Kentucky got some welcome news on Friday with the addition of Kaden Moorman, a running back, to its 2023 class. Moorman announced the news with a video he posted to social media. He is a 3-star recruit out of Frankfort, Kentucky (Franklin County), and listed as an athlete on his 247Sports profile, where he is rated the No. 4 player in the state of Kentucky, according to the Composite, and the No. 31 athlete in his class. He is 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO