Balancing Average and Worst-case Accuracy in Multitask Learning

By Paul Michel, Sebastian Ruder, Dani Yogatama
 10 days ago

When training and evaluating machine learning models on a large number of tasks, it is important to not only look at average task accuracy -- which may be biased by easy or redundant tasks -- but also worst-case accuracy (i.e. the performance on the

Class-Balanced Active Learning for Image Classification

Active learning aims to reduce the labeling effort that is required to train algorithms by learning an acquisition function selecting the most relevant data for which a label should be requested from a large unlabeled data pool. Active learning is generally studied on balanced datasets where an equal amount of images per class is available. However, real-world datasets suffer from severe imbalanced classes, the so called long-tail distribution. We argue that this further complicates the active learning process, since the imbalanced data pool can result in suboptimal classifiers. To address this problem in the context of active learning, we proposed a general optimization framework that explicitly takes class-balancing into account. Results on three datasets showed that the method is general (it can be combined with most existing active learning algorithms) and can be effectively applied to boost the performance of both informative and representative-based active learning methods. In addition, we showed that also on balanced datasets our method generally results in a performance gain.
Tech-life balance: A missing step in on-boarding and learning & development

We use technology more than ever, but do we actually know how to?. Even before the pandemic, digital technology was prevailing both on and off work as a top choice for communication, work and entertainment. With the limited possibilities of face-to-face interactions during 2020 and 2021, internet connectivity and screen devices became a lifeline for many of us. With the endless opportunities however, we are also starting to see the dark side of an overindulgence that is bringing technostress, constant connectivity, distractions causing decreased focus and productivity, disturbed sleep, and decreased mental and physical wellbeing.
WAFFLE: Weighted Averaging for Personalized Federated Learning

In collaborative or federated learning, model personalization can be a very effective strategy to deal with heterogeneous training data across clients. We introduce WAFFLE (Weighted Averaging For Federated LEarning), a personalized collaborative machine learning algorithm based on SCAFFOLD. SCAFFOLD uses stochastic control variates to converge towards a model close to the globally optimal model even in tasks where the distribution of data and labels across clients is highly skewed. In contrast, WAFFLE uses the Euclidean distance between clients' updates to weigh their individual contributions and thus minimize the trained personalized model loss on the specific agent of interest. Through a series of experiments, we compare our proposed new method to two recent personalized federated learning methods, Weight Erosion and APFL, as well as two global learning methods, federated averaging and SCAFFOLD. We evaluate our method using two categories of non-identical client data distributions (concept shift and label skew) on two benchmark image data sets, MNIST and CIFAR10. Our experiments demonstrate the effectiveness of WAFFLE compared with other methods, as it achieves or improves accuracy with faster convergence.
Assessing the Accuracy of Machine Learning Thermodynamic Perturbation Theory: Density Functional Theory and Beyond

Basile Herzog, Mauricio Chagas da Silva, Bastien Casier, Michael Badawi, Fabien Pascale, Tomas Bucko, Sebastien Lebegue, Dario Rocca. Machine learning thermodynamic perturbation theory (MLPT) is a promising approach to compute finite temperature properties when the goal is to compare several different levels of ab initio theory and/or to apply highly expensive computational methods. Indeed, starting from a production molecular dynamics trajectory, this method can estimate properties at one or more target levels of theory from only a small number of additional fixed-geometry calculations, which are used to train a machine learning model. However, as MLPT is based on thermodynamic perturbation theory (TPT), inaccuracies might arise when the starting point trajectory samples a configurational space which has a small overlap with that of the target approximations of interest. By considering case studies of molecules adsorbed in zeolites and several different density functional theory approximations, in this work we assess the accuracy of MLPT for ensemble total energies and enthalpies of adsorption. The problematic cases that were found are analyzed and it is shown that, even without knowing exact reference results, pathological cases for MLPT can be detected by considering a coefficient that measures the statistical imbalance induced by the TPT reweighting. For the most pathological examples we recover target level results within chemical accuracy by applying a machine learning-based Monte Carlo (MLMC) resampling. Finally, based on the ideas developed in this work, we assess and confirm the accuracy of recently published MLPT-based enthalpies of adsorption at the random phase approximation level, whose high computational cost would completely hinder a direct molecular dynamics simulation.
Worst-case Delay Bounds in Time-Sensitive Networks with Packet Replication and Elimination

Packet replication and elimination functions are used by time-sensitive networks (as in the context of IEEE TSN and IETF DetNet) to increase the reliability of the network. Packets are replicated onto redundant paths by a replication function. Later the paths merge again and an elimination function removes the duplicates. This redundancy scheme has an effect on the timing behavior of time-sensitive networks and many challenges arise from conducting timing analyses. The replication can induce a burstiness increase along the paths of replicates, as well as packet mis-ordering that could increase the delays in the crossed bridges or routers. The induced packet mis-ordering could also negatively affect the interactions between the redundancy and scheduling mechanisms such as traffic regulators (as with per-flow regulators and interleaved regulators, implemented by TSN asynchronous traffic shaping). Using the network calculus framework, we provide a method of worst-case timing analysis for time-sensitive networks that implement redundancy mechanisms in the general use case, i.e., at end-devices and/or intermediate nodes. We first provide a network calculus toolbox for bounding the burstiness increase and the amount of reordering caused by the elimination function of duplicate packets. We then analyze the interactions with traffic regulators and show that their shaping-for-free property does not hold when placed after a packet elimination function. We provide a bound for the delay penalty when using per-flow regulators and prove that the penalty is not bounded with interleaved regulators. Finally, we use an industrial use-case to show the applicability and the benefits of our findings.
Best Multitasking Settings to enable on Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with a lot of multitasking features, allowing users to be more productive. Whether you use one or multiple monitors, you can use all of the following multitasking functionalities on your computer. If you are new to Windows 11 and wonder what the available options are, here is a comprehensive list of multitasking settings you might want to check out.
Not Merely Averages: Using Machine Learning to Estimate Heterogeneous Treatment Effects

How does the causal impact of a policy or program vary across individuals?. This blog post provides a practical introduction on how to use generic machine learning inference on heterogeneous treatment effects in experiments as proposed by Chernozhukow, Demirer, Duflo and Férnandez-Val (2020). I wrote this blog post for the statistically minded practitioner who is interested in applying the method in their work. If you want to learn the theory underlying the method, please consult the original paper. The beta version of the GenericML package developed by Welz, Alfons, Demirer and Chernozhukov can be found here, and the code used in this blog post is here.
Multi-Objective Loss Balancing for Physics-Informed Deep Learning

Physics Informed Neural Networks (PINN) are algorithms from deep learning leveraging physical laws by including partial differential equations (PDE) together with a respective set of boundary and initial conditions (BC / IC) as penalty terms into their loss function. As the PDE, BC and IC loss function parts can significantly differ in magnitudes, due to their underlying physical units or stochasticity of initialisation, training of PINNs may suffer from severe convergence and efficiency problems, causing PINNs to stay beyond desirable approximation quality. In this work, we observe the significant role of correctly weighting the combination of multiple competitive loss functions for training PINNs effectively. To that end, we implement and evaluate different methods aiming at balancing the contributions of multiple terms of the PINNs loss function and their gradients. After review of three existing loss scaling approaches (Learning Rate Annealing, GradNorm as well as SoftAdapt), we propose a novel self-adaptive loss balancing of PINNs called ReLoBRaLo (Relative Loss Balancing with Random Lookback). Finally, the performance of ReLoBRaLo is compared and verified against these approaches by solving both forward as well as inverse problems on three benchmark PDEs for PINNs: Burgers' equation, Kirchhoff's plate bending equation and Helmholtz's equation. Our simulation studies show that ReLoBRaLo training is much faster and achieves higher accuracy than training PINNs with other balancing methods and hence is very effective and increases sustainability of PINNs algorithms. The adaptability of ReLoBRaLo illustrates robustness across different PDE problem settings. The proposed method can also be employed to the wider class of penalised optimisation problems, including PDE-constrained and Sobolev training apart from the studied PINNs examples.
What Averages Do Not Tell -- Predicting Real Life Processes with Sequential Deep Learning

Deep Learning is proven to be an effective tool for modeling sequential data as shown by the success in Natural Language, Computer Vision and Signal Processing. Process Mining concerns discovering insights on business processes from their execution data that are logged by supporting information systems. The logged data (event log) is formed of event sequences (traces) that correspond to executions of a process. Many Deep Learning techniques have been successfully adapted for predictive Process Mining that aims to predict process outcomes, remaining time, the next event, or even the suffix of running traces. Traces in Process Mining are multimodal sequences and very differently structured than natural language sentences or images. This may require a different approach to processing. So far, there has been little focus on these differences and the challenges introduced. Looking at suffix prediction as the most challenging of these tasks, the performance of Deep Learning models was evaluated only on average measures and for a small number of real-life event logs. Comparing the results between papers is difficult due to different pre-processing and evaluation strategies. Challenges that may be relevant are the skewness of trace-length distribution and the skewness of the activity distribution in real-life event logs. We provide an end-to-end framework which enables to compare the performance of seven state-of-the-art sequential architectures in common settings. Results show that sequence modeling still has a lot of room for improvement for majority of the more complex datasets. Further research and insights are required to get consistent performance not just in average measures but additionally over all the prefixes.
Facebook's AI wants to learn the world through human eyes

Facebook is announcing a new machine learning project that aims to teach AI how to understand and interact with the world through a first-person perspective. Why it matters: Most computer vision is trained on images and videos taken from a third-person perspective, but to build AI assistants and robots that can work with us in the real world, researchers will need to compile data sets built on what is known as egocentric perception.
ABC: Auxiliary Balanced Classifier for Class-imbalanced Semi-supervised Learning

Existing semi-supervised learning (SSL) algorithms typically assume class-balanced datasets, although the class distributions of many real-world datasets are imbalanced. In general, classifiers trained on a class-imbalanced dataset are biased toward the majority classes. This issue becomes more problematic for SSL algorithms because they utilize the biased prediction of unlabeled data for training. However, traditional class-imbalanced learning techniques, which are designed for labeled data, cannot be readily combined with SSL algorithms. We propose a scalable class-imbalanced SSL algorithm that can effectively use unlabeled data, while mitigating class imbalance by introducing an auxiliary balanced classifier (ABC) of a single layer, which is attached to a representation layer of an existing SSL algorithm. The ABC is trained with a class-balanced loss of a minibatch, while using high-quality representations learned from all data points in the minibatch using the backbone SSL algorithm to avoid overfitting and information loss.Moreover, we use consistency regularization, a recent SSL technique for utilizing unlabeled data in a modified way, to train the ABC to be balanced among the classes by selecting unlabeled data with the same probability for each class. The proposed algorithm achieves state-of-the-art performance in various class-imbalanced SSL experiments using four benchmark datasets.
Quantum field theories, Markov random fields and machine learning

The transition to Euclidean space and the discretization of quantum field theories on spatial or space-time lattices opens up the opportunity to investigate probabilistic machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. Here, we will discuss how discretized Euclidean field theories can be recast within the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, which is a notable class of probabilistic graphical models with applications in a variety of research areas, including machine learning. Specifically, we will demonstrate that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, therefore recasting it as a Markov random field from which neural networks are additionally derived. We will then discuss applications pertinent to the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and that of target probability distributions.
Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
A minimal coarse-grained model to study the gelation of multi-armed DNA nanostars

DNA is an astonishing material that can be used as a molecular building block to construct periodic arrays and devices with nanoscale accuracy and precision. Here, we present simple bead-spring model of DNA nanostars having three, four and five arms and study their self-assembly using molecular dynamics simulations. Our simulations show that the DNA nanostars form thermodynamically stable fully bonded gel phase from an unstructured liquid phase with the lowering of temperature. We characterize the phase transition by calculating several structural features such as radial distribution function and structure factor. The thermodynamics of gelation is quantified by the potential energy and translational pair-entropy of the system. The phase transition from the arrested gel phase to an unstructured liquid phase has been modelled using two-state theoretical model. We find that this transition is enthalpic driven and loss of configuration and translational entropy is counterpoised by enthalpic interaction of the DNA sticky-ends which is giving rise to gel phase at low temperature. The absolute rotational and translational entropy of the systems, measured using two-phase thermodynamic model, also substantiate the gel transition. The slowing down of the dynamics upon approaching the transition temperature from a high temperature, demonstrating the phase transition to the gel phase. The detailed numerical simulation study of the morphology, dynamics and thermodynamics of DNA gelation can provide guidance for future experiments, easily extensible to other polymeric systems, and has remarkable implications in the DNA nanotechnology field.
Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
Ballistic-like Regimes of Space-charge-limited Currents in Halide Perovskites at Room Temperature

The emergence of halide perovskites in photovoltaics has diversified the research on this material family and extended their application towards several fields in the optoelectronics, such as photo- and ionizing-radiation-detectors. One of the most basic characterization protocols consist on measuring the dark current-voltage (J-V) curve of symmetrically contacted samples for identifying the different regimes of space-charge-limited current (SCLC). Customarily, J=C*V^n curves indicate the Mott-Gurney law when n=2, or the Child-Langmuir ballistic regime of SCLC when n=3/2. The latter can be often found in perovskite samples. In this work, we start by discussing the interpretation of currents proportional to V^3/2 in relation to the masking effect of the dual electronic-ionic conductivity in halide perovskites. However, we do not discard the actual occurrence of SCLC transport with ballistic-like trends. For those cases, we introduce the models of: quasi-ballistic velocity-dependent dissipation (QvD) and the ballistic-like voltage-dependent mobility (BVM) regime of SCLC. The QvD model is based on a drift velocity dependent dissipation mechanism and is shown to better describe electronic kinetics. The BVM model contemplates a voltage-dependent mobility and is revealed as suitable for describing electronic or ionic kinetics in halide perovskites.
Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
Increasing Gender Balance Across Academic Staffing in Computer Science -- case study

As at 2019, Technological University Dublin* Computer Science is the top university in Ireland in terms of gender balance of female academic staff in computer science schools. In an academic team of approximately 55 full-time equivalents, 36% of our academic staff are female, 50% of our senior academic leadership team (2 of 4) are female and 75% of our School Executive are female (3 of 4), including a female Head of School. This is as a result of our seven year SUCCESS programme which had a four strand approach: Source, Career, Environment and Support. The Source strand explicitly encouraged females to apply for each recruitment drive; Career focused on female career and skills development initiatives; Environment created a female-friendly culture and reputation, both within the School, across our organisation and across the third level sector in Ireland and Support addressed practical supports for the specific difficulties experienced by female staff. As a result we have had 0% turnover in female staff in the past five years (in contrast to 10% male staff turnover). We will continue to work across these four strands to preserve our pipeline of female staff and ensure their success over the coming years in an academic and ICT sector that remains challenging for females.
Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
