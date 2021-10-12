Who Says There’s No Free Lunch? I Mean Breakfast

On Good Things Utah this morning – Calling all educators, this one is for you! From Oct. 11-15, McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for teachers, administrators and school staff across the country with a free breakfast “Thank You Meal”. Educators simply need to head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours, and show a valid work ID, for a free meal on us. All educators – such as teachers, administrators and school staff – can simply head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast, on us! The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé® hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO