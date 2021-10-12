CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking the risk of a deployed model and detecting harmful distribution shifts

By Aleksandr Podkopaev, Aaditya Ramdas
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

When deployed in the real world, machine learning models inevitably encounter changes in the data distribution, and certain -- but not all -- distribution shifts could result in significant performance degradation. In practice, it may make sense to ignore benign shifts, under which the performance of a deployed model

arxiv.org

MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

ByteTrack: Multi-Object Tracking by Associating Every Detection Box

Multi-object tracking (MOT) aims at estimating bounding boxes and identities of objects in videos. Most methods obtain identities by associating detection boxes whose scores are higher than a threshold. The objects with low detection scores, e.g. occluded objects, are simply thrown away, which brings non-negligible true object missing and fragmented trajectories. To solve this problem, we present a simple, effective and generic association method, called BYTE, tracking BY associaTing Every detection box instead of only the high score ones. For the low score detection boxes, we utilize their similarities with tracklets to recover true objects and filter out the background detections. We apply BYTE to 9 different state-of-the-art trackers and achieve consistent improvement on IDF1 score ranging from 1 to 10 points. To put forwards the state-of-the-art performance of MOT, we design a simple and strong tracker, named ByteTrack. For the first time, we achieve 80.3 MOTA, 77.3 IDF1 and 63.1 HOTA on the test set of MOT17 with 30 FPS running speed on a single V100 GPU. The source code, pre-trained models with deploy versions and tutorials of applying to other trackers are released at \url{this https URL}.
SOFTWARE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Uncertainty-based out-of-distribution detection requires suitable function space priors

The need to avoid confident predictions on unfamiliar data has sparked interest in out-of-distribution (OOD) detection. It is widely assumed that Bayesian neural networks (BNNs) are well suited for this task, as the endowed epistemic uncertainty should lead to disagreement in predictions on outliers. In this paper, we question this assumption and show that proper Bayesian inference with function space priors induced by neural networks does not necessarily lead to good OOD detection. To circumvent the use of approximate inference, we start by studying the infinite-width case, where Bayesian inference can be exact due to the correspondence with Gaussian processes. Strikingly, the kernels induced under common architectural choices lead to uncertainties that do not reflect the underlying data generating process and are therefore unsuited for OOD detection. Importantly, we find this OOD behavior to be consistent with the corresponding finite-width networks. Desirable function space properties can be encoded in the prior in weight space, however, this currently only applies to a specified subset of the domain and thus does not inherently extend to OOD data. Finally, we argue that a trade-off between generalization and OOD capabilities might render the application of BNNs for OOD detection undesirable in practice. Overall, our study discloses fundamental problems when naively using BNNs for OOD detection and opens interesting avenues for future research.
SCIENCE
wtae.com

Investigators using new eye-tracking technology to detect lies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Investigators have a new tool to detect the truth. A Des Moines investigator says the Eye Detect lie detector is different from modern polygraph machines. Detective Craig Brooks says rather than focusing on blood pressure and an examiner's interpretation of the test, this next-generation lie detector uses eye movement.
DES MOINES, IA
pv-magazine.com

Computer model for residential solar fault detection

Solar arrays can often experience faults that go undetected for long periods of time, causing generation and revenue losses. In particular, residential-scale solar projects lack sensing and instrumentation for performance monitoring and fault detection. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst addressed this issue and developed SunDown, a computer model...
INDUSTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Modelling Bimodal Distributions with multimode in R

We often think of most distributions as having one mode. This includes distributions such as the normal distribution, which is a standard reference in statistics. In reality, it is possible for a distribution to have more than one mode. In this case, we use mode to refer to distributions with multiple peaks in the series.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stable Prediction on Graphs with Agnostic Distribution Shift

Graph is a flexible and effective tool to represent complex structures in practice and graph neural networks (GNNs) have been shown to be effective on various graph tasks with randomly separated training and testing data. In real applications, however, the distribution of training graph might be different from that of the test one (e.g., users' interactions on the user-item training graph and their actual preference on items, i.e., testing environment, are known to have inconsistencies in recommender systems). Moreover, the distribution of test data is always agnostic when GNNs are trained. Hence, we are facing the agnostic distribution shift between training and testing on graph learning, which would lead to unstable inference of traditional GNNs across different test environments. To address this problem, we propose a novel stable prediction framework for GNNs, which permits both locally and globally stable learning and prediction on graphs. In particular, since each node is partially represented by its neighbors in GNNs, we propose to capture the stable properties for each node (locally stable) by re-weighting the information propagation/aggregation processes. For global stability, we propose a stable regularizer that reduces the training losses on heterogeneous environments and thus warping the GNNs to generalize well. We conduct extensive experiments on several graph benchmarks and a noisy industrial recommendation dataset that is collected from 5 consecutive days during a product promotion festival. The results demonstrate that our method outperforms various SOTA GNNs for stable prediction on graphs with agnostic distribution shift, including shift caused by node labels and attributes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A tractable class of Multivariate Phase-type distributions for loss modeling: Theoretical developments

Phase-type (PH) distributions are a popular tool for the analysis of univariate risks in numerous actuarial applications. Their multivariate counterparts (MPH$^\ast$), however, have not seen such a proliferation, due to lack of explicit formulas and complicated estimation procedures. A simple construction of multivariate phase-type distributions -- mPH -- is proposed for the parametric description of multivariate risks, leading to models of considerable probabilistic flexibility and statistical tractability. The main idea is to start different Markov processes at the same state, and allow them to evolve independently thereafter, leading to dependent absorption times. By dimension augmentation arguments, this construction can be cast into the umbrella of MPH$^\ast$ class, but enjoys explicit formulas which the general specification lacks, including common measures of dependence. Moreover, it is shown that the class is still rich enough to be dense on the set of multivariate risks supported on the positive orthant, and it is the smallest known sub-class to have this property. In particular, the latter result provides a new short proof of the denseness of the MPH$^\ast$ class. In practice this means that the mPH class allows for modeling of bivariate risks with any given correlation or copula. We derive an EM algorithm for its statistical estimation, and illustrate it on bivariate insurance data. Extensions to more general settings are outlined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Robotic Antenna Alignment and Tracking System for Millimeter Wave Propagation Modeling

Bharath Keshavamurthy, Yaguang Zhang, Christopher R. Anderson, Nicolo Michelusi, James V. Krogmeier, David J. Love. In this paper, we discuss the design of a sliding-correlator channel sounder for 28 GHz propagation modeling on the NSF POWDER testbed in Salt Lake City, UT. Beam-alignment is mechanically achieved via a fully autonomous robotic antenna tracking platform, designed using commercial off-the-shelf components. Equipped with an Apache Zookeeper/Kafka managed fault-tolerant publish-subscribe framework, we demonstrate tracking response times of 27.8 ms, in addition to superior scalability over state-of-the-art mechanical beam-steering systems. Enhanced with real-time kinematic correction streams, our geo-positioning subsystem achieves a 3D accuracy of 17 cm, while our principal axes positioning subsystem achieves an average accuracy of 1.1 degrees across yaw and pitch movements. Finally, by facilitating remote orchestration (via managed containers), uninhibited rotation (via encapsulation), and real-time positioning visualization (via Dash/MapBox), we exhibit a proven prototype well-suited for V2X measurements.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
arxiv.org

A Deployment Model to Extend Ethically Aligned AI Implementation Method ECCOLA

Jani Antikainen, Mamia Agbese, Hanna-Kaisa Alanen, Erika Halme, Hannakaisa Isomäki, Marianna Jantunen, Kai-Kristian Kemell, Rebekah Rousi, Heidi Vainio-Pekka, Ville Vakkuri. There is a struggle in Artificial intelligence (AI) ethics to gain ground in actionable methods and models to be utilized by practitioners while developing and implementing ethically sound AI systems. AI ethics is a vague concept without a consensus of definition or theoretical grounding and bearing little connection to practice. Practice involving primarily technical tasks like software development is not aptly equipped to process and decide upon ethical considerations. Efforts to create tools and guidelines to help people working with AI development have been concentrating almost solely on the technical aspects of AI. A few exceptions do apply, such as the ECCOLA method for creating ethically aligned AI -systems. ECCOLA has proven results in terms of increased ethical considerations in AI systems development. Yet, it is a novel innovation, and room for development still exists. This study aims to extend ECCOLA with a deployment model to drive the adoption of ECCOLA, as any method, no matter how good, is of no value without adoption and use. The model includes simple metrics to facilitate the communication of ethical gaps or outcomes of ethical AI development. It offers the opportunity to assess any AI system at any given lifecycle phase, e.g., opening possibilities like analyzing the ethicality of an AI system under acquisition.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Distributed Randomized Block Stochastic Gradient Tracking Method

We consider distributed optimization over networks where each agent is associated with a smooth and strongly convex local objective function. We assume that the agents only have access to unbiased estimators of the gradient of their objective functions. Motivated by big data applications, our goal lies in addressing this problem when the dimensionality of the solution space is possibly large and consequently, the computation of the local gradient mappings may become expensive. We develop a randomized block-coordinate variant of the recently developed distributed stochastic gradient tracking (DSGT) method. We derive non-asymptotic convergence rates of the order $1/k$ and $1/k^2$ in terms of an optimality metric and a consensus violation metric, respectively. Importantly, while block-coordinate schemes have been studied for distributed optimization problems before, the proposed algorithm appears to be the first randomized block-coordinate gradient tracking method that is equipped with the aforementioned convergence rate statements. We validate the performance of the proposed method on the MNIST and a synthetic data set under different network settings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Skew-Kappa distribution functions & whistler-heat-flux instability in the solar wind: the core-strahlo model

Electron velocity distributions in the solar wind are known to have field-aligned skewness, which has been characterized by the presence of secondary populations such as the halo and strahl. Skewness may provide energy for the excitation of electromagnetic instabilities, such as the whistler heat-flux instability (WHFI), that may play an important role in regulating the electron heat-flux in the solar wind. Here we use kinetic theory to analyze the stability of the WHFI in a solar-wind-like plasma where solar wind core, halo and strahl electrons are described as a superposition of two distributions: a Maxwellian core, and another population modeled by a Kappa distribution to which an asymmetry term has been added, representing the halo and also the strahl. Considering distributions with small skewness we solve the dispersion relation for the parallel propagating whistler-mode and study its linear stability for different plasma parameters. Our results show that the WHFI can develop in this system, and provide stability thresholds for this instability, as a function of the electron beta and the parallel electron heat-flux, to be compared with observational data. However, since different plasma states, with different stability level to the WHFI, can have the same moment heat-flux value, it is the skewness (i.e. the asymmetry of the distribution along the magnetic field), and not the heat-flux, the best indicator of instabilities. Thus, systems with high heat-flux can be stable enough to WHFI, so that it is not clear if the instability can effectively regulate the heat-flux values through wave-particle interactions.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lateral flow tests detect most people at risk of transmitting COVID-19

Lateral flow tests are more accurate than previously reported and cannot be compared directly to how PCR tests work, finds a new paper led by UCL researchers. The peer-reviewed paper, published today in Clinical Epidemiology, uses a new formula to show that lateral flow tests (LFTs) are likely more than 80% effective at detecting any level of COVID-19 infection and likely more than 90% effective at detecting those who are most infectious when using the test. This level of accuracy is much higher than some previous studies have suggested and the authors say the tests are a reliable public health tool in stopping the spread of the virus.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Data-driven distributionally robust risk parity portfolio optimization

We propose a distributionally robust formulation of the traditional risk parity portfolio optimization problem. Distributional robustness is introduced by targeting the discrete probabilities attached to each observation used during parameter estimation. Instead of assuming that all observations are equally likely, we consider an ambiguity set that provides us with the flexibility to find the most adversarial probability distribution based on the investor's desired degree of robustness. This allows us to derive robust estimates to parametrize the distribution of asset returns without having to impose any particular structure on the data. The resulting distributionally robust optimization problem is a constrained convex-concave minimax problem. Our approach is financially meaningful and attempts to attain full risk diversification with respect to the worst-case instance of the portfolio risk measure. We propose a novel algorithmic approach to solve this minimax problem, which blends projected gradient ascent with sequential convex programming. By design, this algorithm is highly flexible and allows the user to choose among alternative statistical distance measures to define the ambiguity set. Moreover, the algorithm is highly tractable and scalable. Our numerical experiments suggest that a distributionally robust risk parity portfolio can yield a higher risk-adjusted rate of return when compared against the nominal portfolio.
MARKETS
datasciencecentral.com

Drilling into the SSD Model for Object Detection

Object detection brings up several challenges in pattern recognition and computer vision, such as identifying and detecting various objects, and finding the location of each object in overlapping images. In object detection, the “object” is identified by the image given as input and “location” of that object is traced. Currently, there exists several algorithms that analyze the input image and provide output in terms of the detected objects, where each of them is associated with the class label as well as location (having all the coordinates of the bounding box) [1]. Among all of the object detection approaches, SSD (Single Shot Detector) is considered to be robust and fast since it uses multiple convolution for the detection of object. This blog will discuss about the SSD, its significant parameters and working of SSD.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Incremental Community Detection in Distributed Dynamic Graph

Community detection is an important research topic in graph analytics that has a wide range of applications. A variety of static community detection algorithms and quality metrics were developed in the past few years. However, most real-world graphs are not static and often change over time. In the case of streaming data, communities in the associated graph need to be updated either continuously or whenever new data streams are added to the graph, which poses a much greater challenge in devising good community detection algorithms for maintaining dynamic graphs over streaming data. In this paper, we propose an incremental community detection algorithm for maintaining a dynamic graph over streaming data. The contributions of this study include (a) the implementation of a Distributed Weighted Community Clustering (DWCC) algorithm, (b) the design and implementation of a novel Incremental Distributed Weighted Community Clustering (IDWCC) algorithm, and (c) an experimental study to compare the performance of our IDWCC algorithm with the DWCC algorithm. We validate the functionality and efficiency of our framework in processing streaming data and performing large in-memory distributed dynamic graph analytics. The results demonstrate that our IDWCC algorithm performs up to three times faster than the DWCC algorithm for a similar accuracy.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Deploying A Deep Learning Model on Mobile Using TensorFlow and React

This project was completed jointly by Nidhin Pattaniyil and Reshama Shaikh. As mobile phones have become more accessible, consequently, mobile use has been increasing. Users are utilizing mobile devices over desktop more frequently, and apps on mobile are in high demand. These internet-connected devices provide an opportunity to bring the inference models closer to the user.
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

A new model to enable multi-object tracking in unmanned aerial systems

To efficiently navigate their surrounding environments and complete missions, unmanned aerial systems (UASs) should be able to detect multiple objects in their surroundings and track their movements over time. So far, however, enabling multi-object tracking in unmanned aerial vehicles has proved to be fairly challenging. Researchers at Lockheed Martin AI...
SCIENCE

