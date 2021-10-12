CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GraPE: fast and scalable Graph Processing and Embedding

By Luca Cappelletti, Tommaso Fontana, Elena Casiraghi, Vida Ravanmehr, Tiffany J.Callahan, Marcin P. Joachimiak, Christopher J. Mungall, Peter N. Robinson, Justin Reese, Giorgio Valentini
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Luca Cappelletti, Tommaso Fontana, Elena Casiraghi, Vida Ravanmehr, Tiffany J.Callahan, Marcin P. Joachimiak, Christopher J. Mungall, Peter N. Robinson, Justin Reese, Giorgio Valentini. Graph Representation Learning methods have enabled a wide range of learning problems to be addressed for data that can be

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Graphs as Tools to Improve Deep Learning Methods

In recent years, deep neural networks (DNNs) have known an important rise in popularity. However, although they are state-of-the-art in many machine learning challenges, they still suffer from several limitations. For example, DNNs require a lot of training data, which might not be available in some practical applications. In addition, when small perturbations are added to the inputs, DNNs are prone to misclassification errors. DNNs are also viewed as black-boxes and as such their decisions are often criticized for their lack of interpretability.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Accelerating Training and Inference of Graph Neural Networks with Fast Sampling and Pipelining

Tim Kaler, Nickolas Stathas, Anne Ouyang, Alexandros-Stavros Iliopoulos, Tao B. Schardl, Charles E. Leiserson, Jie Chen. Improving the training and inference performance of graph neural networks (GNNs) is faced with a challenge uncommon in general neural networks: creating mini-batches requires a lot of computation and data movement due to the exponential growth of multi-hop graph neighborhoods along network layers. Such a unique challenge gives rise to a diverse set of system design choices. We argue in favor of performing mini-batch training with neighborhood sampling in a distributed multi-GPU environment, under which we identify major performance bottlenecks hitherto under-explored by developers: mini-batch preparation and transfer. We present a sequence of improvements to mitigate these bottlenecks, including a performance-engineered neighborhood sampler, a shared-memory parallelization strategy, and the pipelining of batch transfer with GPU computation. We also conduct an empirical analysis that supports the use of sampling for inference, showing that test accuracies are not materially compromised. Such an observation unifies training and inference, simplifying model implementation. We report comprehensive experimental results with several benchmark data sets and GNN architectures, including a demonstration that, for the ogbn-papers100M data set, our system SALIENT achieves a speedup of 3x over a standard PyTorch-Geometric implementation with a single GPU and a further 8x parallel speedup with 16 GPUs. Therein, training a 3-layer GraphSAGE model with sampling fanout (15, 10, 5) takes 2.0 seconds per epoch and inference with fanout (20, 20, 20) takes 2.4 seconds, attaining test accuracy 64.58%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Fast Attributed Graph Embedding via Density of States

Given a node-attributed graph, how can we efficiently represent it with few numerical features that expressively reflect its topology and attribute information? We propose A-DOGE, for Attributed DOS-based Graph Embedding, based on density of states (DOS, a.k.a. spectral density) to tackle this problem. A-DOGE is designed to fulfill a long desiderata of desirable characteristics. Most notably, it capitalizes on efficient approximation algorithms for DOS, that we extend to blend in node labels and attributes for the first time, making it fast and scalable for large attributed graphs and graph databases. Being based on the entire eigenspectrum of a graph, A-DOGE can capture structural and attribute properties at multiple ("glocal") scales. Moreover, it is unsupervised (i.e. agnostic to any specific objective) and lends itself to various interpretations, which makes it is suitable for exploratory graph mining tasks. Finally, it processes each graph independent of others, making it amenable for streaming settings as well as parallelization. Through extensive experiments, we show the efficacy and efficiency of A-DOGE on exploratory graph analysis and graph classification tasks, where it significantly outperforms unsupervised baselines and achieves competitive performance with modern supervised GNNs, while achieving the best trade-off between accuracy and runtime.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

vSAN Observer not showing graphs

I am having an issue with vSAN Observer. Starting the service using this command: "vsan.observer . --force --run-webserver" I can´t see any information on the website. The tabs are blank and not brings any information, except the about one, which shows info about my host's models and hardware. In the...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Stable Prediction on Graphs with Agnostic Distribution Shift

Graph is a flexible and effective tool to represent complex structures in practice and graph neural networks (GNNs) have been shown to be effective on various graph tasks with randomly separated training and testing data. In real applications, however, the distribution of training graph might be different from that of the test one (e.g., users' interactions on the user-item training graph and their actual preference on items, i.e., testing environment, are known to have inconsistencies in recommender systems). Moreover, the distribution of test data is always agnostic when GNNs are trained. Hence, we are facing the agnostic distribution shift between training and testing on graph learning, which would lead to unstable inference of traditional GNNs across different test environments. To address this problem, we propose a novel stable prediction framework for GNNs, which permits both locally and globally stable learning and prediction on graphs. In particular, since each node is partially represented by its neighbors in GNNs, we propose to capture the stable properties for each node (locally stable) by re-weighting the information propagation/aggregation processes. For global stability, we propose a stable regularizer that reduces the training losses on heterogeneous environments and thus warping the GNNs to generalize well. We conduct extensive experiments on several graph benchmarks and a noisy industrial recommendation dataset that is collected from 5 consecutive days during a product promotion festival. The results demonstrate that our method outperforms various SOTA GNNs for stable prediction on graphs with agnostic distribution shift, including shift caused by node labels and attributes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Video Is Graph: Structured Graph Module for Video Action Recognition

In the field of action recognition, video clips are always treated as ordered frames for subsequent processing. To achieve spatio-temporal perception, existing approaches propose to embed adjacent temporal interaction in the convolutional layer. The global semantic information can therefore be obtained by stacking multiple local layers hierarchically. However, such global temporal accumulation can only reflect the high-level semantics in deep layers, neglecting the potential low-level holistic clues in shallow layers. In this paper, we first propose to transform a video sequence into a graph to obtain direct long-term dependencies among temporal frames. To preserve sequential information during transformation, we devise a structured graph module (SGM), achieving fine-grained temporal interactions throughout the entire network. In particular, SGM divides the neighbors of each node into several temporal regions so as to extract global structural information with diverse sequential flows. Extensive experiments are performed on standard benchmark datasets, i.e., Something-Something V1 & V2, Diving48, Kinetics-400, UCF101, and HMDB51. The reported performance and analysis demonstrate that SGM can achieve outstanding precision with less computational complexity.
SOFTWARE
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Graph Databases

Graph databases focus on cataloging entities and the relationships between them, an approach and technology once considered niche. While the technology has been around for more than 20 years, it is only recently that our increasingly connected world has led to the widespread adoption of graph databases. Master data management,...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

On Explicit Constructions of Extremely Depth Robust Graphs

A directed acyclic graph $G=(V,E)$ is said to be $(e,d)$-depth robust if for every subset $S \subseteq V$ of $|S| \leq e$ nodes the graph $G-S$ still contains a directed path of length $d$. If the graph is $(e,d)$-depth-robust for any $e,d$ such that $e+d \leq (1-\epsilon)|V|$ then the graph is said to be $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust. In the field of cryptography, (extremely) depth-robust graphs with low indegree have found numerous applications including the design of side-channel resistant Memory-Hard Functions, Proofs of Space and Replication, and in the design of Computationally Relaxed Locally Correctable Codes. In these applications, it is desirable to ensure the graphs are locally navigable, i.e., there is an efficient algorithm $\mathsf{GetParents}$ running in time $\mathrm{polylog} |V|$ which takes as input a node $v \in V$ and returns the set of $v$'s parents. We give the first explicit construction of locally navigable $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust graphs with indegree $O(\log |V|)$. Previous constructions of $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust graphs either had indegree $\tilde{\omega}(\log^2 |V|)$ or were not explicit.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A scalable and fast artificial neural network syndrome decoder for surface codes

Surface code error correction offers a highly promising pathway to achieve scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing. When operated as stabilizer codes, surface code computations consist of a syndrome decoding step where measured stabilizer operators are used to determine appropriate corrections for errors in physical qubits. Decoding algorithms have undergone substantial development, with recent work incorporating machine learning (ML) techniques. Despite promising initial results, the ML-based syndrome decoders are still limited to small scale demonstrations with low latency and are incapable of handling surface codes with boundary conditions and various shapes needed for lattice surgery and braiding. Here, we report the development of an artificial neural network (ANN) based scalable and fast syndrome decoder capable of decoding surface codes of arbitrary shape and size with data qubits suffering from the depolarizing error model. Based on rigorous training over 50 million random quantum error instances, our ANN decoder is shown to work with code distances exceeding 1000 (more than 4 million physical qubits), which is the largest ML-based decoder demonstration to-date. The established ANN decoder demonstrates an execution time in principle independent of code distance, implying that its implementation on dedicated hardware could potentially offer surface code decoding times of O($\mu$sec), commensurate with the experimentally realisable qubit coherence times. With the anticipated scale-up of quantum processors within the next decade, their augmentation with a fast and scalable syndrome decoder such as developed in our work is expected to play a decisive role towards experimental implementation of fault-tolerant quantum information processing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multi-Relation Aware Temporal Interaction Network Embedding

Temporal interaction networks are formed in many fields, e.g., e-commerce, online education, and social network service. Temporal interaction network embedding can effectively mine the information in temporal interaction networks, which is of great significance to the above fields. Usually, the occurrence of an interaction affects not only the nodes directly involved in the interaction (interacting nodes), but also the neighbor nodes of interacting nodes. However, existing temporal interaction network embedding methods only use historical interaction relations to mine neighbor nodes, ignoring other relation types. In this paper, we propose a multi-relation aware temporal interaction network embedding method (MRATE). Based on historical interactions, MRATE mines historical interaction relations, common interaction relations, and interaction sequence similarity relations to obtain the neighbor based embeddings of interacting nodes. The hierarchical multi-relation aware aggregation method in MRATE first employs graph attention networks (GATs) to aggregate the interaction impacts propagated through a same relation type and then combines the aggregated interaction impacts from multiple relation types through the self-attention mechanism. Experiments are conducted on three public temporal interaction network datasets, and the experimental results show the effectiveness of MRATE.
EDUCATION
CSS-Tricks

Embedded Analytics Made Simple With Cumul.io Integrations

Browse through SaaS communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, Discord, you name it and you’ll see a common theme appear in many of them. That theme can go by many names: BI, analytics, insights and so on. It’s natural, we do business, collect data, we succeed or fail. We want to look into all of that, make some sense of the data we have and take action. This need has produced many projects and tools that make the lives of anyone who wants to look into the data just a bit easier. But, when humans have, humans want more. And in the world of BI and analytics, “more” often comes in the form of embedding, branding, customized styling and access and so on. Which ends up meaning more work for developers and more time to account for. So, naturally there has been a need for BI tools that will let you have it all.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

With Luos Rapid Embedded Deployment Is Simplified

Those of us tasked with developing firmware for embedded systems have a quite a few hurdles to jump through compared to those writing for the desktop or mobile platforms. Solved problems such as code reuse or portability are simply harder. It was with considerable interest that we learnt of another approach to hardware abstraction, called Luos, which describes itself as micro-services for embedded systems.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Asymmetric Graph Representation Learning

Despite the enormous success of graph neural networks (GNNs), most existing GNNs can only be applicable to undirected graphs where relationships among connected nodes are two-way symmetric (i.e., information can be passed back and forth). However, there is a vast amount of applications where the information flow is asymmetric, leading to directed graphs where information can only be passed in one direction. For example, a directed edge indicates that the information can only be conveyed forwardly from the start node to the end node, but not backwardly. To accommodate such an asymmetric structure of directed graphs within the framework of GNNs, we propose a simple yet remarkably effective framework for directed graph analysis to incorporate such one-way information passing. We define an incoming embedding and an outgoing embedding for each node to model its sending and receiving features respectively. We further develop two steps in our directed GNN model with the first one to aggregate/update the incoming features of nodes and the second one to aggregate/update the outgoing features. By imposing the two roles for each node, the likelihood of a directed edge can be calculated based on the outgoing embedding of the start node and the incoming embedding of the end node. The log-likelihood of all edges plays a natural role of regularization for the proposed model, which can alleviate the over-smoothing problem of the deep GNNs. Extensive experiments on multiple real-world directed graphs demonstrate outstanding performances of the proposed model in both node-level and graph-level tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On Fast Johnson-Lindernstrauss Embeddings of Compact Submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ with Boundary

Let $\mathcal{M}$ be a smooth $d$-dimensional submanifold of $\mathbb{R}^N$ with boundary that's equipped with the Euclidean (chordal) metric, and choose $m \leq N$. In this paper we consider the probability that a random matrix $A \in \mathbb{R}^{m \times N}$ will serve as a bi-Lipschitz function $A: \mathcal{M} \rightarrow \mathbb{R}^m$ with bi-Lipschitz constants close to one for three different types of distributions on the $m \times N$ matrices $A$, including two whose realizations are guaranteed to have fast matrix-vector multiplies. In doing so we generalize prior randomized metric space embedding results of this type for submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ by allowing for the presence of boundary while also retaining, and in some cases improving, prior lower bounds on the achievable embedding dimensions $m$ for which one can expect small distortion with high probability. In particular, motivated by recent modewise embedding constructions for tensor data, herein we present a new class of highly structured distributions on matrices which outperform prior structured matrix distributions for embedding sufficiently low-dimensional submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ (with $d \lesssim \sqrt{N}$) with respect to both achievable embedding dimension, and computationally efficient realizations. As a consequence we are able to present, for example, a general new class of Johnson-Lindenstrauss embedding matrices for $\mathcal{O}(\log^c N)$-dimensional submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ which enjoy $\mathcal{O}(N \log \log N))$-time matrix vector multiplications.
MATHEMATICS
provideocoalition.com

SolidLight, a scalable holographic display for huge video walls

Allowing viewers to experience digital objects in the physical world that escape the screen and are indistinguishable from reality, the highest resolution holographic display platform ever designed is here. Star Trek’s holodeck may not be real, yet, but Light Field Lab is moving towards that goal. For now, the highest...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Graph Condensation for Graph Neural Networks

Given the prevalence of large-scale graphs in real-world applications, the storage and time for training neural models have raised increasing concerns. To alleviate the concerns, we propose and study the problem of graph condensation for graph neural networks (GNNs). Specifically, we aim to condense the large, original graph into a small, synthetic and highly-informative graph, such that GNNs trained on the small graph and large graph have comparable performance. We approach the condensation problem by imitating the GNN training trajectory on the original graph through the optimization of a gradient matching loss and design a strategy to condense node futures and structural information simultaneously. Extensive experiments have demonstrated the effectiveness of the proposed framework in condensing different graph datasets into informative smaller graphs. In particular, we are able to approximate the original test accuracy by 95.3% on Reddit, 99.8% on Flickr and 99.0% on Citeseer, while reducing their graph size by more than 99.9%, and the condensed graphs can be used to train various GNN architectures.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DP-Coloring Cartesian Products of Graphs

DP-coloring (also called correspondence coloring) is a generalization of list coloring introduced by Dvořák and Postle in 2015. Motivated by results related to list coloring Cartesian products of graphs, we initiate the study of the DP-chromatic number, $\chi_{DP}$, of the same. We show that $\chi_{DP}(G \square H) \leq \text{min}\{\chi_{DP}(G) + \text{col}(H), \chi_{DP}(H) + \text{col}(G) \} - 1$ where $\text{col}(H)$ is the coloring number of the graph $H$. We focus on building tools for lower bound arguments for $\chi_{DP}(G \square H)$ and use them to show the sharpness of the bound above and its various forms. Our results illustrate that the DP color function of $G$, the DP analogue of the chromatic polynomial, is essential in the study of the DP-chromatic number of the Cartesian product of graphs, including the following question that extends the sharpness problem above and the classical result on gap between list chromatic number and chromatic number: given any graph $G$ and $k \in \mathbb{N}$, what is the smallest $t$ for which $\chi_{DP}(G \square K_{k,t})= \chi_{DP}(G) + k$?
MATHEMATICS
inavateonthenet.net

Scalable Display Technologies introduces software update 8.0

Scalable Display Technologies, has announced a software update, version 8.0, with new integration and features designed to simplify edge-blending and projection mapping. Scalable’s latest update is available with new features for Scalable Desktop, a blending solution for scaling with Windows; Scalable Panel Assembly (SPA), a proprietary display calibration software for CAVEs and faceted displays; and Scalable Display Manager, the flagship product used in simulation and attractions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Residual2Vec: Debiasing graph embedding with random graphs

Graph embedding maps a graph into a convenient vector-space representation for graph analysis and machine learning applications. Many graph embedding methods hinge on a sampling of context nodes based on random walks. However, random walks can be a biased sampler due to the structural properties of graphs. Most notably, random walks are biased by the degree of each node, where a node is sampled proportionally to its degree. The implication of such biases has not been clear, particularly in the context of graph representation learning. Here, we investigate the impact of the random walks' bias on graph embedding and propose residual2vec, a general graph embedding method that can debias various structural biases in graphs by using random graphs. We demonstrate that this debiasing not only improves link prediction and clustering performance but also allows us to explicitly model salient structural properties in graph embedding.
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

Embeddings in Machine Learning: Everything You Need to Know

Embeddings are dense numerical representations of real-world objects and relationships, expressed as a vector. They can be used to accurately represent sparse data like clickstreams, text, and e-commerce purchases as features to downstream models. One-hot encoding was a common method for representing categorical variables, but it creates an unmanageable number of dimensions. Embedding vectors that are close to each other are considered similar. An example, YouTube’s recommender team realized that using the “predict the next video is going to click a user to click to click, and that representation is an art, and dramatically affects the behavior of the embeddings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

