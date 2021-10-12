Embracing Structure in Data for Billion-Scale Semantic Product Search

After calibrating the predictions of the Effective Field Theory of Large-Scale Structure against several sets of simulations, as well as implementing a new method to assert the scale cut of the theory without the use of any simulation, we analyze the Full Shape of the BOSS Correlation Function. Imposing a prior from Big Bang Nucleosynthesis on the baryon density, we are able to measure all the parameters in $\Lambda$CDM + massive neutrinos in normal hierarchy, except for the total neutrino mass, which is just bounded. When combining the BOSS Full Shape with the Baryon Acoustic Oscillation measurements from BOSS, 6DF/MGS and eBOSS, we determine the present day Hubble constant, $H_0$, the present matter fraction, $\Omega_m$, the amplitude of the primordial power spectrum, $A_s$, and the tilt of the primordial power spectrum, $n_s$, to $1.4 \%, 4.5 \%, 23.5\%$ and $7.6\%$ precision, respectively, at $68 \%$-confidence level, finding $H_0=68.19 \pm 0.99$ (km/s)/Mpc, $\Omega_m=0.309\pm 0.014$, $\ln (10^{10}A_{s })=3.12^{+0.21}_{-0.26}$ and $n_s=0.963^{+0.062}_{-0.085}$, and we bound the total neutrino mass to $0.87 \, \textrm{eV}$ at $95 \%$-confidence level. These constraints are fully consistent with Planck results and the ones obtained from BOSS power spectrum analysis. In particular, we find no tension in $H_0$ or $\sigma_8$ with Planck measurements, finding consistency at $1.2\sigma$ and $0.6\sigma$, respectively.
