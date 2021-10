Matthew Fowler: I wanted to transition to monitoring responses to therapy. In general, what options are there for monitoring a patient on therapy? How do you use each?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: Of course, the first that we all have is to do no harm, and to monitor for toxicity is therefore key. We discovered in a neoadjuvant trial of the first-generation checkpoint inhibitor CTLA4 that we could predict which patients, who were going to start ipilimumab, who were at greater risk of colitis by the presence of IL-17 levels at baseline before they received any treatment. Those kinds of markers of inflammation done before treatment may help us mitigate the toxicity of these agents by being able to predict who is destined, and who is likely to have an undue toxicity with these agents.

