NAS-Bench-360: Benchmarking Diverse Tasks for Neural Architecture Search

By Renbo Tu, Mikhail Khodak, Nicholas Roberts, Ameet Talwalkar
 10 days ago

Most existing neural architecture search (NAS) benchmarks and algorithms prioritize performance on well-studied tasks, e.g., image classification on CIFAR and ImageNet. This makes the applicability of NAS approaches in more diverse areas inadequately understood. In this paper, we present NAS-Bench-360, a benchmark suite for evaluating state-of-the-art NAS methods for convolutional neural

Related
A comprehensive review of Binary Neural Network

Binary Neural Network (BNN) method is an extreme application of convolutional neural network (CNN) parameter quantization. As opposed to the original CNN methods which employed floating-point computation with full-precision weights and activations, BBN uses 1-bit activations and weights. With BBNs, a significant amount of storage, network complexity and energy consumption can be reduced, and neural networks can be implemented more efficiently in embedded applications. Unfortunately, binarization causes severe information loss. A gap still exists between full-precision CNN models and their binarized counterparts. The recent developments in BNN have led to a lot of algorithms and solutions that have helped address this issue. This article provides a full overview of recent developments in BNN. The present paper focuses exclusively on 1-bit activations and weights networks, as opposed to previous surveys in which low-bit works are mixed in. In this paper, we conduct a complete investigation of BNN's development from their predecessors to the latest BNN algorithms and techniques, presenting a broad design pipeline, and discussing each module's variants. Along the way, this paper examines BNN (a) purpose: their early successes and challenges; (b) BNN optimization: selected representative works that contain key optimization techniques; (c) deployment: open-source frameworks for BNN modeling and development; (d) terminal: efficient computing architectures and devices for BNN and (e) applications: diverse applications with BNN. Moreover, this paper discusses potential directions and future research opportunities for the latest BNN algorithms and techniques, presents a broad design pipeline, and discusses each module's variants.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Neural Link Prediction with Walk Pooling

Graph neural networks achieve high accuracy in link prediction by jointly leveraging graph topology and node attributes. Topology, however, is represented indirectly; state-of-the-art methods based on subgraph classification label nodes with distance to the target link, so that, although topological information is present, it is tempered by pooling. This makes it challenging to leverage features like loops and motifs associated with network formation mechanisms. We propose a link prediction algorithm based on a new pooling scheme called WalkPool. WalkPool combines the expressivity of topological heuristics with the feature-learning ability of neural networks. It summarizes a putative link by random walk probabilities of adjacent paths. Instead of extracting transition probabilities from the original graph, it computes the transition matrix of a "predictive" latent graph by applying attention to learned features; this may be interpreted as feature-sensitive topology fingerprinting. WalkPool can leverage unsupervised node features or be combined with GNNs and trained end-to-end. It outperforms state-of-the-art methods on all common link prediction benchmarks, both homophilic and heterophilic, with and without node attributes. Applying WalkPool to a set of unsupervised GNNs significantly improves prediction accuracy, suggesting that it may be used as a general-purpose graph pooling scheme.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MEDUSA: Multi-scale Encoder-Decoder Self-Attention Deep Neural Network Architecture for Medical Image Analysis

Hossein Aboutalebi, Maya Pavlova, Hayden Gunraj, Mohammad Javad Shafiee, Ali Sabri, Amer Alaref, Alexander Wong. Medical image analysis continues to hold interesting challenges given the subtle characteristics of certain diseases and the significant overlap in appearance between diseases. In this work, we explore the concept of self-attention for tackling such subtleties in and between diseases. To this end, we introduce MEDUSA, a multi-scale encoder-decoder self-attention mechanism tailored for medical image analysis. While self-attention deep convolutional neural network architectures in existing literature center around the notion of multiple isolated lightweight attention mechanisms with limited individual capacities being incorporated at different points in the network architecture, MEDUSA takes a significant departure from this notion by possessing a single, unified self-attention mechanism with significantly higher capacity with multiple attention heads feeding into different scales in the network architecture. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first "single body, multi-scale heads" realization of self-attention and enables explicit global context amongst selective attention at different levels of representational abstractions while still enabling differing local attention context at individual levels of abstractions. With MEDUSA, we obtain state-of-the-art performance on multiple challenging medical image analysis benchmarks including COVIDx, RSNA RICORD, and RSNA Pneumonia Challenge when compared to previous work. Our MEDUSA model is publicly available.
HEALTH
Graph Neural Network Guided Local Search for the Traveling Salesperson Problem

Solutions to the Traveling Salesperson Problem (TSP) have practical applications to processes in transportation, logistics, and automation, yet must be computed with minimal delay to satisfy the real-time nature of the underlying tasks. However, solving large TSP instances quickly without sacrificing solution quality remains challenging for current approximate algorithms. To close this gap, we present a hybrid data-driven approach for solving the TSP based on Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) and Guided Local Search (GLS). Our model predicts the regret of including each edge of the problem graph in the solution; GLS uses these predictions in conjunction with the original problem graph to find solutions. Our experiments demonstrate that this approach converges to optimal solutions at a faster rate than state-of-the-art learning-based approaches and non-learning GLS algorithms for the TSP, notably finding optimal solutions to 96% of the 50-node problem set, 7% more than the next best benchmark, and to 20% of the 100-node problem set, 4.5x more than the next best benchmark. When generalizing from 20-node problems to the 100-node problem set, our approach finds solutions with an average optimality gap of 2.5%, a 10x improvement over the next best learning-based benchmark.
TECHNOLOGY
UniNet: Unified Architecture Search with Convolution, Transformer, and MLP

Recently, transformer and multi-layer perceptron (MLP) architectures have achieved impressive results on various vision tasks. A few works investigated manually combining those operators to design visual network architectures, and can achieve satisfactory performances to some extent. In this paper, we propose to jointly search the optimal combination of convolution, transformer, and MLP for building a series of all-operator network architectures with high performances on visual tasks. We empirically identify that the widely-used strided convolution or pooling based down-sampling modules become the performance bottlenecks when the operators are combined to form a network. To better tackle the global context captured by the transformer and MLP operators, we propose two novel context-aware down-sampling modules, which can better adapt to the global information encoded by transformer and MLP operators. To this end, we jointly search all operators and down-sampling modules in a unified search space. Notably, Our searched network UniNet (Unified Network) outperforms state-of-the-art pure convolution-based architecture, EfficientNet, and pure transformer-based architecture, Swin-Transformer, on multiple public visual benchmarks, ImageNet classification, COCO object detection, and ADE20K semantic segmentation.
COMPUTERS
Phase Collapse in Neural Networks

Deep convolutional image classifiers progressively transform the spatial variability into a smaller number of channels, which linearly separates all classes. A fundamental challenge is to understand the role of rectifiers together with convolutional filters in this transformation. Rectifiers with biases are often interpreted as thresholding operators which improve sparsity and discrimination. This paper demonstrates that it is a different phase collapse mechanism which explains the ability to progressively eliminate spatial variability, while improving linear class separation. This is explained and shown numerically by defining a simplified complex-valued convolutional network architecture. It implements spatial convolutions with wavelet filters and uses a complex modulus to collapse phase variables. This phase collapse network reaches the classification accuracy of ResNets of similar depths, whereas its performance is considerably degraded when replacing the phase collapse with thresholding operators. This is justified by explaining how iterated phase collapses progressively improve separation of class means, as opposed to thresholding non-linearities.
COMPUTERS
3D Meta-Segmentation Neural Network

Though deep learning methods have shown great success in 3D point cloud part segmentation, they generally rely on a large volume of labeled training data, which makes the model suffer from unsatisfied generalization abilities to unseen classes with limited data. To address this problem, we present a novel meta-learning strategy that regards the 3D shape segmentation function as a task. By training over a number of 3D part segmentation tasks, our method is capable to learn the prior over the respective 3D segmentation function space which leads to an optimal model that is rapidly adapting to new part segmentation tasks. To implement our meta-learning strategy, we propose two novel modules: meta part segmentation learner and part segmentation learner. During the training process, the part segmentation learner is trained to complete a specific part segmentation task in the few-shot scenario. In the meantime, the meta part segmentation learner is trained to capture the prior from multiple similar part segmentation tasks. Based on the learned information of task distribution, our meta part segmentation learner is able to dynamically update the part segmentation learner with optimal parameters which enable our part segmentation learner to rapidly adapt and have great generalization ability on new part segmentation tasks. We demonstrate that our model achieves superior part segmentation performance with the few-shot setting on the widely used dataset: ShapeNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Neural Architecture Search for Efficient Uncalibrated Deep Photometric Stereo

We present an automated machine learning approach for uncalibrated photometric stereo (PS). Our work aims at discovering lightweight and computationally efficient PS neural networks with excellent surface normal accuracy. Unlike previous uncalibrated deep PS networks, which are handcrafted and carefully tuned, we leverage differentiable neural architecture search (NAS) strategy to find uncalibrated PS architecture automatically. We begin by defining a discrete search space for a light calibration network and a normal estimation network, respectively. We then perform a continuous relaxation of this search space and present a gradient-based optimization strategy to find an efficient light calibration and normal estimation network. Directly applying the NAS methodology to uncalibrated PS is not straightforward as certain task-specific constraints must be satisfied, which we impose explicitly. Moreover, we search for and train the two networks separately to account for the Generalized Bas-Relief (GBR) ambiguity. Extensive experiments on the DiLiGenT dataset show that the automatically searched neural architectures performance compares favorably with the state-of-the-art uncalibrated PS methods while having a lower memory footprint.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MedNet: Pre-trained Convolutional Neural Network Model for the Medical Imaging Tasks

Laith Alzubaidi, J. Santamaría, Mohamed Manoufali, Beadaa Mohammed, Mohammed A. Fadhel, Jinglan Zhang, Ali H.Al-Timemy, Omran Al-Shamma, Ye Duan. Deep Learning (DL) requires a large amount of training data to provide quality outcomes. However, the field of medical imaging suffers from the lack of sufficient data for properly training DL models because medical images require manual labelling carried out by clinical experts thus the process is time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone. Recently, transfer learning (TL) was introduced to reduce the need for the annotation procedure by means of transferring the knowledge performed by a previous task and then fine-tuning the result using a relatively small dataset. Nowadays, multiple classification methods from medical imaging make use of TL from general-purpose pre-trained models, e.g., ImageNet, which has been proven to be ineffective due to the mismatch between the features learned from natural images (ImageNet) and those more specific from medical images especially medical gray images such as X-rays. ImageNet does not have grayscale images such as MRI, CT, and X-ray. In this paper, we propose a novel DL model to be used for addressing classification tasks of medical imaging, called MedNet. To do so, we aim to issue two versions of MedNet. The first one is Gray-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available gray-scale medical images including MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and PET. The second version is Color-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available color medical images including histopathology, taken images, and many others. To validate the effectiveness MedNet, both versions will be fine-tuned to train on the target tasks of a more reduced set of medical images. MedNet performs as the pre-trained model to tackle any real-world application from medical imaging and achieve the level of generalization needed for dealing with medical imaging tasks, e.g. classification. MedNet would serve the research community as a baseline for future research.
HEALTH
Improving the sample-efficiency of neural architecture search with reinforcement learning

Designing complex architectures has been an essential cogwheel in the revolution deep learning has brought about in the past decade. When solving difficult problems in a datadriven manner, a well-tried approach is to take an architecture discovered by renowned deep learning scientists as a basis (e.g. Inception) and try to apply it to a specific problem. This might be sufficient, but as of now, achieving very high accuracy on a complex or yet unsolved task requires the knowledge of highly-trained deep learning experts. In this work, we would like to contribute to the area of Automated Machine Learning (AutoML), specifically Neural Architecture Search (NAS), which intends to make deep learning methods available for a wider range of society by designing neural topologies automatically. Although several different approaches exist (e.g. gradient-based or evolutionary algorithms), our focus is on one of the most promising research directions, reinforcement learning. In this scenario, a recurrent neural network (controller) is trained to create problem-specific neural network architectures (child). The validation accuracies of the child networks serve as a reward signal for training the controller with reinforcement learning. The basis of our proposed work is Efficient Neural Architecture Search (ENAS), where parameter sharing is applied among the child networks. ENAS, like many other RL-based algorithms, emphasize the learning of child networks as increasing their convergence result in a denser reward signal for the controller, therefore significantly reducing training times. The controller was originally trained with REINFORCE. In our research, we propose to modify this to a more modern and complex algorithm, PPO, which has demonstrated to be faster and more stable in other environments. Then, we briefly discuss and evaluate our results.
COMPUTERS
Edge computing: The architecture of the future

As technology extends deeper into every aspect of business, the tip of the spear is often some device at the outer edge of the network, whether a connected industrial controller, a soil moisture sensor, a smartphone, or a security cam. This ballooning internet of things is already collecting petabytes of...
COMPUTERS
Detecting Modularity in Deep Neural Networks

A neural network is modular to the extent that parts of its computational graph (i.e. structure) can be represented as performing some comprehensible subtask relevant to the overall task (i.e. functionality). Are modern deep neural networks modular? How can this be quantified? In this paper, we consider the problem of assessing the modularity exhibited by a partitioning of a network's neurons. We propose two proxies for this: importance, which reflects how crucial sets of neurons are to network performance; and coherence, which reflects how consistently their neurons associate with features of the inputs. To measure these proxies, we develop a set of statistical methods based on techniques conventionally used to interpret individual neurons. We apply the proxies to partitionings generated by spectrally clustering a graph representation of the network's neurons with edges determined either by network weights or correlations of activations. We show that these partitionings, even ones based only on weights (i.e. strictly from non-runtime analysis), reveal groups of neurons that are important and coherent. These results suggest that graph-based partitioning can reveal modularity and help us understand how deep neural networks function.
COMPUTERS
Architecture
Technology
Computers
Software
Graph Condensation for Graph Neural Networks

Given the prevalence of large-scale graphs in real-world applications, the storage and time for training neural models have raised increasing concerns. To alleviate the concerns, we propose and study the problem of graph condensation for graph neural networks (GNNs). Specifically, we aim to condense the large, original graph into a small, synthetic and highly-informative graph, such that GNNs trained on the small graph and large graph have comparable performance. We approach the condensation problem by imitating the GNN training trajectory on the original graph through the optimization of a gradient matching loss and design a strategy to condense node futures and structural information simultaneously. Extensive experiments have demonstrated the effectiveness of the proposed framework in condensing different graph datasets into informative smaller graphs. In particular, we are able to approximate the original test accuracy by 95.3% on Reddit, 99.8% on Flickr and 99.0% on Citeseer, while reducing their graph size by more than 99.9%, and the condensed graphs can be used to train various GNN architectures.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Metaparametric Neural Networks for Survival Analysis

Survival analysis is a critical tool for the modelling of time-to-event data, such as life expectancy after a cancer diagnosis or optimal maintenance scheduling for complex machinery. However, current neural network models provide an imperfect solution for survival analysis as they either restrict the shape of the target probability distribution or restrict the estimation to pre-determined times. As a consequence, current survival neural networks lack the ability to estimate a generic function without prior knowledge of its structure. In this article, we present the metaparametric neural network framework that encompasses existing survival analysis methods and enables their extension to solve the aforementioned issues. This framework allows survival neural networks to satisfy the same independence of generic function estimation from the underlying data structure that characterizes their regression and classification counterparts. Further, we demonstrate the application of the metaparametric framework using both simulated and large real-world datasets and show that it outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods in (i) capturing nonlinearities, and (ii) identifying temporal patterns, leading to more accurate overall estimations whilst placing no restrictions on the underlying function structure.
SCIENCE
DPNAS: Neural Architecture Search for Deep Learningwith Differential Privacy

Training deep neural networks (DNNs) for meaningful differential privacy (DP) guarantees severely degrades model utility. In this paper, we demonstrate that the architecture of DNNs has a significant impact on model utility in the context of private deep learning, whereas its effect is largely unexplored in previous studies. In light of this missing, we propose the very first framework that employs neural architecture search to automatic model design for private deep learning, dubbed as DPNAS. To integrate private learning with architecture search, we delicately design a novel search space and propose a DP-aware method for training candidate models. We empirically certify the effectiveness of the proposed framework. The searched model DPNASNet achieves state-of-the-art privacy/utility trade-offs, e.g., for the privacy budget of $(\epsilon, \delta)=(3, 1\times10^{-5})$, our model obtains test accuracy of $98.57\%$ on MNIST, $88.09\%$ on FashionMNIST, and $68.33\%$ on CIFAR-10. Furthermore, by studying the generated architectures, we provide several intriguing findings of designing private-learning-friendly DNNs, which can shed new light on model design for deep learning with differential privacy.
COMPUTERS
Hybrid-Layers Neural Network Architectures for Modeling the Self-Interference in Full-Duplex Systems

Full-duplex (FD) systems have been introduced to provide high data rates for beyond fifth-generation wireless networks through simultaneous transmission of information over the same frequency resources. However, the operation of FD systems is practically limited by the self-interference (SI), and efficient SI cancelers are sought to make the FD systems realizable. Typically, polynomial-based cancelers are employed to mitigate the SI; nevertheless, they suffer from high complexity. This article proposes two novel hybrid-layers neural network (NN) architectures to cancel the SI with low complexity. The first architecture is referred to as hybrid-convolutional recurrent NN (HCRNN), whereas the second is termed as hybrid-convolutional recurrent dense NN (HCRDNN). In contrast to the state-of-the-art NNs that employ dense or recurrent layers for SI modeling, the proposed NNs exploit, in a novel manner, a combination of different hidden layers (e.g., convolutional, recurrent, and/or dense) in order to model the SI with lower computational complexity than the polynomial and the state-of-the-art NN-based cancelers. The key idea behind using hybrid layers is to build an NN model, which makes use of the characteristics of the different layers employed in its architecture. More specifically, in the HCRNN, a convolutional layer is employed to extract the input data features using a reduced network scale. Moreover, a recurrent layer is then applied to assist in learning the temporal behavior of the input signal from the localized feature map of the convolutional layer. In the HCRDNN, an additional dense layer is exploited to add another degree of freedom for adapting the NN settings in order to achieve the best compromise between the cancellation performance and computational complexity. Complexity analysis and numerical simulations are provided to prove the superiority of the proposed architectures.
COMPUTERS
Micro Frontend Architecture

Before diving in to the micro front-end technology, we must know what is microservices architecture as micro-frontend concept is vaguely inspired by, and named after, microservices. According to the official docs,. Microservices — also known as the microservice architecture — is an architectural style that structures an application as a...
COMPUTERS
Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE
Neural Network Model Architecture Visualization

Neural Network is a subset of Machine Learning which is inspired by the human brain and is used to solve AI-related problems. It is inspired by neurons found in the human brain, it is a network that is connected using different neurons called a Neural Network. It is an advanced field of Data Science that generally helps in solving the problem related to Artificial Intelligence.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Neural Stochastic Partial Differential Equations

Stochastic partial differential equations (SPDEs) are the mathematical tool of choice to model complex spatio-temporal dynamics of systems subject to the influence of randomness. We introduce the Neural SPDE model providing an extension to two important classes of physics-inspired neural architectures. On the one hand, it extends all the popular neural -- ordinary, controlled, stochastic, rough -- differential equation models in that it is capable of processing incoming information even when the latter evolves in an infinite dimensional state space. On the other hand, it extends Neural Operators -- recent generalizations of neural networks modelling mappings between functional spaces -- in that it can be used to learn complex SPDE solution operators $(u_0,\xi) \mapsto u$ depending simultaneously on an initial condition $u_0$ and on a stochastic forcing term $\xi$, while remaining resolution-invariant and equation-agnostic. A Neural SPDE is constrained to respect real physical dynamics and consequently requires only a modest amount of data to train, depends on a significantly smaller amount of parameters and has better generalization properties compared to Neural Operators. Through various experiments on semilinear SPDEs with additive and multiplicative noise (including the stochastic Navier-Stokes equations) we demonstrate how Neural SPDEs can flexibly be used in a supervised learning setting as well as conditional generative models to sample solutions of SPDEs conditioned on prior knowledge, systematically achieving in both cases better performance than all alternative models.
MATHEMATICS

