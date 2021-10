Tammy Johnson has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 39 years and has been in the Breast Health Center as a breast health navigator since its opening in 1999. Tammy is married to Jim, her husband of 38 years. They have three sons, Matthew, Eric, and Tyler, two daughters-in-law, Alison and Kate, who are both nurses, five grandchildren, Reid, August, Rory, Brooks and Bennett, as well as five granddogs. Tammy spends her free time in an advanced nurse practitioner program and she enjoys watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and traveling.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO