Model-based analysis of brain activity reveals the hierarchy of language in 305 subjects

By Charlotte Caucheteux, Alexandre Gramfort, Jean-Rémi King
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

A popular approach to decompose the neural bases of language consists in correlating, across individuals, the brain responses to different stimuli (e.g. regular speech versus scrambled words, sentences, or paragraphs). Although successful, this `model-free' approach necessitates the acquisition of a large and costly set

healththoroughfare.com

Neuroscientist Reveals Six Habits for Maintaining a Healthy Brain

Our brain is like a muscle. If we don’t train it as regularly as possible, it will become weak. Intellectual nurture such as reading, solving puzzles, or rubik’s cubes are always good ideas, especially at older ages. ScienceFocus.com tells us that neuroscientist Christian Jarrett reveals the six habits people need...
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Understanding of a brain spatial map based on threshold-free function dendrogramization

Linear matrix factorizations (LMFs) such as independent component analysis (ICA), principal component analysis (PCA), and their extensions, have been widely used for finding relevant spatial maps in brain imaging data. The last step of an LMF before interpretation is usually to extract the activated brain regions from the map by thresholding. However, it is difficult to determine an appropriate threshold level. Thresholding can remove the underlying properties of spatial maps and their features imposed by the model. In this study, we propose a threshold-free activated region extraction method which involves simplifying a brain spatial map to a dendrogram through Morse filtration. Since a dendrogram is related to the change of clustering structure in Rips filtration, we first show the relationship between the Rips filtration of a graph and the Morse filtration of a function. Then, we dendrogramize a spatial map in order to visualize the activated brain regions and the range of their importance in a spatial map. The proposed method can be applied to any spatial maps that a user wants to threshold and interpret. In experiments, we applied the proposed method to independent component maps (ICMs) obtained from resting-state fMRI data, and the dominant subnetworks obtained by the PCA of a correlation-based functional connectivity of FDG PET Alzheimer's disease neuroimaging initiative (ADNI) data. We found that dendrogramization can help to understand a brain spatial map without thresholding.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Model hierarchies and higher-order discretisation of time-dependent thin-film free boundary problems with dynamic contact angle

We present a mathematical and numerical framework for thin-film fluid flows over planar surfaces including dynamic contact angles. In particular, we provide algorithmic details and an implementation of higher-order spatial and temporal discretisation of the underlying free boundary problem using the finite element method. The corresponding partial differential equation is based on a thermodynamic consistent energetic variational formulation of the problem using the free energy and viscous dissipation in the bulk, on the surface, and at the moving contact line. Model hierarchies for limits of strong and weak contact line dissipation are established, implemented and studied. We analyze the performance of the numerical algorithm and investigate the impact of the dynamic contact angle on the evolution of two benchmark problems: gravity-driven sliding droplets and the instability of a ridge.
MATHEMATICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Model-independent time-delay interferometry based on principal component analysis

With a laser interferometric gravitational-wave detector in separate free flying spacecraft, the only way to achieve detection is to mitigate the dominant noise arising from the frequency fluctuations of the lasers via postprocessing. The noise can be effectively filtered out on the ground through a specific technique called time-delay interferometry (TDI), which relies on the measurements of time-delays between spacecraft and careful modeling of how laser noise enters the interferometric data. Recently, this technique has been recast into a matrix-based formalism by several authors, offering a different perspective on TDI, particularly by relating it to principal component analysis (PCA). In this work, we demonstrate that we can cancel laser frequency noise by directly applying PCA to a set of shifted data samples, without any prior knowledge of the relationship between single-link measurements and noise, nor time-delays. We show that this fully data-driven algorithm achieves a gravitational-wave sensitivity similar to classic TDI.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scienceworldreport.com

Here Are 5 Effects of Learning a Language on the Brain

Language is still one of humanity's most unique traits. The male nightingale's capacity to improvise is demonstrated by the fact that he can produce over 200 distinct song genres. These songs, on the other hand, are shambles in terms of semantics. Several animal species, such as bees, have complex communication systems, but they pale in contrast to humans' capacity to learn not one, but multiple languages, each of which may convey an endless number of structurally distinct phrases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dict-BERT: Enhancing Language Model Pre-training with Dictionary

Pre-trained language models (PLMs) aim to learn universal language representations by conducting self-supervised training tasks on large-scale corpora. Since PLMs capture word semantics in different contexts, the quality of word representations highly depends on word frequency, which usually follows a heavy-tailed distributions in the pre-training corpus. Therefore, the embeddings of rare words on the tail are usually poorly optimized. In this work, we focus on enhancing language model pre-training by leveraging definitions of the rare words in dictionaries (e.g., Wiktionary). To incorporate a rare word definition as a part of input, we fetch its definition from the dictionary and append it to the end of the input text sequence. In addition to training with the masked language modeling objective, we propose two novel self-supervised pre-training tasks on word and sentence-level alignment between input text sequence and rare word definitions to enhance language modeling representation with dictionary. We evaluate the proposed Dict-BERT model on the language understanding benchmark GLUE and eight specialized domain benchmark datasets. Extensive experiments demonstrate that Dict-BERT can significantly improve the understanding of rare words and boost model performance on various NLP downstream tasks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robustness of Quantum Systems Subject to Decoherence: Structured Singular Value Analysis?

We study the problem of robust performance of quantum systems under structured uncertainties. A specific feature of closed (Hamiltonian) quantum systems is that their poles lie on the imaginary axis and that neither a coherent controller nor physically relevant structured uncertainties can alter this situation. This changes for open systems where decoherence ensures asymptotic stability and creates a unique landscape of pure performance robustness, with the distinctive feature that closed-loop stability is secured by the underlying physics and needs not be enforced. This stability, however, is often detrimental to quantum-enhanced performance, and additive perturbations of the Hamiltonian give rise to dynamic generators that are nonlinear in the perturbed parameters, invalidating classical paradigms to assess robustness to structured perturbations such as singular value analysis. This problem is addressed using a fixed-point iteration approach to determine a maximum perturbation strength $\delta_{\max}$ that ensures that the transfer function remains bounded, $||T_\delta||<\delta^{-1}$ for $\delta<\delta_{\max}$.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Protein lactylation is induced in the brain by neural activation and social stress

Being bullied leaves a biochemical footprint in the brain. Protein lactylation is a very recently discovered post-translational modification of protein that involves the addition of a lactyl group to lysine residues. Researchers at the Institute for Comprehensive Medical Science at Fujita Health University in Japan, along with colleagues from Ibaraki University and the Japanese National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, have now revealed in mice that protein lactylation occurs in neurons in the brain and is positively correlated with lactate levels. This modification was enhanced by neural excitation and social stress, processes known to increase lactate. The stress, from exposure to aggression, specifically enhanced lysine lactylation of histone H1 proteins. The study was published on October 12th in the journal Cell Reports.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Supercomputers Mimic Brain Activity, Hunt for COVID Treatments

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Machine learning has come a long way in the quarter-century since a computer nicknamed Deep Blue shocked the world by beating chess champion Garry Kasparov. Today, when our smartphones have far more computing power than Deep Blue, scientists have trained their sights on even bigger opponents, including potentially fatal illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arxiv.org

Differentially Private Fine-tuning of Language Models

Da Yu, Saurabh Naik, Arturs Backurs, Sivakanth Gopi, Huseyin A. Inan, Gautam Kamath, Janardhan Kulkarni, Yin Tat Lee, Andre Manoel, Lukas Wutschitz, Sergey Yekhanin, Huishuai Zhang. We give simpler, sparser, and faster algorithms for differentially private fine-tuning of large-scale pre-trained language models, which achieve the state-of-the-art privacy versus utility tradeoffs...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

bert2BERT: Towards Reusable Pretrained Language Models

Cheng Chen, Yichun Yin, Lifeng Shang, Xin Jiang, Yujia Qin, Fengyu Wang, Zhi Wang, Xiao Chen, Zhiyuan Liu, Qun Liu. In recent years, researchers tend to pre-train ever-larger language models to explore the upper limit of deep models. However, large language model pre-training costs intensive computational resources and most of the models are trained from scratch without reusing the existing pre-trained models, which is wasteful. In this paper, we propose bert2BERT, which can effectively transfer the knowledge of an existing smaller pre-trained model (e.g., BERT_BASE) to a large model (e.g., BERT_LARGE) through parameter initialization and significantly improve the pre-training efficiency of the large model. Specifically, we extend the previous function-preserving on Transformer-based language model, and further improve it by proposing advanced knowledge for large model's initialization. In addition, a two-stage pre-training method is proposed to further accelerate the training process. We did extensive experiments on representative PLMs (e.g., BERT and GPT) and demonstrate that (1) our method can save a significant amount of training cost compared with baselines including learning from scratch, StackBERT and MSLT; (2) our method is generic and applicable to different types of pre-trained models. In particular, bert2BERT saves about 45% and 47% computational cost of pre-training BERT_BASE and GPT_BASE by reusing the models of almost their half sizes. The source code will be publicly available upon publication.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

OpenHands: Making Sign Language Recognition Accessible with Pose-based Pretrained Models across Languages

AI technologies for Natural Languages have made tremendous progress recently. However, commensurate progress has not been made on Sign Languages, in particular, in recognizing signs as individual words or as complete sentences. We introduce OpenHands, a library where we take four key ideas from the NLP community for low-resource languages and apply them to sign languages for word-level recognition. First, we propose using pose extracted through pretrained models as the standard modality of data to reduce training time and enable efficient inference, and we release standardized pose datasets for 6 different sign languages - American, Argentinian, Chinese, Greek, Indian, and Turkish. Second, we train and release checkpoints of 4 pose-based isolated sign language recognition models across all 6 languages, providing baselines and ready checkpoints for deployment. Third, to address the lack of labelled data, we propose self-supervised pretraining on unlabelled data. We curate and release the largest pose-based pretraining dataset on Indian Sign Language (Indian-SL). Fourth, we compare different pretraining strategies and for the first time establish that pretraining is effective for sign language recognition by demonstrating (a) improved fine-tuning performance especially in low-resource settings, and (b) high crosslingual transfer from Indian-SL to few other sign languages. We open-source all models and datasets in OpenHands with a hope that it makes research in sign languages more accessible, available here at this https URL .
COMPUTERS
spectrumnews.org

Brain stimulation improves memory in autism mouse models

Chronic electrical stimulation of the fornix, a bundle of nerve fibers deep in the brain, rescues learning and memory deficits in mice with mutations of the autism-linked gene CDKL5, according to new research. The results support previous work in mice suggesting that electrical jolts to this fiber tract, which links...
HOUSTON, TX
arxiv.org

An extended analysis for a generalized Chaplygin gas model

In this work, we have extended the analysis on the generalized Chaplygin gas (GCG) model as the unification of dark energy and dark matter. Specifically, we have shown that the model of our consideration known as the new generalized Chaplygin gas (NGCG) model, admits a scalar field description, which means that there exist a minimally coupled scalar field for a given scalar field potential where the equation of state is that of the NGCG. With the use of the later property we can construct the slow-roll parameters and derive the corresponding values for the spectral indices for the tensor to scalar perturbation and for the density perturbations. We have also analyzed the behavior of the NGCG model at the perturbation level. In particular, we have studied the growth rate of matter perturbations in terms of evolution of the linear matter density contrast. Using the growth rate data, we then compared our results with the predictions of the concordance $\Lambda$CDM and GCG models. Finally, with a view to put the NGCG model on a firm theoretical ground, we have studied the implications of gravitational thermodynamics with the dynamical apparent horizon as the causal boundary. In particular, we have studied the viability of the generalized second law of thermodynamics by assuming that the dynamical apparent horizon in a NGCG universe is endowed with Hawking temperature and Bekenstein entropy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

HRKD: Hierarchical Relational Knowledge Distillation for Cross-domain Language Model Compression

On many natural language processing tasks, large pre-trained language models (PLMs) have shown overwhelming performances compared with traditional neural network methods. Nevertheless, their huge model size and low inference speed have hindered the deployment on resource-limited devices in practice. In this paper, we target to compress PLMs with knowledge distillation, and propose a hierarchical relational knowledge distillation (HRKD) method to capture both hierarchical and domain relational information. Specifically, to enhance the model capability and transferability, we leverage the idea of meta-learning and set up domain-relational graphs to capture the relational information across different domains. And to dynamically select the most representative prototypes for each domain, we propose a hierarchical compare-aggregate mechanism to capture hierarchical relationships. Extensive experiments on public multi-domain datasets demonstrate the superior performance of our HRKD method as well as its strong few-shot learning ability. For reproducibility, we release the code at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
northernpublicradio.org

The Sound of Science - 'Agent-based Modeling'

Jeremy - This is Jeremy Benson with NIU STEAM, and we're here for another episode of The Sound of Science on WNIJ. Today, we have Dr. Sachit Butail with us who's going to tell us a little bit about agent-based modeling. The world changing system that you've probably never heard of. Welcome Dr. Butail, so what is agent-based modeling?
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

UniPELT: A Unified Framework for Parameter-Efficient Language Model Tuning

Conventional fine-tuning of pre-trained language models tunes all model parameters and stores a full model copy for each downstream task, which has become increasingly infeasible as the model size grows larger. Recent parameter-efficient language model tuning (PELT) methods manage to match the performance of fine-tuning with much fewer trainable parameters and perform especially well when the training data is limited. However, different PELT methods may perform rather differently on the same task, making it nontrivial to select the most appropriate method for a specific task, especially considering the fast-growing number of new PELT methods and downstream tasks. In light of model diversity and the difficulty of model selection, we propose a unified framework, UniPELT, which incorporates different PELT methods as submodules and learns to activate the ones that best suit the current data or task setup. Remarkably, on the GLUE benchmark, UniPELT consistently achieves 1~3pt gains compared to the best individual PELT method that it incorporates and even outperforms fine-tuning under different setups. Moreover, UniPELT often surpasses the upper bound when taking the best performance of all its submodules used individually on each task, indicating that a mixture of multiple PELT methods may be inherently more effective than single methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Lifelong Pretraining: Continually Adapting Language Models to Emerging Corpora

Pretrained language models (PTLMs) are typically learned over a large, static corpus and further fine-tuned for various downstream tasks. However, when deployed in the real world, a PTLM-based model must deal with data from a new domain that deviates from what the PTLM was initially trained on, or newly emerged data that contains out-of-distribution information. In this paper, we study a lifelong language model pretraining challenge where a PTLM is continually updated so as to adapt to emerging data. Over a domain-incremental research paper stream and a chronologically ordered tweet stream, we incrementally pretrain a PTLM with different continual learning algorithms, and keep track of the downstream task performance (after fine-tuning) to analyze its ability of acquiring new knowledge and preserving learned knowledge. Our experiments show continual learning algorithms improve knowledge preservation, with logit distillation being the most effective approach. We further show that continual pretraining improves generalization when training and testing data of downstream tasks are drawn from different time steps, but do not improve when they are from the same time steps. We believe our problem formulation, methods, and analysis will inspire future studies towards continual pretraining of language models.
SCIENCE

