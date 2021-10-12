CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimizing Ranking Systems Online as Bandits

By Chang Li
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Ranking system is the core part of modern retrieval and recommender systems, where the goal is to rank candidate items given user contexts. Optimizing ranking systems online means that the deployed system can serve user requests, e.g., queries in the web search, and optimize the ranking policy by learning from user

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Ranking Cost: Building An Efficient and Scalable Circuit Routing Planner with Evolution-Based Optimization

Circuit routing has been a historically challenging problem in designing electronic systems such as very large-scale integration (VLSI) and printed circuit boards (PCBs). The main challenge is that connecting a large number of electronic components under specific design rules involves a very large search space. Early solutions are typically designed with hard-coded heuristics, which suffer from problems of non-optimal solutions and lack of flexibility for new design needs. Although a few learning-based methods have been proposed recently, they are typically cumbersome and hard to extend to large-scale applications. In this work, we propose a new algorithm for circuit routing, named Ranking Cost, which innovatively combines search-based methods (i.e., A* algorithm) and learning-based methods (i.e., Evolution Strategies) to form an efficient and trainable router. In our method, we introduce a new set of variables called cost maps, which can help the A* router to find out proper paths to achieve the global objective. We also train a ranking parameter, which can produce the ranking order and further improve the performance of our method. Our algorithm is trained in an end-to-end manner and does not use any artificial data or human demonstration. In the experiments, we compare with the sequential A* algorithm and a canonical reinforcement learning approach, and results show that our method outperforms these baselines with higher connectivity rates and better scalability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Representation Learning for Online and Offline RL in Low-rank MDPs

This work studies the question of Representation Learning in RL: how can we learn a compact low-dimensional representation such that on top of the representation we can perform RL procedures such as exploration and exploitation, in a sample efficient manner. We focus on the low-rank Markov Decision Processes (MDPs) where the transition dynamics correspond to a low-rank transition matrix. Unlike prior works that assume the representation is known (e.g., linear MDPs), here we need to learn the representation for the low-rank MDP. We study both the online RL and offline RL settings. For the online setting, operating with the same computational oracles used in FLAMBE (Agarwal this http URL), the state-of-art algorithm for learning representations in low-rank MDPs, we propose an algorithm REP-UCB Upper Confidence Bound driven Representation learning for RL), which significantly improves the sample complexity from $\widetilde{O}( A^9 d^7 / (\epsilon^{10} (1-\gamma)^{22}))$ for FLAMBE to $\widetilde{O}( A^4 d^4 / (\epsilon^2 (1-\gamma)^{3}) )$ with $d$ being the rank of the transition matrix (or dimension of the ground truth representation), $A$ being the number of actions, and $\gamma$ being the discounted factor. Notably, REP-UCB is simpler than FLAMBE, as it directly balances the interplay between representation learning, exploration, and exploitation, while FLAMBE is an explore-then-commit style approach and has to perform reward-free exploration step-by-step forward in time. For the offline RL setting, we develop an algorithm that leverages pessimism to learn under a partial coverage condition: our algorithm is able to compete against any policy as long as it is covered by the offline distribution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimal Gradient Tracking for Decentralized Optimization

In this paper, we focus on solving the decentralized optimization problem of minimizing the sum of $n$ objective functions over a multi-agent network. The agents are embedded in an undirected graph where they can only send/receive information directly to/from their immediate neighbors. Assuming smooth and strongly convex objective functions, we propose an Optimal Gradient Tracking (OGT) method that achieves the optimal gradient computation complexity $O\left(\sqrt{\kappa}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$ and the optimal communication complexity $O\left(\sqrt{\frac{\kappa}{\theta}}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$ simultaneously, where $\kappa$ and $\frac{1}{\theta}$ denote the condition numbers related to the objective functions and the communication graph, respectively. To our knowledge, OGT is the first single-loop decentralized gradient-type method that is optimal in both gradient computation and communication complexities. The development of OGT involves two building blocks which are also of independent interest. The first one is another new decentralized gradient tracking method termed "Snapshot" Gradient Tracking (SS-GT), which achieves the gradient computation and communication complexities of $O\left(\sqrt{\kappa}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$ and $O\left(\frac{\sqrt{\kappa}}{\theta}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$, respectively. SS-GT can be potentially extended to more general settings compared to OGT. The second one is a technique termed Loopless Chebyshev Acceleration (LCA) which can be implemented "looplessly" but achieve similar effect with adding multiple inner loops of Chebyshev acceleration in the algorithms. In addition to SS-GT, this LCA technique can accelerate many other gradient tracking based methods with respect to the graph condition number $\frac{1}{\theta}$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Adversarial Attacks on Gaussian Process Bandits

Gaussian processes (GP) are a widely-adopted tool used to sequentially optimize black-box functions, where evaluations are costly and potentially noisy. Recent works on GP bandits have proposed to move beyond random noise and devise algorithms robust to adversarial attacks. In this paper, we study this problem from the attacker's perspective, proposing various adversarial attack methods with differing assumptions on the attacker's strength and prior information. Our goal is to understand adversarial attacks on GP bandits from both a theoretical and practical perspective. We focus primarily on targeted attacks on the popular GP-UCB algorithm and a related elimination-based algorithm, based on adversarially perturbing the function $f$ to produce another function $\tilde{f}$ whose optima are in some region $\mathcal{R}_{\rm target}$. Based on our theoretical analysis, we devise both white-box attacks (known $f$) and black-box attacks (unknown $f$), with the former including a Subtraction attack and Clipping attack, and the latter including an Aggressive subtraction attack. We demonstrate that adversarial attacks on GP bandits can succeed in forcing the algorithm towards $\mathcal{R}_{\rm target}$ even with a low attack budget, and we compare our attacks' performance and efficiency on several real and synthetic functions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Almost Optimal Batch-Regret Tradeoff for Batch Linear Contextual Bandits

We study the optimal batch-regret tradeoff for batch linear contextual bandits. For any batch number $M$, number of actions $K$, time horizon $T$, and dimension $d$, we provide an algorithm and prove its regret guarantee, which, due to technical reasons, features a two-phase expression as the time horizon $T$ grows. We also prove a lower bound theorem that surprisingly shows the optimality of our two-phase regret upper bound (up to logarithmic factors) in the \emph{full range} of the problem parameters, therefore establishing the exact batch-regret tradeoff.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Online Target Q-learning with Reverse Experience Replay: Efficiently finding the Optimal Policy for Linear MDPs

Q-learning is a popular Reinforcement Learning (RL) algorithm which is widely used in practice with function approximation \citep{mnih2015human}. In contrast, existing theoretical results are pessimistic about Q-learning. For example, \citep{baird1995residual} shows that Q-learning does not converge even with linear function approximation for linear MDPs. Furthermore, even for tabular MDPs with synchronous updates, Q-learning was shown to have sub-optimal sample complexity \citep{li2021q,azar2013minimax}. The goal of this work is to bridge the gap between practical success of Q-learning and the relatively pessimistic theoretical results. The starting point of our work is the observation that in practice, Q-learning is used with two important modifications: (i) training with two networks, called online network and target network simultaneously (online target learning, or OTL) , and (ii) experience replay (ER) \citep{mnih2015human}. While they have been observed to play a significant role in the practical success of Q-learning, a thorough theoretical understanding of how these two modifications improve the convergence behavior of Q-learning has been missing in literature. By carefully combining Q-learning with OTL and \emph{reverse} experience replay (RER) (a form of experience replay), we present novel methods Q-Rex and Q-RexDaRe (Q-Rex + data reuse). We show that Q-Rex efficiently finds the optimal policy for linear MDPs (or more generally for MDPs with zero inherent Bellman error with linear approximation (ZIBEL)) and provide non-asymptotic bounds on sample complexity -- the first such result for a Q-learning method for this class of MDPs under standard assumptions. Furthermore, we demonstrate that Q-RexDaRe in fact achieves near optimal sample complexity in the tabular setting, improving upon the existing results for vanilla Q-learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Evaluation of Hyperparameter-Optimization Approaches in an Industrial Federated Learning System

Federated Learning (FL) decouples model training from the need for direct access to the data and allows organizations to collaborate with industry partners to reach a satisfying level of performance without sharing vulnerable business information. The performance of a machine learning algorithm is highly sensitive to the choice of its hyperparameters. In an FL setting, hyperparameter optimization poses new challenges. In this work, we investigated the impact of different hyperparameter optimization approaches in an FL system. In an effort to reduce communication costs, a critical bottleneck in FL, we investigated a local hyperparameter optimization approach that -- in contrast to a global hyperparameter optimization approach -- allows every client to have its own hyperparameter configuration. We implemented these approaches based on grid search and Bayesian optimization and evaluated the algorithms on the MNIST data set using an i.i.d. partition and on an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor based industrial data set using a non-i.i.d. partition.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Gaussian Process Bandit Optimization with Few Batches

In this paper, we consider the problem of black-box optimization using Gaussian Process (GP) bandit optimization with a small number of batches. Assuming the unknown function has a low norm in the Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS), we introduce a batch algorithm inspired by batched finite-arm bandit algorithms, and show that it achieves the cumulative regret upper bound $O^\ast(\sqrt{T\gamma_T})$ using $O(\log\log T)$ batches within time horizon $T$, where the $O^\ast(\cdot)$ notation hides dimension-independent logarithmic factors and $\gamma_T$ is the maximum information gain associated with the kernel. This bound is near-optimal for several kernels of interest and improves on the typical $O^\ast(\sqrt{T}\gamma_T)$ bound, and our approach is arguably the simplest among algorithms attaining this improvement. In addition, in the case of a constant number of batches (not depending on $T$), we propose a modified version of our algorithm, and characterize how the regret is impacted by the number of batches, focusing on the squared exponential and Matérn kernels. The algorithmic upper bounds are shown to be nearly minimax optimal via analogous algorithm-independent lower bounds.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Deep Reinforcement Learning for Practical Phase Shift Optimization in RIS-aided MISO URLLC Systems

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) can assist the wireless systems in providing reliable and low-latency links to realize the requirements in Industry 4.0. In this paper, the practical phase shift optimization in a RIS-aided ultra-reliable and low-latency communication (URLLC) system at a factory setting is performed by applying a novel deep reinforcement learning (DRL) algorithm named as twin-delayed deep deterministic policy gradient (TD3). First, the system achievable rate in finite blocklength (FBL) regime is identified for each actuator then, the problem is formulated where the objective is to maximize the total achievable FBL rate, subject to non-linear amplitude response and the phase shift values constraint. Since the amplitude response equality constraint is highly non-convex and non-linear, we employ the TD3 to tackle the problem. The considered method relies on interacting RIS with industrial scenario by taking actions which are the phase shifts at the RIS elements, to maximize the total FBL rate. We assess the performance loss of the system when the RIS is non-ideal, i.e., non-linear amplitude response with/without phase quantization and compare it with ideal RIS. The numerical results show that optimizing phase shifts in non-ideal RIS via the considered TD3 method is highly beneficial to improve the performance.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Quandary: An open-source C++ package for high-performance optimal control of open quantum systems

Quantum optimal control can be used to shape the control pulses for realizing unitary and non-unitary transformations of quantum states. These control pulses provide the fundamental interface between the quantum compiler and the quantum hardware. Most current software for quantum optimal control (e.g. Qutip or Krotov) is restricted to run on shared memory platforms, limiting their applicability to smaller quantum systems, in particular if interactions with the environment are taken into account. This paper gives an overview of the open-source code Quandary, which is designed to solve quantum control problems in larger open quantum systems modelled by Lindblad's master equation. Implemented in C++, Quandary uses the message passing paradigm for distributed memory computers that enables scalability to large numbers of compute cores. Accompanied by numerical examples, this paper presents an overview on existing theoretical developments for open optimal quantum control realizing state-to-state transfer, unitary gate optimization as well as state-preparation, and presents the numerical tools and implementation aspect as realized in Quandary, for deployment on modern high-performance computing platforms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE

