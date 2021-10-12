CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditing Robot Learning for Safety and Compliance during Deployment

By Homanga Bharadhwaj
 10 days ago

Robots of the future are going to exhibit increasingly human-like and super-human intelligence in a myriad of different tasks. They are also likely going to fail and be incompliant with human preferences in increasingly subtle ways. Towards the goal of achieving autonomous robots, the robot learning community has

Human-Aware Robot Navigation via Reinforcement Learning with Hindsight Experience Replay and Curriculum Learning

In recent years, the growing demand for more intelligent service robots is pushing the development of mobile robot navigation algorithms to allow safe and efficient operation in a dense crowd. Reinforcement learning (RL) approaches have shown superior ability in solving sequential decision making problems, and recent work has explored its potential to learn navigation polices in a socially compliant manner. However, the expert demonstration data used in existing methods is usually expensive and difficult to obtain. In this work, we consider the task of training an RL agent without employing the demonstration data, to achieve efficient and collision-free navigation in a crowded environment. To address the sparse reward navigation problem, we propose to incorporate the hindsight experience replay (HER) and curriculum learning (CL) techniques with RL to efficiently learn the optimal navigation policy in the dense crowd. The effectiveness of our method is validated in a simulated crowd-robot coexisting environment. The results demonstrate that our method can effectively learn human-aware navigation without requiring additional demonstration data.
ENGINEERING
socalTech.com

Shield AI Deploys Robot UAV With Marines

----- San Diego-based Shield AI, which is developing software to help coordinate teams of robots in the defense and military market, says it has deployed its system with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and on the USS Portland. According to the company, it is developing systems which can help teams of robots and UAVs fly together in areas where GPS- and RF-signals are not working. The company is led by former Navy SEAL Brandon Tseng. The company said its unmanned aerial vehicle, the V-BAT, fits into the bed of a pickup truck or inside a Blackhawk helicopter. The company has its own subsidiary, Martin UAV, which is building the unmanned aircraft system.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

These Virtual Obstacle Courses Help Real Robots Learn to Walk

A virtual school to teach robot dogs to walk. This reminds me a lot of the Matrix when Neo learns a new skill…. The virtual robot army was developed by researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland and chipmaker Nvidia. They used the wandering bots to train an algorithm that was then used to control the legs of a real-world robot.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Socially assistive robots' deployment in healthcare settings: a global perspective

One of the major areas where social robots are finding their place in society is for healthcare-related applications. Yet, very little research has mapped the deployment of socially assistive robots (SARs) in real settings. Using a documentary research method, we were able to trace back 279 experiences of SARs deployments in hospitals, elderly care centers, occupational health centers, private homes, and educational institutions worldwide from 33 different countries, and involving 52 different robot models. We retrieved, analyzed, and classified the functions that SARs develop in these experiences, the areas in which they are deployed, the principal manufacturers, and the robot models that are being adopted. The functions we identified for SARs are entertainment, companionship, telepresence, edutainment, providing general and personalized information or advice, monitoring, promotion of physical exercise and rehabilitation, testing and pre-diagnosis, delivering supplies, patient registration, giving location indications, patient simulator, protective measure enforcement, medication and well-being adherence, translating and having conversations in multiple languages, psychological therapy, patrolling, interacting with digital devices, and disinfection. Our work provides an in-depth picture of the current state of the art of SARs' deployment in real scenarios for healthcare-related applications and contributes to understanding better the role of these machines in the healthcare sector.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Learning Robotic Manipulation Skills Using an Adaptive Force-Impedance Action Space

Intelligent agents must be able to think fast and slow to perform elaborate manipulation tasks. Reinforcement Learning (RL) has led to many promising results on a range of challenging decision-making tasks. However, in real-world robotics, these methods still struggle, as they require large amounts of expensive interactions and have slow feedback loops. On the other hand, fast human-like adaptive control methods can optimize complex robotic interactions, yet fail to integrate multimodal feedback needed for unstructured tasks. In this work, we propose to factor the learning problem in a hierarchical learning and adaption architecture to get the best of both worlds. The framework consists of two components, a slow reinforcement learning policy optimizing the task strategy given multimodal observations, and a fast, real-time adaptive control policy continuously optimizing the motion, stability, and effort of the manipulator. We combine these components through a bio-inspired action space that we call AFORCE. We demonstrate the new action space on a contact-rich manipulation task on real hardware and evaluate its performance on three simulated manipulation tasks. Our experiments show that AFORCE drastically improves sample efficiency while reducing energy consumption and improving safety.
ENGINEERING
Design Taxi

Watch Robots Learn To Walk In No Time Through An AI-Powered Obstacle Course

Sometime before their second year of life, most babies are expected to begin to walk. But when it’s a robot, how is that measured, and who’s going to teach them?. In what looks like a dystopian physical education class in a futuristic simulation, thousands of robots are “trained” to walk in a matter of minutes by the powers that be: artificial intelligence (AI).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Dual-Arm Adversarial Robot Learning

Robot learning is a very promising topic for the future of automation and machine intelligence. Future robots should be able to autonomously acquire skills, learn to represent their environment, and interact with it. While these topics have been explored in simulation, real-world robot learning research seems to be still limited. This is due to the additional challenges encountered in the real-world, such as noisy sensors and actuators, safe exploration, non-stationary dynamics, autonomous environment resetting as well as the cost of running experiments for long periods of time. Unless we develop scalable solutions to these problems, learning complex tasks involving hand-eye coordination and rich contacts will remain an untouched vision that is only feasible in controlled lab environments. We propose dual-arm settings as platforms for robot learning. Such settings enable safe data collection for acquiring manipulation skills as well as training perception modules in a robot-supervised manner. They also ease the processes of resetting the environment. Furthermore, adversarial learning could potentially boost the generalization capability of robot learning methods by maximizing the exploration based on game-theoretic objectives while ensuring safety based on collaborative task spaces. In this paper, we will discuss the potential benefits of this setup as well as the challenges and research directions that can be pursued.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Deploying A Deep Learning Model on Mobile Using TensorFlow and React

This project was completed jointly by Nidhin Pattaniyil and Reshama Shaikh. As mobile phones have become more accessible, consequently, mobile use has been increasing. Users are utilizing mobile devices over desktop more frequently, and apps on mobile are in high demand. These internet-connected devices provide an opportunity to bring the inference models closer to the user.
SOFTWARE
biztechmagazine.com

Software-Defined Safety: How to Secure SD-WAN Deployments

Doug Bonderud is an award-winning writer capable of bridging the gap between complex and conversational across technology, innovation and the human condition. Software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) offer an alternative to traditional network architecture that provides increased flexibility and functionality without increasing complexity. It’s no surprise that SD-WAN adoption is on the rise: In 2018, just 18 percent of organizations surveyed reported that they had installed SD-WAN; by 2020, that number had more than doubled, to 43 percent.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Stochastic Assignment for Deploying Multiple Marsupial Robots

Marsupial robot teams consist of carrier robots that transport and deploy multiple passenger robots, such as a team of ground robots that carry and deploy multiple aerial robots, to rapidly explore complex environments. We specifically address the problem of planning the deployment times and locations of the carrier robots to best meet the objectives of a mission while reasoning over uncertain future observations and rewards. While prior work proposed optimal, polynomial-time solutions to single-carrier robot systems, the multiple-carrier robot deployment problem is fundamentally harder as it requires addressing conflicts and dependencies between deployments of multiple passenger robots. We propose a centralized heuristic search algorithm for the multiple-carrier robot deployment problem that combines Monte Carlo Tree Search with a dynamic programming-based solution to the Sequential Stochastic Assignment Problem as a rollout action-selection policy. Our results with both procedurally-generated data and data drawn from the DARPA Subterranean Challenge Urban Circuit show the viability of our approach and substantial exploration performance improvements over alternative algorithms.
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

An online method to allocate tasks to robots on a team during natural disaster scenarios

Teams of robots could help users to complete numerous tasks more rapidly and efficiently, as well as keeping human agents out of harm's way during hazardous operations. In recent years, some studies have particularly explored the potential of robot swarms in assisting human agents during search-and-rescue missions; for instance, while seeking out survivors of natural disasters or delivering food and survival kits to them.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS
Norman Transcript

Learning internet safety basics

Last week’s presentation of the Internet safety class, “Fight the Internet Bad Guys & Win!” at the Norman Public Library was a great success. Around 100 people attended, eager to learn about staying safe on the Internet. Many good questions were asked and many good suggestions for continuing to develop...
INTERNET
Axios

Facebook's AI wants to learn the world through human eyes

Facebook is announcing a new machine learning project that aims to teach AI how to understand and interact with the world through a first-person perspective. Why it matters: Most computer vision is trained on images and videos taken from a third-person perspective, but to build AI assistants and robots that can work with us in the real world, researchers will need to compile data sets built on what is known as egocentric perception.
SOFTWARE
TheConversationAU

Gun-toting robo-dogs look like a dystopian nightmare. That's why they offer a powerful moral lesson

US-based military robot manufacturer Ghost Robotics has strapped a sniper rifle to a robotic dog, in the latest step towards autonomous weaponry. Some people have reacted with moral outrage at the prospect of making a killer robot in the image of our loyal best friend. But if this development makes us pause for thought, in a way that existing robot weapons don’t, then perhaps it serves a useful purpose after all. The response to Ghost Robotics’ latest creation is reminiscent of an incident involving Boston Dynamics, another maker of doglike robots (which, in contrast, strongly frowns on the idea of weaponising...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE

