ETD has been shown to converge asymptotically to a desirable value function, it is well-known that ETD often encounters a large variance so that its sample complexity can increase exponentially fast with the number of iterations. In this work, we propose a new ETD method, called PER-ETD (i.e., PEriodically Restarted-ETD), which restarts and updates the follow-on trace only for a finite period for each iteration of the evaluation parameter. Further, PER-ETD features a design of the logarithmical increase of the restart period with the number of iterations, which guarantees the best trade-off between the variance and bias and keeps both vanishing sublinearly. We show that PER-ETD converges to the same desirable fixed point as ETD, but improves the exponential sample complexity of ETD to be polynomials. Our experiments validate the superior performance of PER-ETD and its advantage over ETD.
COMPUTERS

