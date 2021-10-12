Embracing Structure in Data for Billion-Scale Semantic Product Search

Domain adaptive semantic segmentation is recognized as a promising technique to alleviate the domain shift between the labeled source domain and the unlabeled target domain in many real-world applications, such as automatic pilot. However, large amounts of source domain data often introduce significant costs in storage and training, and sometimes the source data is inaccessible due to privacy policies. To address these problems, we investigate domain adaptive semantic segmentation without source data, which assumes that the model is pre-trained on the source domain, and then adapting to the target domain without accessing source data anymore. Since there is no supervision from the source domain data, many self-training methods tend to fall into the ``winner-takes-all'' dilemma, where the {\it majority} classes totally dominate the segmentation networks and the networks fail to classify the {\it minority} classes. Consequently, we propose an effective framework for this challenging problem with two components: positive learning and negative learning. In positive learning, we select the class-balanced pseudo-labeled pixels with intra-class threshold, while in negative learning, for each pixel, we investigate which category the pixel does not belong to with the proposed heuristic complementary label selection. Notably, our framework can be easily implemented and incorporated with other methods to further enhance the performance. Extensive experiments on two widely-used synthetic-to-real benchmarks demonstrate our claims and the effectiveness of our framework, which outperforms the baseline with a large margin. Code is available at \url{this https URL}.

