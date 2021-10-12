CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Planning from Pixels in Environments with Combinatorially Hard Search Spaces

By Marco Bagatella, Mirek Olšák, Michal Rolínek, Georg Martius
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The ability to form complex plans based on raw visual input is a litmus test for current capabilities of artificial intelligence, as it requires a seamless combination of visual processing and abstract algorithmic execution, two traditionally separate areas of computer

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Firefox to introduce ads in a sacred space: the search bar

Integrated advertising leaves no stone unturned. Sometimes it can be fairly innocuous, like when product placement is hamfisted into a movie. Or it can be more invasive, like these Uber tablets that display ads based on a rider’s age and gender. Regardless of how you receive targeted ads, there are a few safe havens — your browser’s search bar being one. Firefox aims to change that with the rollout of its Firefox Suggest feature, which introduces sponsored suggestions in your address bar.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

To probe an unexplored space of hard problems, researchers play the devil's advocate

In computer science, the graph coloring problem is a classic. Inspired by the map-coloring problem, it asks: Given a network of nodes connected by links, what's the minimum number of colors you need to color each node so that no links connect two of the same color? For small numbers of colors and links, looking for a solution is straightforward: Just try all possible combinations. But as links increase, the problem becomes more constrained—until, if there are too many links and not enough colors, no solution may exist at all.
MATHEMATICS
lifewire.com

How to Access Data From an Old Hard Drive

Access data from an old Windows hard drive on a modern Windows PC by simply attaching the old hard drive to the current computer. You will need an adapter to access the old hard drive if it does not use USB. Once connected, you can transfer files individually or clone...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Quantum computing will assist search for life in deep space

Enterprise quantum software company Zapata Computing has partnered with UK’s University of Hull to leverage each other’s expertise to detect signatures of life in deep space. The partnership will support research to repurpose Zapata’s quantum workflow platform Orquestra in order to assist in the development of highly accurate astrophysical models...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixels#Rl#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Constrained Detecting Arrays: Mathematical Structures for Fault Identification in Combinatorial Interaction Testing

Context: Detecting arrays are mathematical structures aimed at fault identification in combinatorial interaction testing. However, they cannot be directly applied to systems that have constraints among test parameters. Such constraints are prevalent in real-world systems. Objectives: This paper proposes Constrained Detecting Arrays (CDAs), an extension of detecting arrays, which can...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Output Space Entropy Search Framework for Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization

We consider the problem of black-box multi-objective optimization (MOO) using expensive function evaluations (also referred to as experiments), where the goal is to approximate the true Pareto set of solutions by minimizing the total resource cost of experiments. For example, in hardware design optimization, we need to find the designs that trade-off performance, energy, and area overhead using expensive computational simulations. The key challenge is to select the sequence of experiments to uncover high-quality solutions using minimal resources. In this paper, we propose a general framework for solving MOO problems based on the principle of output space entropy (OSE) search: select the experiment that maximizes the information gained per unit resource cost about the true Pareto front. We appropriately instantiate the principle of OSE search to derive efficient algorithms for the following four MOO problem settings: 1) The most basic em single-fidelity setting, where experiments are expensive and accurate; 2) Handling em black-box constraints} which cannot be evaluated without performing experiments; 3) The discrete multi-fidelity setting, where experiments can vary in the amount of resources consumed and their evaluation accuracy; and 4) The em continuous-fidelity setting, where continuous function approximations result in a huge space of experiments. Experiments on diverse synthetic and real-world benchmarks show that our OSE search based algorithms improve over state-of-the-art methods in terms of both computational-efficiency and accuracy of MOO solutions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Online Motion Planning with Soft Timed Temporal Logic in Dynamic and Unknown Environment

Motion planning of an autonomous system with high-level specifications has wide applications. However, research of formal languages involving timed temporal logic is still under investigation. Furthermore, many existing results rely on a key assumption that user-specified tasks are feasible in the given environment. Challenges arise when the operating environment is dynamic and unknown since the environment can be found prohibitive, leading to potentially conflicting tasks where pre-specified LTL tasks cannot be fully satisfied. Such issues become even more challenging when considering timed requirements. To address these challenges, this work proposes a control framework that considers hard constraints to enforce safety requirements and soft constraints to enable task relaxation. The metric interval temporal logic (MITL) specifications are employed to deal with time constraints. By constructing a relaxed timed product automaton, an online motion planning strategy is synthesized with a receding horizon controller to generate policies, achieving multiple objectives in decreasing order of priority 1) formally guarantee the satisfaction of hard safety constraints; 2) mostly fulfill soft timed tasks; and 3) collect time-varying rewards as much as possible. Another novelty of the relaxed structure is to consider violations of both time and tasks for infeasible cases. Simulation results are provided to validate the proposed approach.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Planning for Package Deliveries in Risky Environments Over Multiple Epochs

We study a risk-aware robot planning problem where a dispatcher must construct a package delivery plan that maximizes the expected reward for a robot delivering packages across multiple epochs. Each package has an associated reward for delivery and a risk of failure. If the robot fails while delivering a package, no future packages can be delivered and the cost of replacing the robot is incurred. The package delivery plan takes place over the course of either a finite or an infinite number of epochs, denoted as the finite horizon problem and infinite horizon problem, respectively. The dispatcher has to weigh the risk and reward of delivering packages during any given epoch against the potential loss of any future epoch's reward. By using the ratio between a package's reward and its risk of failure, we prove an optimal, greedy solution to both the infinite and finite horizon problems. The finite horizon problem can be solved optimally in $O(K n\log n)$ time where $K$ is the number of epochs and $n$ is the number of packages. We show an isomorphism between the infinite horizon problem and Markov Decision Processes to prove an optimal $O(n)$ time algorithm for the infinite horizon problem.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Water jet space charge spectroscopy: Route to direct measurement of electron dynamics for organic systems in their natural environment

Michael Mittermair, Felix Martin, Martin Wörle, Dana Bloß, Andreas Duensing, Reinhard Kienberger, Andreas Hans, Hristo Iglev, André Knie, Wolfram Helml. The toolbox for time-resolved direct measurements of electron dynamics covers a variety of methods. Since the experimental effort is increasing rapidly with achievable time resolution, there is an urge for simple and robust measurement techniques. Within this paper prove of concept experiments and numerical simulations are utilized to investigate the applicability of a new setup for the generation of ultrashort electron pulses in the energy range of 300 eV up to 1.6 keV. The experimental approach combines an in-vacuum liquid microjet and a few-cycle femtosecond laser system, while the threshold for electron impact ionization serves as a gate for the effective electron pulse duration. The experiments prove that electrons in the keV regime are accessible and that the electron spectrum can be easily tuned by laser intensity and focal position alignment with respect to the water jet. Numerical simulations show that a sub-picosecond temporal resolution is achievable.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semantic Sensing and Planning for Human-Robot Collaboration in Uncertain Environments

Autonomous robots can benefit greatly from human-provided semantic characterizations of uncertain task environments and states. However, the development of integrated strategies which let robots model, communicate, and act on such soft data remains challenging. Here, a framework is presented for active semantic sensing and planning in human-robot teams which addresses these gaps by formally combining the benefits of online sampling-based POMDP policies, multi-modal semantic interaction, and Bayesian data fusion. This approach lets humans opportunistically impose model structure and extend the range of semantic soft data in uncertain environments by sketching and labeling arbitrary landmarks across the environment. Dynamic updating of the environment while searching for a mobile target allows robotic agents to actively query humans for novel and relevant semantic data, thereby improving beliefs of unknown environments and target states for improved online planning. Target search simulations show significant improvements in time and belief state estimates required for interception versus conventional planning based solely on robotic sensing. Human subject studies demonstrate a average doubling in dynamic target capture rate compared to the lone robot case, employing reasoning over a range of user characteristics and interaction modalities. Video of interaction can be found at this https URL.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy