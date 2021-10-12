CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offline Reinforcement Learning with Implicit Q-Learning

By Ilya Kostrikov, Ashvin Nair, Sergey Levine
Offline reinforcement learning requires reconciling two conflicting aims: learning a policy that improves over the behavior policy that collected the dataset, while at the same time minimizing the deviation from the behavior policy so as to avoid errors due to distributional shift. This trade-off is critical, because most current offline reinforcement

Provably Efficient Black-Box Action Poisoning Attacks Against Reinforcement Learning

Due to the broad range of applications of reinforcement learning (RL), understanding the effects of adversarial attacks against RL model is essential for the safe applications of this model. Prior works on adversarial attacks against RL mainly focus on either observation poisoning attacks or environment poisoning attacks. In this paper, we introduce a new class of attacks named action poisoning attacks, where an adversary can change the action signal selected by the agent. Compared with existing attack models, the attacker's ability in the proposed action poisoning attack model is more restricted, and hence the attack model is more practical. We study the action poisoning attack in both white-box and black-box settings. We introduce an adaptive attack scheme called LCB-H, which works for most RL agents in the black-box setting. We prove that the LCB-H attack can force any efficient RL agent, whose dynamic regret scales sublinearly with the total number of steps taken, to choose actions according to a policy selected by the attacker very frequently, with only sublinear cost. In addition, we apply LCB-H attack against a popular model-free RL algorithm: UCB-H. We show that, even in the black-box setting, by spending only logarithm cost, the proposed LCB-H attack scheme can force the UCB-H agent to choose actions according to the policy selected by the attacker very frequently.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

FSL: Federated Supermask Learning

Federated learning (FL) allows multiple clients with (private) data to collaboratively train a common machine learning model without sharing their private training data. In-the-wild deployment of FL faces two major hurdles: robustness to poisoning attacks and communication efficiency. To address these concurrently, we propose Federated Supermask Learning (FSL). FSL server trains a global subnetwork within a randomly initialized neural network by aggregating local subnetworks of all collaborating clients. FSL clients share local subnetworks in the form of rankings of network edges; more useful edges have higher ranks. By sharing integer rankings, instead of float weights, FSL restricts the space available to craft effective poisoning updates, and by sharing subnetworks, FSL reduces the communication cost of training. We show theoretically and empirically that FSL is robust by design and also significantly communication efficient; all this without compromising clients' privacy. Our experiments demonstrate the superiority of FSL in real-world FL settings; in particular, (1) FSL achieves similar performances as state-of-the-art FedAvg with significantly lower communication costs: for CIFAR10, FSL achieves same performance as Federated Averaging while reducing communication cost by ~35%. (2) FSL is substantially more robust to poisoning attacks than state-of-the-art robust aggregation algorithms. We have released the code for reproducibility.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Human-Aware Robot Navigation via Reinforcement Learning with Hindsight Experience Replay and Curriculum Learning

In recent years, the growing demand for more intelligent service robots is pushing the development of mobile robot navigation algorithms to allow safe and efficient operation in a dense crowd. Reinforcement learning (RL) approaches have shown superior ability in solving sequential decision making problems, and recent work has explored its potential to learn navigation polices in a socially compliant manner. However, the expert demonstration data used in existing methods is usually expensive and difficult to obtain. In this work, we consider the task of training an RL agent without employing the demonstration data, to achieve efficient and collision-free navigation in a crowded environment. To address the sparse reward navigation problem, we propose to incorporate the hindsight experience replay (HER) and curriculum learning (CL) techniques with RL to efficiently learn the optimal navigation policy in the dense crowd. The effectiveness of our method is validated in a simulated crowd-robot coexisting environment. The results demonstrate that our method can effectively learn human-aware navigation without requiring additional demonstration data.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Breaking the Sample Complexity Barrier to Regret-Optimal Model-Free Reinforcement Learning

Achieving sample efficiency in online episodic reinforcement learning (RL) requires optimally balancing exploration and exploitation. When it comes to a finite-horizon episodic Markov decision process with $S$ states, $A$ actions and horizon length $H$, substantial progress has been achieved towards characterizing the minimax-optimal regret, which scales on the order of $\sqrt{H^2SAT}$ (modulo log factors) with $T$ the total number of samples. While several competing solution paradigms have been proposed to minimize regret, they are either memory-inefficient, or fall short of optimality unless the sample size exceeds an enormous threshold (e.g., $S^6A^4 \,\mathrm{poly}(H)$ for existing model-free methods).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Constraint-Aware Deep Reinforcement Learning for End-to-End Resource Orchestration in Mobile Networks

Network slicing is a promising technology that allows mobile network operators to efficiently serve various emerging use cases in 5G. It is challenging to optimize the utilization of network infrastructures while guaranteeing the performance of network slices according to service level agreements (SLAs). To solve this problem, we propose SafeSlicing that introduces a new constraint-aware deep reinforcement learning (CaDRL) algorithm to learn the optimal resource orchestration policy within two steps, i.e., offline training in a simulated environment and online learning with the real network system. On optimizing the resource orchestration, we incorporate the constraints on the statistical performance of slices in the reward function using Lagrangian multipliers, and solve the Lagrangian relaxed problem via a policy network. To satisfy the constraints on the system capacity, we design a constraint network to map the latent actions generated from the policy network to the orchestration actions such that the total resources allocated to network slices do not exceed the system capacity. We prototype SafeSlicing on an end-to-end testbed developed by using OpenAirInterface LTE, OpenDayLight-based SDN, and CUDA GPU computing platform. The experimental results show that SafeSlicing reduces more than 20% resource usage while meeting SLAs of network slices as compared with other solutions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Temperature as Uncertainty in Contrastive Learning

Contrastive learning has demonstrated great capability to learn representations without annotations, even outperforming supervised baselines. However, it still lacks important properties useful for real-world application, one of which is uncertainty. In this paper, we propose a simple way to generate uncertainty scores for many contrastive methods by re-purposing temperature, a mysterious hyperparameter used for scaling. By observing that temperature controls how sensitive the objective is to specific embedding locations, we aim to learn temperature as an input-dependent variable, treating it as a measure of embedding confidence. We call this approach "Temperature as Uncertainty", or TaU. Through experiments, we demonstrate that TaU is useful for out-of-distribution detection, while remaining competitive with benchmarks on linear evaluation. Moreover, we show that TaU can be learned on top of pretrained models, enabling uncertainty scores to be generated post-hoc with popular off-the-shelf models. In summary, TaU is a simple yet versatile method for generating uncertainties for contrastive learning. Open source code can be found at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

What Is Machine Learning?

Terms like artificial intelligence and machine learning are often used interchangeably, but they refer to slightly different technologies. Specifically, machine learning is a subtype of artificial intelligence. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 27, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, John Bromels, Jose Najarro, and Trevor Jennewine share...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-condition multi-objective optimization using deep reinforcement learning

A multi-condition multi-objective optimization method that can find Pareto front over a defined condition space is developed for the first time using deep reinforcement learning. Unlike the conventional methods which perform optimization at a single condition, the present method learns the correlations between conditions and optimal solutions. The exclusive capability of the developed method is examined in the solutions of a novel modified Kursawe benchmark problem and an airfoil shape optimization problem which include nonlinear characteristics which are difficult to resolve using conventional optimization methods. Pareto front with high resolution over a defined condition space is successfully determined in each problem. Compared with multiple operations of a single-condition optimization method for multiple conditions, the present multi-condition optimization method based on deep reinforcement learning shows a greatly accelerated search of Pareto front by reducing the number of required function evaluations. An analysis of aerodynamics performance of airfoils with optimally designed shapes confirms that multi-condition optimization is indispensable to avoid significant degradation of target performance for varying flow conditions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Temporal Abstraction in Reinforcement Learning with the Successor Representation

Reasoning at multiple levels of temporal abstraction is one of the key attributes of intelligence. In reinforcement learning, this is often modeled through temporally extended courses of actions called options. Options allow agents to make predictions and to operate at different levels of abstraction within an environment. Nevertheless, approaches based on the options framework often start with the assumption that a reasonable set of options is known beforehand. When this is not the case, there are no definitive answers for which options one should consider. In this paper, we argue that the successor representation (SR), which encodes states based on the pattern of state visitation that follows them, can be seen as a natural substrate for the discovery and use of temporal abstractions. To support our claim, we take a big picture view of recent results, showing how the SR can be used to discover options that facilitate either temporally-extended exploration or planning. We cast these results as instantiations of a general framework for option discovery in which the agent's representation is used to identify useful options, which are then used to further improve its representation. This results in a virtuous, never-ending, cycle in which both the representation and the options are constantly refined based on each other. Beyond option discovery itself, we discuss how the SR allows us to augment a set of options into a combinatorially large counterpart without additional learning. This is achieved through the combination of previously learned options. Our empirical evaluation focuses on options discovered for temporally-extended exploration and on the use of the SR to combine them. The results of our experiments shed light on design decisions involved in the definition of options and demonstrate the synergy of different methods based on the SR, such as eigenoptions and the option keyboard.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An Augmented Reality Platform for Introducing Reinforcement Learning to K-12 Students with Robots

Interactive reinforcement learning, where humans actively assist during an agent's learning process, has the promise to alleviate the sample complexity challenges of practical algorithms. However, the inner workings and state of the robot are typically hidden from the teacher when humans provide feedback. To create a common ground between the human and the learning robot, in this paper, we propose an Augmented Reality (AR) system that reveals the hidden state of the learning to the human users. This paper describes our system's design and implementation and concludes with a discussion on two directions for future work which we are pursuing: 1) use of our system in AI education activities at the K-12 level; and 2) development of a framework for an AR-based human-in-the-loop reinforcement learning, where the human teacher can see sensory and cognitive representations of the robot overlaid in the real world.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Decentralized Cooperative Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning with Exploration

Many real-world applications of multi-agent reinforcement learning (RL), such as multi-robot navigation and decentralized control of cyber-physical systems, involve the cooperation of agents as a team with aligned objectives. We study multi-agent RL in the most basic cooperative setting -- Markov teams -- a class of Markov games where the cooperating agents share a common reward. We propose an algorithm in which each agent independently runs stage-based V-learning (a Q-learning style algorithm) to efficiently explore the unknown environment, while using a stochastic gradient descent (SGD) subroutine for policy updates. We show that the agents can learn an $\epsilon$-approximate Nash equilibrium policy in at most $\propto\widetilde{O}(1/\epsilon^4)$ episodes. Our results advocate the use of a novel \emph{stage-based} V-learning approach to create a stage-wise stationary environment. We also show that under certain smoothness assumptions of the team, our algorithm can achieve a nearly \emph{team-optimal} Nash equilibrium. Simulation results corroborate our theoretical findings. One key feature of our algorithm is being \emph{decentralized}, in the sense that each agent has access to only the state and its local actions, and is even \emph{oblivious} to the presence of the other agents. Neither communication among teammates nor coordination by a central controller is required during learning. Hence, our algorithm can readily generalize to an arbitrary number of agents, without suffering from the exponential dependence on the number of agents.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Feudal Reinforcement Learning by Reading Manuals

Reading to act is a prevalent but challenging task which requires the ability to reason from a concise instruction. However, previous works face the semantic mismatch between the low-level actions and the high-level language descriptions and require the human-designed curriculum to work properly. In this paper, we present a Feudal Reinforcement Learning (FRL) model consisting of a manager agent and a worker agent. The manager agent is a multi-hop plan generator dealing with high-level abstract information and generating a series of sub-goals in a backward manner. The worker agent deals with the low-level perceptions and actions to achieve the sub-goals one by one. In comparison, our FRL model effectively alleviate the mismatching between text-level inference and low-level perceptions and actions; and is general to various forms of environments, instructions and manuals; and our multi-hop plan generator can significantly boost for challenging tasks where multi-step reasoning form the texts is critical to resolve the instructed goals. We showcase our approach achieves competitive performance on two challenging tasks, Read to Fight Monsters (RTFM) and Messenger, without human-designed curriculum learning.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Fast Block Linear System Solver Using Q-Learning Schduling for Unified Dynamic Power System Simulations

We present a fast block direct solver for the unified dynamic simulations of power systems. This solver uses a novel Q-learning based method for task scheduling. Unified dynamic simulations of power systems represent a method in which the electric-mechanical transient, medium-term and long-term dynamic phenomena are organically united. Due to the high rank and large numbers in solving, fast solution of these equations is the key to speeding up the simulation. The sparse systems of simulation contain complex nested block structure, which could be used by the solver to speed up. For the scheduling of blocks and frontals in the solver, we use a learning based task-tree scheduling technique in the framework of Markov Decision Process. That is, we could learn optimal scheduling strategies by offline training on many sample matrices. Then for any systems, the solver would get optimal task partition and scheduling on the learned model. Our learning-based algorithm could help improve the performance of sparse solver, which has been verified in some numerical experiments. The simulation on some large power systems shows that our solver is 2-6 times faster than KLU, which is the state-of-the-art sparse solver for circuit simulation problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Provably Efficient Reinforcement Learning in Decentralized General-Sum Markov Games

This paper addresses the problem of learning an equilibrium efficiently in general-sum Markov games through decentralized multi-agent reinforcement learning. Given the fundamental difficulty of calculating a Nash equilibrium (NE), we instead aim at finding a coarse correlated equilibrium (CCE), a solution concept that generalizes NE by allowing possible correlations among the agents' strategies. We propose an algorithm in which each agent independently runs optimistic V-learning (a variant of Q-learning) to efficiently explore the unknown environment, while using a stabilized online mirror descent (OMD) subroutine for policy updates. We show that the agents can find an $\epsilon$-approximate CCE in at most $\widetilde{O}( H^6S A /\epsilon^2)$ episodes, where $S$ is the number of states, $A$ is the size of the largest individual action space, and $H$ is the length of an episode. This appears to be the first sample complexity result for learning in generic general-sum Markov games. Our results rely on a novel investigation of an anytime high-probability regret bound for OMD with a dynamic learning rate and weighted regret, which would be of independent interest. One key feature of our algorithm is that it is fully \emph{decentralized}, in the sense that each agent has access to only its local information, and is completely oblivious to the presence of others. This way, our algorithm can readily scale up to an arbitrary number of agents, without suffering from the exponential dependence on the number of agents.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Aim of Scikit-Learn 1.0

It has been 14 years and 24 beta releases since the beginning of Scikit-Learn and finally, it has reached its 1.0 release. It may sound a bit strange noting the fact that Scikit-Learn has been used by thousands of companies, data scientists, researchers… for a long time and everyone considers it as the most spread framework for general purpose Machine Learning.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Extending Environments To Measure Self-Reflection In Reinforcement Learning

We consider an extended notion of reinforcement learning in which the environment can simulate the agent and base its outputs on the agent's hypothetical behavior. Since good performance usually requires paying attention to whatever things the environment's outputs are based on, we argue that for an agent to achieve on-average good performance across many such extended environments, it is necessary for the agent to self-reflect. Thus, an agent's self-reflection ability can be numerically estimated by running the agent through a battery of extended environments. We are simultaneously releasing an open-source library of extended environments to serve as proof-of-concept of this technique. As the library is first-of-kind, we have avoided the difficult problem of optimizing it. Instead we have chosen environments with interesting properties. Some seem paradoxical, some lead to interesting thought experiments, some are even suggestive of how self-reflection might have evolved in nature. We give examples and introduce a simple transformation which experimentally seems to increase self-reflection.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Next-Best-View Estimation based on Deep Reinforcement Learning for Active Object Classification

The presentation and analysis of image data from a single viewpoint are often not sufficient to solve a task. Several viewpoints are necessary to obtain more information. The $\textit{next-best-view}$ problem attempts to find the optimal viewpoint with the greatest information gain for the underlying task. In this work, a robot arm holds an object in its end-effector and searches for a sequence of next-best-view to explicitly identify the object. We use Soft Actor-Critic (SAC), a method of deep reinforcement learning, to learn these next-best-views for a specific set of objects. The evaluation shows that an agent can learn to determine an object pose to which the robot arm should move an object. This leads to a viewpoint that provides a more accurate prediction to distinguish such an object from other objects better. We make the code publicly available for the scientific community and for reproducibility under $\href{this https URL}{\text{this https link}}$.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Improving the sample-efficiency of neural architecture search with reinforcement learning

Designing complex architectures has been an essential cogwheel in the revolution deep learning has brought about in the past decade. When solving difficult problems in a datadriven manner, a well-tried approach is to take an architecture discovered by renowned deep learning scientists as a basis (e.g. Inception) and try to apply it to a specific problem. This might be sufficient, but as of now, achieving very high accuracy on a complex or yet unsolved task requires the knowledge of highly-trained deep learning experts. In this work, we would like to contribute to the area of Automated Machine Learning (AutoML), specifically Neural Architecture Search (NAS), which intends to make deep learning methods available for a wider range of society by designing neural topologies automatically. Although several different approaches exist (e.g. gradient-based or evolutionary algorithms), our focus is on one of the most promising research directions, reinforcement learning. In this scenario, a recurrent neural network (controller) is trained to create problem-specific neural network architectures (child). The validation accuracies of the child networks serve as a reward signal for training the controller with reinforcement learning. The basis of our proposed work is Efficient Neural Architecture Search (ENAS), where parameter sharing is applied among the child networks. ENAS, like many other RL-based algorithms, emphasize the learning of child networks as increasing their convergence result in a denser reward signal for the controller, therefore significantly reducing training times. The controller was originally trained with REINFORCE. In our research, we propose to modify this to a more modern and complex algorithm, PPO, which has demonstrated to be faster and more stable in other environments. Then, we briefly discuss and evaluate our results.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Meta-Reinforcement Learning Based Resource Allocation for Dynamic V2X Communications

This paper studies the allocation of shared resources between vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) links in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications. In existing algorithms, dynamic vehicular environments and quantization of continuous power become the bottlenecks for providing an effective and timely resource allocation policy. In this paper, we develop two algorithms to deal with these difficulties. First, we propose a deep reinforcement learning (DRL)-based resource allocation algorithm to improve the performance of both V2I and V2V links. Specifically, the algorithm uses deep Q-network (DQN) to solve the sub-band assignment and deep deterministic policy-gradient (DDPG) to solve the continuous power allocation problem. Second, we propose a meta-based DRL algorithm to enhance the fast adaptability of the resource allocation policy in the dynamic environment. Numerical results demonstrate that the proposed DRL-based algorithm can significantly improve the performance compared to the DQN-based algorithm that quantizes continuous power. In addition, the proposed meta-based DRL algorithm can achieve the required fast adaptation in the new environment with limited experiences.
TECHNOLOGY

