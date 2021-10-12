CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain' Poster Stars Benedict Cumberbatch and a Cat

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has released a new poster for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, its star-studded biopic starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the eccentric British artist Louis Wain. The new poster features Cumberbatch and Claire Foy (The Crown), who plays the artist’s wife, Emily Richardson. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will premiere in theaters on October 22 before coming to Amazon Prime on November 5.

Deadline

Kirsten Dunst On Working With Benedict Cumberbatch In ‘The Power Of The Dog’: “We Didn’t Talk To Each Other On Set” – Contenders London

Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch were so deep in character for Jane Campion’s upcoming Netflix thriller The Power Of The Dog that they didn’t speak to each other on set. Speaking at today’s Deadline Contenders London, Dunst described the on-set dynamics as “interesting”, with Cumberbatch relishing the role of Montana rancher Phil Burbank, who takes an immediate dislike to his brother’s (Jesse Plemons) new fiancée Rose (Dunst). “Benedict’s character is a looming figure who slowly infiltrates Rose’s brain and gaslights her,” said Dunst. “She starts strong but he does so much to intimidate her until eventually she becomes an alcoholic.” The film sees Dunst...
lrmonline.com

Spencer Character Posters With Family and Staff Starring Kristen Stewart

Ever since the Twilight series, Kristen Stewart managed to revamp her career to be more known than simply the girl in the vampire movies. From playing a Guantanamo Bay soldier in Camp X-Ray to fun action hero in Charlie’s Angels, or to the secretive life of Savannah Knoop in JT LeRoy, Kristen Stewart most anticipated character portrayed on the screen will be playing the late Princess Diana in Spencer—both her look and her accent.
KCET

'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain' Is the Cat's Meow at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on Oct. 14

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Official Trailer | Prime Video. Q&A immediately following screening with director Will Sharpe. The true story of forgotten English artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch) who rises to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his extraordinary paintings of cats. Wain is a brilliant but troubled man who becomes entranced by the family’s governess, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), and by the "electrical" mysteries of existence.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, 2021. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Stacy Martin, Sharon Rooney, Hayley Squires, Aimee Lou Wood, Adeel Akhtar, Julian Barratt, Asim Chaudhry, Indica Watson, Sophia Di Martino, Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman, Nick Cave, Jamie Demetriou, and Crystal Clarke. SYNOPSIS:. English artist...
The Hollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal

Netflix has expanded its global footprint for The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut that has become a festival favorite since bowing in Venice. The streamer has acquired the U.K., Germany and Benelux rights to the film — starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson — from Entertainment One, which had previously bought them from Endeavor Content. It already acquired near worldwide rights — including the U.S. — earlier this year. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney described the film — about a woman’s beach holiday that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of...
Collider

New 'The Great' Season 2 Images Reveal Gillian Anderson as a Regal Mother

Gillian Anderson has gone from dealing with one royal family to another. Hulu has just released new stills of the Sex Education star in the second season of The Great, the service’s loosely accurate depiction of the life of Catherine the Great, as played by Elle Fanning. Anderson, set to play Catherine’s mother, Johanna Elizabeth, joins an ever-expanding cast of characters as Catherine rises to power and discovers that liberation and equality are not as simple as they look on paper.
GoldDerby

Oscars 2022: Best Actress predictions and the state of the race so far

Is this the year academy voters finally bow to beloved indie actress and former “Twilight” lead Kristen Stewart? In an Oscars 2022 Best Actress race that already feels as strong as last year’s knock-down, drag-out battle, Stewart is the overwhelming pick among Gold Derby experts and user predictions for her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer.” Stewart currently leads the list of accomplished Best Actress contenders with nine experts predicting her eventual victory. Stewart’s performance in the Pablo Larrain film was hailed as a revelation by critics following the “Spencer” premiere at the Venice Film Festival and its subsequent screening at...
Morning Journal

It’s quirky and interesting, but ‘Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ has only so much juice | Movie review

Benedict Cumberbatch is no stranger to portraying real-life figures — and to doing so rather compellingly. For evidence, look no further than his Academy Award-nominated turn as famous code breaker Alan Turing in the 2014 drama “The Imitation Game.”. And although the Brit’s portrayal of another extraordinary Englishman in “The...
Collider

7 Upcoming Timothée Chalamet Projects After 'Dune'

Since Timothée Chalamet landed his breakout role in 2017 as Ello Perlman in Call Me By Your Name, he has participated in various anticipated releases year after year, establishing his presence as a rising star in the Hollywood scene. His latest achievement is the starring role in the new adaptation of Dune, which will hit theatres and HBO Max on October 22nd. Even though his name has been popping up in various outlets because of Dune’s praised reception, he is also attached to a couple of anticipated films and a stage production that might pique your interest. Especially when one of them has to do with Willy Wonka!
Variety

Darren Aronofsky on ‘Mother!’ at El Gouna: ‘I Get the Best Hate Mail Ever’

It’s been four years since filmmaker Darren Aronofsky unleashed “Mother!” on the world, polarizing critics and audiences, and he’s still fielding questions about it. Aronofsky delivered a masterclass at Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival on Sunday, an event which was delayed by a few hours because the original indoor venue was oversubscribed and the organizers had to move it to the vast outdoor Festival Plaza. The masterclass began on the expected trajectory of a retrospective on Aranofsky’s feature film career, beginning with “Pi” (1998) and “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), but the filmmaker soon asked for a show of hands from the...
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
Collider

New ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer Shows Something Wicked This Way Comes

Apple TV+ and A24 have unveiled a new teaser trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, a new Shakespeare adaptation directed by Joel Coen, starring Academy Award-winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Described as “a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning,” The Tragedy of Macbeth premiered at the New York Film Festival in September and has already amassed rave reviews.
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
Collider

'Extrapolations' Anthology Series Announces Huge Ensemble Cast Including Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Matthew Rhys

Apple TV+ has gathered together a stellar, star-studded call sheet for its highly anticipated scripted series Extrapolations. As part of their latest project from writer, director, and producer Scott Z. Burns, the streamer has announced that Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav have joined the cast of the anthology series, set to tackle the way climate change will affect the way we live.
GoldDerby

Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’) would break 12-year Oscar curse

Kristen Stewart is comfortably in first place in the Oscar odds to win Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” Stewart certainly feels like a typical Best Actress champ, giving an acclaimed turn as a tragic real-life figure. And at 31, she’s at the “right age,” but that age — or specifically, that age range — hasn’t been right for the Oscars in a while. If Stewart prevails, she’ll be the first Best Actress winner in her 30s in 13 years. Kate Winslet was 33 when she won for 2008’s “The Reader” on her sixth nomination. The past...
moviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster: George Clooney’s THE TENDER BAR Starring Ben Affleck

George Clooney returns to the director’s chair to deliver The Tender Bar, a new coming of age drama starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe and Daniel Ranieri. Based on J.R. Moehringer’s Pulitzer Prize winning memoir of the same name, The Tender Bar was adapted for the screen...
justjaredjr.com

'Enola Holmes' Star Louis Partridge To Lead New Fantasy Film 'Ferryman'

The 18-year-old Enola Holmes actor will star in the upcoming fantasy romance film Ferryman, according to Deadline. He will star as Tristan in the movie, which is being adapted from the bestselling YA trilogy by Claire McFall. Ferryman takes inspiration from ancient Greek mythology and “follows Tristan, a mysterious being...
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer, poster and images for Apex starring Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough

RLJE Films has released a trailer, poster and images for director Edward Drake’s upcoming action thriller Apex which follows ex-cop Thomas Malone (Bruce Willis) as he is offered a chance at freedom after being imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, if he can survive Apex – a deadly game that sees six hunters pay to hunt another human on a remote island; check them out here…
