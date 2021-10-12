CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoarSAS2hvec: Heterogeneous Information Network Embedding with Balanced Network Sampling

By Ling Zhan, Tao Jia
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Heterogeneous information network (HIN) embedding aims to find the representations of nodes that preserve the proximity between entities of different nature. A family of approaches that are wildly adopted applies random walk to generate a sequence of heterogeneous context, from which the embedding is

arxiv.org

ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Multi-fidelity information fusion with concatenated neural networks

Recently, computational modeling has shifted towards the use of deep learning, and other data-driven modeling frameworks. Although this shift in modeling holds promise in many applications like design optimization and real-time control by lowering the computational burden, training deep learning models needs a huge amount of data. This big data is not always available for scientific problems and leads to poorly generalizable data-driven models. This gap can be furnished by leveraging information from physics-based models. Exploiting prior knowledge about the problem at hand, this study puts forth a concatenated neural network approach to build more tailored, effective, and efficient machine learning models. For our analysis, without losing its generalizability and modularity, we focus on the development of predictive models for laminar and turbulent boundary layer flows. In particular, we combine the self-similarity solution and power-law velocity profile (low-fidelity models) with the noisy data obtained either from experiments or computational fluid dynamics simulations (high-fidelity models) through a concatenated neural network. We illustrate how the knowledge from these simplified models results in reducing uncertainties associated with deep learning models. The proposed framework produces physically consistent models that attempt to achieve better generalization than data-driven models obtained purely based on data. While we demonstrate our framework for a problem relevant to fluid mechanics, its workflow and principles can be adopted for many scientific problems where empirical models are prevalent. In line with grand demands in novel physics-guided machine learning principles, this work builds a bridge between extensive physics-based theories and data-driven modeling paradigms and paves the way for using hybrid modeling approaches for next-generation digital twin technologies.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Is it time to swish? Comparing activation functions in solving the Helmholtz equation using physics-informed neural networks

Solving the wave equation numerically constitutes the majority of the computational cost for applications like seismic imaging and full waveform inversion. An alternative approach is to solve the frequency domain Helmholtz equation, since it offers a reduction in dimensionality as it can be solved per frequency. However, computational challenges with the classical Helmholtz solvers such as the need to invert a large stiffness matrix can make these approaches computationally infeasible for large 3D models or for modeling high frequencies. Moreover, these methods do not have a mechanism to transfer information gained from solving one problem to the next. This becomes a bottleneck for applications like full waveform inversion where repeated modeling is necessary. Therefore, recently a new approach based on the emerging paradigm of physics informed neural networks (PINNs) has been proposed to solve the Helmholtz equation. The method has shown promise in addressing several challenging associated with the conventional algorithms, including flexibility to model additional physics and the use of transfer learning to speed up computations. However, the approach still needs further developments to be fully practicable. Foremost amongst the challenges is the slow convergence speed and reduced accuracy, especially in presence of sharp heterogeneities in the velocity model. Therefore, with an eye on exploring how improved convergence can be obtained for the PINN Helmholtz solvers, we study different activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature, in addition to the swish activation function - a variant of ReLU that has shown improved performance on a number of data science problems. Through a comparative study, we find that swish yields superior performance compared to the other activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

3D Modeling Analyzes How Neural Networks Process Information

Creating human-like AI is about more than mimicking human behaviour – technology must also be able to process information, or ‘think’, like humans too if it is to be fully relied upon. New research, published in the journal Patterns and led by the University of Glasgow’s School of Psychology and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Study of Drug Assimilation in Human System using Physics Informed Neural Networks

Differential equations play a pivotal role in modern world ranging from science, engineering, ecology, economics and finance where these can be used to model many physical systems and processes. In this paper, we study two mathematical models of a drug assimilation in the human system using Physics Informed Neural Networks (PINNs). In the first model, we consider the case of single dose of drug in the human system and in the second case, we consider the course of this drug taken at regular intervals. We have used the compartment diagram to model these cases. The resulting differential equations are solved using PINN, where we employ a feed forward multilayer perceptron as function approximator and the network parameters are tuned for minimum error. Further, the network is trained by finding the gradient of the error function with respect to the network parameters. We have employed DeepXDE, a python library for PINNs, to solve the simultaneous first order differential equations describing the two models of drug assimilation. The results show high degree of accuracy between the exact solution and the predicted solution as much as the resulting error reaches10^(-11) for the first model and 10^(-8) for the second model. This validates the use of PINN in solving any dynamical system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accelerating Training and Inference of Graph Neural Networks with Fast Sampling and Pipelining

Tim Kaler, Nickolas Stathas, Anne Ouyang, Alexandros-Stavros Iliopoulos, Tao B. Schardl, Charles E. Leiserson, Jie Chen. Improving the training and inference performance of graph neural networks (GNNs) is faced with a challenge uncommon in general neural networks: creating mini-batches requires a lot of computation and data movement due to the exponential growth of multi-hop graph neighborhoods along network layers. Such a unique challenge gives rise to a diverse set of system design choices. We argue in favor of performing mini-batch training with neighborhood sampling in a distributed multi-GPU environment, under which we identify major performance bottlenecks hitherto under-explored by developers: mini-batch preparation and transfer. We present a sequence of improvements to mitigate these bottlenecks, including a performance-engineered neighborhood sampler, a shared-memory parallelization strategy, and the pipelining of batch transfer with GPU computation. We also conduct an empirical analysis that supports the use of sampling for inference, showing that test accuracies are not materially compromised. Such an observation unifies training and inference, simplifying model implementation. We report comprehensive experimental results with several benchmark data sets and GNN architectures, including a demonstration that, for the ogbn-papers100M data set, our system SALIENT achieves a speedup of 3x over a standard PyTorch-Geometric implementation with a single GPU and a further 8x parallel speedup with 16 GPUs. Therein, training a 3-layer GraphSAGE model with sampling fanout (15, 10, 5) takes 2.0 seconds per epoch and inference with fanout (20, 20, 20) takes 2.4 seconds, attaining test accuracy 64.58%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
securitygladiators.com

What Is Network Architecture? Types of Network Architecture

Network architecture is the physical and logical design of a computer network. This framework is often represented with a diagram to provide the precise description of an established network, and the system is designed by the network architect with the help of network engineers. What Is Network Architecture?. Network architecture...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Clustering of Diverse Multiplex Networks

The paper introduces the DIverse MultiPLEx (DIMPLE) network model where all layers of the network have the same collection of nodes and are equipped with the Stochastic Block Models (SBM). In addition, all layers can be partitioned into groups with the same community structures, although the layers in the same group may have different matrices of block connection probabilities. The DIMPLE model generalizes a multitude of papers that study multilayer networks with the same community structures in all layers (which include the tensor block model and the checker-board model as particular cases), as well as the Mixture Multilayer Stochastic Block Model (MMLSBM), where the layers in the same group have identical matrices of block connection probabilities. Since the techniques from either of the above mentioned groups cannot be applied to the DIMPLE model, we introduce novel algorithms for the between-layer and the within-layer clustering. We study the accuracy of those algorithms, both theoretically and via computer simulations. Finally, we show how our between-layer clustering algorithm can be extended to the Heterogeneous Multiplex Random Dot-Product Graph model, which generalizes the COmmon Subspace Independent Edge (COSIE) random graph model developed in Arroyo et al. (Journ. Machine Learn. Res., 2021).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Networks Over Finite Rings

A (control) network over a finite ring is proposed. Using semi-tensor product (STP) of matrices, a set of algebraic equations are provided to verify whether a finite set with two binary operators is a ring. It is then shown that the STP-based technique developed for logical (control) networks are applicable to (control) networks over finite rings. The sub-(control) network over an ideal of the bearing ring is revealed. Then the product ring is proposed and the (control) network over product ring is investigated. As a key result, the decomposition theorem, called the Decomposition Principle (DP), is proposed, which shows a (control) network over a product ring is decomposable into sub-(control)networks over each factor rings, which makes the (control) properties of a network can be revealed by its factor sub-networks over factor rings. Using DP, the control problems of a control network are investigated via its sub control networks. Particularly, using DP, the control of linear networks over product rings is discussed in detail. Finally, the representation theorem is presented, which shows that each (control) network over a finite set can be expressed as a (control) network over a product ring.
MATHEMATICS
Inside Higher Ed

The Power of Peer Networks

It was the first day of graduate school. I was sitting in a classroom with 30 or so other first-year students. During a break in the class, the person in front of me turned around, and said, “Hi, I’m Josh. Can I have your number?” I was caught off guard, unsure about sharing my number with someone I just met. I thought to myself, “Was this the first day of graduate school or the start of a romantic comedy to be titled ‘When Josh met Mina’?” After a longer conversation, it was clear that Josh simply was trying to make connections among our peers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arxiv.org

Energy-cost aware off-grid base stations with IoT devices for developing a green heterogeneous network

Heterogeneous network (HetNet) is a specified cellular platform to tackle the rapidly growing anticipated data traffic. From communications perspective, data loads can be mapped to energy loads that are generally placed on the operator networks. Meanwhile, renewable energy aided networks offer to curtail fossil fuel consumption, so to reduce environmental pollution. This paper proposes a renewable energy based power supply architecture for off-grid HetNet using a novel energy sharing model. Solar photovoltaic (PV) along with sufficient energy storage devices are used for each macro, micro, pico, or femto base station (BS). Additionally, biomass generator (BG) is used for macro and micro BSs. The collocated macro and micro BSs are connected through end-to-end resistive lines. A novel weighted proportional-fair resource-scheduling algorithm with sleep mechanisms is proposed for non-real time (NRT) applications by trading-off the power consumption and communication delays. Furthermore, the proposed algorithm with extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) and power saving mode (PSM) for narrowband internet of things (IoT) applications extends battery lifetime for IoT devices. HOMER optimization software is used to perform optimal system architecture, economic, and carbon footprint analyses while Monte-Carlo simulation tool is used for evaluating the throughput and energy efficiency performances. The proposed algorithms are valid for the practical data of the rural areas. We demonstrate the proposed power supply architecture is energy-efficient, cost-effective, reliable, and eco-friendly.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Why Lottery Ticket Wins? A Theoretical Perspective of Sample Complexity on Pruned Neural Networks

The \textit{lottery ticket hypothesis} (LTH) states that learning on a properly pruned network (the \textit{winning ticket}) improves test accuracy over the original unpruned network. Although LTH has been justified empirically in a broad range of deep neural network (DNN) involved applications like computer vision and natural language processing, the theoretical validation of the improved generalization of a winning ticket remains elusive. To the best of our knowledge, our work, for the first time, characterizes the performance of training a pruned neural network by analyzing the geometric structure of the objective function and the sample complexity to achieve zero generalization error. We show that the convex region near a desirable model with guaranteed generalization enlarges as the neural network model is pruned, indicating the structural importance of a winning ticket. Moreover, when the algorithm for training a pruned neural network is specified as an (accelerated) stochastic gradient descent algorithm, we theoretically show that the number of samples required for achieving zero generalization error is proportional to the number of the non-pruned weights in the hidden layer. With a fixed number of samples, training a pruned neural network enjoys a faster convergence rate to the desired model than training the original unpruned one, providing a formal justification of the improved generalization of the winning ticket. Our theoretical results are acquired from learning a pruned neural network of one hidden layer, while experimental results are further provided to justify the implications in pruning multi-layer neural networks.
LOTTERY
arxiv.org

Phase Collapse in Neural Networks

Deep convolutional image classifiers progressively transform the spatial variability into a smaller number of channels, which linearly separates all classes. A fundamental challenge is to understand the role of rectifiers together with convolutional filters in this transformation. Rectifiers with biases are often interpreted as thresholding operators which improve sparsity and discrimination. This paper demonstrates that it is a different phase collapse mechanism which explains the ability to progressively eliminate spatial variability, while improving linear class separation. This is explained and shown numerically by defining a simplified complex-valued convolutional network architecture. It implements spatial convolutions with wavelet filters and uses a complex modulus to collapse phase variables. This phase collapse network reaches the classification accuracy of ResNets of similar depths, whereas its performance is considerably degraded when replacing the phase collapse with thresholding operators. This is justified by explaining how iterated phase collapses progressively improve separation of class means, as opposed to thresholding non-linearities.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SGEN: Single-cell Sequencing Graph Self-supervised Embedding Network

Single-cell sequencing has a significant role to explore biological processes such as embryonic development, cancer evolution, and cell differentiation. These biological properties can be presented by a two-dimensional scatter plot. However, single-cell sequencing data generally has very high dimensionality. Therefore, dimensionality reduction should be used to process the high dimensional sequencing data for 2D visualization and subsequent biological analysis. The traditional dimensionality reduction methods, which do not consider the structure characteristics of single-cell sequencing data, are difficult to reveal the data structure in the 2D representation. In this paper, we develop a 2D feature representation method based on graph convolutional networks (GCN) for the visualization of single-cell data, termed single-cell sequencing graph embedding networks (SGEN). This method constructs the graph by the similarity relationship between cells and adopts GCN to analyze the neighbor embedding information of samples, which makes the similar cell closer to each other on the 2D scatter plot. The results show SGEN achieves obvious 2D distribution and preserves the high-dimensional relationship of different cells. Meanwhile, similar cell clusters have spatial continuity rather than relying heavily on random initialization, which can reflect the trajectory of cell development in this scatter plot.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-layer Space Information Networks: Access Design and Softwarization

Hayder Al-Hraishawi, Mario Minardi, Houcine Chougrani, Oltjon Kodheli, Jesus Fabian Mendoza Montoya, Symeon Chatzinotas. In this paper, we propose an approach for constructing a multi-layer multi-orbit space information network (SIN) to provide high-speed continuous broadband connectivity for space missions (nanosatellite terminals) from the emerging space-based Internet providers. This notion has been motivated by the rapid developments in satellite technologies in terms of satellite miniaturization and reusable rocket launch, as well as the increased number of nanosatellite constellations in lower orbits for space downstream applications, such as earth observation, remote sensing, and Internet of Things (IoT) data collection. Specifically, space-based Internet providers, such as Starlink, OneWeb, and SES O3b, can be utilized for broadband connectivity directly to/from the nanosatellites, which allows a larger degree of connectivity in space network topologies. Besides, this kind of establishment is more economically efficient and eliminates the need for an excessive number of ground stations while achieving real-time and reliable space communications. This objective necessitates developing suitable radio access schemes and efficient scalable space backhauling using inter-satellite links (ISLs) and inter-orbit links (IOLs). Particularly, service-oriented radio access methods in addition to software-defined networking (SDN)-based architecture employing optimal routing mechanisms over multiple ISLs and IOLs are the most essential enablers for this novel concept. Thus, developing this symbiotic interaction between versatile satellite nodes across different orbits will lead to a breakthrough in the way that future downstream space missions and satellite networks are designed and operated.
INDUSTRY
ceoworld.biz

Building a network worth having

We have heard it a hundred times or more, “it’s not what you know, but who you know” that matters, but how true is it?. Surely career advancement or success in business comes down to credibility and authenticity, not simply the power of our professional network. The reality is that...
JOBS
arxiv.org

MaGNET: Uniform Sampling from Deep Generative Network Manifolds Without Retraining

Deep Generative Networks (DGNs) are extensively employed in Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), and their variants to approximate the data manifold, and data distribution on that manifold. However, training samples are often obtained based on preferences, costs, or convenience producing artifacts in the empirical data distribution e.g., the large fraction of smiling faces in the CelebA dataset or the large fraction of dark-haired individuals in FFHQ. These inconsistencies will be reproduced when sampling from the trained DGN, which has far-reaching potential implications for fairness, data augmentation, anomaly detection, domain adaptation, and beyond. In response, we develop a differential geometry based sampler -- coined MaGNET -- that, given any trained DGN, produces samples that are uniformly distributed on the learned manifold. We prove theoretically and empirically that our technique produces a uniform distribution on the manifold regardless of the training set distribution. We perform a range of experiments on various datasets and DGNs. One of them considers the state-of-the-art StyleGAN2 trained on FFHQ dataset, where uniform sampling via MaGNET increases distribution precision and recall by 4.1% & 3.0% and decreases gender bias by 41.2%, without requiring labels or retraining.
COMPUTERS

