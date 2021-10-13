Confirmation by Atsushi Kumagai

In the liner notes of Embraced (Pablo Live, 1978), Mary Lou Williams defends the late music of John Coltrane thus ..."the healing power comes from the deep feeling that is in jazz—the feeling of the Blues which is characteristic of all good jazz no matter what form it takes. Even John Coltrane's music was never without this feeling." Embraced was a duo recording Williams made with the avant garde champion Cecil Taylor. She goes on to write, "In the music of all the giants of all four eras you find the feeling of the blues—this is the foundation, as far as feeling, in even the most way out sounds of good jazz—from the beginning through Charlie Parker, Dizzy—even Coltrane." We revisit that quote because Mary Lou Williams (1910—1981) lived and performed in all four eras which she defined as 'the Spirituals,' 'Ragtime,' 'Kansas City Swing,' and then 'Bop or Modern Jazz.' Born in Atlanta, but raised in Pittsburgh, Williams would fall under the spell of Jelly Roll Morton and James P. Johnson's music. She endured the barrier of being a woman in the music world, an obstacle fellow Pittsburgh native and homosexual pianist/composer/arranger Billy Strayhorn conquered. Strayhorn would go on to work closely with Duke Ellington, while Williams would contribute music to Ellington's bands but would suffer from lack of recognition and compensation.

