Mention Memory: incorporating textual knowledge into Transformers through entity mention attention

Ataru Tanikawa, Takashi Yoshida, Tomoya Kinugawa, Alessandro A. Trani, Takashi Hosokawa, Hajime Susa, Kazuyuki Omukai. We investigate the formation of merging binary black holes (BHs) through isolated binary evolution by means of binary population synthesis (BPS) calculations covering an unprecedentedly wide metallicity range of Population (Pop) I, II, and III binary stars. We find that the predicted merger rate density and primary BH mass ($m_1$) distribution are consistent with the gravitational wave (GW) observations. Notably, very metal-poor ($< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$) binary stars including Pop III binary stars yield most of the pair instability (PI) mass gap events with $m_1 = 65$--$130$ $M_\odot$. Pop III binary stars contribute more to the events with increasing redshift, and all the events are the Pop III origin at redshifts $\gtrsim 8$. The validity of our model can be assessed by future GW observations in the following two points. First, there is no binary BH with $m_1=100$--$130$ $M_\odot$ in our result, and thus the primary BH mass distribution should suddenly drop in the range of $m_1=100$--$130$ $M_\odot$. Second, the PI mass gap event rate should increase toward higher redshift up to $\sim 11$, since those events mainly originate from the Pop III binary stars. Our fiducial model is based on three assumptions: a top-heavy stellar initial mass function for $< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$ binary stars, the presence of close binary stars for $< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$ binary stars, and inefficient convective overshoot in the main-sequence phase of stellar evolution. Without any of the above, the number of PI mass gap events becomes too low to reproduce current GW observations.
Comments / 0