CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Rethinking supervised pre-training for better downstream transferring

By Yutong Feng, Jianwen Jiang, Mingqian Tang, Rong Jin, Yue Gao
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The pretrain-finetune paradigm has shown outstanding performance on many applications of deep learning, where a model is pre-trained on a upstream large dataset (e.g. ImageNet), and is then fine-tuned to different downstream tasks. Though for most cases, the pre-training stage is conducted based on supervised methods, recent works on self-supervised pre-training

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A study on the efficacy of model pre-training in developing neural text-to-speech system

In the development of neural text-to-speech systems, model pre-training with a large amount of non-target speakers' data is a common approach. However, in terms of ultimately achieved system performance for target speaker(s), the actual benefits of model pre-training are uncertain and unstable, depending very much on the quantity and text content of training data. This study aims to understand better why and how model pre-training can positively contribute to TTS system performance. It is postulated that the pre-training process plays a critical role in learning text-related variation in speech, while further training with the target speaker's data aims to capture the speaker-related variation. Different test sets are created with varying degrees of similarity to target speaker data in terms of text content. Experiments show that leveraging a speaker-independent TTS trained on speech data with diverse text content can improve the target speaker TTS on domain-mismatched text. We also attempt to reduce the amount of pre-training data for a new text domain and improve the data and computational efficiency. It is found that the TTS system could achieve comparable performance when the pre-training data is reduced to 1/8 of its original size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Topology-Imbalance Learning for Semi-Supervised Node Classification

The class imbalance problem, as an important issue in learning node representations, has drawn increasing attention from the community. Although the imbalance considered by existing studies roots from the unequal quantity of labeled examples in different classes (quantity imbalance), we argue that graph data expose a unique source of imbalance from the asymmetric topological properties of the labeled nodes, i.e., labeled nodes are not equal in terms of their structural role in the graph (topology imbalance). In this work, we first probe the previously unknown topology-imbalance issue, including its characteristics, causes, and threats to semi-supervised node classification learning. We then provide a unified view to jointly analyzing the quantity- and topology- imbalance issues by considering the node influence shift phenomenon with the Label Propagation algorithm. In light of our analysis, we devise an influence conflict detection -- based metric Totoro to measure the degree of graph topology imbalance and propose a model-agnostic method ReNode to address the topology-imbalance issue by re-weighting the influence of labeled nodes adaptively based on their relative positions to class boundaries. Systematic experiments demonstrate the effectiveness and generalizability of our method in relieving topology-imbalance issue and promoting semi-supervised node classification. The further analysis unveils varied sensitivity of different graph neural networks (GNNs) to topology imbalance, which may serve as a new perspective in evaluating GNN architectures.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Yuan 1.0: Large-Scale Pre-trained Language Model in Zero-Shot and Few-Shot Learning

Shaohua Wu, Xudong Zhao, Tong Yu, Rongguo Zhang, Chong Shen, Hongli Liu, Feng Li, Hong Zhu, Jiangang Luo, Liang Xu, Xuanwei Zhang. Recent work like GPT-3 has demonstrated excellent performance of Zero-Shot and Few-Shot learning on many natural language processing (NLP) tasks by scaling up model size, dataset size and the amount of computation. However, training a model like GPT-3 requires huge amount of computational resources which makes it challengeable to researchers. In this work, we propose a method that incorporates large-scale distributed training performance into model architecture design. With this method, Yuan 1.0, the current largest singleton language model with 245B parameters, achieves excellent performance on thousands GPUs during training, and the state-of-the-art results on NLP tasks. A data processing method is designed to efficiently filter massive amount of raw data. The current largest high-quality Chinese corpus with 5TB high quality texts is built based on this method. In addition, a calibration and label expansion method is proposed to improve the Zero-Shot and Few-Shot performance, and steady improvement is observed on the accuracy of various tasks. Yuan 1.0 presents strong capacity of natural language generation, and the generated articles are difficult to distinguish from the human-written ones.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

RPT: Toward Transferable Model on Heterogeneous Researcher Data via Pre-Training

With the growth of the academic engines, the mining and analysis acquisition of massive researcher data, such as collaborator recommendation and researcher retrieval, has become indispensable. It can improve the quality of services and intelligence of academic engines. Most of the existing studies for researcher data mining focus on a single task for a particular application scenario and learning a task-specific model, which is usually unable to transfer to out-of-scope tasks. The pre-training technology provides a generalized and sharing model to capture valuable information from enormous unlabeled data. The model can accomplish multiple downstream tasks via a few fine-tuning steps. In this paper, we propose a multi-task self-supervised learning-based researcher data pre-training model named RPT. Specifically, we divide the researchers' data into semantic document sets and community graph. We design the hierarchical Transformer and the local community encoder to capture information from the two categories of data, respectively. Then, we propose three self-supervised learning objectives to train the whole model. Finally, we also propose two transfer modes of RPT for fine-tuning in different scenarios. We conduct extensive experiments to evaluate RPT, results on three downstream tasks verify the effectiveness of pre-training for researcher data mining.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rethinking#Imagenet#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Learning with Algorithmic Supervision via Continuous Relaxations

The integration of algorithmic components into neural architectures has gained increased attention recently, as it allows training neural networks with new forms of supervision such as ordering constraints or silhouettes instead of using ground truth labels. Many approaches in the field focus on the continuous relaxation of a specific task and show promising results in this context. But the focus on single tasks also limits the applicability of the proposed concepts to a narrow range of applications. In this work, we build on those ideas to propose an approach that allows to integrate algorithms into end-to-end trainable neural network architectures based on a general approximation of discrete conditions. To this end, we relax these conditions in control structures such as conditional statements, loops, and indexing, so that resulting algorithms are smoothly differentiable. To obtain meaningful gradients, each relevant variable is perturbed via logistic distributions and the expectation value under this perturbation is approximated. We evaluate the proposed continuous relaxation model on four challenging tasks and show that it can keep up with relaxations specifically designed for each individual task.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Pre-trained Language Models in Biomedical Domain: A Systematic Survey

Pre-trained language models (PLMs) have been the de facto paradigm for most natural language processing (NLP) tasks. This also benefits biomedical domain: researchers from informatics, medicine, and computer science (CS) communities propose various PLMs trained on biomedical datasets, e.g., biomedical text, electronic health records, protein, and DNA sequences for various biomedical tasks. However, the cross-discipline characteristics of biomedical PLMs hinder their spreading among communities; some existing works are isolated from each other without comprehensive comparison and discussions. It expects a survey that not only systematically reviews recent advances of biomedical PLMs and their applications but also standardizes terminology and benchmarks. In this paper, we summarize the recent progress of pre-trained language models in the biomedical domain and their applications in biomedical downstream tasks. Particularly, we discuss the motivations and propose a taxonomy of existing biomedical PLMs. Their applications in biomedical downstream tasks are exhaustively discussed. At last, we illustrate various limitations and future trends, which we hope can provide inspiration for the future research of the research community.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scaling Laws for the Few-Shot Adaptation of Pre-trained Image Classifiers

Empirical science of neural scaling laws is a rapidly growing area of significant importance to the future of machine learning, particularly in the light of recent breakthroughs achieved by large-scale pre-trained models such as GPT-3, CLIP and DALL-e. Accurately predicting the neural network performance with increasing resources such as data, compute and model size provides a more comprehensive evaluation of different approaches across multiple scales, as opposed to traditional point-wise comparisons of fixed-size models on fixed-size benchmarks, and, most importantly, allows for focus on the best-scaling, and thus most promising in the future, approaches. In this work, we consider a challenging problem of few-shot learning in image classification, especially when the target data distribution in the few-shot phase is different from the source, training, data distribution, in a sense that it includes new image classes not encountered during training. Our current main goal is to investigate how the amount of pre-training data affects the few-shot generalization performance of standard image classifiers. Our key observations are that (1) such performance improvements are well-approximated by power laws (linear log-log plots) as the training set size increases, (2) this applies to both cases of target data coming from either the same or from a different domain (i.e., new classes) as the training data, and (3) few-shot performance on new classes converges at a faster rate than the standard classification performance on previously seen classes. Our findings shed new light on the relationship between scale and generalization.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Mac Observer

Apple ML Study Compares Supervised Versus Self-Supervised Learning

A research team at Apple published a study in October examining supervised and self-supervised algorithms. The title is “Do Self-Supervised and Supervised Methods Learn Similar Visual Representations?” From the abstract:. We find that the methods learn similar intermediate representations through dissimilar means, and that the representations diverge rapidly in the...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Weakly-Supervised Semantic Segmentation by Learning Label Uncertainty

Since the rise of deep learning, many computer vision tasks have seen significant advancements. However, the downside of deep learning is that it is very data-hungry. Especially for segmentation problems, training a deep neural net requires dense supervision in the form of pixel-perfect image labels, which are very costly. In this paper, we present a new loss function to train a segmentation network with only a small subset of pixel-perfect labels, but take the advantage of weakly-annotated training samples in the form of cheap bounding-box labels. Unlike recent works which make use of box-to-mask proposal generators, our loss trains the network to learn a label uncertainty within the bounding-box, which can be leveraged to perform online bootstrapping (i.e. transforming the boxes to segmentation masks), while training the network. We evaluated our method on binary segmentation tasks, as well as a multi-class segmentation task (CityScapes vehicles and persons). We trained each task on a dataset comprised of only 18% pixel-perfect and 82% bounding-box labels, and compared the results to a baseline model trained on a completely pixel-perfect dataset. For the binary segmentation tasks, our method achieves an IoU score which is ~98.33% as good as our baseline model, while for the multi-class task, our method is 97.12% as good as our baseline model (77.5 vs. 79.8 mIoU).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Self-supervised Learning is More Robust to Dataset Imbalance

Self-supervised learning (SSL) is a scalable way to learn general visual representations since it learns without labels. However, large-scale unlabeled datasets in the wild often have long-tailed label distributions, where we know little about the behavior of SSL. In this work, we systematically investigate self-supervised learning under dataset imbalance. First, we find out via extensive experiments that off-the-shelf self-supervised representations are already more robust to class imbalance than supervised representations. The performance gap between balanced and imbalanced pre-training with SSL is significantly smaller than the gap with supervised learning, across sample sizes, for both in-domain and, especially, out-of-domain evaluation. Second, towards understanding the robustness of SSL, we hypothesize that SSL learns richer features from frequent data: it may learn label-irrelevant-but-transferable features that help classify the rare classes and downstream tasks. In contrast, supervised learning has no incentive to learn features irrelevant to the labels from frequent examples. We validate this hypothesis with semi-synthetic experiments and theoretical analyses on a simplified setting. Third, inspired by the theoretical insights, we devise a re-weighted regularization technique that consistently improves the SSL representation quality on imbalanced datasets with several evaluation criteria, closing the small gap between balanced and imbalanced datasets with the same number of examples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-modal Self-supervised Pre-training for Regulatory Genome Across Cell Types

Shentong Mo, Xi Fu, Chenyang Hong, Yizhen Chen, Yuxuan Zheng, Xiangru Tang, Zhiqiang Shen, Eric P Xing, Yanyan Lan. In the genome biology research, regulatory genome modeling is an important topic for many regulatory downstream tasks, such as promoter classification, transaction factor binding sites prediction. The core problem is to model how regulatory elements interact with each other and its variability across different cell types. However, current deep learning methods often focus on modeling genome sequences of a fixed set of cell types and do not account for the interaction between multiple regulatory elements, making them only perform well on the cell types in the training set and lack the generalizability required in biological applications. In this work, we propose a simple yet effective approach for pre-training genome data in a multi-modal and self-supervised manner, which we call GeneBERT. Specifically, we simultaneously take the 1d sequence of genome data and a 2d matrix of (transcription factors x regions) as the input, where three pre-training tasks are proposed to improve the robustness and generalizability of our model. We pre-train our model on the ATAC-seq dataset with 17 million genome sequences. We evaluate our GeneBERT on regulatory downstream tasks across different cell types, including promoter classification, transaction factor binding sites prediction, disease risk estimation, and splicing sites prediction. Extensive experiments demonstrate the effectiveness of multi-modal and self-supervised pre-training for large-scale regulatory genomics data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Comprehensive Study on Torchvision Pre-trained Models for Fine-grained Inter-species Classification

This study aims to explore different pre-trained models offered in the Torchvision package which is available in the PyTorch library. And investigate their effectiveness on fine-grained images classification. Transfer Learning is an effective method of achieving extremely good performance with insufficient training data. In many real-world situations, people cannot collect sufficient data required to train a deep neural network model efficiently. Transfer Learning models are pre-trained on a large data set, and can bring a good performance on smaller datasets with significantly lower training time. Torchvision package offers us many models to apply the Transfer Learning on smaller datasets. Therefore, researchers may need a guideline for the selection of a good model. We investigate Torchvision pre-trained models on four different data sets: 10 Monkey Species, 225 Bird Species, Fruits 360, and Oxford 102 Flowers. These data sets have images of different resolutions, class numbers, and different achievable accuracies. We also apply their usual fully-connected layer and the Spinal fully-connected layer to investigate the effectiveness of SpinalNet. The Spinal fully-connected layer brings better performance in most situations. We apply the same augmentation for different models for the same data set for a fair comparison. This paper may help future Computer Vision researchers in choosing a proper Transfer Learning model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fine-Grained Adversarial Semi-supervised Learning

In this paper we exploit Semi-Supervised Learning (SSL) to increase the amount of training data to improve the performance of Fine-Grained Visual Categorization (FGVC). This problem has not been investigated in the past in spite of prohibitive annotation costs that FGVC requires. Our approach leverages unlabeled data with an adversarial optimization strategy in which the internal features representation is obtained with a second-order pooling model. This combination allows to back-propagate the information of the parts, represented by second-order pooling, onto unlabeled data in an adversarial training setting. We demonstrate the effectiveness of the combined use by conducting experiments on six state-of-the-art fine-grained datasets, which include Aircrafts, Stanford Cars, CUB-200-2011, Oxford Flowers, Stanford Dogs, and the recent Semi-Supervised iNaturalist-Aves. Experimental results clearly show that our proposed method has better performance than the only previous approach that examined this problem; it also obtained higher classification accuracy with respect to the supervised learning methods with which we compared.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

UniSpeech-SAT: Universal Speech Representation Learning with Speaker Aware Pre-Training

Sanyuan Chen, Yu Wu, Chengyi Wang, Zhengyang Chen, Zhuo Chen, Shujie Liu, Jian Wu, Yao Qian, Furu Wei, Jinyu Li, Xiangzhan Yu. Self-supervised learning (SSL) is a long-standing goal for speech processing, since it utilizes large-scale unlabeled data and avoids extensive human labeling. Recent years witness great successes in applying self-supervised learning in speech recognition, while limited exploration was attempted in applying SSL for modeling speaker characteristics. In this paper, we aim to improve the existing SSL framework for speaker representation learning. Two methods are introduced for enhancing the unsupervised speaker information extraction. First, we apply the multi-task learning to the current SSL framework, where we integrate the utterance-wise contrastive loss with the SSL objective function. Second, for better speaker discrimination, we propose an utterance mixing strategy for data augmentation, where additional overlapped utterances are created unsupervisely and incorporate during training. We integrate the proposed methods into the HuBERT framework. Experiment results on SUPERB benchmark show that the proposed system achieves state-of-the-art performance in universal representation learning, especially for speaker identification oriented tasks. An ablation study is performed verifying the efficacy of each proposed method. Finally, we scale up training dataset to 94 thousand hours public audio data and achieve further performance improvement in all SUPERB tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MSP: Multi-Stage Prompting for Making Pre-trained Language Models Better Translators

Pre-trained language models have recently been shown to be able to perform translation without finetuning via prompting. Inspired by these findings, we study improving the performance of pre-trained language models on translation tasks, where training neural machine translation models is the current de facto approach. We present Multi-Stage Prompting, a simple and lightweight approach for better adapting pre-trained language models to translation tasks. To make pre-trained language models better translators, we divide the translation process via pre-trained language models into three separate stages: the encoding stage, the re-encoding stage, and the decoding stage. During each stage, we independently apply different continuous prompts for allowing pre-trained language models better adapting to translation tasks. We conduct extensive experiments on low-, medium-, and high-resource translation tasks. Experiments show that our method can significantly improve the translation performance of pre-trained language models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rethinking Self-Supervision Objectives for Generalizable Coherence Modeling

Although large-scale pre-trained neural models have shown impressive performances in a variety of tasks, their ability to generate coherent text that appropriately models discourse phenomena is harder to evaluate and less understood. Given the claims of improved text generation quality across various systems, we consider the coherence evaluation of machine generated text to be one of the principal applications of coherence models that needs to be investigated. We explore training data and self-supervision objectives that result in a model that generalizes well across tasks and can be used off-the-shelf to perform such evaluations. Prior work in neural coherence modeling has primarily focused on devising new architectures, and trained the model to distinguish coherent and incoherent text through pairwise self-supervision on the permuted documents task. We instead use a basic model architecture and show significant improvements over state of the art within the same training regime. We then design a harder self-supervision objective by increasing the ratio of negative samples within a contrastive learning setup, and enhance the model further through automatic hard negative mining coupled with a large global negative queue encoded by a momentum encoder. We show empirically that increasing the density of negative samples improves the basic model, and using a global negative queue further improves and stabilizes the model while training with hard negative samples. We evaluate the coherence model on task-independent test sets that resemble real-world use cases and show significant improvements in coherence evaluations of downstream applications.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

PRIMER: Pyramid-based Masked Sentence Pre-training for Multi-document Summarization

Recently proposed pre-trained generation models achieve strong performance on single-document summarization benchmarks. However, most of them are pre-trained with general-purpose objectives and mainly aim to process single document inputs. In this paper, we propose PRIMER, a pre-trained model for multi-document representation with focus on summarization that reduces the need for dataset-specific architectures and large amounts of fine-tuning labeled data. Specifically, we adopt the Longformer architecture with proper input transformation and global attention to fit for multi-document inputs, and we use Gap Sentence Generation objective with a new strategy to select salient sentences for the whole cluster, called Entity Pyramid, to teach the model to select and aggregate information across a cluster of related documents. With extensive experiments on 6 multi-document summarization datasets from 3 different domains on the zero-shot, few-shot, and full-supervised settings, our model, PRIMER, outperforms current state-of-the-art models on most of these settings with large margins. Code and pre-trained models are released at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SPoT: Better Frozen Model Adaptation through Soft Prompt Transfer

As pre-trained language models have gotten larger, there has been growing interest in parameter-efficient methods to apply these models to downstream tasks. Building on the PromptTuning approach of Lester et al. (2021), which learns task-specific soft prompts to condition a frozen language model to perform downstream tasks, we propose a novel prompt-based transfer learning approach called SPoT: Soft Prompt Transfer. SPoT first learns a prompt on one or more source tasks and then uses it to initialize the prompt for a target task. We show that SPoT significantly boosts the performance of PromptTuning across many tasks. More importantly, SPoT either matches or outperforms ModelTuning, which fine-tunes the entire model on each individual task, across all model sizes while being more parameter-efficient (up to 27,000x fewer task-specific parameters). We further conduct a large-scale study on task transferability with 26 NLP tasks and 160 combinations of source-target tasks, and demonstrate that tasks can often benefit each other via prompt transfer. Finally, we propose a simple yet efficient retrieval approach that interprets task prompts as task embeddings to identify the similarity between tasks and predict the most transferable source tasks for a given novel target task.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rewire-then-Probe: A Contrastive Recipe for Probing Biomedical Knowledge of Pre-trained Language Models

Knowledge probing is crucial for understanding the knowledge transfer mechanism behind the pre-trained language models (PLMs). Despite the growing progress of probing knowledge for PLMs in the general domain, specialised areas such as biomedical domain are vastly under-explored. To catalyse the research in this direction, we release a well-curated biomedical knowledge probing benchmark, MedLAMA, which is constructed based on the Unified Medical Language System (UMLS) Metathesaurus. We test a wide spectrum of state-of-the-art PLMs and probing approaches on our benchmark, reaching at most 3% of acc@10. While highlighting various sources of domain-specific challenges that amount to this underwhelming performance, we illustrate that the underlying PLMs have a higher potential for probing tasks. To achieve this, we propose Contrastive-Probe, a novel self-supervised contrastive probing approach, that adjusts the underlying PLMs without using any probing data. While Contrastive-Probe pushes the acc@10 to 28%, the performance gap still remains notable. Our human expert evaluation suggests that the probing performance of our Contrastive-Probe is still under-estimated as UMLS still does not include the full spectrum of factual knowledge. We hope MedLAMA and Contrastive-Probe facilitate further developments of more suited probing techniques for this domain.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

MedNet: Pre-trained Convolutional Neural Network Model for the Medical Imaging Tasks

Laith Alzubaidi, J. Santamaría, Mohamed Manoufali, Beadaa Mohammed, Mohammed A. Fadhel, Jinglan Zhang, Ali H.Al-Timemy, Omran Al-Shamma, Ye Duan. Deep Learning (DL) requires a large amount of training data to provide quality outcomes. However, the field of medical imaging suffers from the lack of sufficient data for properly training DL models because medical images require manual labelling carried out by clinical experts thus the process is time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone. Recently, transfer learning (TL) was introduced to reduce the need for the annotation procedure by means of transferring the knowledge performed by a previous task and then fine-tuning the result using a relatively small dataset. Nowadays, multiple classification methods from medical imaging make use of TL from general-purpose pre-trained models, e.g., ImageNet, which has been proven to be ineffective due to the mismatch between the features learned from natural images (ImageNet) and those more specific from medical images especially medical gray images such as X-rays. ImageNet does not have grayscale images such as MRI, CT, and X-ray. In this paper, we propose a novel DL model to be used for addressing classification tasks of medical imaging, called MedNet. To do so, we aim to issue two versions of MedNet. The first one is Gray-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available gray-scale medical images including MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and PET. The second version is Color-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available color medical images including histopathology, taken images, and many others. To validate the effectiveness MedNet, both versions will be fine-tuned to train on the target tasks of a more reduced set of medical images. MedNet performs as the pre-trained model to tackle any real-world application from medical imaging and achieve the level of generalization needed for dealing with medical imaging tasks, e.g. classification. MedNet would serve the research community as a baseline for future research.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy