Spatial mixup: Directional loudness modification as data augmentation for sound event localization and detection

Thippa Reddy Gadekallu, Quoc-Viet Pham, Thien Huynh-The, Sweta Bhattacharya, Praveen Kumar Reddy Maddikunta, Madhusanka Liyanage. Big data has remarkably evolved over the last few years to realize an enormous volume of data generated from newly emerging services and applications and a massive number of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. The potential of big data can be realized via analytic and learning techniques, in which the data from various sources is transferred to a central cloud for central storage, processing, and training. However, this conventional approach faces critical issues in terms of data privacy as the data may include sensitive data such as personal information, governments, banking accounts. To overcome this challenge, federated learning (FL) appeared to be a promising learning technique. However, a gap exists in the literature that a comprehensive survey on FL for big data services and applications is yet to be conducted. In this article, we present a survey on the use of FL for big data services and applications, aiming to provide general readers with an overview of FL, big data, and the motivations behind the use of FL for big data. In particular, we extensively review the use of FL for key big data services, including big data acquisition, big data storage, big data analytics, and big data privacy preservation. Subsequently, we review the potential of FL for big data applications, such as smart city, smart healthcare, smart transportation, smart grid, and social media. Further, we summarize a number of important projects on FL-big data and discuss key challenges of this interesting topic along with several promising solutions and directions.
