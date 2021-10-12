CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

OpenHands: Making Sign Language Recognition Accessible with Pose-based Pretrained Models across Languages

By Prem Selvaraj, Gokul NC, Pratyush Kumar, Mitesh Khapra
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

AI technologies for Natural Languages have made tremendous progress recently. However, commensurate progress has not been made on Sign Languages, in particular, in recognizing signs as individual words or as complete sentences. We introduce OpenHands, a library where we take four key ideas from the NLP community for low-resource languages and

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

MSP: Multi-Stage Prompting for Making Pre-trained Language Models Better Translators

Pre-trained language models have recently been shown to be able to perform translation without finetuning via prompting. Inspired by these findings, we study improving the performance of pre-trained language models on translation tasks, where training neural machine translation models is the current de facto approach. We present Multi-Stage Prompting, a simple and lightweight approach for better adapting pre-trained language models to translation tasks. To make pre-trained language models better translators, we divide the translation process via pre-trained language models into three separate stages: the encoding stage, the re-encoding stage, and the decoding stage. During each stage, we independently apply different continuous prompts for allowing pre-trained language models better adapting to translation tasks. We conduct extensive experiments on low-, medium-, and high-resource translation tasks. Experiments show that our method can significantly improve the translation performance of pre-trained language models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Yuan 1.0: Large-Scale Pre-trained Language Model in Zero-Shot and Few-Shot Learning

Shaohua Wu, Xudong Zhao, Tong Yu, Rongguo Zhang, Chong Shen, Hongli Liu, Feng Li, Hong Zhu, Jiangang Luo, Liang Xu, Xuanwei Zhang. Recent work like GPT-3 has demonstrated excellent performance of Zero-Shot and Few-Shot learning on many natural language processing (NLP) tasks by scaling up model size, dataset size and the amount of computation. However, training a model like GPT-3 requires huge amount of computational resources which makes it challengeable to researchers. In this work, we propose a method that incorporates large-scale distributed training performance into model architecture design. With this method, Yuan 1.0, the current largest singleton language model with 245B parameters, achieves excellent performance on thousands GPUs during training, and the state-of-the-art results on NLP tasks. A data processing method is designed to efficiently filter massive amount of raw data. The current largest high-quality Chinese corpus with 5TB high quality texts is built based on this method. In addition, a calibration and label expansion method is proposed to improve the Zero-Shot and Few-Shot performance, and steady improvement is observed on the accuracy of various tasks. Yuan 1.0 presents strong capacity of natural language generation, and the generated articles are difficult to distinguish from the human-written ones.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

CLIP-Adapter: Better Vision-Language Models with Feature Adapters

Large-scale contrastive vision-language pre-training has shown significant progress in visual representation learning. Unlike traditional visual systems trained by a fixed set of discrete labels, a new paradigm was introduced in \cite{radford2021learning} to directly learn to align images with raw texts in an open-vocabulary setting. On downstream tasks, a carefully chosen text prompt is employed to make zero-shot predictions.~To avoid non-trivial prompt engineering, context optimization \cite{zhou2021coop} has been proposed to learn continuous vectors as task-specific prompts with few-shot training examples.~In this paper, we show that there is an alternative path to achieve better vision-language models other than prompt tuning.~While prompt tuning is for the textual inputs, we propose CLIP-Adapter to conduct fine-tuning with feature adapters on either visual or language branch. Specifically, CLIP-Adapter adopts an additional bottleneck layer to learn new features and performs residual-style feature blending with the original pre-trained features.~As a consequence, CLIP-Adapter is able to outperform context optimization while maintains a simple design. Experiments and extensive ablation studies on various visual classification tasks demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Pretrained#Natural Languages#Sign Languages#Nlp#American#Argentinian#Chinese#Greek#Indian#Turkish#Machine Learning#Lg#Acm
arxiv.org

On Language Model Integration for RNN Transducer based Speech Recognition

The mismatch between an external language model (LM) and the implicitly learned internal LM (ILM) of RNN-Transducer (RNN-T) can limit the performance of LM integration such as simple shallow fusion. A Bayesian interpretation suggests to remove this sequence prior as ILM correction. In this work, we study various ILM correction-based LM integration methods formulated in a common RNN-T framework. We provide a decoding interpretation on two major reasons for performance improvement with ILM correction, which is further experimentally verified with detailed analysis. We also propose an exact-ILM training framework by extending the proof given in the hybrid autoregressive transducer, which enables a theoretical justification for other ILM approaches. Systematic comparison is conducted for both in-domain and cross-domain evaluation on the Librispeech and TED-LIUM Release 2 corpora, respectively. Our proposed exact-ILM training can further improve the best ILM method.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Plug-Tagger: A Pluggable Sequence Labeling Framework Using Language Models

Plug-and-play functionality allows deep learning models to adapt well to different tasks without requiring any parameters modified. Recently, prefix-tuning was shown to be a plug-and-play method on various text generation tasks by simply inserting corresponding continuous vectors into the inputs. However, sequence labeling tasks invalidate existing plug-and-play methods since different label sets demand changes to the architecture of the model classifier. In this work, we propose the use of label word prediction instead of classification to totally reuse the architecture of pre-trained models for sequence labeling tasks. Specifically, for each task, a label word set is first constructed by selecting a high-frequency word for each class respectively, and then, task-specific vectors are inserted into the inputs and optimized to manipulate the model predictions towards the corresponding label words. As a result, by simply switching the plugin vectors on the input, a frozen pre-trained language model is allowed to perform different tasks. Experimental results on three sequence labeling tasks show that the performance of the proposed method can achieve comparable performance with standard fine-tuning with only 0.1\% task-specific parameters. In addition, our method is up to 70 times faster than non-plug-and-play methods while switching different tasks under the resource-constrained scenario.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Sign Language Recognition via Skeleton-Aware Multi-Model Ensemble

Sign language is commonly used by deaf or mute people to communicate but requires extensive effort to master. It is usually performed with the fast yet delicate movement of hand gestures, body posture, and even facial expressions. Current Sign Language Recognition (SLR) methods usually extract features via deep neural networks and suffer overfitting due to limited and noisy data. Recently, skeleton-based action recognition has attracted increasing attention due to its subject-invariant and background-invariant nature, whereas skeleton-based SLR is still under exploration due to the lack of hand annotations. Some researchers have tried to use off-line hand pose trackers to obtain hand keypoints and aid in recognizing sign language via recurrent neural networks. Nevertheless, none of them outperforms RGB-based approaches yet. To this end, we propose a novel Skeleton Aware Multi-modal Framework with a Global Ensemble Model (GEM) for isolated SLR (SAM-SLR-v2) to learn and fuse multi-modal feature representations towards a higher recognition rate. Specifically, we propose a Sign Language Graph Convolution Network (SL-GCN) to model the embedded dynamics of skeleton keypoints and a Separable Spatial-Temporal Convolution Network (SSTCN) to exploit skeleton features. The skeleton-based predictions are fused with other RGB and depth based modalities by the proposed late-fusion GEM to provide global information and make a faithful SLR prediction. Experiments on three isolated SLR datasets demonstrate that our proposed SAM-SLR-v2 framework is exceedingly effective and achieves state-of-the-art performance with significant margins. Our code will be available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Pre-trained Language Models in Biomedical Domain: A Systematic Survey

Pre-trained language models (PLMs) have been the de facto paradigm for most natural language processing (NLP) tasks. This also benefits biomedical domain: researchers from informatics, medicine, and computer science (CS) communities propose various PLMs trained on biomedical datasets, e.g., biomedical text, electronic health records, protein, and DNA sequences for various biomedical tasks. However, the cross-discipline characteristics of biomedical PLMs hinder their spreading among communities; some existing works are isolated from each other without comprehensive comparison and discussions. It expects a survey that not only systematically reviews recent advances of biomedical PLMs and their applications but also standardizes terminology and benchmarks. In this paper, we summarize the recent progress of pre-trained language models in the biomedical domain and their applications in biomedical downstream tasks. Particularly, we discuss the motivations and propose a taxonomy of existing biomedical PLMs. Their applications in biomedical downstream tasks are exhaustively discussed. At last, we illustrate various limitations and future trends, which we hope can provide inspiration for the future research of the research community.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Dict-BERT: Enhancing Language Model Pre-training with Dictionary

Pre-trained language models (PLMs) aim to learn universal language representations by conducting self-supervised training tasks on large-scale corpora. Since PLMs capture word semantics in different contexts, the quality of word representations highly depends on word frequency, which usually follows a heavy-tailed distributions in the pre-training corpus. Therefore, the embeddings of rare words on the tail are usually poorly optimized. In this work, we focus on enhancing language model pre-training by leveraging definitions of the rare words in dictionaries (e.g., Wiktionary). To incorporate a rare word definition as a part of input, we fetch its definition from the dictionary and append it to the end of the input text sequence. In addition to training with the masked language modeling objective, we propose two novel self-supervised pre-training tasks on word and sentence-level alignment between input text sequence and rare word definitions to enhance language modeling representation with dictionary. We evaluate the proposed Dict-BERT model on the language understanding benchmark GLUE and eight specialized domain benchmark datasets. Extensive experiments demonstrate that Dict-BERT can significantly improve the understanding of rare words and boost model performance on various NLP downstream tasks.
SCIENCE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft and NVIDIA announce the largest and the most powerful language model trained to date

Microsoft and NVIDIA today announced the DeepSpeed- and Megatron-powered Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation model (MT-NLG), the largest and the most powerful monolithic transformer language model trained to date. This model includes 530 billion parameters, 3x the number of parameters compared to the existing largest model, GPT-3. Training such large model involves various challenges. NVIDIA and Microsoft worked on many innovations and breakthroughs along all AI axes.
RECIPES
arxiv.org

Lifelong Pretraining: Continually Adapting Language Models to Emerging Corpora

Pretrained language models (PTLMs) are typically learned over a large, static corpus and further fine-tuned for various downstream tasks. However, when deployed in the real world, a PTLM-based model must deal with data from a new domain that deviates from what the PTLM was initially trained on, or newly emerged data that contains out-of-distribution information. In this paper, we study a lifelong language model pretraining challenge where a PTLM is continually updated so as to adapt to emerging data. Over a domain-incremental research paper stream and a chronologically ordered tweet stream, we incrementally pretrain a PTLM with different continual learning algorithms, and keep track of the downstream task performance (after fine-tuning) to analyze its ability of acquiring new knowledge and preserving learned knowledge. Our experiments show continual learning algorithms improve knowledge preservation, with logit distillation being the most effective approach. We further show that continual pretraining improves generalization when training and testing data of downstream tasks are drawn from different time steps, but do not improve when they are from the same time steps. We believe our problem formulation, methods, and analysis will inspire future studies towards continual pretraining of language models.
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

AI-Based Natural Language Processing Advances Precision Medicine

- To advance their precision medicine research, Washington University School of Medicine has adopted artificial intelligence-based natural language processing tools to assist in sorting their unstructured electronic health record data. The school’s initial focus is on chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, breast cancer, lung cancer, diabetes, and obesity. With...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Symbolic Knowledge Distillation: from General Language Models to Commonsense Models

Peter West, Chandra Bhagavatula, Jack Hessel, Jena D. Hwang, Liwei Jiang, Ronan Le Bras, Ximing Lu, Sean Welleck, Yejin Choi. The common practice for training commonsense models has gone from-human-to-corpus-to-machine: humans author commonsense knowledge graphs in order to train commonsense models. In this work, we investigate an alternative, from-machine-to-corpus-to-machine: general language models author these commonsense knowledge graphs to train commonsense models. Our study leads to a new framework, Symbolic Knowledge Distillation. As with prior art in Knowledge Distillation (Hinton et al., 2015), our approach uses larger models to teach smaller models. A key difference is that we distill knowledge symbolically-as text-in addition to the neural model. We also distill only one aspect-the commonsense of a general language model teacher, allowing the student to be a different type, a commonsense model. Altogether, we show that careful prompt engineering and a separately trained critic model allow us to selectively distill high-quality causal commonsense from GPT-3, a general language model. Empirical results demonstrate that, for the first time, a human-authored commonsense knowledge graph is surpassed by our automatically distilled variant in all three criteria: quantity, quality, and diversity. In addition, it results in a neural commonsense model that surpasses the teacher model's commonsense capabilities despite its 100x smaller size. We apply this to the ATOMIC resource, and share our new symbolic knowledge graph and commonsense models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

UniPELT: A Unified Framework for Parameter-Efficient Language Model Tuning

Conventional fine-tuning of pre-trained language models tunes all model parameters and stores a full model copy for each downstream task, which has become increasingly infeasible as the model size grows larger. Recent parameter-efficient language model tuning (PELT) methods manage to match the performance of fine-tuning with much fewer trainable parameters and perform especially well when the training data is limited. However, different PELT methods may perform rather differently on the same task, making it nontrivial to select the most appropriate method for a specific task, especially considering the fast-growing number of new PELT methods and downstream tasks. In light of model diversity and the difficulty of model selection, we propose a unified framework, UniPELT, which incorporates different PELT methods as submodules and learns to activate the ones that best suit the current data or task setup. Remarkably, on the GLUE benchmark, UniPELT consistently achieves 1~3pt gains compared to the best individual PELT method that it incorporates and even outperforms fine-tuning under different setups. Moreover, UniPELT often surpasses the upper bound when taking the best performance of all its submodules used individually on each task, indicating that a mixture of multiple PELT methods may be inherently more effective than single methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Efficient domain adaptation of language models in ASR systems using Prompt-tuning

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we overcome the problem using prompt-tuning, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve much better perplexity scores over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. We replicate our findings in perplexity numbers to Word Error Rate in a domain-specific ASR system for one such domain.
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

Samsung’s customer support service implements Sign Language Support

Samsung UK announced today a new addition to its Customer Support service, created for deaf or hard-of-hearing customers. The company has teamed up with SignVideo to better serve BSL (British Sign Language) users in the UK. Sign Language Support is now live at Samsung and available for customers every day between 8 AM and 10 PM.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Model-based analysis of brain activity reveals the hierarchy of language in 305 subjects

A popular approach to decompose the neural bases of language consists in correlating, across individuals, the brain responses to different stimuli (e.g. regular speech versus scrambled words, sentences, or paragraphs). Although successful, this `model-free' approach necessitates the acquisition of a large and costly set of neuroimaging data. Here, we show that a model-based approach can reach equivalent results within subjects exposed to natural stimuli. We capitalize on the recently-discovered similarities between deep language models and the human brain to compute the mapping between i) the brain responses to regular speech and ii) the activations of deep language models elicited by modified stimuli (e.g. scrambled words, sentences, or paragraphs). Our model-based approach successfully replicates the seminal study of Lerner et al. (2011), which revealed the hierarchy of language areas by comparing the functional-magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of seven subjects listening to 7min of both regular and scrambled narratives. We further extend and precise these results to the brain signals of 305 individuals listening to 4.1 hours of narrated stories. Overall, this study paves the way for efficient and flexible analyses of the brain bases of language.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Language Modelling via Learning to Rank

We consider language modelling (LM) as a multi-label structured prediction task by re-framing training from solely predicting a single ground-truth word to ranking a set of words which could continue a given context. To avoid annotating top-$k$ ranks, we generate them using pre-trained LMs: GPT-2, BERT, and Born-Again models. This leads to a rank-based form of knowledge distillation (KD). We also develop a method using $N$-grams to create a non-probabilistic teacher which generates the ranks without the need of a pre-trained LM.
Lumia UK

Using DeepSpeed and Megatron to Train Megatron-Turing NLG 530B, the World’s Largest and Most Powerful Generative Language Model

We are excited to introduce the DeepSpeed- and Megatron-powered Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation model (MT-NLG), the largest and the most powerful monolithic transformer language model trained to date, with 530 billion parameters. It is the result of a research collaboration between Microsoft and NVIDIA to further parallelize and optimize the training of very large AI models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Differentially Private Fine-tuning of Language Models

Da Yu, Saurabh Naik, Arturs Backurs, Sivakanth Gopi, Huseyin A. Inan, Gautam Kamath, Janardhan Kulkarni, Yin Tat Lee, Andre Manoel, Lukas Wutschitz, Sergey Yekhanin, Huishuai Zhang. We give simpler, sparser, and faster algorithms for differentially private fine-tuning of large-scale pre-trained language models, which achieve the state-of-the-art privacy versus utility tradeoffs...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy