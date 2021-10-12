CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embracing Structure in Data for Billion-Scale Semantic Product Search

By Vihan Lakshman, Choon Hui Teo, Xiaowen Chu, Priyanka Nigam, Abhinandan Patni, Pooja Maknikar, SVN Vishwanathan
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Vihan Lakshman, Choon Hui Teo, Xiaowen Chu, Priyanka Nigam, Abhinandan Patni, Pooja Maknikar, SVN Vishwanathan. We present principled approaches to train and deploy dyadic neural embedding models at the billion scale, focusing our investigation on the application of semantic product search. When training a dyadic model, one seeks to

arxiv.org

Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
towardsdatascience.com

Data Classification at Mega Scale

Data classification is an old problem, and is at the core of critical organizational processes, such as data protection, data security, and compliance. With the massive data volumes accumulated by modern organizations, data classification can no longer be addressed by manual data stewardship or heuristic rules, and is a compelling use case for AI/ML techniques.
arxiv.org

Traces of Anisotropic Quasi-Regular Structure in the SDSS Data

The aim of this study is to search for quasi-periodical structures at moderate cosmological redshifts $z \la 0.5 $. We mainly use the SDSS DR7 data on the luminous red galaxies (LRGs) with redshifts $0.16 \leq z \leq 0.47$. At first, we analyze features (peaks) in the power spectra of radial (shell-like) distributions using separate angular sectors in the sky and calculate the power spectra within each sector. As a result, we found some signs of a large-scale anisotropic quasi-periodic structure detectable through 6 sectors out of a total of 144 sectors. These sectors are distinguished by large amplitudes of dominant peaks in their radial power spectra at wavenumbers $k$ within a narrow interval of $0.05 < k < 0.07$~h~Mpc$^{-1}$. Then, passing from a spherical coordinate system to a Cartesian one, we found a special direction such that the total distribution of LRG projections on it contains a significant ($\ga$5$\sigma$) quasi-periodical component. We assume that we are dealing with a signature of a quasi-regular structure with a characteristic scale $116 \pm 10$~h$^{-1}$~Mpc. Our assumption is confirmed by a preliminary analysis of the SDSS DR12 data.
VentureBeat

Scale AI launches rapid data-labeling service

Amid the boom of AI in application building, companies face a significant data-labeling problem, especially when it comes to labeling images or other media content they want to train deep learning algorithms on. Today data-labeling and infrastructure provider Scale AI launched a service called Scale Rapid that aims to solve...
arxiv.org

Domain Adaptive Semantic Segmentation without Source Data

Domain adaptive semantic segmentation is recognized as a promising technique to alleviate the domain shift between the labeled source domain and the unlabeled target domain in many real-world applications, such as automatic pilot. However, large amounts of source domain data often introduce significant costs in storage and training, and sometimes the source data is inaccessible due to privacy policies. To address these problems, we investigate domain adaptive semantic segmentation without source data, which assumes that the model is pre-trained on the source domain, and then adapting to the target domain without accessing source data anymore. Since there is no supervision from the source domain data, many self-training methods tend to fall into the ``winner-takes-all'' dilemma, where the {\it majority} classes totally dominate the segmentation networks and the networks fail to classify the {\it minority} classes. Consequently, we propose an effective framework for this challenging problem with two components: positive learning and negative learning. In positive learning, we select the class-balanced pseudo-labeled pixels with intra-class threshold, while in negative learning, for each pixel, we investigate which category the pixel does not belong to with the proposed heuristic complementary label selection. Notably, our framework can be easily implemented and incorporated with other methods to further enhance the performance. Extensive experiments on two widely-used synthetic-to-real benchmarks demonstrate our claims and the effectiveness of our framework, which outperforms the baseline with a large margin. Code is available at \url{this https URL}.
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
Rebel Yell

The Infrared Thermometers Market To Have Structured Data Flow With Digital Transformation

Technical enhancements have introduced, infrared thermometer, which is capable of measuring the radiation emitted by a body, or an object. These thermometers are used for measuring ear, forehead etc. A new research report introduced by the team of Persistence Market Research, involves analysis of global infrared thermometer market. The report, titled ‘Infrared Thermometer Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026’ is based on future market forecast and factors influencing the market growth. The outcomes of this exhaustive research process reveals that the global infrared thermometer market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
martechseries.com

CCC Launches Semantic Search Capability Within RightFind Navigate Through Partnership With SciBite

RightFind Navigate with Semantic Search Delivers Relevant Scientific Concepts Quickly Across Diverse Data Sources, Supports Competitive Intelligence, and Accelerates Discovery. CCC Also Announces RightFind Enterprise Enhancements to Personal and Shared Libraries and Supplemental Materials Auto Delivery. CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces the availability...
Electronic Engineering Times

The Unsung Hero of the Hyper-Scale Data Center

With networking and connectivity becoming a bottleneck in the data center, how do we get the humble network switch to 51.2Tb?. While we typically associate low power with battery-operated devices such as smartphones, smart watches and laptops, there are several other less obvious applications where low power has a significant impact on our daily lives. One such example is all the “plumbing” and communications infrastruction, often referred to as high-performance computing, managed by network switches inside a modern hyper-scale data center.
techxplore.com

Study reveals scale of data-sharing from Android mobile phones

An in-depth analysis of a range of popular Android mobile phones has revealed significant data collection and sharing, including with third parties, with no opt-out available to users. Prof. Doug Leith at Trinity College Dublin along with Dr. Paul Patras and Haoyu Liu at the University of Edinburgh examined the...
newfoodmagazine.com

Article: Optimising food and beverage production processes with data

All operations managers have a lot to keep track of, and food and beverage manufacturing plant managers are no exception. A robust operational data management solution and platform is pivotal to harnessing the massive amounts of data generated within food and beverage plants. Then, once the data has been collected, an operational data management platform is necessary to provide structure and context. Armed with this information, plant managers can quickly boost production, extend maintenance schedules, and make better planning decisions that strengthen agility.
arxiv.org

Elucidating the internal structure of hadrons through direct photon production

The accurate description of the internal structure of hadrons is a very challenging task. In order to compare the predictions with the highly-accurate experimental data, it is necessary to control any possible source of theoretical uncertainties. Thus, we can use the information extracted from final state measurement to constrain our knowledge about the internal structure of hadrons. In this work, we describe how direct photon production can be exploited to unveil details about the partonic distributions inside protons. Also, we explain how to describe QCD-QED corrections to hadron plus photon production at colliders, focusing on the accurate reconstruction of the partonic momentum fractions from experimentally accessible observables.
theiet.org

How can construction product manufacturers embrace digitisation?

We launched a new guide that looks at how manufacturers can structure and share data safely and sustainably. This plain language guide has been produced to help decision-makers in manufacturing identify why supplying structured data is important, how to avoid poor investment decisions, how to set priorities and implement information management, and safe ways to share this information about products across the supply chain.
Dark Reading

Handling Threat Intelligence Across Billions of Data Points

Most large, well-known organizations are under constant cybersecurity threats. This is why threat intelligence is arguably important enough to warrant its own team. But threat intelligence involves many factors that, more than ever, demand a newer, sophisticated approach. It begins with figuring out how data can be best used to fight security threats.
arxiv.org

Scale-dependent inclination angle of turbulent structures in stratified atmospheric surface layers

A large-scale spanwise and wall-normal array of sonic anemometers in the atmospheric surface layer is used to acquire all three components of instantaneous fluctuating velocity as well as temperature in a range of stability conditions. These data permit investigation of the three-dimensional statistical structure of turbulence structures. The present work extends the view of a self-similar range of wall-attached turbulence structures to the atmospheric surface layer under unstable and near-neutral stability conditions, and includes the statistical structure in both the wall-normal and spanwise directions in relation to the streamwise wavelength. Results suggest that the self-similar wall-attached structures have similar aspect ratios between streamwise/wall-normal scales and streamwise/spanwise scales such that $\lambda_x/\Delta z : \lambda_x/\Delta y \approx 1$ for both near-neutral and unstable conditions. By analysing the phase shift between synchronized measurements, in the spectral domain, it is quantified how the structure inclination angle varies with stability. Under the most unstable conditions, coherent structures of $\lambda_x/\delta = 1$ are inclined at angles as high as $65^\circ$ relative to the solid boundary, while larger scales of $\lambda_x/\delta = 6$ exhibit inclination angles of approximately $35^\circ$. For near-neutral stability conditions, the angle tends towards $12^\circ$ for all scales. It is noted that in the near-neutral condition, the structure inclination angle and the aspect ratio -- and thus the statistical modeling of coherent structures in the ASL -- are highly sensitive to the value of the stability parameter.
hackernoon.com

Top 40+ Data Science Product Interview Questions

Product Data Science interview questions are known to be difficult questions in data science interviews since these questions do not have a fixed solution. These product interview questions can become easier by practicing and understanding the framework! Questions can be split into 3 categories: Analyzing a metric related problem, measuring impact, and designing a product. These questions are asked to understand how the interviewee can determine the success/failure of a product. These questions generally involve the company’s product or another company that would help the company.
arxiv.org

Efficient Bayesian network structure learning via local Markov boundary search

We analyze the complexity of learning directed acyclic graphical models from observational data in general settings without specific distributional assumptions. Our approach is information-theoretic and uses a local Markov boundary search procedure in order to recursively construct ancestral sets in the underlying graphical model. Perhaps surprisingly, we show that for certain graph ensembles, a simple forward greedy search algorithm (i.e. without a backward pruning phase) suffices to learn the Markov boundary of each node. This substantially improves the sample complexity, which we show is at most polynomial in the number of nodes. This is then applied to learn the entire graph under a novel identifiability condition that generalizes existing conditions from the literature. As a matter of independent interest, we establish finite-sample guarantees for the problem of recovering Markov boundaries from data. Moreover, we apply our results to the special case of polytrees, for which the assumptions simplify, and provide explicit conditions under which polytrees are identifiable and learnable in polynomial time. We further illustrate the performance of the algorithm, which is easy to implement, in a simulation study. Our approach is general, works for discrete or continuous distributions without distributional assumptions, and as such sheds light on the minimal assumptions required to efficiently learn the structure of directed graphical models from data.
TechNewsWorld

Enterprises Embrace Open Source To Tackle Growing Data Management Challenges

With 365 Threat Monitor, scan all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Get real-time phone alerts, real-time security breach updates and delete threats instantly with just one click - for free! Learn More. New research shows enterprises pivoting to cloud-based containerized environments and...
arxiv.org

BOSS Correlation Function Analysis from the Effective Field Theory of Large-Scale Structure

After calibrating the predictions of the Effective Field Theory of Large-Scale Structure against several sets of simulations, as well as implementing a new method to assert the scale cut of the theory without the use of any simulation, we analyze the Full Shape of the BOSS Correlation Function. Imposing a prior from Big Bang Nucleosynthesis on the baryon density, we are able to measure all the parameters in $\Lambda$CDM + massive neutrinos in normal hierarchy, except for the total neutrino mass, which is just bounded. When combining the BOSS Full Shape with the Baryon Acoustic Oscillation measurements from BOSS, 6DF/MGS and eBOSS, we determine the present day Hubble constant, $H_0$, the present matter fraction, $\Omega_m$, the amplitude of the primordial power spectrum, $A_s$, and the tilt of the primordial power spectrum, $n_s$, to $1.4 \%, 4.5 \%, 23.5\%$ and $7.6\%$ precision, respectively, at $68 \%$-confidence level, finding $H_0=68.19 \pm 0.99$ (km/s)/Mpc, $\Omega_m=0.309\pm 0.014$, $\ln (10^{10}A_{s })=3.12^{+0.21}_{-0.26}$ and $n_s=0.963^{+0.062}_{-0.085}$, and we bound the total neutrino mass to $0.87 \, \textrm{eV}$ at $95 \%$-confidence level. These constraints are fully consistent with Planck results and the ones obtained from BOSS power spectrum analysis. In particular, we find no tension in $H_0$ or $\sigma_8$ with Planck measurements, finding consistency at $1.2\sigma$ and $0.6\sigma$, respectively.
