CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Predicting the Efficiency of CO$_2$ Sequestering by Metal Organic Frameworks Through Machine Learning Analysis of Structural and Electronic Properties

By Mahati Manda
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Due the alarming rate of climate change, the implementation of efficient CO$_2$ capture has become crucial. This project aims to create an algorithm that predicts the uptake of CO$_2$ adsorbing

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Towards a Unified View of Parameter-Efficient Transfer Learning

Fine-tuning large pre-trained language models on downstream tasks has become the de-facto learning paradigm in NLP. However, conventional approaches fine-tune all the parameters of the pre-trained model, which becomes prohibitive as the model size and the number of tasks grow. Recent work has proposed a variety of parameter-efficient transfer learning methods that only fine-tune a small number of (extra) parameters to attain strong performance. While effective, the critical ingredients for success and the connections among the various methods are poorly understood. In this paper, we break down the design of state-of-the-art parameter-efficient transfer learning methods and present a unified framework that establishes connections between them. Specifically, we re-frame them as modifications to specific hidden states in pre-trained models, and define a set of design dimensions along which different methods vary, such as the function to compute the modification and the position to apply the modification. Through comprehensive empirical studies across machine translation, text summarization, language understanding, and text classification benchmarks, we utilize the unified view to identify important design choices in previous methods. Furthermore, our unified framework enables the transfer of design elements across different approaches, and as a result we are able to instantiate new parameter-efficient fine-tuning methods that tune less parameters than previous methods while being more effective, achieving comparable results to fine-tuning all parameters on all four tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Qubit-Efficient Encoding Scheme for Quantum Simulations of Electronic Structure

Simulating electronic structure on a quantum computer requires encoding of fermionic systems onto qubits. Common encoding methods transform a fermionic system of $N$ spin-orbitals into an $N$-qubit system, but many of the fermionic configurations do not respect the required conditions and symmetries of the system so the qubit Hilbert space in this case may have unphysical states and thus can not be fully utilized. We propose a generalized qubit-efficient encoding (QEE) scheme that requires the qubit number to be only logarithmic in the number of configurations that satisfy the required conditions and symmetries. For the case of considering only the particle-conserving and singlet configurations, we reduce the qubit count to $\mathcal O(m\log_2N)$, where $m$ is the number of particles. This QEE scheme is demonstrated on an $\rm{H_2}$ molecule in the 6-31G basis set and a $\rm{LiH}$ molecule in the STO-3G basis set using fewer qubits than the common encoding methods. We calculate the ground-state energy surfaces using a variational quantum eigensolver algorithm with a hardware-efficient ansatz circuit. We choose to use a hardware-efficient ansatz since most of the Hilbert space in our scheme is spanned by desired configurations so a heuristic search for an eigenstate is sensible. The simulations are performed on the Qiskit simulator with a noise model implemented from a real IBM Quantum machine. Using the methods of measurement error mitigation and error-free linear extrapolation, we demonstrate that most of the distributions of the extrapolated energies using our QEE scheme agree with the exact results obtained by Hamiltonian diagonalization in the given basis sets within chemical accuracy. Our proposed scheme and results show the feasibility of quantum simulations for larger molecular systems in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) era.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Novel Machine Learning Technique To Identify Structural Similarities and Trends in Materials

A novel neural network to understand symmetry, speed materials research. Using a large, unstructured dataset gleaned from 25,000 images, scientists demonstrate a novel machine learning technique to identify structural similarities and trends in materials for the first time. Understanding structure-property relations is a key goal of materials research, according to...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Frameworks#Metal#Climate Change#Mof#Lg#Chemical Physics
Phys.org

The remarkable variability of actinide tetrafluoride electronic structures

Scientists have synthesized tetrafluoride powders of four radioactive elements—thorium, uranium, neptunium, and plutonium. These four elements are actinides, a series of heavy and radioactive elements. Tetrafluoride powders are simply powders with four fluoride atoms per atom of actinide. In this new study, scientists probed the magnetic fields of these powders. This revealed remarkable variations in the electronic structures of the powders even though they have nearly identical crystal structures. These studies reveal the transition of valence electrons from itinerant to localized behavior across the actinide row of the periodic table; that is, for atoms of lighter elements of the row the electrons in the outer shell can be shared with neighbors, whereas for heavier elements electrons are confined to the atom. This research provides a basis for future studies of electronic configurations in other materials with similar crystal structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Implementation of machine learning techniques to predict impact parameter and transverse spherocity in heavy-ion collisions at the LHC

Machine learning techniques have been quite popular recently in the high-energy physics community and have led to numerous developments in this field. In heavy-ion collisions, one of the crucial observables, the impact parameter, plays an important role in the final-state particle production. This being extremely small (i.e. of the order of a few fermi), it is almost impossible to measure impact parameter in experiments. In this work, we implement the ML-based regression technique via Gradient Boosting Decision Trees (GBDT) to obtain a prediction of impact parameter in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}$ = 5.02 TeV using A Multi-Phase Transport (AMPT) model. After its successful implementation in small collision systems, transverse spherocity, an event shape observable, holds an opportunity to reveal more about the particle production in heavy-ion collisions as well. In the absence of any experimental exploration in this direction at the LHC yet, we suggest an ML-based regression method to estimate centrality-wise transverse spherocity distributions in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}$ = 5.02 TeV by training the model with minimum bias collision data. Throughout this work, we have used a few final state observables as the input to the ML-model, which could be easily made available from collision data. Our method seems to work quite well as we see a good agreement between the simulated true values and the predicted values from the ML-model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph-Based Machine Learning Improves Just-in-Time Defect Prediction

The increasing complexity of today's software requires the contribution of thousands of developers. This complex collaboration structure makes developers more likely to introduce defect-prone changes that lead to software faults. Determining when these defect-prone changes are introduced has proven challenging, and using traditional machine learning (ML) methods to make these determinations seems to have reached a plateau. In this work, we build contribution graphs consisting of developers and source files to capture the nuanced complexity of changes required to build software. By leveraging these contribution graphs, our research shows the potential of using graph-based ML to improve Just-In-Time (JIT) defect prediction. We hypothesize that features extracted from the contribution graphs may be better predictors of defect-prone changes than intrinsic features derived from software characteristics. We corroborate our hypothesis using graph-based ML for classifying edges that represent defect-prone changes. This new framing of the JIT defect prediction problem leads to remarkably better results. We test our approach on 14 open-source projects and show that our best model can predict whether or not a code change will lead to a defect with an F1 score as high as 86.25$\%$. This represents an increase of as much as 55.4$\%$ over the state-of-the-art in JIT defect prediction. We describe limitations, open challenges, and how this method can be used for operational JIT defect prediction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Physics World

Electrons flow like a fluid in a metal superconductor

A team of researchers in the US has discovered that electrons in a transition metal superconductor called ditetrelide flow like a fluid rather than behaving as individual particles. The finding, which is connected to the physics of electron-phonon liquids, could shed fresh light on the fundamental properties of these technologically important materials and their potential applications.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Learning Efficient Multi-Agent Cooperative Visual Exploration

We consider the task of visual indoor exploration with multiple agents, where the agents need to cooperatively explore the entire indoor region using as few steps as possible. Classical planning-based methods often suffer from particularly expensive computation at each inference step and a limited expressiveness of cooperation strategy. By contrast, reinforcement learning (RL) has become a trending paradigm for tackling this challenge due to its modeling capability of arbitrarily complex strategies and minimal inference overhead. We extend the state-of-the-art single-agent RL solution, Active Neural SLAM (ANS), to the multi-agent setting by introducing a novel RL-based global-goal planner, Spatial Coordination Planner (SCP), which leverages spatial information from each individual agent in an end-to-end manner and effectively guides the agents to navigate towards different spatial goals with high exploration efficiency. SCP consists of a transformer-based relation encoder to capture intra-agent interactions and a spatial action decoder to produce accurate goals. In addition, we also implement a few multi-agent enhancements to process local information from each agent for an aligned spatial representation and more precise planning. Our final solution, Multi-Agent Active Neural SLAM (MAANS), combines all these techniques and substantially outperforms 4 different planning-based methods and various RL baselines in the photo-realistic physical testbed, Habitat.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Bayesian network structure learning via local Markov boundary search

We analyze the complexity of learning directed acyclic graphical models from observational data in general settings without specific distributional assumptions. Our approach is information-theoretic and uses a local Markov boundary search procedure in order to recursively construct ancestral sets in the underlying graphical model. Perhaps surprisingly, we show that for certain graph ensembles, a simple forward greedy search algorithm (i.e. without a backward pruning phase) suffices to learn the Markov boundary of each node. This substantially improves the sample complexity, which we show is at most polynomial in the number of nodes. This is then applied to learn the entire graph under a novel identifiability condition that generalizes existing conditions from the literature. As a matter of independent interest, we establish finite-sample guarantees for the problem of recovering Markov boundaries from data. Moreover, we apply our results to the special case of polytrees, for which the assumptions simplify, and provide explicit conditions under which polytrees are identifiable and learnable in polynomial time. We further illustrate the performance of the algorithm, which is easy to implement, in a simulation study. Our approach is general, works for discrete or continuous distributions without distributional assumptions, and as such sheds light on the minimal assumptions required to efficiently learn the structure of directed graphical models from data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Predicting the Stereoselectivity of Chemical Transformations by Machine Learning

Stereoselective reactions (both chemical and enzymatic reactions) have been essential for origin of life, evolution, human biology and medicine. Since late 1960s, there have been numerous successes in the exciting new frontier of asymmetric catalysis. However, most industrial and academic asymmetric catalysis nowadays do follow the trial-and-error model, since the energetic difference for success or failure in asymmetric catalysis is incredibly small. Our current understanding about stereoselective reactions is mostly qualitative that stereoselectivity arises from differences in steric effects and electronic effects in multiple competing mechanistic pathways. Quantitatively understanding and modulating the stereoselectivity of for a given chemical reaction still remains extremely difficult. As a proof of principle, we herein present a novel machine learning technique, which combines a LASSO model and two Random Forest model via two Gaussian Mixture models, for quantitatively predicting stereoselectivity of chemical reactions. Compared to the recent ground-breaking approach [1], our approach is able to capture interactions between features and exploit complex data distributions, which are important for predicting stereoselectivity. Experimental results on a recently published dataset demonstrate that our approach significantly outperform [1]. The insight obtained from our results provide a solid foundation for further exploration of other synthetically valuable yet mechanistically intriguing stereoselective reactions.
CHEMISTRY
iknowfirst.com

The Conceptual Framework of Applying Machine Learning Models to Analyze Financial Assets

Sergey Okun – Financial Analyst at I Know First, Ph.D. in Economics. Eugene Kalaidin – Professor, Dept. of Mathematics and Computer science, The Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, Ph.D., D. Sci. (Habilitation) in Physics and Mathematics. Highlights:. Knowledge significantly decreases the speculative risk of investment. ML...
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Nuclear Shell Structure in a Finite-Temperature Relativistic Framework

The shell evolution of neutron-rich nuclei with temperature is studied in a beyond-mean-field framework rooted in the meson-nucleon Lagrangian. The temperature-dependent Dyson equation with the dynamical kernel taking into account the particle-vibration coupling (PVC) is solved for the fermionic propagators in the basis of the thermal relativistic mean-field Dirac spinors. The calculations are performed for $^{68-78}$Ni in a broad range of temperatures $0 \leq T \leq 4$ MeV. The special focus is put on the fragmentation pattern of the single-particle states, which is further investigated within toy models in strongly truncated model spaces. Such models allow for quantifying the sensitivity of the fragmentation to the phonon frequencies, the PVC strength and to the mean-field level density. The model studies provide insights into the temperature evolution of the PVC mechanism in real nuclear systems under the conditions which may occur in astrophysical environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Omni-Training for Data-Efficient Deep Learning

Learning a generalizable deep model from a few examples in a short time remains a major challenge of machine learning, which has impeded its wide deployment to many scenarios. Recent advances reveal that a properly pre-trained model endows an important property: transferability. A higher transferability of the learned representations indicates a better generalizability across domains of different distributions (domain transferability), or across tasks of different semantics (task transferability). Transferability has become the key to enable data-efficient deep learning, however, existing pre-training methods focus only on the domain transferability while meta-training methods only on the task transferability. This restricts their data-efficiency in downstream scenarios of diverging domains and tasks. A finding of this paper is that even a tight combination of pre-training and meta-training cannot achieve both kinds of transferability. This motivates the proposed Omni-Training framework towards data-efficient deep learning. Our first contribution is Omni-Net, a tri-flow architecture. Besides the joint representation flow, Omni-Net introduces two new parallel flows for pre-training and meta-training, respectively responsible for learning representations of domain transferability and task transferability. Omni-Net coordinates the parallel flows by routing them via the joint-flow, making each gain the other kind of transferability. Our second contribution is Omni-Loss, in which a mean-teacher regularization is imposed to learn generalizable and stabilized representations. Omni-Training is a general framework that accommodates many existing pre-training and meta-training algorithms. A thorough evaluation on cross-task and cross-domain datasets in classification, regression and reinforcement learning problems shows that Omni-Training consistently outperforms the state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

WMDecompose: A Framework for Leveraging the Interpretable Properties of Word Mover's Distance in Sociocultural Analysis

Despite the increasing popularity of NLP in the humanities and social sciences, advances in model performance and complexity have been accompanied by concerns about interpretability and explanatory power for sociocultural analysis. One popular model that balances complexity and legibility is Word Mover's Distance (WMD). Ostensibly adapted for its interpretability, WMD has nonetheless been used and further developed in ways which frequently discard its most interpretable aspect: namely, the word-level distances required for translating a set of words into another set of words. To address this apparent gap, we introduce WMDecompose: a model and Python library that 1) decomposes document-level distances into their constituent word-level distances, and 2) subsequently clusters words to induce thematic elements, such that useful lexical information is retained and summarized for analysis. To illustrate its potential in a social scientific context, we apply it to a longitudinal social media corpus to explore the interrelationship between conspiracy theories and conservative American discourses. Finally, because of the full WMD model's high time-complexity, we additionally suggest a method of sampling document pairs from large datasets in a reproducible way, with tight bounds that prevent extrapolation of unreliable results due to poor sampling practices.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data driven analysis of thermal simulations, microstructure and mechanical properties of Inconel 718 thin walls deposited by metal additive manufacturing

The extreme and repeated temperature variation during additive manufacturing of metal parts has a large effect on the resulting material microstructure and properties. The ability to accurately predict this temperature field in detail, and relate it quantitatively to structure and properties, is a key step in predicting part performance and optimizing process design. In this work, a finite element simulation of the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) process is used to predict the space- and time-dependent temperature field during the multi-layer build process for Inconel 718 walls. The thermal model is validated using the dynamic infrared (IR) images captured in situ during the DED builds, showing good agreement with experimental measurements. The relationship between predicted cooling rate, microstructural features, and mechanical properties is examined, and cooling rate alone is found to be insufficient in giving quantitative property predictions. Because machine learning offers an efficient way to identify important features from series data, we apply a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) data-driven framework to automatically extract the dominant predictive features from simulated temperature history. The relationship between the CNN-extracted features and the mechanical properties is studied. To interpret how CNN performs in intermediate layers, we visualize the extracted features produced on each convolutional layer by a trained CNN. Our results show that the results predicted by the CNN agree well with experimental measurements and give insights into physical mechanisms of microstructure evolution and mechanical properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TorchEsegeta: Framework for Interpretability and Explainability of Image-based Deep Learning Models

Soumick Chatterjee, Arnab Das, Chirag Mandal, Budhaditya Mukhopadhyay, Manish Vipinraj, Aniruddh Shukla, Rajatha Nagaraja Rao, Chompunuch Sarasaen, Oliver Speck, Andreas Nürnberger. Clinicians are often very sceptical about applying automatic image processing approaches, especially deep learning based methods, in practice. One main reason for this is the black-box nature of these...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

WRF model parameter calibration to improve the prediction of tropical cyclones over the Bay of Bengal using Machine Learning-based Multiobjective Optimization

The prediction skill of a numerical model can be enhanced by calibrating the sensitive parameters that significantly influence the model forecast. The objective of the present study is to improve the prediction of surface wind speed and precipitation by calibrating the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model parameters for the simulations of tropical cyclones over the Bay of Bengal region. Ten tropical cyclones across different intensity categories between 2011 and 2017 are selected for the calibration experiments. Eight sensitive model parameters are calibrated by minimizing the prediction error corresponding to 10m wind speed and precipitation, using a multiobjective adaptive surrogate model-based optimization (MO-ASMO) framework. The 10m wind speed and precipitation simulated by the default and calibrated parameter values across different aspects are compared. The results show that the calibrated parameters improved the prediction of 10m wind speed by 17.62% and precipitation by 8.20% compared to the default parameters. The effect of calibrated parameters on other model output variables, such as cyclone track and intensities, and 500 hPa wind fields, is investigated. Eight tropical cyclones across different categories between 2011 and 2018 are selected to corroborate the performance of the calibrated parameter values for other cyclone events. Finally, the robustness of the calibrated parameters across different boundary conditions and grid resolutions is also examined. These results will have significant implications for improving the predictability of tropical cyclone characteristics. This allows us to better plan the adaptation and mitigation strategies and thus help in preventing the adverse effects on society.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Web Search via an Efficient and Effective Brain-Machine Interface

While search technologies have evolved to be robust and ubiquitous, the fundamental interaction paradigm has remained relatively stable for decades. With the maturity of the Brain-Machine Interface, we build an efficient and effective communication system between human beings and search engines based on electroencephalogram~(EEG) signals, called Brain-Machine Search Interface(BMSI) system. The BMSI system provides functions including query reformulation and search result interaction. In our system, users can perform search tasks without having to use the mouse and keyboard. Therefore, it is useful for application scenarios in which hand-based interactions are infeasible, e.g, for users with severe neuromuscular disorders. Besides, based on brain signals decoding, our system can provide abundant and valuable user-side context information(e.g., real-time satisfaction feedback, extensive context information, and a clearer description of information needs) to the search engine, which is hard to capture in the previous paradigm. In our implementation, the system can decode user satisfaction from brain signals in real-time during the interaction process and re-rank the search results list based on user satisfaction feedback. The demo video is available at this http URL.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Predicting Solar Flares with Remote Sensing and Machine Learning

High energy solar flares and coronal mass ejections have the potential to destroy Earth's ground and satellite infrastructures, causing trillions of dollars in damage and mass human suffering. Destruction of these critical systems would disable power grids and satellites, crippling communications and transportation. This would lead to food shortages and an inability to respond to emergencies. A solution to this impending problem is proposed herein using satellites in solar orbit that continuously monitor the Sun, use artificial intelligence and machine learning to calculate the probability of massive solar explosions from this sensed data, and then signal defense mechanisms that will mitigate the threat. With modern technology there may be only safeguards that can be implemented with enough warning, which is why the best algorithm must be identified and continuously trained with existing and new data to maximize true positive rates while minimizing false negatives. This paper conducts a survey of current machine learning models using open source solar flare prediction data. The rise of edge computing allows machine learning hardware to be placed on the same satellites as the sensor arrays, saving critical time by not having to transmit remote sensing data across the vast distances of space. A system of systems approach will allow enough warning for safety measures to be put into place mitigating the risk of disaster.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy