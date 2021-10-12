BERTraffic: A Robust BERT-Based Approach for Speaker Change Detection and Role Identification of Air-Traffic Communications

It is anticipated that the era of fully autonomous vehicle operations will be preceded by a lengthy "Transition Period" where the traffic stream will be mixed, that is, consisting of connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs), human-driven vehicles (HDVs) and connected human-driven vehicles (CHDVs). In recognition of the fact that public acceptance of CAVs will hinge on safety performance of automated driving systems, and that there will likely be safety challenges in the early part of the transition period, significant research efforts have been expended in the development of safety-conscious automated driving systems. Yet still, there appears to be a lacuna in the literature regarding the handling of the crash-imminent situations that are caused by errant human driven vehicles (HDVs) in the vicinity of the CAV during operations on the roadway. In this paper, we develop a simple model-based Reinforcement Learning (RL) based system that can be deployed in the CAV to generate trajectories that anticipate and avoid potential collisions caused by drivers of the HDVs. The model involves an end-to-end data-driven approach that contains a motion prediction model based on deep learning, and a fast trajectory planning algorithm based on model predictive control (MPC). The proposed system requires no prior knowledge or assumption about the physical environment including the vehicle dynamics, and therefore represents a general approach that can be deployed on any type of vehicle (e.g., truck, buse, motorcycle, etc.). The framework is trained and tested in the CARLA simulator with multiple collision imminent scenarios, and the results indicate the proposed model can avoid the collision at high successful rate (>85%) even in highly compact and dangerous situations.

