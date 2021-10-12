Action-Sufficient State Representation Learning for Control with Structural Constraints

Jongmin M. Lee, Temesgen Gebrekristos, Dalia De Santis, Mahdieh Nejati-Javaremi, Deepak Gopinath, Biraj Parikh, Ferdinando A. Mussa-Ivaldi, Brenna D. Argall. Human body motions can be captured as a high-dimensional continuous signal using motion sensor technologies. The resulting data can be surprisingly rich in information, even when captured from persons with limited mobility. In this work, we explore the use of limited upper-body motions, captured via motion sensors, as inputs to control a 7 degree-of-freedom assistive robotic arm. It is possible that even dense sensor signals lack the salient information and independence necessary for reliable high-dimensional robot control. As the human learns over time in the context of this limitation, intelligence on the robot can be leveraged to better identify key learning challenges, provide useful feedback, and support individuals until the challenges are managed. In this short paper, we examine two uninjured participants' data from an ongoing study, to extract preliminary results and share insights. We observe opportunities for robot intelligence to step in, including the identification of inconsistencies in time spent across all control dimensions, asymmetries in individual control dimensions, and user progress in learning. Machine reasoning about these situations may facilitate novel interface learning in the future.
Comments / 0