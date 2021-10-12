CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

A scalable and fast artificial neural network syndrome decoder for surface codes

By Spiro Gicev, Lloyd C. L. Hollenberg, Muhammad Usman
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Surface code error correction offers a highly promising pathway to achieve scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing. When operated as stabilizer codes, surface code computations consist of a syndrome decoding step where measured stabilizer operators are used to determine appropriate corrections for errors in physical qubits. Decoding algorithms have undergone substantial development, with

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Automatic Recognition of Abdominal Organs in Ultrasound Images based on Deep Neural Networks and K-Nearest-Neighbor Classification

Abdominal ultrasound imaging has been widely used to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of various abdominal organs. In order to shorten the examination time and reduce the cognitive burden on the sonographers, we present a classification method that combines the deep learning techniques and k-Nearest-Neighbor (k-NN) classification to automatically recognize various abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time. Fine-tuned deep neural networks are used in combination with PCA dimension reduction to extract high-level features from raw ultrasound images, and a k-NN classifier is employed to predict the abdominal organ in the image. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our method in the task of ultrasound image classification to automatically recognize six abdominal organs. A comprehensive comparison of different configurations is conducted to study the influence of different feature extractors and classifiers on the classification accuracy. Both quantitative and qualitative results show that with minimal training effort, our method can "lazily" recognize the abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time with an accuracy of 96.67%. Our implementation code is publicly available at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-explaining Neural Network with Plausible Explanations

Explaining the predictions of complex deep learning models, often referred to as black boxes, is critical in high-stakes domains like healthcare. However, post-hoc model explanations often are not understandable by clinicians and are difficult to integrate into clinical workflow. Further, while most explainable models use individual clinical variables as units of explanation, human understanding often rely on higher-level concepts or feature representations. In this paper, we propose a novel, self-explaining neural network for longitudinal in-hospital mortality prediction using domain-knowledge driven Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) organ-specific scores as the atomic units of explanation. We also design a novel procedure to quantitatively validate the model explanations against gold standard discharge diagnosis information of patients. Our results provide interesting insights into how each of the SOFA organ scores contribute to mortality at different timesteps within longitudinal patient trajectory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Kinematically consistent recurrent neural networks for learning inverse problems in wave propagation

Although machine learning (ML) is increasingly employed recently for mechanistic problems, the black-box nature of conventional ML architectures lacks the physical knowledge to infer unforeseen input conditions. This implies both severe overfitting during a dearth of training data and inadequate physical interpretability, which motivates us to propose a new kinematically consistent, physics-based ML model. In particular, we attempt to perform physically interpretable learning of inverse problems in wave propagation without suffering overfitting restrictions. Towards this goal, we employ long short-term memory (LSTM) networks endowed with a physical, hyperparameter-driven regularizer, performing penalty-based enforcement of the characteristic geometries. Since these characteristics are the kinematical invariances of wave propagation phenomena, maintaining their structure provides kinematical consistency to the network. Even with modest training data, the kinematically consistent network can reduce the $L_1$ and $L_\infty$ error norms of the plain LSTM predictions by about 45% and 55%, respectively. It can also increase the horizon of the plain LSTM's forecasting by almost two times. To achieve this, an optimal range of the physical hyperparameter, analogous to an artificial bulk modulus, has been established through numerical experiments. The efficacy of the proposed method in alleviating overfitting, and the physical interpretability of the learning mechanism, are also discussed. Such an application of kinematically consistent LSTM networks for wave propagation learning is presented here for the first time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-fidelity information fusion with concatenated neural networks

Recently, computational modeling has shifted towards the use of deep learning, and other data-driven modeling frameworks. Although this shift in modeling holds promise in many applications like design optimization and real-time control by lowering the computational burden, training deep learning models needs a huge amount of data. This big data is not always available for scientific problems and leads to poorly generalizable data-driven models. This gap can be furnished by leveraging information from physics-based models. Exploiting prior knowledge about the problem at hand, this study puts forth a concatenated neural network approach to build more tailored, effective, and efficient machine learning models. For our analysis, without losing its generalizability and modularity, we focus on the development of predictive models for laminar and turbulent boundary layer flows. In particular, we combine the self-similarity solution and power-law velocity profile (low-fidelity models) with the noisy data obtained either from experiments or computational fluid dynamics simulations (high-fidelity models) through a concatenated neural network. We illustrate how the knowledge from these simplified models results in reducing uncertainties associated with deep learning models. The proposed framework produces physically consistent models that attempt to achieve better generalization than data-driven models obtained purely based on data. While we demonstrate our framework for a problem relevant to fluid mechanics, its workflow and principles can be adopted for many scientific problems where empirical models are prevalent. In line with grand demands in novel physics-guided machine learning principles, this work builds a bridge between extensive physics-based theories and data-driven modeling paradigms and paves the way for using hybrid modeling approaches for next-generation digital twin technologies.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Network#Quantum Physics#Ann#Sec#Emerging Technologies#Machine Learning#Lg
lehigh.edu

A Novel Neural Network to Understand Symmetry, Speed Materials Research

Understanding structure-property relations is a key goal of materials research, according to Joshua Agar, a faculty member in Lehigh University’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering. And yet currently no metric exists to understand the structure of materials because of the complexity and multidimensional nature of structure. Artificial neural networks,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Voice-assisted Image Labelling for Endoscopic Ultrasound Classification using Neural Networks

Ester Bonmati, Yipeng Hu, Alexander Grimwood, Gavin J. Johnson, George Goodchild, Margaret G. Keane, Kurinchi Gurusamy, Brian Davidson, Matthew J. Clarkson, Stephen P. Pereira, Dean C. Barratt. Ultrasound imaging is a commonly used technology for visualising patient anatomy in real-time during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. High operator dependency and low...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Estimation of Photometric Redshifts. I. Machine Learning Inference for Pan-STARRS1 Galaxies Using Neural Networks

We present a new machine learning model for estimating photometric redshifts with improved accuracy for galaxies in Pan-STARRS1 data release 1. Depending on the estimation range of redshifts, this model based on neural networks can handle the difficulty for inferring photometric redshifts. Moreover, to reduce bias induced by the new model's ability to deal with estimation difficulty, it exploits the power of ensemble learning. We extensively examine the mapping between input features and target redshift spaces to which the model is validly applicable to discover the strength and weaknesses of trained model. Because our trained model is well calibrated, our model produces reliable confidence information about objects with non-catastrophic estimation. While our model is highly accurate for most test examples residing in the input space, where training samples are densely populated, its accuracy quickly diminishes for sparse samples and unobserved objects (i.e., unseen samples) in training. We report that out-of-distribution (OOD) samples for our model contain both physically OOD objects (i.e., stars and quasars) and galaxies with observed properties not represented by training data. The code for our model is available at this https URL for other uses of the model and retraining the model with different data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Metaparametric Neural Networks for Survival Analysis

Survival analysis is a critical tool for the modelling of time-to-event data, such as life expectancy after a cancer diagnosis or optimal maintenance scheduling for complex machinery. However, current neural network models provide an imperfect solution for survival analysis as they either restrict the shape of the target probability distribution or restrict the estimation to pre-determined times. As a consequence, current survival neural networks lack the ability to estimate a generic function without prior knowledge of its structure. In this article, we present the metaparametric neural network framework that encompasses existing survival analysis methods and enables their extension to solve the aforementioned issues. This framework allows survival neural networks to satisfy the same independence of generic function estimation from the underlying data structure that characterizes their regression and classification counterparts. Further, we demonstrate the application of the metaparametric framework using both simulated and large real-world datasets and show that it outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods in (i) capturing nonlinearities, and (ii) identifying temporal patterns, leading to more accurate overall estimations whilst placing no restrictions on the underlying function structure.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Zero-bias Deep Neural Network for Quickest RF Signal Surveillance

The Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping modern society by allowing a decent number of RF devices to connect and share information through RF channels. However, such an open nature also brings obstacles to surveillance. For alleviation, a surveillance oracle, or a cognitive communication entity needs to identify and confirm the appearance of known or unknown signal sources in real-time. In this paper, we provide a deep learning framework for RF signal surveillance. Specifically, we jointly integrate the Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) and Quickest Detection (QD) to form a sequential signal surveillance scheme. We first analyze the latent space characteristic of neural network classification models, and then we leverage the response characteristics of DNN classifiers and propose a novel method to transform existing DNN classifiers into performance-assured binary abnormality detectors. In this way, we seamlessly integrate the DNNs with the parametric quickest detection. Finally, we propose an enhanced Elastic Weight Consolidation (EWC) algorithm with better numerical stability for DNNs in signal surveillance systems to evolve incrementally, we demonstrate that the zero-bias DNN is superior to regular DNN models considering incremental learning and decision fairness. We evaluated the proposed framework using real signal datasets and we believe this framework is helpful in developing a trustworthy IoT ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Cubature Kalman Filter Based Training of Hybrid Differential Equation Recurrent Neural Network Physiological Dynamic Models

Ahmet Demirkaya, Tales Imbiriba, Kyle Lockwood, Sumientra Rampersad, Elie Alhajjar, Giovanna Guidoboni, Zachary Danziger, Deniz Erdogmus. Modeling biological dynamical systems is challenging due to the interdependence of different system components, some of which are not fully understood. To fill existing gaps in our ability to mechanistically model physiological systems, we propose to combine neural networks with physics-based models. Specifically, we demonstrate how we can approximate missing ordinary differential equations (ODEs) coupled with known ODEs using Bayesian filtering techniques to train the model parameters and simultaneously estimate dynamic state variables. As a study case we leverage a well-understood model for blood circulation in the human retina and replace one of its core ODEs with a neural network approximation, representing the case where we have incomplete knowledge of the physiological state dynamics. Results demonstrate that state dynamics corresponding to the missing ODEs can be approximated well using a neural network trained using a recursive Bayesian filtering approach in a fashion coupled with the known state dynamic differential equations. This demonstrates that dynamics and impact of missing state variables can be captured through joint state estimation and model parameter estimation within a recursive Bayesian state estimation (RBSE) framework. Results also indicate that this RBSE approach to training the NN parameters yields better outcomes (measurement/state estimation accuracy) than training the neural network with backpropagation through time in the same setting.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MedNet: Pre-trained Convolutional Neural Network Model for the Medical Imaging Tasks

Laith Alzubaidi, J. Santamaría, Mohamed Manoufali, Beadaa Mohammed, Mohammed A. Fadhel, Jinglan Zhang, Ali H.Al-Timemy, Omran Al-Shamma, Ye Duan. Deep Learning (DL) requires a large amount of training data to provide quality outcomes. However, the field of medical imaging suffers from the lack of sufficient data for properly training DL models because medical images require manual labelling carried out by clinical experts thus the process is time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone. Recently, transfer learning (TL) was introduced to reduce the need for the annotation procedure by means of transferring the knowledge performed by a previous task and then fine-tuning the result using a relatively small dataset. Nowadays, multiple classification methods from medical imaging make use of TL from general-purpose pre-trained models, e.g., ImageNet, which has been proven to be ineffective due to the mismatch between the features learned from natural images (ImageNet) and those more specific from medical images especially medical gray images such as X-rays. ImageNet does not have grayscale images such as MRI, CT, and X-ray. In this paper, we propose a novel DL model to be used for addressing classification tasks of medical imaging, called MedNet. To do so, we aim to issue two versions of MedNet. The first one is Gray-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available gray-scale medical images including MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and PET. The second version is Color-MedNet which will be trained on 3M publicly available color medical images including histopathology, taken images, and many others. To validate the effectiveness MedNet, both versions will be fine-tuned to train on the target tasks of a more reduced set of medical images. MedNet performs as the pre-trained model to tackle any real-world application from medical imaging and achieve the level of generalization needed for dealing with medical imaging tasks, e.g. classification. MedNet would serve the research community as a baseline for future research.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

A Time Encoding approach to training Spiking Neural Networks

While Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs) have been gaining in popularity, it seems that the algorithms used to train them are not powerful enough to solve the same tasks as those tackled by classical Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs). In this paper, we provide an extra tool to help us understand and train SNNs by using theory from the field of time encoding. Time encoding machines (TEMs) can be used to model integrate-and-fire neurons and have well-understood reconstruction properties. We will see how one can take inspiration from the field of TEMs to interpret the spike times of SNNs as constraints on the SNNs' weight matrices. More specifically, we study how to train one-layer SNNs by solving a set of linear constraints, and how to train two-layer SNNs by leveraging the all-or-none and asynchronous properties of the spikes emitted by SNNs. These properties of spikes result in an alternative to backpropagation which is not possible in the case of simultaneous and graded activations as in classical ANNs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Mapping illegal waste dumping sites with neural-network classification of satellite imagery

Public health and habitat quality are crucial goals of urban planning. In recent years, the severe social and environmental impact of illegal waste dumping sites has made them one of the most serious problems faced by cities in the Global South, in a context of scarce information available for decision making. To help identify the location of dumping sites and track their evolution over time we adopt a data-driven model from the machine learning domain, analyzing satellite images. This allows us to take advantage of the increasing availability of geo-spatial open-data, high-resolution satellite imagery, and open source tools to train machine learning algorithms with a small set of known waste dumping sites in Buenos Aires, and then predict the location of other sites over vast areas at high speed and low cost. This case study shows the results of a collaboration between Dymaxion Labs and Fundación Bunge y Born to harness this technique in order to create a comprehensive map of potential locations of illegal waste dumping sites in the region.
arxiv.org

Study of Drug Assimilation in Human System using Physics Informed Neural Networks

Differential equations play a pivotal role in modern world ranging from science, engineering, ecology, economics and finance where these can be used to model many physical systems and processes. In this paper, we study two mathematical models of a drug assimilation in the human system using Physics Informed Neural Networks (PINNs). In the first model, we consider the case of single dose of drug in the human system and in the second case, we consider the course of this drug taken at regular intervals. We have used the compartment diagram to model these cases. The resulting differential equations are solved using PINN, where we employ a feed forward multilayer perceptron as function approximator and the network parameters are tuned for minimum error. Further, the network is trained by finding the gradient of the error function with respect to the network parameters. We have employed DeepXDE, a python library for PINNs, to solve the simultaneous first order differential equations describing the two models of drug assimilation. The results show high degree of accuracy between the exact solution and the predicted solution as much as the resulting error reaches10^(-11) for the first model and 10^(-8) for the second model. This validates the use of PINN in solving any dynamical system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lightweight Convolutional Neural Networks By Hypercomplex Parameterization

Hypercomplex neural networks have proved to reduce the overall number of parameters while ensuring valuable performances by leveraging the properties of Clifford algebras. Recently, hypercomplex linear layers have been further improved by involving efficient parameterized Kronecker products. In this paper, we define the parameterization of hypercomplex convolutional layers to develop lightweight and efficient large-scale convolutional models. Our method grasps the convolution rules and the filters organization directly from data without requiring a rigidly predefined domain structure to follow. The proposed approach is flexible to operate in any user-defined or tuned domain, from 1D to $n$D regardless of whether the algebra rules are preset. Such a malleability allows processing multidimensional inputs in their natural domain without annexing further dimensions, as done, instead, in quaternion neural networks for 3D inputs like color images. As a result, the proposed method operates with $1/n$ free parameters as regards its analog in the real domain. We demonstrate the versatility of this approach to multiple domains of application by performing experiments on various image datasets as well as audio datasets in which our method outperforms real and quaternion-valued counterparts.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Beyond Classification: Directly Training Spiking Neural Networks for Semantic Segmentation

Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs) have recently emerged as the low-power alternative to Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) because of their sparse, asynchronous, and binary event-driven processing. Due to their energy efficiency, SNNs have a high possibility of being deployed for real-world, resource-constrained systems such as autonomous vehicles and drones. However, owing to their non-differentiable and complex neuronal dynamics, most previous SNN optimization methods have been limited to image recognition. In this paper, we explore the SNN applications beyond classification and present semantic segmentation networks configured with spiking neurons. Specifically, we first investigate two representative SNN optimization techniques for recognition tasks (i.e., ANN-SNN conversion and surrogate gradient learning) on semantic segmentation datasets. We observe that, when converted from ANNs, SNNs suffer from high latency and low performance due to the spatial variance of features. Therefore, we directly train networks with surrogate gradient learning, resulting in lower latency and higher performance than ANN-SNN conversion. Moreover, we redesign two fundamental ANN segmentation architectures (i.e., Fully Convolutional Networks and DeepLab) for the SNN domain. We conduct experiments on two public semantic segmentation benchmarks including the PASCAL VOC2012 dataset and the DDD17 event-based dataset. In addition to showing the feasibility of SNNs for semantic segmentation, we show that SNNs can be more robust and energy-efficient compared to their ANN counterparts in this domain.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Do Vision Transformers See Like Convolutional Neural Networks? (Paper Explained)

Vision Transformer (ViT) has been gaining momentum in recent years. This article will explain the paper “Do Vision Transformers See Like Convolutional Neural Networks?” (Raghu et al., 2021) published by Google Research and Google Brain, and explore the difference between the conventionally used CNN and Vision Transformer. The abstract of...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Multiwavelength Spectral Analysis and Neural Network Classification of Counterparts to 4FGL Unassociated Sources

Stephen Kerby, Amanpreet Kaur, Abraham D. Falcone, Ryan Eskenasy, Fredric Hancock, Michael C. Stroh, Elizabeth C. Ferrara, Paul S. Ray, Jamie A. Kennea, Eric Grove. The Fermi-LAT unassociated sources represent some of the most enigmatic gamma-ray sources in the sky. Observations with the Swift-XRT and -UVOT telescopes have identified hundreds of likely X-ray and UV/optical counterparts in the uncertainty ellipses of the unassociated sources. In this work we present spectral fitting results for 205 possible X-ray/UV/optical counterparts to 4FGL unassociated targets. Assuming that the unassociated sources contain mostly pulsars and blazars, we develop a neural network classifier approach that applies gamma-ray, X-ray, and UV/optical spectral parameters to yield descriptive classification of unassociated spectra into pulsars and blazars. From our primary sample of 174 Fermi sources with a single X-ray/UV/optical counterpart, we present 132 P_bzr > 0.99 likely blazars and 14 P_bzr < 0.01 likely pulsars, with 28 remaining ambiguous. These subsets of the unassociated sources suggest a systematic expansion to catalogs of gamma-ray pulsars and blazars. Compared to previous classification approaches our neural network classifier achieves significantly higher validation accuracy and returns more bifurcated P_bzr values, suggesting that multiwavelength analysis is a valuable tool for confident classification of Fermi unassociated sources.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy