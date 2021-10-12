CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Randomness of Google's Quantum Supremacy Benchmark

By Sangchul Oh, Sabre Kais
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The first achievement of quantum supremacy has been claimed recently by Google for the random quantum circuit benchmark with 53 superconducting qubits. Here, we analyze the randomness of Google's quantum random-bit sampling. The heat

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Finite time teleportation phase transition in random quantum circuits

How long does it take to entangle two distant qubits in a quantum circuit evolved by generic unitary dynamics? We show that if the time evolution is followed by measurement of all but the two {\em infinitely} separated test qubits, then the entanglement between them can undergo a phase transition and become nonzero at a finite critical time $t_c$. The fidelity of teleporting a quantum state from an input qubit to an infinitely distant output qubit shows the same critical onset. Specifically, these finite time transitions occur in short-range interacting two-dimensional random unitary circuits and in sufficiently long-range interacting one-dimensional circuits. The phase transition is understood by mapping the random continuous-time evolution to a finite temperature thermal state of an effective spin Hamiltonian, where the inverse temperature equals the evolution time in the circuit. In this framework, the entanglement between two distant qubits at times $t>t_c$ corresponds to the emergence of long-range ferromagnetic spin correlations below the critical temperature. We verify these predictions using numerical simulation of Clifford circuits and propose potential realizations in existing platforms for quantum simulation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum randomness generation via orbital angular momentum modes crosstalk in a ring-core fiber

Mujtaba Zahidy, Hamid Tebyanian, Daniele Cozzolino, Yaoxin Liu, Yunhong Ding, Toshio Morioka, Leif K. Oxenløwe, Davide Bacco. Genuine random numbers can be produced beyond a shadow of doubt through the intrinsic randomness provided by quantum mechanics theory. While many degrees of freedom have been investigated for randomness generation, not adequate attention has been paid to the orbital angular momentum of light. In this work, we present a quantum random number generator based on the intrinsic randomness inherited from the superposition of orbital angular momentum modes caused by the crosstalk inside a ring-core fiber. We studied two possible cases: a first one, device-dependent, where the system is trusted, and a second one, semi-device-independent, where the adversary can control the measurements. We experimentally realized the former, extracted randomness, and, after privacy amplification, we achieved a generation rate higher than 10 Mbit/s. In addition, we presented a possible realization of the semi-device-independent protocol, using a newly introduced integrated silicon photonic chip. Our work can be considered as a starting point for novel investigations of quantum random number generators based on the orbital angular momentum of light.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Large scale multi-node simulations of $\mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge theory quantum circuits using Google Cloud Platform

Erik Gustafson (1), Burt Holzman (1), James Kowalkowski (1), Henry Lamm (1), Andy C. Y. Li (1), Gabriel Perdue (1), Sergio Boixo (2), Sergei Isakov (2), Orion Martin (2), Ross Thomson (2), Catherine Vollgraff Heidweiller (2), Jackson Beall (3), Martin Ganahl (3), Guifre Vidal (3), Evan Peters (4) ((1) Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, (2) Google Mountain View, (3) Sandbox@Alphabet, (4) University of Waterloo Waterloo)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Algebraic Reasoning of Quantum Programs via Non-Idempotent Kleene Algebra

We investigate the algebraic reasoning of quantum programs inspired by the success of classical program analysis based on Kleene algebra. One prominent example of such is the famous Kleene Algebra with Tests (KAT), which has furnished both theoretical insights and practical tools. The succinctness of algebraic reasoning would be especially desirable for scalable analysis of quantum programs, given the involvement of exponential-size matrices in most of the existing methods. A few key features of KAT including the idempotent law and the nice properties of classical tests, however, fail to hold in the context of quantum programs due to their unique quantum features, especially in branching. We propose the Non-idempotent Kleena Algebra (NKA) as a natural alternative and identify complete and sound semantic models for NKA as well as their appropriate quantum interpretations. In light of applications of KAT, we are able to demonstrate algebraic proofs in NKA of quantum compiler optimization and the normal form of quantum while-programs. Moreover, we extend NKA with Tests (i.e., NKAT), where tests model quantum predicates following the rules of effect algebra, and illustrate how to encode propositional quantum Hoare logic as NKAT theorems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum mechanics via quantum tomography

Starting from first principles inspired by quantum tomography rather than Born's rule, this paper gives a new, elementary, and self-contained deductive approach to quantum mechanics. A suggestive notion for what constitutes a quantum detector and for the behavior of its responses leads to a logically impeccable definition of measurement. Applications to measurement schemes for optical states, position measurements and particle tracks demonstrate that this definition is applicable without any idealization to complex realistic experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Characterizing quantum instruments: from non-demolition measurements to quantum error correction

Roman Stricker, Davide Vodola, Alexander Erhard, Lukas Postler, Michael Meth, Martin Ringbauer, Philipp Schindler, Rainer Blatt, Markus Müller, Thomas Monz. In quantum information processing quantum operations are often processed alongside measurements which result in classical data. Due to the information gain of classical measurement outputs non-unitary dynamical processes can take place on the system, for which common quantum channel descriptions fail to describe the time evolution. Quantum measurements are correctly treated by means of so-called quantum instruments capturing both classical outputs and post-measurement quantum states. Here we present a general recipe to characterize quantum instruments alongside its experimental implementation and analysis. Thereby, the full dynamics of a quantum instrument can be captured, exhibiting details of the quantum dynamics that would be overlooked with common tomography techniques. For illustration, we apply our characterization technique to a quantum instrument used for the detection of qubit loss and leakage, which was recently implemented as a building block in a quantum error correction (QEC) experiment (Nature 585, 207-210 (2020)). Our analysis reveals unexpected and in-depth information about the failure modes of the implementation of the quantum instrument. We then numerically study the implications of these experimental failure modes on QEC performance, when the instrument is employed as a building block in QEC protocols on a logical qubit. Our results highlight the importance of careful characterization and modelling of failure modes in quantum instruments, as compared to simplistic hardware-agnostic phenomenological noise models, which fail to predict the undesired behavior of faulty quantum instruments. The presented methods and results are directly applicable to generic quantum instruments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robustness of non-Gaussian quantum nondemolition measurement induced entanglement between Bose-Einstein condensates

Shuai Gao, Ebubechukwu O. Ilo-Okeke, Yuping Mao, Manikandan Kondappan, Juan E. Aristizabal-Zuluaga, Valentin Ivannikov, Tim Byrnes. We study the robustness of quantum nondemolition (QND) measurement induced entanglement between Bose-Einstein Condensates (BECs). We consider an experimental scheme where two BECs are placed in the paths of a Mach-Zehnder interferometer, and a QND interaction creates entanglement between coherent light and the atoms. We analyze the two dominant channels of decoherence, atomic dephasing and photon loss on the entangled states produced by this scheme. We calculate the effect of dephasing on the variance and expectation values of the spin operators, entanglement, and correlation criteria. Our analysis does not use the Holstein-Primakoff approximation and is capable of modeling long light-atom interaction times, producing non-Gaussian states beyond the two-mode squeezed states. In the presence of dephasing, the entangled states are robust in the macroscopic limit as long as the dimensionless interaction time is less than $ 1/\sqrt{N}$, where $ N $ is the number of atoms in the BEC. For photon loss, the entangled states generated by long interaction times show a remarkable robustness that makes the scheme promising for various quantum information applications.
PHYSICS

