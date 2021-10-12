Teleportation-based noiseless quantum amplification of coherent states of light

Feng Zhou, Xiyuan Lu, Ashutosh Rao, Jordan Stone, Gregory Moille, Edgar Perez, Daron Westly, Kartik Srinivasan. Optical parametric oscillation (OPO) using the third-order nonlinearity ($\chi^{(3)}$) in integrated photonics platforms is an emerging approach for coherent light generation, and has shown great promise in achieving broad spectral coverage with small device footprints and at low pump powers. However, current $\chi^{(3)}$ nanophotonic OPO devices use pump, signal, and idler modes of the same transverse spatial mode family. As a result, such single-mode-family OPO (sOPO) is inherently sensitive in dispersion and can be challenging to scalably fabricate and implement. In this work, we propose to use different families of transverse spatial modes for pump, signal, and idler, which we term as hybrid-mode-family OPO (hOPO). We demonstrate its unprecedented robustness in dispersion versus device geometry, pump frequency, and temperature. Moreover, we show the capability of the hOPO scheme to generate a few milliwatts of output signal power with a power conversion efficiency of approximately 8 $\%$ and without competitive processes. The hOPO scheme is an important counterpoint to existing sOPO approaches, and is particularly promising as a robust method to generate coherent on-chip visible and infrared light sources.
