Who Says There’s No Free Lunch? I Mean Breakfast

By Laurie Hardie
warm1069.com
 7 days ago

Teachers are going to get a little extra lovin’ this week with free breakfast “Thank You” meals from McDonald’s as a token of appreciation. Any educator, including teachers, administrators, and school staff can go to McDonald’s now through October 15 to receive their breakfast meal, McDonald’s said in a news release Friday.

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

