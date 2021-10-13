After the fight: Revisiting the greatness of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3
The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy is complete and ended classically. Here’s to putting the final bow on a battle between two warriors. Sitting in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, several fights before Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3, the big-fight energy typical for a highly anticipated contest was missing. It took all the strength two true warriors could muster to charge the atmosphere into a night that will last forever in boxing history.fansided.com
Comments / 0