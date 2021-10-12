CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Zero-bias Deep Neural Network for Quickest RF Signal Surveillance

By Yongxin Liu, Yingjie Chen, Jian Wang, Shuteng Niu, Dahai Liu, Houbing Song
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping modern society by allowing a decent number of RF devices to connect and share information through RF channels. However, such an open nature also brings obstacles to surveillance. For alleviation, a surveillance oracle, or a cognitive communication entity needs to identify and confirm

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Deploying and scaling distributed parallel deep neural networks on the Tianhe-3 prototype system

Due to the increase in computing power, it is possible to improve the feature extraction and data fitting capabilities of DNN networks by increasing their depth and model complexity. However, the big data and complex models greatly increase the training overhead of DNN, so accelerating their training process becomes a key task. The Tianhe-3 peak speed is designed to target E-class, and the huge computing power provides a potential opportunity for DNN training. We implement and extend LeNet, AlexNet, VGG, and ResNet model training for a single MT-2000+ and FT-2000+ compute nodes, as well as extended multi-node clusters, and propose an improved gradient synchronization process for Dynamic Allreduce communication optimization strategy for the gradient synchronization process base on the ARM architecture features of the Tianhe-3 prototype, providing experimental data and theoretical basis for further enhancing and improving the performance of the Tianhe-3 prototype in large-scale distributed training of neural networks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automatic Recognition of Abdominal Organs in Ultrasound Images based on Deep Neural Networks and K-Nearest-Neighbor Classification

Abdominal ultrasound imaging has been widely used to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of various abdominal organs. In order to shorten the examination time and reduce the cognitive burden on the sonographers, we present a classification method that combines the deep learning techniques and k-Nearest-Neighbor (k-NN) classification to automatically recognize various abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time. Fine-tuned deep neural networks are used in combination with PCA dimension reduction to extract high-level features from raw ultrasound images, and a k-NN classifier is employed to predict the abdominal organ in the image. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our method in the task of ultrasound image classification to automatically recognize six abdominal organs. A comprehensive comparison of different configurations is conducted to study the influence of different feature extractors and classifiers on the classification accuracy. Both quantitative and qualitative results show that with minimal training effort, our method can "lazily" recognize the abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time with an accuracy of 96.67%. Our implementation code is publicly available at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fetal Gender Identification using Machine and Deep Learning Algorithms on Phonocardiogram Signals

Phonocardiogram (PCG) signal analysis is a critical, widely-studied technology to noninvasively analyze the heart's mechanical activity. Through evaluating heart sounds, this technology has been chiefly leveraged as a preliminary solution to automatically diagnose Cardiovascular diseases among adults; however, prenatal tasks such as fetal gender identification have been relatively less studied using fetal Phonocardiography (FPCG). In this work, we apply common PCG signal processing techniques on the gender-tagged Shiraz University Fetal Heart Sounds Database and study the applicability of previously proposed features in classifying fetal gender using both Machine Learning and Deep Learning models. Even though PCG data acquisition's cost-effectiveness and feasibility make it a convenient method of Fetal Heart Rate (FHR) monitoring, the contaminated nature of PCG signals with the noise of various types makes it a challenging modality. To address this problem, we experimented with both static and adaptive noise reduction techniques such as Low-pass filtering, Denoising Autoencoders, and Source Separators. We apply a wide range of previously proposed classifiers to our dataset and propose a novel ensemble method of Fetal Gender Identification (FGI). Our method substantially outperformed the baseline and reached up to 91% accuracy in classifying fetal gender of unseen subjects.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signal Processing#Deep Neural Networks#Neural Network#Dnn#Ewc#Ieee Ipccc 2021#Lg#Cr
arxiv.org

Weight Evolution: Improving Deep Neural Networks Training through Evolving Inferior Weight Values

To obtain good performance, convolutional neural networks are usually over-parameterized. This phenomenon has stimulated two interesting topics: pruning the unimportant weights for compression and reactivating the unimportant weights to make full use of network capability. However, current weight reactivation methods usually reactivate the entire filters, which may not be precise enough. Looking back in history, the prosperity of filter pruning is mainly due to its friendliness to hardware implementation, but pruning at a finer structure level, i.e., weight elements, usually leads to better network performance. We study the problem of weight element reactivation in this paper. Motivated by evolution, we select the unimportant filters and update their unimportant elements by combining them with the important elements of important filters, just like gene crossover to produce better offspring, and the proposed method is called weight evolution (WE). WE is mainly composed of four strategies. We propose a global selection strategy and a local selection strategy and combine them to locate the unimportant filters. A forward matching strategy is proposed to find the matched important filters and a crossover strategy is proposed to utilize the important elements of the important filters for updating unimportant filters. WE is plug-in to existing network architectures. Comprehensive experiments show that WE outperforms the other reactivation methods and plug-in training methods with typical convolutional neural networks, especially lightweight networks. Our code is available at this https URL.
towardsdatascience.com

Training Neural Networks to Predict Rankings

Take decisions based on AI models predictions for Multi-criteria Decision Analysis Ranking Data. How often did happen to you to have to deal with structured data and having to rank your ‘options’? Even more difficultly, how would you tackle this problem if your data was incomplete and you can use only the little data you have to create forecasts of rankings?
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Pairwise Margin Maximization for Deep Neural Networks

The weight decay regularization term is widely used during training to constrain expressivity, avoid overfitting, and improve generalization. Historically, this concept was borrowed from the SVM maximum margin principle and extended to multi-class deep networks. Carefully inspecting this principle reveals that it is not optimal for multi-class classification in general, and in particular when using deep neural networks. In this paper, we explain why this commonly used principle is not optimal and propose a new regularization scheme, called {\em Pairwise Margin Maximization} (PMM), which measures the minimal amount of displacement an instance should take until its predicted classification is switched. In deep neural networks, PMM can be implemented in the vector space before the network's output layer, i.e., in the deep feature space, where we add an additional normalization term to avoid convergence to a trivial solution. We demonstrate empirically a substantial improvement when training a deep neural network with PMM compared to the standard regularization terms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

MedNet: Pre-trained Convolutional Neural Network Model for the Medical Imaging Tasks

Laith Alzubaidi, J. Santamaría, Mohamed Manoufali, Beadaa Mohammed, Mohammed A. Fadhel, Jinglan Zhang, Ali H.Al-Timemy, Omran Al-Shamma, Ye Duan. Deep Learning (DL) requires a large amount of training data to provide quality outcomes. However, the field of medical imaging suffers from the lack of sufficient data for properly training DL models because medical images require manual labelling carried out by clinical experts thus the process is time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone. Recently, transfer learning (TL) was introduced to reduce the need for the annotation procedure by means of transferring the knowledge performed by a previous task and then fine-tuning the result using a relatively small dataset. Nowadays, multiple classification methods from medical imaging make use of TL from general-purpose pre-trained models, e.g., ImageNet, which has been proven to be ineffective due to the mismatch between the features learned from natural images (ImageNet) and those more specific from medical images especially medical gray images such as X-rays. ImageNet does not have grayscale images such as MRI, CT, and X-ray. In this paper, we propose a novel DL model to be used for addressing classification tasks of medical imaging, called MedNet. To do so, we aim to issue two versions of MedNet. The first one is Gray-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available gray-scale medical images including MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and PET. The second version is Color-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available color medical images including histopathology, taken images, and many others. To validate the effectiveness MedNet, both versions will be fine-tuned to train on the target tasks of a more reduced set of medical images. MedNet performs as the pre-trained model to tackle any real-world application from medical imaging and achieve the level of generalization needed for dealing with medical imaging tasks, e.g. classification. MedNet would serve the research community as a baseline for future research.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Oracle
technologynetworks.com

3D Modeling Analyzes How Neural Networks Process Information

Creating human-like AI is about more than mimicking human behaviour – technology must also be able to process information, or ‘think’, like humans too if it is to be fully relied upon. New research, published in the journal Patterns and led by the University of Glasgow’s School of Psychology and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Regularization Method to Improve Adversarial Robustness of Neural Networks for ECG Signal Classification

Electrocardiogram (ECG) is the most widely used diagnostic tool to monitor the condition of the human heart. By using deep neural networks (DNNs), interpretation of ECG signals can be fully automated for the identification of potential abnormalities in a patient's heart in a fraction of a second. Studies have shown that given a sufficiently large amount of training data, DNN accuracy for ECG classification could reach human-expert cardiologist level. However, despite of the excellent performance in classification accuracy, DNNs are highly vulnerable to adversarial noises that are subtle changes in the input of a DNN and may lead to a wrong class-label prediction. It is challenging and essential to improve robustness of DNNs against adversarial noises, which are a threat to life-critical applications. In this work, we proposed a regularization method to improve DNN robustness from the perspective of noise-to-signal ratio (NSR) for the application of ECG signal classification. We evaluated our method on PhysioNet MIT-BIH dataset and CPSC2018 ECG dataset, and the results show that our method can substantially enhance DNN robustness against adversarial noises generated from adversarial attacks, with a minimal change in accuracy on clean data.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Accurate and efficient time-domain classification with adaptive spiking recurrent neural networks

Inspired by detailed modelling of biological neurons, spiking neural networks (SNNs) are investigated as biologically plausible and high-performance models of neural computation. The sparse and binary communication between spiking neurons potentially enables powerful and energy-efficient neural networks. The performance of SNNs, however, has remained lacking compared with artificial neural networks. Here we demonstrate how an activity-regularizing surrogate gradient combined with recurrent networks of tunable and adaptive spiking neurons yields the state of the art for SNNs on challenging benchmarks in the time domain, such as speech and gesture recognition. This also exceeds the performance of standard classical recurrent neural networks and approaches that of the best modern artificial neural networks. As these SNNs exhibit sparse spiking, we show that they are theoretically one to three orders of magnitude more computationally efficient compared to recurrent neural networks with similar performance. Together, this positions SNNs as an attractive solution for AI hardware implementations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Accelerating Training and Inference of Graph Neural Networks with Fast Sampling and Pipelining

Tim Kaler, Nickolas Stathas, Anne Ouyang, Alexandros-Stavros Iliopoulos, Tao B. Schardl, Charles E. Leiserson, Jie Chen. Improving the training and inference performance of graph neural networks (GNNs) is faced with a challenge uncommon in general neural networks: creating mini-batches requires a lot of computation and data movement due to the exponential growth of multi-hop graph neighborhoods along network layers. Such a unique challenge gives rise to a diverse set of system design choices. We argue in favor of performing mini-batch training with neighborhood sampling in a distributed multi-GPU environment, under which we identify major performance bottlenecks hitherto under-explored by developers: mini-batch preparation and transfer. We present a sequence of improvements to mitigate these bottlenecks, including a performance-engineered neighborhood sampler, a shared-memory parallelization strategy, and the pipelining of batch transfer with GPU computation. We also conduct an empirical analysis that supports the use of sampling for inference, showing that test accuracies are not materially compromised. Such an observation unifies training and inference, simplifying model implementation. We report comprehensive experimental results with several benchmark data sets and GNN architectures, including a demonstration that, for the ogbn-papers100M data set, our system SALIENT achieves a speedup of 3x over a standard PyTorch-Geometric implementation with a single GPU and a further 8x parallel speedup with 16 GPUs. Therein, training a 3-layer GraphSAGE model with sampling fanout (15, 10, 5) takes 2.0 seconds per epoch and inference with fanout (20, 20, 20) takes 2.4 seconds, attaining test accuracy 64.58%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Neural Network Based Qubit Environment Characterization

The exact microscopic structure of the environments that produces $1/f$ noise in superconducting qubits remains largely unknown, hindering our ability to have robust simulations and harness the noise. In this paper we show how it is possible to infer information about such an environment based on a single measurement of the qubit coherence, circumventing any need for separate spectroscopy experiments. Similarly to other spectroscopic techniques, the qubit is used as a probe which interacts with its environment. The complexity of the relationship between the observed qubit dynamics and the impurities in the environment makes this problem ideal for machine learning methods - more specifically neural networks. With our algorithm we are able to reconstruct the parameters of the most prominent impurities in the environment, as well as differentiate between different environment models, paving the way towards a better understanding of $1/f$ noise in superconducting circuits.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Lightweight Convolutional Neural Networks By Hypercomplex Parameterization

Hypercomplex neural networks have proved to reduce the overall number of parameters while ensuring valuable performances by leveraging the properties of Clifford algebras. Recently, hypercomplex linear layers have been further improved by involving efficient parameterized Kronecker products. In this paper, we define the parameterization of hypercomplex convolutional layers to develop lightweight and efficient large-scale convolutional models. Our method grasps the convolution rules and the filters organization directly from data without requiring a rigidly predefined domain structure to follow. The proposed approach is flexible to operate in any user-defined or tuned domain, from 1D to $n$D regardless of whether the algebra rules are preset. Such a malleability allows processing multidimensional inputs in their natural domain without annexing further dimensions, as done, instead, in quaternion neural networks for 3D inputs like color images. As a result, the proposed method operates with $1/n$ free parameters as regards its analog in the real domain. We demonstrate the versatility of this approach to multiple domains of application by performing experiments on various image datasets as well as audio datasets in which our method outperforms real and quaternion-valued counterparts.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Using Custom-Designed Convolutional Neural Network

Fahman Saeed, Muhammad Hussain, Senior Member, IEEE, Hatim A Aboalsamh, Senior Member, IEEE, Fadwa Al Adel, Adi Mohammed Al Owaifeer. The prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) has reached 34.6% worldwide and is a major cause of blindness among middle-aged diabetic patients. Regular DR screening using fundus photography helps detect its complications and prevent its progression to advanced levels. As manual screening is time-consuming and subjective, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) have been employed to aid graders. However, the existing CNN-based methods use either pre-trained CNN models or a brute force approach to design new CNN models, which are not customized to the complexity of fundus images. To overcome this issue, we introduce an approach for custom-design of CNN models, whose architectures are adapted to the structural patterns of fundus images and better represent the DR-relevant features. It takes the leverage of k-medoid clustering, principal component analysis (PCA), and inter-class and intra-class variations to automatically determine the depth and width of a CNN model. The designed models are lightweight, adapted to the internal structures of fundus images, and encode the discriminative patterns of DR lesions. The technique is validated on a local dataset from King Saud University Medical City, Saudi Arabia, and two challenging benchmark datasets from Kaggle: EyePACS and APTOS2019. The custom-designed models outperform the famous pre-trained CNN models like ResNet152, Densnet121, and ResNeSt50 with a significant decrease in the number of parameters and compete well with the state-of-the-art CNN-based DR screening methods. The proposed approach is helpful for DR screening under diverse clinical settings and referring the patients who may need further assessment and treatment to expert ophthalmologists.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Multimodal Approach for Assessing Neuromotor Coordination in Schizophrenia Using Convolutional Neural Networks

This study investigates the speech articulatory coordination in schizophrenia subjects exhibiting strong positive symptoms (e.g. hallucinations and delusions), using two distinct channel-delay correlation methods. We show that the schizophrenic subjects with strong positive symptoms and who are markedly ill pose complex articulatory coordination pattern in facial and speech gestures than what is observed in healthy subjects. This distinction in speech coordination pattern is used to train a multimodal convolutional neural network (CNN) which uses video and audio data during speech to distinguish schizophrenic patients with strong positive symptoms from healthy subjects. We also show that the vocal tract variables (TVs) which correspond to place of articulation and glottal source outperform the Mel-frequency Cepstral Coefficients (MFCCs) when fused with Facial Action Units (FAUs) in the proposed multimodal network. For the clinical dataset we collected, our best performing multimodal network improves the mean F1 score for detecting schizophrenia by around 18% with respect to the full vocal tract coordination (FVTC) baseline method implemented with fusing FAUs and MFCCs.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

A scalable and fast artificial neural network syndrome decoder for surface codes

Surface code error correction offers a highly promising pathway to achieve scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing. When operated as stabilizer codes, surface code computations consist of a syndrome decoding step where measured stabilizer operators are used to determine appropriate corrections for errors in physical qubits. Decoding algorithms have undergone substantial development, with recent work incorporating machine learning (ML) techniques. Despite promising initial results, the ML-based syndrome decoders are still limited to small scale demonstrations with low latency and are incapable of handling surface codes with boundary conditions and various shapes needed for lattice surgery and braiding. Here, we report the development of an artificial neural network (ANN) based scalable and fast syndrome decoder capable of decoding surface codes of arbitrary shape and size with data qubits suffering from the depolarizing error model. Based on rigorous training over 50 million random quantum error instances, our ANN decoder is shown to work with code distances exceeding 1000 (more than 4 million physical qubits), which is the largest ML-based decoder demonstration to-date. The established ANN decoder demonstrates an execution time in principle independent of code distance, implying that its implementation on dedicated hardware could potentially offer surface code decoding times of O($\mu$sec), commensurate with the experimentally realisable qubit coherence times. With the anticipated scale-up of quantum processors within the next decade, their augmentation with a fast and scalable syndrome decoder such as developed in our work is expected to play a decisive role towards experimental implementation of fault-tolerant quantum information processing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Permutation Invariance of Deep Neural Networks with ReLUs

Diganta Mukhopadhyay (1), Kumar Madhukar (2), Mandayam Srivas (3) (Chennai Mathematical Institute (1), TCS Research (2)) Consider a deep neural network (DNN) that is being used to suggest the direction in which an aircraft must turn to avoid a possible collision with an intruder aircraft. Informally, such a network is well-behaved if it asks the own ship to turn right (left) when an intruder approaches from the left (right). Consider another network that takes four inputs -- the cards dealt to the players in a game of contract bridge -- and decides which team can bid game. Loosely speaking, if you exchange the hands of partners (north and south, or east and west), the decision would not change. However, it will change if, say, you exchange north's hand with east. This permutation invariance property, for certain permutations at input and output layers, is central to the correctness and robustness of these networks.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase Collapse in Neural Networks

Deep convolutional image classifiers progressively transform the spatial variability into a smaller number of channels, which linearly separates all classes. A fundamental challenge is to understand the role of rectifiers together with convolutional filters in this transformation. Rectifiers with biases are often interpreted as thresholding operators which improve sparsity and discrimination. This paper demonstrates that it is a different phase collapse mechanism which explains the ability to progressively eliminate spatial variability, while improving linear class separation. This is explained and shown numerically by defining a simplified complex-valued convolutional network architecture. It implements spatial convolutions with wavelet filters and uses a complex modulus to collapse phase variables. This phase collapse network reaches the classification accuracy of ResNets of similar depths, whereas its performance is considerably degraded when replacing the phase collapse with thresholding operators. This is justified by explaining how iterated phase collapses progressively improve separation of class means, as opposed to thresholding non-linearities.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Optimization Perspective on Realizing Backdoor Injection Attacks on Deep Neural Networks in Hardware

State-of-the-art deep neural networks (DNNs) have been proven to be vulnerable to adversarial manipulation and backdoor attacks. Backdoored models deviate from expected behavior on inputs with predefined triggers while retaining performance on clean data. Recent works focus on software simulation of backdoor injection during the inference phase by modifying network weights, which we find often unrealistic in practice due to the hardware restriction such as bit allocation in memory. In contrast, in this work, we investigate the viability of backdoor injection attacks in real-life deployments of DNNs on hardware and address such practical issues in hardware implementation from a novel optimization perspective. We are motivated by the fact that the vulnerable memory locations are very rare, device-specific, and sparsely distributed. Consequently, we propose a novel network training algorithm based on constrained optimization for realistic backdoor injection attack in hardware. By modifying parameters uniformly across the convolutional and fully-connected layers as well as optimizing the trigger pattern together, we achieve the state-of-the-art attack performance with fewer bit flips. For instance, our method on a hardware-deployed ResNet-20 model trained on CIFAR-10 can achieve over 91% test accuracy and 94% attack success rate by flipping only 10 bits out of 2.2 million bits.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy