Teleportation-based noiseless quantum amplification of coherent states of light

By Jaromír Fiurášek
 10 days ago

We propose and theoretically analyze a teleportation-based scheme for high-fidelity noiseless quantum amplification of coherent states of light. In our approach, the probabilistic noiseless quantum amplification operation is encoded into a suitable auxiliary two-mode entangled state and then applied

Nature.com

Quantum coherent spin"“electric control in a molecular nanomagnet at clock transitions

Electrical control of spins at the nanoscale offers significant architectural advantages in spintronics, because electric fields can be confined over shorter length scales than magnetic fields1,2,3,4,5. Thus, recent demonstrations of electric-field sensitivities in molecular spin materials6,7,8 are tantalizing, raising the viability of the quantum analogues of macroscopic magneto-electric devices9,10,11,12,13,14,15. However, the electric-field sensitivities reported so far are rather weak, prompting the question of how to design molecules with stronger spin"“electric couplings. Here we show that one path is to identify an energy scale in the spin spectrum that is associated with a structural degree of freedom with a substantial electrical polarizability. We study an example of a molecular nanomagnet in which a small structural distortion establishes clock transitions (that is, transitions whose energy is to first order independent of the magnetic field) in the spin spectrum; the fact that this distortion is associated with an electric dipole allows us to control the clock-transition energy to an unprecedented degree. We demonstrate coherent electrical control of the quantum spin state and exploit it to independently manipulate the two magnetically identical but inversion-related molecules in the unit cell of the crystal. Our findings pave the way for the use of molecular spins in quantum technologies and spintronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analytical Ground- and Excited-State Gradients for Molecular Electronic Structure Theory from Hybrid Quantum/Classical Methods

We develop analytical gradients of ground- and excited-state energies with respect to system parameters including the nuclear coordinates for the hybrid quantum/classical multistate contracted variational quantum eigensolver (MC-VQE) applied to fermionic systems. We show how the resulting response contributions to the gradient can be evaluated with a quantum effort similar to that of obtaining the VQE energy and independent of the total number of derivative parameters (e.g. number of nuclear coordinates) by adopting a Lagrangian formalism for the evaluation of the total derivative. We also demonstrate that large-step-size finite-difference treatment of directional derivatives in concert with the parameter shift rule can significantly mitigate the complexity of dealing with the quantum parameter Hessian when solving the quantum response equations. This enables the computation of analytical derivative properties of systems with hundreds of atoms, while solving an active space of their most strongly correlated orbitals on a quantum computer. We numerically demonstrate the exactness the analytical gradients and discuss the magnitude of the quantum response contributions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Coexistence of electron whispering-gallery modes and atomic collapse states in graphene WSe2 heterostructure quantum dots

The relativistic massless charge carriers with a Fermi velocity of about c300 in graphene enable us to realize two distinct types of resonances (c, the speed of light in vacuum). One is electron whispering-gallery mode in graphene quantum dots arising from the Klein tunneling of the massless Dirac fermions. The other is atomic collapse state, which has never been observed in experiment with real atoms due to the difficulty of producing heavy nuclei with charge Z 170, however, can be realized near a Coulomb impurity in graphene with a charge Z 1 because of the small velocity of the Dirac excitations. Here, unexpectedly, we demonstrate that both the electron whispering-gallery modes and atomic collapse states coexist in grapheneWSe2 heterostructure quantum dots due to the Coulomb-like potential near their edges. By applying a perpendicular magnetic field, evolution from the atomic collapse states to unusual Landau levels in the collapse regime are explored for the first time.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Total angular momentum representation for state-to-state quantum scattering of cold molecules in a magnetic field

We show that the integral cross sections for state-to-state quantum scattering of cold molecules in a magnetic field can be efficiently computed using the total angular momentum representation despite the presence of unphysical Zeeman states in the eigenspectrum of the asymptotic Hamiltonian. We demonstrate that the unphysical states arise due to the incompleteness of the space-fixed total angular momentum basis caused by using a fixed cutoff value $J_\text{max}$ for the total angular momentum of the collision complex $J$. As a result, certain orbital angular momentum ($l$) basis states lack the full range of $J$ values required by the angular momentum addition rules, resulting in the appearance of unphysical states. We find that by augmenting the basis with a full range of $J$-states for every $l$, it is possible to completely eliminate the unphysical states from quantum scattering calculations on molecular collisions in external fields. To illustrate the procedure, we use the augmented basis sets to calculate the state-to-state cross sections for rotational and spin relaxation in cold collisions of $^{40}$CaH$(X^2\Sigma^+,v=0,N=1, M_N=1, M_S=1/2)$ molecules with $^4$He atoms in a magnetic field. We find excellent agreement with benchmark calculations, validating our proposed procedure. We find that $N$-conserving spin relaxation to the lowest-energy Zeeman state of the $N=1$ manifold, $|11\frac{1}{2}\rangle\to |1-1-\frac{1}{2}\rangle$ is nearly completely suppressed due to the lack of spin-rotation coupling between the fully spin-stretched Zeeman states. Our results demonstrate the possibility of rigorous, computationally efficient, and unphysical state-free quantum scattering calculations on cold molecular collisions in an external magnetic field.
SCIENCE
#Quantum State#Quantum Physics#Quantum Teleportation#Quantum Noise#Coherent State#Gaussian
Learning ground states of quantum Hamiltonians with graph networks

Solving for the lowest energy eigenstate of the many-body Schrodinger equation is a cornerstone problem that hinders understanding of a variety of quantum phenomena. The difficulty arises from the exponential nature of the Hilbert space which casts the governing equations as an eigenvalue problem of exponentially large, structured matrices. Variational methods approach this problem by searching for the best approximation within a lower-dimensional variational manifold. In this work we use graph neural networks to define a structured variational manifold and optimize its parameters to find high quality approximations of the lowest energy solutions on a diverse set of Heisenberg Hamiltonians. Using graph networks we learn distributed representations that by construction respect underlying physical symmetries of the problem and generalize to problems of larger size. Our approach achieves state-of-the-art results on a set of quantum many-body benchmark problems and works well on problems whose solutions are not positive-definite. The discussed techniques hold promise of being a useful tool for studying quantum many-body systems and providing insights into optimization and implicit modeling of exponentially-sized objects.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Variational approaches to constructing the many-body nuclear ground state for quantum computing

We explore the preparation of specific nuclear states on gate-based quantum hardware using variational algorithms. Large scale classical diagonalization of the nuclear shell model have reached sizes of $10^9 - 10^{10}$ basis states, but are still severely limited by computational resources. Quantum computing can, in principle, solve such systems exactly with exponentially fewer resources than classical computing. Exact solutions for large systems require many qubits and large gate depth, but variational approaches can effectively limit the required gate depth.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nearly optimal quantum algorithm for generating the ground state of a free quantum field theory

We devise a quasilinear quantum algorithm for generating an approximation for the ground state of a quantum field theory (QFT). Our quantum algorithm delivers a super-quadratic speedup over the state-of-the-art quantum algorithm for ground-state generation, overcomes the ground-state-generation bottleneck of the prior approach and is optimal up to a polylogarithmic factor. Specifically, we establish two quantum algorithms -- Fourier-based and wavelet-based -- to generate the ground state of a free massive scalar bosonic QFT with gate complexity quasilinear in the number of discretized-QFT modes. The Fourier-based algorithm is limited to translationally invariant QFTs. Numerical simulations show that the wavelet-based algorithm successfully yields the ground state for a QFT with broken translational invariance. Our algorithms require a routine for generating one-dimensional Gaussian (1DG) states. We replace the standard method for 1DG-state generation, which requires the quantum computer to perform lots of costly arithmetic, with a novel method based on inequality testing that significantly reduces the need for arithmetic. Our method for 1DG-state generation is generic and could be extended to preparing states whose amplitudes can be computed on the fly by a quantum computer.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exponentially Enhanced Quantum Metrology by Quenching Superradiant Light-Matter Systems

We present a quantum metrology protocol which relies on quenching a light-matter system exhibiting a superradiant quantum phase transition beyond its critical point. In the thermodynamic limit these systems can exhibit an exponential divergence of the quantum Fisher information in time, whose origin is the exponential growth of the number of correlated photons on an arbitrarily fast time scale determined by the coupling strength. This provides an exponential speed-up in the growth of the quantum Fisher information over existing critical quantum metrology protocols observing power law behaviour. We demonstrate that the Cramer-Rao bound can be saturated in our protocol through the standard homodyne detection scheme. We explicitly show its advantage in the archetypal setting of the Dicke model and explore a quantum gas coupled to a single-mode cavity field as a potential platform. In this case an additional exponential enhancement of the quantum Fisher information can in practice be observed with the number of atoms $N$ in the cavity, despite existing works suggesting a requirement of $N$-body coupling terms.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Phys.org

Researchers realize quantum teleportation onto mechanical motion of silicon beams

Quantum technology typically employs qubits (quantum bits) consisting of, for example, single electrons, photons or atoms. A group of TU Delft researchers has now demonstrated the ability to teleport an arbitrary qubit state from a single photon onto an optomechanical device—consisting of a mechanical structure comprising billions of atoms. Their breakthrough research, now published in Nature Photonics, enables real-world applications such as quantum internet repeater nodes while also allowing quantum mechanics itself to be studied in new ways.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A comparison with experimental data of different theoretical approaches to high-energy electron bremsstrahlung including quantum coherence effects

The basic expressions for the differential nuclear bremsstrahlung cross section at high electron energy, as derived under different theoretical approaches and approximations to quantum coherence effects, are compared. The Baier-Katkov treatment is reformulated to allow introduction of the same value of the radiation length in all calculations. A dedicated Monte Carlo code is employed for obtaining photon energy spectra in the framework of the Baier-Katkov approach taking into account multi-photon emission, attenuation by pair production, and pile-up with photons from the background. The results of Monte Carlo simulations for both the Migdal and Baier-Katkov descriptions are compared to all available data that show the Landau-Pomeranchuk-Migdal (LPM) suppression. The issue of the sensitivity of the experiments to the difference of the two approaches is investigated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of single-excitation states in quantum optics

In this paper we analyze the dynamics of single-excitation states, which model the scattering of a single photon from multiple two level atoms. For short times and weak atom-field couplings we show that the atomic amplitudes are given by a sum of decaying exponentials, where the decay rates and Lamb shifts are given by the poles of a certain analytic function. This result is a refinement of the "pole approximation" appearing in the standard Wigner-Weisskopf analysis of spontaneous emission. On the other hand, at large times, the atomic field decays like $O(1/t^3)$ with a known constant expressed in terms of the coupling parameter and the resonant frequency of the atoms. Moreover, we show that for stronger coupling, the solutions also feature a collection of oscillatory exponentials which dominate the behavior at long times. Finally, we extend the analysis to the continuum limit in which atoms are distributed according to a given density.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Separation of interface and substrate carrier dynamics at a heterointerface based on coherent optical phonons

Kunie Ishioka, Ethan Angerhoffer, Christopher J. Stanton, Gerson Mette, Kerstin Volz, Wolfgang Stolz, Ulrich Höfer. Transient reflectivity spectroscopy is widely used to study ultrafast carrier- and phonon-dynamics in semiconductors. In their heterostructures, it is often not straightforward to distinguish contributions to the signal from the various layers. In this work, we perform transient reflectivity measurements on lattice-matched GaP/Si(001) using a near infrared pulse, to which GaP is transparent. The pump laser pulse can generate coherent longitudinal optical (LO) phonons both in the GaP overlayer as well as in the Si substrate which have distinct frequencies. This enables us to track the amplitude of the respective signal contributions as a function of GaP layer thickness $d$. The Si phonon amplitude in the signal exhibits an oscillatory behavior with increasing $d$. This can be quantitatively explained by the interference of the probe light reflected at the air/GaP/Si heterointerface. Based on this knowledge, we can then separate the interface- and the substrate-contributions in the carrier-induced non-oscillatory transient reflectivity signal. The obtained interface signal provides evidence for ultrafast carrier injection from the Si substrate into the GaP overlayer. This is also corroborated by examining the deviation of the polarization-dependence of the GaP coherent optical phonon signal from that of the bulk semiconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Simulation of an Extended Fermi-Hubbard Model Using a 2D Lattice of Dopant-based Quantum Dots

Xiqiao Wang, Ehsan Khatami, Fan Fei, Jonathan Wyrick, Pradeep Namboodiri, Ranjit Kashid, Albert F. Rigosi, Garnett Bryant, Richard Silver. The Hubbard model is one of the primary models for understanding the essential many-body physics in condensed matter systems such as Mott insulators and cuprate high-Tc superconductors. Recent advances in atomically precise fabrication in silicon using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) have made possible atom-by-atom fabrication of single and few-dopant quantum dots and atomic-scale control of tunneling in dopant-based devices. However, the complex fabrication requirements of multi-component devices have meant that emulating two-dimensional (2D) Fermi-Hubbard physics using these systems has not been demonstrated. Here, we overcome these challenges by integrating the latest developments in atomic fabrication and demonstrate the analog quantum simulation of a 2D extended Fermi-Hubbard Hamiltonian using STM-fabricated 3x3 arrays of single/few-dopant quantum dots. We demonstrate low-temperature quantum transport and tuning of the electron ensemble using in-plane gates as efficient probes to characterize the many-body properties, such as charge addition, tunnel coupling, and the impact of disorder within the array. By controlling the array lattice constants with sub-nm precision, we demonstrate tuning of the hopping amplitude and long-range interactions and observe the finite-size analogue of a transition from Mott insulating to metallic behavior in the array. By increasing the measurement temperature, we simulate the effect of thermally activated hopping and Hubbard band formation in transport spectroscopy. We compare the analog quantum simulations with numerically simulated results to help understand the energy spectrum and resonant tunneling within the array. The results demonstrated in this study serve as a launching point for a new class of engineered artificial lattices to simulate the extended Fermi-Hubbard model of strongly correlated materials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid-mode-family Kerr optical parametric oscillation for robust coherent light generation on chip

Feng Zhou, Xiyuan Lu, Ashutosh Rao, Jordan Stone, Gregory Moille, Edgar Perez, Daron Westly, Kartik Srinivasan. Optical parametric oscillation (OPO) using the third-order nonlinearity ($\chi^{(3)}$) in integrated photonics platforms is an emerging approach for coherent light generation, and has shown great promise in achieving broad spectral coverage with small device footprints and at low pump powers. However, current $\chi^{(3)}$ nanophotonic OPO devices use pump, signal, and idler modes of the same transverse spatial mode family. As a result, such single-mode-family OPO (sOPO) is inherently sensitive in dispersion and can be challenging to scalably fabricate and implement. In this work, we propose to use different families of transverse spatial modes for pump, signal, and idler, which we term as hybrid-mode-family OPO (hOPO). We demonstrate its unprecedented robustness in dispersion versus device geometry, pump frequency, and temperature. Moreover, we show the capability of the hOPO scheme to generate a few milliwatts of output signal power with a power conversion efficiency of approximately 8 $\%$ and without competitive processes. The hOPO scheme is an important counterpoint to existing sOPO approaches, and is particularly promising as a robust method to generate coherent on-chip visible and infrared light sources.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Composite fermion mass enhancement and particle-hole symmetry of fractional quantum Hall states in the lowest Landau level under realistic conditions

Particle-hole symmetry breaking in the fractional quantum Hall effect has recently been studied both theoretically and experimentally with most works focusing on non-Abelian states in the second electronic Landau level. In this work, we theoretically investigate particle-hole symmetry breaking of incompressible fractional quantum Hall states in the lowest Landau level under the influence of the realistic effect of a finite magnetic field strength. A finite magnetic field induces Landau level and sub-band mixing which are known to break particle-hole symmetry at the level of the Hamiltonian. We analyze the Haldane pseudopotentials, energy spectra and energy gaps, and the wave functions themselves, under realistic conditions. We find that particle-hole symmetry is broken, as determined by energy gaps, between states related via particle-hole conjugation, however, we find that particle-hole symmetry is largely maintained as determined by the effective mass of composite fermions. Finally, we comment and make connection to recent experimental observations regarding particle-hole symmetry in the lowest Landau level fractional quantum Hall effect [Pan et al. Phys. Rev. Lett. 124, 156801 (2020)]
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dual Measurements of Temporal and Spatial Coherence of Light in a Single Experimental Setup using a Modified Michelson Interferometer

An experimental technique is developed to simultaneously measure both temporal and spatial coherences of a light source by altering a standard Michelson interferometer, which has been primarily used for measuring temporal coherence only. Instead of using simple plane mirrors, two retroreflectors and their longitudinal and lateral movements are utilized to incorporate spatial coherence measurement using this modified Michelson interferometer. In general, one uses Young double slit interferometer to measure spatial coherence. However, this modified interferometer can be used as an optical setup kept at room temperature outside a cryostat to measure spatio-temporal coherence of a light source placed at cryogenic temperatures. This avoids the added complexities of modulation of interference fringe patterns due to single slit diffraction as well. The process of mixing of spatial and temporal parts of coherences is intrinsic to existing methods for dual measurements. We addressed these issues of spatiotemporal mixing and we introduced a method of temporal filtering in spatial coherence measurements. We also developed a curve overlap method which is used to extend the range of the experimental setup during temporal coherence measurements without compromising the precision. Together, these methods provide major advantages over plane mirror based standard interferometric systems for dual measurements in avoiding systematic errors which lead to inaccuracies especially for light sources with low coherences.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Novel Quantum Calculus-based Complex Least Mean Square Algorithm (q-CLMS)

Shujaat Khan, Muhammad Moinuddin, Roberto Togneri, Mohammed Bennamoun. In this research, a novel adaptive filtering algorithm is proposed for complex domain signal processing. The proposed algorithm is based on Wirtinger calculus and is called as q-Complex Least Mean Square (q-CLMS) algorithm. The proposed algorithm could be considered as an extension of the q-LMS algorithm for the complex domain. Transient and steady-state analyses of the proposed q-CLMS algorithm are performed and exact analytical expressions for mean analysis, mean square error (MSE), excess mean square error (EMSE), mean square deviation (MSD) and misadjustment are presented. Extensive experiments have been conducted and a good match between the simulation results and theoretical findings is reported. The proposed q-CLMS algorithm is also explored for whitening applications with satisfactory performance. A modification of the proposed q-CLMS algorithm called Enhanced $q$-CLMS (Eq-CLMS) is also proposed. The Eq-CLMS algorithm eliminates the need for a pre-coded value of the q-parameter thereby automatically adapting to the best value. Extensive experiments are performed on system identification and channel equalization tasks and the proposed algorithm is shown to outperform several benchmark and state-of-the-art approaches namely Complex Least Mean Square (CLMS), Normalized Complex Least Mean Square (NCLMS), Variable Step Size Complex Least Mean Square (VSS-CLMS), Complex FLMS (CFLMS) and Fractional-ordered-CLMS (FoCLMS) algorithms.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Classical-to-Quantum Transfer Learning for Spoken Command Recognition Based on Quantum Neural Networks

This work investigates an extension of transfer learning applied in machine learning algorithms to the emerging hybrid end-to-end quantum neural network (QNN) for spoken command recognition (SCR). Our QNN-based SCR system is composed of classical and quantum components: (1) the classical part mainly relies on a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to extract speech features; (2) the quantum part is built upon the variational quantum circuit with a few learnable parameters. Since it is inefficient to train the hybrid end-to-end QNN from scratch on a noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) device, we put forth a hybrid transfer learning algorithm that allows a pre-trained classical network to be transferred to the classical part of the hybrid QNN model. The pre-trained classical network is further modified and augmented through jointly fine-tuning with a variational quantum circuit (VQC). The hybrid transfer learning methodology is particularly attractive for the task of QNN-based SCR because low-dimensional classical features are expected to be encoded into quantum states. We assess the hybrid transfer learning algorithm applied to the hybrid classical-quantum QNN for SCR on the Google speech command dataset, and our classical simulation results suggest that the hybrid transfer learning can boost our baseline performance on the SCR task.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Provable quantum computational advantage with the cyclic cluster state

Austin K. Daniel, Yinyue Zhu, C. Huerta Alderete, Vikas Buchemmavari, Alaina M. Green, Nhung H. Nguyen, Tyler G. Thurtell, Andrew Zhao, Norbert M. Linke, Akimasa Miyake. We propose two Bell-type nonlocal games that can be used to prove quantum computational advantage in a hardware-agnostic manner. In these games, the circuit depth needed to prepare a cyclic cluster state and measure a subset of its Pauli stabilizers on a quantum computer is compared to that of classical Boolean circuits with the same gate connectivity. Using a circuit-based trapped-ion quantum computer, we prepare and measure a six-qubit cyclic cluster state with an overall fidelity of 60.6% and 66.4%, before and after correcting measurement-readout errors, respectively. Our experimental results indicate that while this fidelity readily passes conventional (or depth-0) Bell bounds for local hidden variable models, it is on the cusp of demonstrating quantum advantage against depth-1 classical circuits. Our games offer a practical and scalable set of quantitative benchmarks for quantum computers in the pre-fault-tolerant regime as the number of qubits available increases.
COMPUTERS



