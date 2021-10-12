CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action-Sufficient State Representation Learning for Control with Structural Constraints

By Biwei Huang, Chaochao Lu, Liu Leqi, José Miguel Hernández-Lobato, Clark Glymour, Bernhard Schölkopf, Kun Zhang
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Biwei Huang, Chaochao Lu, Liu Leqi, José Miguel Hernández-Lobato, Clark Glymour, Bernhard Schölkopf, Kun Zhang. Perceived signals in real-world scenarios are usually high-dimensional and noisy, and finding and using their representation that contains essential and sufficient information required by

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Large-scale Self-Supervised Speech Representation Learning for Automatic Speaker Verification

The speech representations learned from large-scale unlabeled data have shown better generalizability than those from supervised learning and thus attract a lot of interest to be applied for various downstream tasks. In this paper, we explore the limits of speech representations learned by different self-supervised objectives and datasets for automatic speaker verification (ASV), especially with a well-recognized SOTA ASV model, ECAPA-TDNN [1], as a downstream model. The representations from all hidden layers of the pre-trained model are firstly averaged with learnable weights and then fed into the ECAPA-TDNN as input features. The experimental results on Voxceleb dataset show that the weighted average representation is significantly superior to FBank, a conventional handcrafted feature for ASV. Our best single system achieves 0.564%, 0.561%, and 1.230% equal error rate (EER) on the three official trials of VoxCeleb1, separately. Accordingly, the ensemble system with three pre-trained models can further improve the EER to 0.431%, 0.507% and 1.081%. Among the three evaluation trials, our best system outperforms the winner system [2] of the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge 2021 (VoxSRC2021) on the VoxCeleb1-E trial.
arxiv.org

Order Constraints in Optimal Transport

Optimal transport is a framework for comparing measures whereby a cost is incurred for transporting one measure to another. Recent works have aimed to improve optimal transport plans through the introduction of various forms of structure. We introduce novel order constraints into the optimal transport formulation to allow for the incorporation of structure. While there will are now quadratically many constraints as before, we prove a $\delta-$approximate solution to the order-constrained optimal transport problem can be obtained in $\mathcal{O}(L^2\delta^{-2} \kappa(\delta(2cL_\infty (1+(mn)^{1/2}))^{-1}) \cdot mn\log mn)$ time. We derive computationally efficient lower bounds that allow for an explainable approach to adding structure to the optimal transport plan through order constraints. We demonstrate experimentally that order constraints improve explainability using the e-SNLI (Stanford Natural Language Inference) dataset that includes human-annotated rationales for each assignment.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Demystifying Representation Learning with Non-contrastive Self-supervision

Non-contrastive methods of self-supervised learning (such as BYOL and SimSiam) learn representations by minimizing the distance between two views of the same image. These approaches have achieved remarkable performance in practice, but it is not well understood 1) why these methods do not collapse to the trivial solutions and 2) how the representation is learned. Tian el al. (2021) made an initial attempt on the first question and proposed DirectPred that sets the predictor directly. In our work, we analyze a generalized version of DirectPred, called DirectSet($\alpha$). We show that in a simple linear network, DirectSet($\alpha$) provably learns a desirable projection matrix and also reduces the sample complexity on downstream tasks. Our analysis suggests that weight decay acts as an implicit threshold that discard the features with high variance under augmentation, and keep the features with low variance. Inspired by our theory, we simplify DirectPred by removing the expensive eigen-decomposition step. On CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, STL-10 and ImageNet, DirectCopy, our simpler and more computationally efficient algorithm, rivals or even outperforms DirectPred.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Representation Learning Meets Pseudo-Label Supervised Self-Distillation: A New Approach to Rare Disease Classification

Rare diseases are characterized by low prevalence and are often chronically debilitating or life-threatening. Imaging-based classification of rare diseases is challenging due to the severe shortage in training examples. Few-shot learning (FSL) methods tackle this challenge by extracting generalizable prior knowledge from a large base dataset of common diseases and normal controls, and transferring the knowledge to rare diseases. Yet, most existing methods require the base dataset to be labeled and do not make full use of the precious examples of the rare diseases. To this end, we propose in this work a novel hybrid approach to rare disease classification, featuring two key novelties targeted at the above drawbacks. First, we adopt the unsupervised representation learning (URL) based on self-supervising contrastive loss, whereby to eliminate the overhead in labeling the base dataset. Second, we integrate the URL with pseudo-label supervised classification for effective self-distillation of the knowledge about the rare diseases, composing a hybrid approach taking advantages of both unsupervised and (pseudo-) supervised learning on the base dataset. Experimental results on classification of rare skin lesions show that our hybrid approach substantially outperforms existing FSL methods (including those using fully supervised base dataset) for rare disease classification via effective integration of the URL and pseudo-label driven self-distillation, thus establishing a new state of the art.
SCIENCE
#Variational Auto Encoder#Carracing#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Simultaneous Cluster Structure Learning and Estimation of Heterogeneous Graphs for Matrix-variate fMRI Data

Graphical models play an important role in neuroscience studies, particularly in brain connectivity analysis. Typically, observations/samples are from several heterogenous groups and the group membership of each observation/sample is unavailable, which poses a great challenge for graph structure learning. In this article, we propose a method which can achieve Simultaneous Clustering and Estimation of Heterogeneous Graphs (briefly denoted as SCEHG) for matrix-variate function Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) data. Unlike the conventional clustering methods which rely on the mean differences of various groups, the proposed SCEHG method fully exploits the group differences of conditional dependence relationships among brain regions for learning cluster structure. In essence, by constructing individual-level between-region network measures, we formulate clustering as penalized regression with grouping and sparsity pursuit, which transforms the unsupervised learning into supervised learning. An ADMM algorithm is proposed to solve the corresponding optimization problem. We also propose a generalized criterion to specify the number of clusters. Extensive simulation studies illustrate the superiority of the SCEHG method over some state-of-the-art methods in terms of both clustering and graph recovery accuracy. We also apply the SCEHG procedure to analyze fMRI data associated with ADHD (abbreviated for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), which illustrate its empirical usefulness. An R package ``SCEHG" to implement the method is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Provably Efficient Black-Box Action Poisoning Attacks Against Reinforcement Learning

Due to the broad range of applications of reinforcement learning (RL), understanding the effects of adversarial attacks against RL model is essential for the safe applications of this model. Prior works on adversarial attacks against RL mainly focus on either observation poisoning attacks or environment poisoning attacks. In this paper, we introduce a new class of attacks named action poisoning attacks, where an adversary can change the action signal selected by the agent. Compared with existing attack models, the attacker's ability in the proposed action poisoning attack model is more restricted, and hence the attack model is more practical. We study the action poisoning attack in both white-box and black-box settings. We introduce an adaptive attack scheme called LCB-H, which works for most RL agents in the black-box setting. We prove that the LCB-H attack can force any efficient RL agent, whose dynamic regret scales sublinearly with the total number of steps taken, to choose actions according to a policy selected by the attacker very frequently, with only sublinear cost. In addition, we apply LCB-H attack against a popular model-free RL algorithm: UCB-H. We show that, even in the black-box setting, by spending only logarithm cost, the proposed LCB-H attack scheme can force the UCB-H agent to choose actions according to the policy selected by the attacker very frequently.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Active Altruism Learning and Information Sufficiency for Autonomous Driving

Safe interaction between vehicles requires the ability to choose actions that reveal the preferences of the other vehicles. Since exploratory actions often do not directly contribute to their objective, an interactive vehicle must also able to identify when it is appropriate to perform them. In this work we demonstrate how Active Learning methods can be used to incentivise an autonomous vehicle (AV) to choose actions that reveal information about the altruistic inclinations of another vehicle. We identify a property, Information Sufficiency, that a reward function should have in order to keep exploration from unnecessarily interfering with the pursuit of an objective. We empirically demonstrate that reward functions that do not have Information Sufficiency are prone to inadequate exploration, which can result in sub-optimal behaviour. We propose a reward definition that has Information Sufficiency, and show that it facilitates an AV choosing exploratory actions to estimate altruistic tendency, whilst also compensating for the possibility of conflicting beliefs between vehicles.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Representation Learning for Online and Offline RL in Low-rank MDPs

This work studies the question of Representation Learning in RL: how can we learn a compact low-dimensional representation such that on top of the representation we can perform RL procedures such as exploration and exploitation, in a sample efficient manner. We focus on the low-rank Markov Decision Processes (MDPs) where the transition dynamics correspond to a low-rank transition matrix. Unlike prior works that assume the representation is known (e.g., linear MDPs), here we need to learn the representation for the low-rank MDP. We study both the online RL and offline RL settings. For the online setting, operating with the same computational oracles used in FLAMBE (Agarwal this http URL), the state-of-art algorithm for learning representations in low-rank MDPs, we propose an algorithm REP-UCB Upper Confidence Bound driven Representation learning for RL), which significantly improves the sample complexity from $\widetilde{O}( A^9 d^7 / (\epsilon^{10} (1-\gamma)^{22}))$ for FLAMBE to $\widetilde{O}( A^4 d^4 / (\epsilon^2 (1-\gamma)^{3}) )$ with $d$ being the rank of the transition matrix (or dimension of the ground truth representation), $A$ being the number of actions, and $\gamma$ being the discounted factor. Notably, REP-UCB is simpler than FLAMBE, as it directly balances the interplay between representation learning, exploration, and exploitation, while FLAMBE is an explore-then-commit style approach and has to perform reward-free exploration step-by-step forward in time. For the offline RL setting, we develop an algorithm that leverages pessimism to learn under a partial coverage condition: our algorithm is able to compete against any policy as long as it is covered by the offline distribution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

SubTab: Subsetting Features of Tabular Data for Self-Supervised Representation Learning

Self-supervised learning has been shown to be very effective in learning useful representations, and yet much of the success is achieved in data types such as images, audio, and text. The success is mainly enabled by taking advantage of spatial, temporal, or semantic structure in the data through augmentation. However, such structure may not exist in tabular datasets commonly used in fields such as healthcare, making it difficult to design an effective augmentation method, and hindering a similar progress in tabular data setting. In this paper, we introduce a new framework, Subsetting features of Tabular data (SubTab), that turns the task of learning from tabular data into a multi-view representation learning problem by dividing the input features to multiple subsets. We argue that reconstructing the data from the subset of its features rather than its corrupted version in an autoencoder setting can better capture its underlying latent representation. In this framework, the joint representation can be expressed as the aggregate of latent variables of the subsets at test time, which we refer to as collaborative inference. Our experiments show that the SubTab achieves the state of the art (SOTA) performance of 98.31% on MNIST in tabular setting, on par with CNN-based SOTA models, and surpasses existing baselines on three other real-world datasets by a significant margin.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Constraint-Aware Deep Reinforcement Learning for End-to-End Resource Orchestration in Mobile Networks

Network slicing is a promising technology that allows mobile network operators to efficiently serve various emerging use cases in 5G. It is challenging to optimize the utilization of network infrastructures while guaranteeing the performance of network slices according to service level agreements (SLAs). To solve this problem, we propose SafeSlicing that introduces a new constraint-aware deep reinforcement learning (CaDRL) algorithm to learn the optimal resource orchestration policy within two steps, i.e., offline training in a simulated environment and online learning with the real network system. On optimizing the resource orchestration, we incorporate the constraints on the statistical performance of slices in the reward function using Lagrangian multipliers, and solve the Lagrangian relaxed problem via a policy network. To satisfy the constraints on the system capacity, we design a constraint network to map the latent actions generated from the policy network to the orchestration actions such that the total resources allocated to network slices do not exceed the system capacity. We prototype SafeSlicing on an end-to-end testbed developed by using OpenAirInterface LTE, OpenDayLight-based SDN, and CUDA GPU computing platform. The experimental results show that SafeSlicing reduces more than 20% resource usage while meeting SLAs of network slices as compared with other solutions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning to Control Complex Robots Using High-Dimensional Interfaces: Preliminary Insights

Jongmin M. Lee, Temesgen Gebrekristos, Dalia De Santis, Mahdieh Nejati-Javaremi, Deepak Gopinath, Biraj Parikh, Ferdinando A. Mussa-Ivaldi, Brenna D. Argall. Human body motions can be captured as a high-dimensional continuous signal using motion sensor technologies. The resulting data can be surprisingly rich in information, even when captured from persons with limited mobility. In this work, we explore the use of limited upper-body motions, captured via motion sensors, as inputs to control a 7 degree-of-freedom assistive robotic arm. It is possible that even dense sensor signals lack the salient information and independence necessary for reliable high-dimensional robot control. As the human learns over time in the context of this limitation, intelligence on the robot can be leveraged to better identify key learning challenges, provide useful feedback, and support individuals until the challenges are managed. In this short paper, we examine two uninjured participants' data from an ongoing study, to extract preliminary results and share insights. We observe opportunities for robot intelligence to step in, including the identification of inconsistencies in time spent across all control dimensions, asymmetries in individual control dimensions, and user progress in learning. Machine reasoning about these situations may facilitate novel interface learning in the future.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Structure learning in polynomial time: Greedy algorithms, Bregman information, and exponential families

Greedy algorithms have long been a workhorse for learning graphical models, and more broadly for learning statistical models with sparse structure. In the context of learning directed acyclic graphs, greedy algorithms are popular despite their worst-case exponential runtime. In practice, however, they are very efficient. We provide new insight into this phenomenon by studying a general greedy score-based algorithm for learning DAGs. Unlike edge-greedy algorithms such as the popular GES and hill-climbing algorithms, our approach is vertex-greedy and requires at most a polynomial number of score evaluations. We then show how recent polynomial-time algorithms for learning DAG models are a special case of this algorithm, thereby illustrating how these order-based algorithms can be rigourously interpreted as score-based algorithms. This observation suggests new score functions and optimality conditions based on the duality between Bregman divergences and exponential families, which we explore in detail. Explicit sample and computational complexity bounds are derived. Finally, we provide extensive experiments suggesting that this algorithm indeed optimizes the score in a variety of settings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Predicting the Efficiency of CO$_2$ Sequestering by Metal Organic Frameworks Through Machine Learning Analysis of Structural and Electronic Properties

Due the alarming rate of climate change, the implementation of efficient CO$_2$ capture has become crucial. This project aims to create an algorithm that predicts the uptake of CO$_2$ adsorbing Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) by using Machine Learning. These values will in turn gauge the efficiency of these MOFs and provide scientists who are looking to maximize the uptake a way to know whether or not the MOF is worth synthesizing. This algorithm will save resources such as time and equipment as scientists will be able to disregard hypothetical MOFs with low efficiencies. In addition, this paper will also highlight the most important features within the data set. This research will contribute to enable the rapid synthesis of CO$_2$ adsorbing MOFs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Learning ground states of quantum Hamiltonians with graph networks

Solving for the lowest energy eigenstate of the many-body Schrodinger equation is a cornerstone problem that hinders understanding of a variety of quantum phenomena. The difficulty arises from the exponential nature of the Hilbert space which casts the governing equations as an eigenvalue problem of exponentially large, structured matrices. Variational methods approach this problem by searching for the best approximation within a lower-dimensional variational manifold. In this work we use graph neural networks to define a structured variational manifold and optimize its parameters to find high quality approximations of the lowest energy solutions on a diverse set of Heisenberg Hamiltonians. Using graph networks we learn distributed representations that by construction respect underlying physical symmetries of the problem and generalize to problems of larger size. Our approach achieves state-of-the-art results on a set of quantum many-body benchmark problems and works well on problems whose solutions are not positive-definite. The discussed techniques hold promise of being a useful tool for studying quantum many-body systems and providing insights into optimization and implicit modeling of exponentially-sized objects.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Aspect-driven User Preference and News Representation Learning for News Recommendation

News recommender systems are essential for helping users to efficiently and effectively find out those interesting news from a large amount of news. Most of existing news recommender systems usually learn topic-level representations of users and news for recommendation, and neglect to learn more informative aspect-level features of users and news for more accurate recommendation. As a result, they achieve limited recommendation performance. Aiming at addressing this deficiency, we propose a novel Aspect-driven News Recommender System (ANRS) built on aspect-level user preference and news representation learning. Here, \textit{news aspect} is fine-grained semantic information expressed by a set of related words, which indicates specific aspects described by the news. In ANRS, \textit{news aspect-level encoder} and \textit{user aspect-level encoder} are devised to learn the fine-grained aspect-level representations of user's preferences and news characteristics respectively, which are fed into \textit{click predictor} to judge the probability of the user clicking the candidate news. Extensive experiments are done on the commonly used real-world dataset MIND, which demonstrate the superiority of our method compared with representative and state-of-the-art methods.
TECHNOLOGY
Western Front

After four years and concerns over lack of progress, organizers look to reevaluate structure of Western’s Sustainability Action Plan

Sustainability leaders and organizations on campus are planning to come together to reevaluate Western Washington University’s progress on the Sustainability Action Plan nearly four years after the document was created. Western’s Sustainability Action Plan, which was adopted in 2017, is a 122-page document that details objectives meant to make Western...
COLLEGES
arxiv.org

Rank-based loss for learning hierarchical representations

Hierarchical taxonomies are common in many contexts, and they are a very natural structure humans use to organise information. In machine learning, the family of methods that use the 'extra' information is called hierarchical classification. However, applied to audio classification, this remains relatively unexplored. Here we focus on how to integrate the hierarchical information of a problem to learn embeddings representative of the hierarchical relationships. Previously, triplet loss has been proposed to address this problem, however it presents some issues like requiring the careful construction of the triplets, and being limited in the extent of hierarchical information it uses at each iteration. In this work we propose a rank based loss function that uses hierarchical information and translates this into a rank ordering of target distances between the examples. We show that rank based loss is suitable to learn hierarchical representations of the data. By testing on unseen fine level classes we show that this method is also capable of learning hierarchically correct representations of the new classes. Rank based loss has two promising aspects, it is generalisable to hierarchies with any number of levels, and is capable of dealing with data with incomplete hierarchical labels.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Impact of Spatiotemporal Augmentations on Self-Supervised Audiovisual Representation Learning

Contrastive learning of auditory and visual perception has been extremely successful when investigated individually. However, there are still major questions on how we could integrate principles learned from both domains to attain effective audiovisual representations. In this paper, we present a contrastive framework to learn audiovisual representations from unlabeled videos. The type and strength of augmentations utilized during self-supervised pre-training play a crucial role for contrastive frameworks to work sufficiently. Hence, we extensively investigate composition of temporal augmentations suitable for learning audiovisual representations; we find lossy spatio-temporal transformations that do not corrupt the temporal coherency of videos are the most effective. Furthermore, we show that the effectiveness of these transformations scales with higher temporal resolution and stronger transformation intensity. Compared to self-supervised models pre-trained on only sampling-based temporal augmentation, self-supervised models pre-trained with our temporal augmentations lead to approximately 6.5% gain on linear classifier performance on AVE dataset. Lastly, we show that despite their simplicity, our proposed transformations work well across self-supervised learning frameworks (SimSiam, MoCoV3, etc), and benchmark audiovisual dataset (AVE).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analytical Ground- and Excited-State Gradients for Molecular Electronic Structure Theory from Hybrid Quantum/Classical Methods

We develop analytical gradients of ground- and excited-state energies with respect to system parameters including the nuclear coordinates for the hybrid quantum/classical multistate contracted variational quantum eigensolver (MC-VQE) applied to fermionic systems. We show how the resulting response contributions to the gradient can be evaluated with a quantum effort similar to that of obtaining the VQE energy and independent of the total number of derivative parameters (e.g. number of nuclear coordinates) by adopting a Lagrangian formalism for the evaluation of the total derivative. We also demonstrate that large-step-size finite-difference treatment of directional derivatives in concert with the parameter shift rule can significantly mitigate the complexity of dealing with the quantum parameter Hessian when solving the quantum response equations. This enables the computation of analytical derivative properties of systems with hundreds of atoms, while solving an active space of their most strongly correlated orbitals on a quantum computer. We numerically demonstrate the exactness the analytical gradients and discuss the magnitude of the quantum response contributions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Rethinking the Representational Continuity: Towards Unsupervised Continual Learning

Continual learning (CL) aims to learn a sequence of tasks without forgetting the previously acquired knowledge. However, recent advances in continual learning are restricted to supervised continual learning (SCL) scenarios. Consequently, they are not scalable to real-world applications where the data distribution is often biased and unannotated. In this work, we focus on unsupervised continual learning (UCL), where we learn the feature representations on an unlabelled sequence of tasks and show that reliance on annotated data is not necessary for continual learning. We conduct a systematic study analyzing the learned feature representations and show that unsupervised visual representations are surprisingly more robust to catastrophic forgetting, consistently achieve better performance, and generalize better to out-of-distribution tasks than SCL. Furthermore, we find that UCL achieves a smoother loss landscape through qualitative analysis of the learned representations and learns meaningful feature representations. Additionally, we propose Lifelong Unsupervised Mixup (LUMP), a simple yet effective technique that leverages the interpolation between the current task and previous tasks' instances to alleviate catastrophic forgetting for unsupervised representations.
COMPUTERS

