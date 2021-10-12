Teleportation-based noiseless quantum amplification of coherent states of light

Xiqiao Wang, Ehsan Khatami, Fan Fei, Jonathan Wyrick, Pradeep Namboodiri, Ranjit Kashid, Albert F. Rigosi, Garnett Bryant, Richard Silver. The Hubbard model is one of the primary models for understanding the essential many-body physics in condensed matter systems such as Mott insulators and cuprate high-Tc superconductors. Recent advances in atomically precise fabrication in silicon using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) have made possible atom-by-atom fabrication of single and few-dopant quantum dots and atomic-scale control of tunneling in dopant-based devices. However, the complex fabrication requirements of multi-component devices have meant that emulating two-dimensional (2D) Fermi-Hubbard physics using these systems has not been demonstrated. Here, we overcome these challenges by integrating the latest developments in atomic fabrication and demonstrate the analog quantum simulation of a 2D extended Fermi-Hubbard Hamiltonian using STM-fabricated 3x3 arrays of single/few-dopant quantum dots. We demonstrate low-temperature quantum transport and tuning of the electron ensemble using in-plane gates as efficient probes to characterize the many-body properties, such as charge addition, tunnel coupling, and the impact of disorder within the array. By controlling the array lattice constants with sub-nm precision, we demonstrate tuning of the hopping amplitude and long-range interactions and observe the finite-size analogue of a transition from Mott insulating to metallic behavior in the array. By increasing the measurement temperature, we simulate the effect of thermally activated hopping and Hubbard band formation in transport spectroscopy. We compare the analog quantum simulations with numerically simulated results to help understand the energy spectrum and resonant tunneling within the array. The results demonstrated in this study serve as a launching point for a new class of engineered artificial lattices to simulate the extended Fermi-Hubbard model of strongly correlated materials.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO