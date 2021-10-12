CoarSAS2hvec: Heterogeneous Information Network Embedding with Balanced Network Sampling

Solving the wave equation numerically constitutes the majority of the computational cost for applications like seismic imaging and full waveform inversion. An alternative approach is to solve the frequency domain Helmholtz equation, since it offers a reduction in dimensionality as it can be solved per frequency. However, computational challenges with the classical Helmholtz solvers such as the need to invert a large stiffness matrix can make these approaches computationally infeasible for large 3D models or for modeling high frequencies. Moreover, these methods do not have a mechanism to transfer information gained from solving one problem to the next. This becomes a bottleneck for applications like full waveform inversion where repeated modeling is necessary. Therefore, recently a new approach based on the emerging paradigm of physics informed neural networks (PINNs) has been proposed to solve the Helmholtz equation. The method has shown promise in addressing several challenging associated with the conventional algorithms, including flexibility to model additional physics and the use of transfer learning to speed up computations. However, the approach still needs further developments to be fully practicable. Foremost amongst the challenges is the slow convergence speed and reduced accuracy, especially in presence of sharp heterogeneities in the velocity model. Therefore, with an eye on exploring how improved convergence can be obtained for the PINN Helmholtz solvers, we study different activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature, in addition to the swish activation function - a variant of ReLU that has shown improved performance on a number of data science problems. Through a comparative study, we find that swish yields superior performance compared to the other activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO