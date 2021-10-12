CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Development of Deep Transformer-Based Models for Long-Term Prediction of Transient Production of Oil Wells

By Ildar Abdrakhmanov, Evgenii Kanin, Sergei Boronin, Evgeny Burnaev, Andrei Osiptsov
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We propose a novel approach to data-driven modeling of a transient production of oil wells. We apply the transformer-based neural networks trained on the multivariate time series composed of various parameters of oil wells measured during their exploitation. By tuning the machine learning models for a single well (ignoring the effect

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Bayesian vs Frequentist: Comparing Bayesian model selection with a frequentist approach using the iterative smoothing method

We have developed a frequentist approach for model selection which determines the consistency between any cosmological model and the data using the distribution of likelihoods from the iterative smoothing method. Using this approach, we have shown how confidently we can conclude whether the data support any given model without comparison to a different one. In this current work, we compare our approach with the conventional Bayesian approach based on the estimation of the Bayesian evidence using nested sampling. We use simulated future Roman (formerly WFIRST)-like type Ia supernovae data in our analysis. We discuss the limits of the Bayesian approach for model selection and show how our proposed frequentist approach can perform better in the falsification of individual models. Namely, if the true model is among the candidates being tested in the Bayesian approach, that approach can select the correct model. If all of the options are false, then the Bayesian approach will select merely the least incorrect one. Our approach is designed for such a case and we can conclude that all of the models are false.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Model of Dock by Dock Process Significantly Accelerate the Process of Docking-based Virtual Screening

Wei Ma (1), Qin Xie (1 and 2), Jianhang Zhang (2), Youjun Xu (2 and 3), Shiliang Li (1), Weilin Zhang (2) ((1) Shanghai Key Laboratory of New Drug Design, State Key Laboratory of Bioreactor Engineering, School of Pharmacy, East China University of Science and Technology, Shanghai, China (2) Infinite Intelligence Pharma, Beijing, China (3) College of Chemistry and Molecular Engineering, Peking University, Beijing, China)
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Transformer#Oil Field#Transient#The Models#Lstm Gru#Machine Learning#Lg
The Poultry Site

Trouw webinar series highlights the importance of early rearing practices to bolster the long-term productivity of laying hens

One of the speakers, Professor Doug Korver will discuss how pullet rearing strategies influence layer productivity and lifetime performance. During the webinar veterinarian Melchior de Bruin, Global Programme Manager Poultry Health at Trouw Nutrition, will review pullet gut health challenges and discuss risks around the start of lay. “Your Guide...
AGRICULTURE
arxiv.org

An Artificial Neural Network-Based Model Predictive Control for Three-phase Flying Capacitor Multi-Level Inverter

Model predictive control (MPC) has been used widely in power electronics due to its simple concept, fast dynamic response, and good reference tracking. However, it suffers from parametric uncertainties, since it directly relies on the mathematical model of the system to predict the optimal switching states to be used at the next sampling time. As a result, uncertain parameters lead to an ill-designed MPC. Thus, this paper offers a model-free control strategy on the basis of artificial neural networks (ANNs), for mitigating the effects of parameter mismatching while having a little negative impact on the inverter's performance. This method includes two related stages. First, MPC is used as an expert to control the studied converter in order to provide the training data; while, in the second stage, the obtained dataset is utilized to train the proposed ANN which will be used directly to control the inverter without the requirement for the mathematical model of the system. The case study herein is based on a four-level three-cell flying capacitor inverter. In this study, MATLAB/Simulink is used to simulate the performance of the proposed control strategy, taking into account various operating conditions. Afterward, the simulation results are reported in comparison with the conventional MPC scheme, demonstrating the superior performance of the proposed control strategy in terms of getting low total harmonic distortion (THD) and the robustness against parameters mismatch, especially when changes occur in the system parameters.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Modeling of Pan Evaporation Based on the Development of Machine Learning Methods

For effective planning and management of water resources and implementation of the related strategies, it is important to ensure proper estimation of evaporation losses, especially in regions that are prone to drought. Changes in climatic factors, such as changes in temperature, wind speed, sunshine hours, humidity, and solar radiation can have a significant impact on the evaporation process. As such, evaporation is a highly non-linear, non-stationary process, and can be difficult to be modeled based on climatic factors, especially in different agro-climatic conditions. The aim of this study, therefore, is to investigate the feasibility of several machines learning (ML) models (conditional random forest regression, Multivariate Adaptive Regression Splines, Bagged Multivariate Adaptive Regression Splines, Model Tree M5, K- nearest neighbor, and the weighted K- nearest neighbor) for modeling the monthly pan evaporation estimation. This study proposes the development of newly explored ML models for modeling evaporation losses in three different locations over the Iraq region based on the available climatic data in such areas. The evaluation of the performance of the proposed model based on various evaluation criteria showed the capability of the proposed weighted K- nearest neighbor model in modeling the monthly evaporation losses in the studies areas with better accuracy when compared with the other existing models used as a benchmark in this study.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

X-model: Improving Data Efficiency in Deep Learning with A Minimax Model

To mitigate the burden of data labeling, we aim at improving data efficiency for both classification and regression setups in deep learning. However, the current focus is on classification problems while rare attention has been paid to deep regression, which usually requires more human effort to labeling. Further, due to the intrinsic difference between categorical and continuous label space, the common intuitions for classification, e.g., cluster assumptions or pseudo labeling strategies, cannot be naturally adapted into deep regression. To this end, we first delved into the existing data-efficient methods in deep learning and found that they either encourage invariance to data stochasticity (e.g., consistency regularization under different augmentations) or model stochasticity (e.g., difference penalty for predictions of models with different dropout). To take the power of both worlds, we propose a novel X-model by simultaneously encouraging the invariance to {data stochasticity} and {model stochasticity}. Further, the X-model plays a minimax game between the feature extractor and task-specific heads to further enhance the invariance to model stochasticity. Extensive experiments verify the superiority of the X-model among various tasks, from a single-value prediction task of age estimation to a dense-value prediction task of keypoint localization, a 2D synthetic, and a 3D realistic dataset, as well as a multi-category object recognition task.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
arxiv.org

Ballistic-like Regimes of Space-charge-limited Currents in Halide Perovskites at Room Temperature

The emergence of halide perovskites in photovoltaics has diversified the research on this material family and extended their application towards several fields in the optoelectronics, such as photo- and ionizing-radiation-detectors. One of the most basic characterization protocols consist on measuring the dark current-voltage (J-V) curve of symmetrically contacted samples for identifying the different regimes of space-charge-limited current (SCLC). Customarily, J=C*V^n curves indicate the Mott-Gurney law when n=2, or the Child-Langmuir ballistic regime of SCLC when n=3/2. The latter can be often found in perovskite samples. In this work, we start by discussing the interpretation of currents proportional to V^3/2 in relation to the masking effect of the dual electronic-ionic conductivity in halide perovskites. However, we do not discard the actual occurrence of SCLC transport with ballistic-like trends. For those cases, we introduce the models of: quasi-ballistic velocity-dependent dissipation (QvD) and the ballistic-like voltage-dependent mobility (BVM) regime of SCLC. The QvD model is based on a drift velocity dependent dissipation mechanism and is shown to better describe electronic kinetics. The BVM model contemplates a voltage-dependent mobility and is revealed as suitable for describing electronic or ionic kinetics in halide perovskites.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Resolving puzzles of the phase-transformation-based mechanism of the deep-focus earthquake

Deep-focus earthquakes that occur at 350-660 km, where pressures 12-23 GPa and temperature 1800-2000 K, are generally assumed to be caused by olivine-spinel phase transformation (PT). However, there are many existing puzzles: (a) What are the mechanisms for jump from geological 10^-17-10^-15 1/s to seismic 10-10^3 1/s strain rates? Is it possible without PT? (b) How does metastable olivine, which does not completely transform to spinel at high temperature and deeply in the region of stability of spinel for over the million years, suddenly transforms during seconds and generates seismic strain rates 10-10^3 1/s? (c) How to connect deviatorically dominated seismic signals with volume-change dominated PT strain during PT? Here we introduce a combination of several novel concepts that allow us to resolve the above puzzles quantitatively. We treat the PT in olivine like plastic strain-induced (instead of pressure/stress-induced) and find an analytical 3D solution for coupled deformation-PT-heating processes in a shear band. This solution predicts conditions for severe (singular) transformation-induced plasticity (TRIP) and self-blown-up TRIP-PT-heating process due to positive thermomechanochemical feedback between TRIP and strain-induced PT. In nature, this process leads to temperature in a band exceeding the unstable stationary temperature, above which the self-blown-up shear-heating process in the shear band occurs after finishing the PT. Without PT and TRIP, significant temperature and strain rate increase is impossible. Due to the much smaller band thickness in the laboratory, heating within the band does not occur, and plastic flow after the PT is very limited. Our findings change the main concepts in studying the initiation of the deep-focus earthquakes and PTs during plastic flow in geophysics in general.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Music Source Separation with Deep Equilibrium Models

While deep neural network-based music source separation (MSS) is very effective and achieves high performance, its model size is often a problem for practical deployment. Deep implicit architectures such as deep equilibrium models (DEQ) were recently proposed, which can achieve higher performance than their explicit counterparts with limited depth while keeping the number of parameters small. This makes DEQ also attractive for MSS, especially as it was originally applied to sequential modeling tasks in natural language processing and thus should in principle be also suited for MSS. However, an investigation of a good architecture and training scheme for MSS with DEQ is needed as the characteristics of acoustic signals are different from those of natural language data. Hence, in this paper we propose an architecture and training scheme for MSS with DEQ. Starting with the architecture of Open-Unmix (UMX), we replace its sequence model with DEQ. We refer to our proposed method as DEQ-based UMX (DEQ-UMX). Experimental results show that DEQ-UMX performs better than the original UMX while reducing its number of parameters by 30%.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Deci gets $21M funding to help automate deep learning model development

Deci.AI Ltd. is getting a $21 million cash infusion via an early-stage round of funding aimed at furthering its mission of helping companies build, optimize and deploy artificial intelligence-powered applications. Today’s Series A round was led by Insight Partners and saw the participation of existing investors Square Peg, Emerge and...
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

LightSeq: Accelerated Training for Transformer-based Models on GPUs

Transformer-based models have proven to be powerful in many natural language, computer vision, and speech recognition applications. It is expensive to train these types of models due to unfixed input length, complex computation, and large numbers of parameters. Existing systems either only focus on efficient inference or optimize only BERT-like encoder models. In this paper, we present LightSeq, a system for efficient training of Transformer-based models on GPUs. We propose a series of GPU optimization techniques tailored to computation flow and memory access patterns of neural layers in Transformers. LightSeq supports a variety of network architectures, including BERT (encoder-only), GPT (decoder-only), and Transformer (encoder-decoder). Our experiments on GPUs with varying models and datasets show that LightSeq is 1.4-3.5x faster than previous systems. In particular, it gains 308% training speedup compared with existing systems on a large public machine translation benchmark (WMT14 English-German).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pressure-driven phase transitions in bulk HfS$_2$

The effect of hydrostatic pressure up to 27 GPa on the Raman scattering (RS) in bulk HfS$_2$ is investigated. There are two transformations of RS spectra, which take place during compression at pressure between 5.7 GPa and 9.8 GPa as well as between 12.8 GPa and 15.2 GPa. Seven vibrational modes can be observed after the transformation, as compared to four modes before the transformation. The observed change suggests structural change in the material of yet unknown nature. The frequencies of the RS modes observed above the transformation change linearly with pressure and corresponding pressure coefficients have been determined. The other transition manifests itself as a change in the RS lineshape. While a series of well-defined RS modes are observed under pressure below the transition, broad spectral bands can be seen at higher pressure. The overall lineshape of the spectra resembles that of disordered materials. The lineshape does not change during decompression, which suggests permanent nature of the high-pressure transition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy