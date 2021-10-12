'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain' Poster Stars Benedict Cumberbatch and a Cat
Amazon Studios has released a new poster for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, its star-studded biopic starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the eccentric British artist Louis Wain. The new poster features Cumberbatch and Claire Foy (The Crown), who plays the artist’s wife, Emily Richardson. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will premiere in theaters on October 22 before coming to Amazon Prime on November 5.collider.com
