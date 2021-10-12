CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codabench: Flexible, Easy-to-Use and Reproducible Benchmarking for Everyone

By Zhen Xu, Huan Zhao, Wei-Wei Tu, Magali Richard, Sergio Escalera, Isabelle Guyon
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Obtaining standardized crowdsourced benchmark of computational methods is a major issue in scientific communities. Dedicated frameworks enabling fair continuous benchmarking in a unified environment are yet to be developed. Here we introduce Codabench, an open-sourced, community-driven platform for benchmarking algorithms or software agents versus datasets or tasks. A public instance of

arxiv.org

towardsdatascience.com

Easy data mapping using AirMap

Easily keep track of data dictionaries, mappings, sources, columns, and validations. AirMap is a data mapper powered by Airtable. Check out the Github repo for more info. AirMap is a data ETL tool created to help manage data flow using cloud-hosted documentation tables. This allows us to use a centralized “source of truth” for any information we need to know about our data (requirements, sources, validations, etc). AirMap leverages the documentation tables created in Airtable to handle data mapping, merging of data sources, and everything in between so that you don’t have to. No need to constantly update your data pipelines to match new data set requirements. Simply update the master mappings in Airtable and let AirMap do the rest.
jetbrains.com

Revamped Reactive Mode and How It Makes Your Notebooks Reproducible

Jupyter notebooks can get messy. Perhaps you have tried different things in one notebook, or maybe you have chunks of outdated code and variable declarations all over the place. This isn’t necessarily a sign that something is wrong. Rather, the tool was designed to allow you to work this way.
businessnewsdaily.com

Benchmark Email Marketing Review

Benchmark's email marketing services provide businesses with a cost-effective marketing strategy. Benchmark combines usability, features and pricing to make top notch email marketing tools available to businesses of all sizes. Benchmark offers mobile applications for both iOS and Android, making it easy to check campaign performance on the go. Benchmark...
arxiv.org

A Method for Capturing and Reproducing Directional Reverberation in Six Degrees of Freedom

The reproduction of acoustics is an important aspect of the preservation of cultural heritage. A common approach is to capture an impulse response in a hall and auralize it by convolving an input signal with the measured reverberant response. For immersive applications, it is typical to acquire spatial impulse responses using a spherical microphone array to capture the reverberant sound field. While this allows a listener to freely rotate their head from the captured location during reproduction, delicate considerations must be made to allow a full six degrees of freedom auralization. Furthermore, the computational cost of convolution with a high-order Ambisonics impulse response remains prohibitively expensive for current real-time applications, where most of the resources are dedicated towards rendering graphics. For this reason, simplifications are often made in the reproduction of reverberation, such as using a uniform decay around the listener. However, recent work has highlighted the importance of directional characteristics in the late reverberant sound field and more efficient reproduction methods have been developed. In this article, we propose a framework that extracts directional decay properties from a set of captured spatial impulse responses to characterize a directional feedback delay network. For this purpose, a data set was acquired in the main auditorium of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet in Helsinki from multiple source-listener positions, in order to analyze the anisotropic characteristics of this auditorium and illustrate the proposed reproduction framework.
arxiv.org

QAOAKit: A Toolkit for Reproducible Study, Application, and Verification of the QAOA

Understanding the best known parameters, performance, and systematic behavior of the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA) remain open research questions, even as the algorithm gains popularity. We introduce QAOAKit, a Python toolkit for the QAOA built for exploratory research. QAOAKit is a unified repository of preoptimized QAOA parameters and circuit generators for common quantum simulation frameworks. We combine, standardize, and cross-validate previously known parameters for the MaxCut problem, and incorporate this into QAOAKit. We also build conversion tools to use these parameters as inputs in several quantum simulation frameworks that can be used to reproduce, compare, and extend known results from various sources in the literature. We describe QAOAKit and provide examples of how it can be used to reproduce research results and tackle open problems in quantum optimization.
Scientist

Improving Reproducibility with Automated Liquid Handling

Transferring and dispensing liquids are simple and mundane tasks that have profound influences on experimental results. Using manual single-channel pipettes to transfer samples or reagents is commonplace among researchers. Incorporating multi-channel pipettes improves productivity to an extent, but that benefit diminishes as the number and scale of experiments increase. Researchers can improve the speed, precision, and reproducibility of their liquid handling by making the switch to an automated system.
aithority.com

Building a Site Structure for Humans using SEO Benchmarks

Since the beginning of the internet, digital marketers, specifically SEOers, have been chasing Google’s algorithm with every change made based upon the latest algorithm update while forgetting that Google is in fact catering to humans. Humans are the core of what we do as marketers, and as such, they should...
imore.com

1Password announces easy item sharing with people who aren't using it

1Password has announced a new way to share passwords, even when the recipient doesn't use 1Password. Passwords can be shared with anyone and limited to people with specific email addresses when needed. Businesses will benefit from logging created when a password is shared. Online security company 1Password has today announced...
arxiv.org

DialFact: A Benchmark for Fact-Checking in Dialogue

Fact-checking is an essential tool to mitigate the spread of misinformation and disinformation, however, it has been often explored to verify formal single-sentence claims instead of casual conversational claims. To study the problem, we introduce the task of fact-checking in dialogue. We construct DialFact, a testing benchmark dataset of 22,245 annotated conversational claims, paired with pieces of evidence from Wikipedia. There are three sub-tasks in DialFact: 1) Verifiable claim detection task distinguishes whether a response carries verifiable factual information; 2) Evidence retrieval task retrieves the most relevant Wikipedia snippets as evidence; 3) Claim verification task predicts a dialogue response to be supported, refuted, or not enough information. We found that existing fact-checking models trained on non-dialogue data like FEVER fail to perform well on our task, and thus, we propose a simple yet data-efficient solution to effectively improve fact-checking performance in dialogue. We point out unique challenges in DialFact such as handling the colloquialisms, coreferences, and retrieval ambiguities in the error analysis to shed light on future research in this direction.
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
arxiv.org

RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
Footwear News

How Hoka One One Digitized Its Product-to-Market Process With Makersights Technology

Like other footwear brands, Hoka One One underwent a series of changes in the pandemic. One of the most notable changes was not even discernible from a consumer perspective. Rather, it centered on the way the company ran its essential “milestone meetings.” This change, as outlined by company leaders in a session at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit this week, changed the way the fast-growing footwear brand brings its product to market. Before the pandemic, Hoka held regular hours-long meetings called Global Concept Debuts, which often consisted of review, long PowerPoints, and travel to other countries. This series of meetings brought together...
arxiv.org

Quantum field theories, Markov random fields and machine learning

The transition to Euclidean space and the discretization of quantum field theories on spatial or space-time lattices opens up the opportunity to investigate probabilistic machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. Here, we will discuss how discretized Euclidean field theories can be recast within the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, which is a notable class of probabilistic graphical models with applications in a variety of research areas, including machine learning. Specifically, we will demonstrate that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, therefore recasting it as a Markov random field from which neural networks are additionally derived. We will then discuss applications pertinent to the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and that of target probability distributions.
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
arxiv.org

Generation of perfect-cavity-enhanced atom-photon entanglement with a millisecond lifetime via a spatially-multiplexed cavity

A qubit memory is the building block for quantum information. Cavity-enhanced spin-wave-photon entanglement has been achieved by applying dual-control modes. However, owing to cross readouts between the modes, the qubit retrieval efficiency is about one quarter lower than that for a single spin-wave mode at all storage times. Here, we overcome cross readouts using a multiplexed ring cavity. The cavity is embedded with a polarization interferometer, and we create a write-out photonic qubit entangled with a magnetic-field-insensitive spin-wave qubit by applying a single-mode write-laser beam to cold atoms. The spin-wave qubit is retrieved with a single-mode read-laser beam, and the quarter retrieval-efficiency loss is avoided at all storage times. Our experiment demonstrates 50% intrinsic retrieval efficiency for 540 microsecond storage time, which is 13.5 times longer than the best reported result. Importantly, our multiplexed-cavity scheme paves one road to generate perfect-cavity-enhanced and large-scale multiplexed spin-wave-photon entanglement with a long lifetime.
