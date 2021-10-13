CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Confirmation by Atsushi Kumagai

allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

"Confirmation" - Covered one of the jazz standards by Charlie Parker. The album is included 8 songs in total and 6 of them are all jazz standards covered. Other one, "Be There" is a R&B song which arranged with jazz flavor and another one, "Passing By" is my first jazz original.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Skerebotte Fatta: Appaz

Most AAJers, be they writers or readers, probably don't speak Polish. Reading over the composition titles listed on Appaz by the Polish duo Jan Malkowski and Dominik Mokrzewski one might think they are just more words from a foreign tongue. They are, but its language is semordnilap, in other words, names spelled backwards. The title track "Appaz" is for Frank Zappa. Opening with gentle phrases from Małkowski's tenor saxophone and brief scraping cymbals, the music builds from its quiet genesis into a ferocious storm fueled by the heavy pulse laid down by Mokrzewski. If you want, you can play connect-the-dots here. "Appaz" has a sound coming very much from that of the Peter Brötzmann school which is recognized with "Retep Brö." Here, Brötzmann's lung-bursting sound is heard alongside what can best be described as a Hamid Drake-like pulse.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Umlaut Big band: Mary's Ideas

In the liner notes of Embraced (Pablo Live, 1978), Mary Lou Williams defends the late music of John Coltrane thus ..."the healing power comes from the deep feeling that is in jazz—the feeling of the Blues which is characteristic of all good jazz no matter what form it takes. Even John Coltrane's music was never without this feeling." Embraced was a duo recording Williams made with the avant garde champion Cecil Taylor. She goes on to write, "In the music of all the giants of all four eras you find the feeling of the blues—this is the foundation, as far as feeling, in even the most way out sounds of good jazz—from the beginning through Charlie Parker, Dizzy—even Coltrane." We revisit that quote because Mary Lou Williams (1910—1981) lived and performed in all four eras which she defined as 'the Spirituals,' 'Ragtime,' 'Kansas City Swing,' and then 'Bop or Modern Jazz.' Born in Atlanta, but raised in Pittsburgh, Williams would fall under the spell of Jelly Roll Morton and James P. Johnson's music. She endured the barrier of being a woman in the music world, an obstacle fellow Pittsburgh native and homosexual pianist/composer/arranger Billy Strayhorn conquered. Strayhorn would go on to work closely with Duke Ellington, while Williams would contribute music to Ellington's bands but would suffer from lack of recognition and compensation.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

David Janeway: Distant Voices

In 2017 pianist David Janeway offered his Secret Passages, a trio outing featuring bassist Frank Tate and drummer Chuck Zeuren. He proves, in 2021, that he can change partners without losing an ounce of swing or even a shot glass of verve. It is Cameron Brown on bass this time out, with Billy Hart sitting in the drum chair. Both are serious, elevate-the-music guys, while Janeway continues with his sprightly cerebralism and crystalline-touch way of making music.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge: Within Us

Florida's Chuck Owen has been a jazz educator for over 40 years, led his big band, The Jazz Surge, for 25 years and earned seven Grammy nominations along the way, so he cannot be called an unknown. Still, it seems that he is nowhere as well known as he should be, going by the quality of the music on this CD which celebrates The Jazz Surge's 25th anniversary.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Ben Paterson
allaboutjazz.com

The Void by Zacc Harris

"The Void" is one of nine original tunes penned by Harris for his new album, Small Wonders. A reference to social media, "The Void" is an open, freewheeling swing tune that some critics have likened to the 1960s Miles Davis Quintet. Song Listing. Ominous Skies; Sundials; Glass Houses; Civil Dawn;...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Michael Stephenson: Meets The Alexander Claffy Trio

Record executive and tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds readily acknowledges that growing up in Canada has insulated him from the racial issues prevalent in the United States. As a result, he is using the resources of Cellar Music to help address some of these inequities and record African-American musicians who might not ordinarily have such an opportunity. Vocalist and tenor saxophonist Michael Stephenson falls into this category with this release produced by trumpeter Jeremy Pelt.
MUSIC
The Independent

Posthumous Chuck Berry live album to be released in December

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend.“Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17.The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” In 1986, he became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame His 95th birthday would have been Monday.More songs off the live album include “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol/Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine” and “Mean Old World.”Berry inaugurated the Duck Room in the café that hosts live music and played more than 200 monthly concerts there over 17 years. Read More ESPN reporter quits job after refusing to take a vaccineCop26 sponsors ‘complain of mismanaged climate summit’Slain woman's family questions actions of sheriff's office
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Alexis Parsons: Alexis

The eponymous Alexis is the third album by New York-based vocalist Alexis Parsons. To showcase her talents, she has chosen a medley of standards (half a dozen) and lesser-known but engaging originals, opening and closing with the Cole Porter classics "Easy to Love" and "In the Still of the Night." Rodgers and Hart, the Gershwins, Kurt Weill, Astrud Gilberto and even Franz Schubert are also represented. For back-up, Parsons employs two trios—pianist David Berkman, bassist Drew Gress and drummer Matt Wilson on half a dozen numbers; pianist Arturo O’Farrill , bassist Jonathan Gilley and drummer Willard Dyson on the remaining five.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz
allaboutjazz.com

Kate McGarry + Keith Ganz Ensemble: What to Wear in the Dark

Let us start with a nod to Steely Dan, the rock/jazz group headed up by Donald Becker and Michael Fagan, a pair of tunesmiths who hit a career zenith in the early 1970s with albums like Can't Buy A Thrill (1972), Countdown To Ecstasy (1973), Pretzel Logic (1974) and Aja (1974), all on ABC Records. The group drew in top jazz artists to help craft their albums—saxophonists Wayne Shorter and Tom Scott, guitarists Larry Carlton and Lee Ritenour, drummers Steve Gadd and Rick Marotta—shaping high-polish productions featuring catchy melodies and cerebral lyrics to form up their pop/rock artistry.
MUSIC
Soompi

ONEUS Confirmed To Make November Comeback

On October 5, a source from RBW revealed, “ONEUS is officially making their comeback with a new album next month. It is an album that will be the climax of their solid storyline. We have worked hard for a long time to complete the album, so please show lots of interest and anticipation.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

“The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John (Interscope Records)It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. But the wait is over: The legends join on the new gospel-flavored song “Finish Line,” enlivened by Wonder’s trademark harmonica and John’s piano work. It's a victory lap of a song.It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does,...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Simply This Quintet: Stepping Up

On its first full-length album, the modestly named Simply This Quintet boasts a sturdy two-tenor front line (Reginald Lewis, Matthew Storie) and an able rhythm section (Jesus Fuentes, piano; Emma Taylor, bass; Frank Kurtz, drums) performing eight original compositions by members of the group. The quintet was formed in 2018 by friends at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Its goal, according to the album's liner notes, is "reinterpreting the classic two- tenor saxophone jazz ensembles of the 1950s and '60s in a modern jazz idiom through composition and performance of their original music."
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Gulda: Classic Bad Boy

Gulda was an incredible jazz improviser...And I find this man intriguing because he’s a classical giant. It's a good bet that most of us have heard people say they don't like jazz, or even worse, drop the H-bomb, "I hate jazz." If you choose to engage, the key is to tread lightly and tailor an approach that considers the tastes and sensibilities of the other person. The "So You Don't Like Jazz" column explores ways to do just that.
THEATER & DANCE
allaboutjazz.com

Magnet Animals: Fake Dudes

Its press release refers to this band as a "combustible beat-skronk" unit for its follow-up to the 2016 Butterfly Killer album, where guitarist Todd Clouser iterates his poetry under the semblance of a rebel using a small megaphone. It seems as if he could be on a corner somewhere in Greenwich Village, NYC., to forewarn the willing populace of dour sociopolitical issues, along with oddball humor and sober expressionism. Once again, Clouser and guitarist Eyal Maoz (who played with Lou Reed, and John Zorn) generate an idiosyncratic and impactful sound propelled by bassist Shanir Ezra Blumenkrnaz (John Zorn, Pharoah's Daughter) and Mexican drummer Jorge Servin.
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greg Burk: Sound Neighbors

Just as they say in real estate, "location, location, location," the same can be said for the piano trio of Greg Burk, bassist Ron Seguin, and drummer Michel Lambert. Recorded in Rome, where the American Burk now makes his home, Sound Neighbors reunites the pianist with the Canadians Seguin (also a resident of Rome) and Lambert, who were last heard on Burk's Many Worlds (482 Music, 2009) with Henry Cook.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jarrod Lawson Heads For Europe

It’s been a rough couple of years, for sure, so my band and I can't wait to get back out there and connect with the people. Timing is everything in music, but launching an album in the midst of a global pandemic was not ideal for singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Jarrod Lawson. As he prepares to embark on a European tour, he will finally get the chance to feature the music from his second album Be the Change in front of live audiences.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy