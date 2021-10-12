CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Symmetry-Protected Infinite-Temperature Quantum Memory from Subsystem Codes

By Julia Wildeboer, Thomas Iadecola, Dominic J. Williamson
 10 days ago

We study a mechanism whereby quantum information present in the initial state of a quantum many-body system can be protected for arbitrary times due to a combination of symmetry and spatial locality. Remarkably, the mechanism is sufficiently generic that the dynamics can be fully

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
Analytical Ground- and Excited-State Gradients for Molecular Electronic Structure Theory from Hybrid Quantum/Classical Methods

We develop analytical gradients of ground- and excited-state energies with respect to system parameters including the nuclear coordinates for the hybrid quantum/classical multistate contracted variational quantum eigensolver (MC-VQE) applied to fermionic systems. We show how the resulting response contributions to the gradient can be evaluated with a quantum effort similar to that of obtaining the VQE energy and independent of the total number of derivative parameters (e.g. number of nuclear coordinates) by adopting a Lagrangian formalism for the evaluation of the total derivative. We also demonstrate that large-step-size finite-difference treatment of directional derivatives in concert with the parameter shift rule can significantly mitigate the complexity of dealing with the quantum parameter Hessian when solving the quantum response equations. This enables the computation of analytical derivative properties of systems with hundreds of atoms, while solving an active space of their most strongly correlated orbitals on a quantum computer. We numerically demonstrate the exactness the analytical gradients and discuss the magnitude of the quantum response contributions.
Critical Quantum Metrology with Fully-Connected Models: From Heisenberg to Kibble-Zurek Scaling

Phase transitions represent a compelling tool for classical and quantum sensing applications. It has been demonstrated that quantum sensors can in principle saturate the Heisenberg scaling, the ultimate precision bound allowed by quantum mechanics, in the limit of large probe number and long measurement time. Due to the critical slowing down, the protocol duration time is of utmost relevance in critical quantum metrology. However, how the long-time limit is reached remains in general an open question. So far, only two dichotomic approaches have been considered, based on either static or dynamical properties of critical quantum systems. Here, we provide a comprehensive analysis of the scaling of the quantum Fisher information for different families of protocols that create a continuous connection between static and dynamical approaches. In particular, we consider fully-connected models, a broad class of quantum critical systems of high experimental relevance. Our analysis unveils the existence of universal precision-scaling regimes. These regimes remain valid even for finite-time protocols and finite-size systems. We also frame these results in a general theoretical perspective, by deriving a precision bound for arbitrary time-dependent quadratic Hamiltonians.
Revealing room temperature ferromagnetism in exfoliated Fe5GeTe2 flakes with quantum magnetic imaging

Hang Chen, Shahidul Asif, Matthew Whalen, Jeyson Tamara-Isaza1, Brennan Luetke, Yang Wang, Xinhao Wang, Millicent Ayako, Andrew F. May, Michael A. McGuire, Chitraleema Chakraborty, John Q. Xiao, Mark J.H. Ku. Van der Waals material Fe5GeTe2, with its long-range ferromagnetic ordering near room temperature, has significant potential to become an enabling...
Learning Single/Multi-Attribute of Object with Symmetry and Group

Attributes and objects can compose diverse compositions. To model the compositional nature of these concepts, it is a good choice to learn them as transformations, e.g., coupling and decoupling. However, complex transformations need to satisfy specific principles to guarantee rationality. Here, we first propose a previously ignored principle of attribute-object transformation: Symmetry. For example, coupling peeled-apple with attribute peeled should result in peeled-apple, and decoupling peeled from apple should still output apple. Incorporating the symmetry, we propose a transformation framework inspired by group theory, i.e., SymNet. It consists of two modules: Coupling Network and Decoupling Network. We adopt deep neural networks to implement SymNet and train it in an end-to-end paradigm with the group axioms and symmetry as objectives. Then, we propose a Relative Moving Distance (RMD) based method to utilize the attribute change instead of the attribute pattern itself to classify attributes. Besides the compositions of single-attribute and object, our RMD is also suitable for complex compositions of multiple attributes and objects when incorporating attribute correlations. SymNet can be utilized for attribute learning, compositional zero-shot learning and outperforms the state-of-the-art on four widely-used benchmarks. Code is at this https URL.
Topologically Protected Ferroelectric Domain Wall Memory with Large Readout Current

Wenda Yang, Guo Tian, Hua Fan, Yue Zhao, Hongying Chen, Luyong Zhang, Yadong Wang, Zhen Fan, Zhipeng Hou, Deyang Chen, Jinwei Gao, Min Zeng, Xubing Lu, Minghui Qin, Xingsen Gao, Jun-Ming Liu. The discovery and precise manipulation of atomic-size conductive ferroelectric domain defects, such as geometrically confined walls, offer new...
Extracting work from correlated many-body quantum systems

The presence of correlations in the input state of a non-interacting many-body quantum system can lead to an increase in the amount of work we can extract from it under global unitary processes (ergotropy). The present work explore such effect on translationally invariant systems relaying on the Matrix Product Operator formalism to define a measure of how much they are correlated. We observe that in the thermodynamic limit of large number of sites, complete work extraction can be attained for relatively small correlation strength (a reduction of a 2 factor in dB unit). Most importantly such an effect appears not to be associated with the presence of quantum correlations (e.g. entanglement) in the input state (classical correlation sources), and to be attainable by only using incoherent ergotropy. As a byproduct of our analysis we also present a rigorous formulation of the heuristic typicality argument first formulated in [Alicki and Fannes, 2013], which gives the maximum work extractable for a set of many identical quantum systems in the asymptotic limit.
Quantum error correction with higher Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill codes: minimal measurements and linear optics

We propose two schemes to obtain Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) error syndromes by means of linear optical operations, homodyne measurements and GKP ancillae. This includes showing that for a concatenation of GKP codes with a $[n,k,d]$ stabilizer code only $2n$ measurements are needed in order to obtain the complete syndrome information, significantly reducing the number of measurements in comparison to the canonical concatenated measurement scheme and at the same time generalizing linear-optics-based syndrome detections to higher GKP codes. Furthermore, we analyze the possibility of building the required ancilla states from single-mode states and linear optics. We find that for simple GKP codes this is possible, whereas for concatenations with qubit Calderbank-Shor-Steane (CSS) codes of distance $d\geq3$ it is not. We also consider the canonical concatenated syndrome measurements and propose methods for avoiding crosstalk between ancillae. In addition, we make use of the observation that the concatenation of a GKP code with a stabilizer code forms a lattice in order to see the analog information decoding of such codes from a different perspective allowing for semi-analytic calculations of the logical error rates.
Characterizing quantum instruments: from non-demolition measurements to quantum error correction

Roman Stricker, Davide Vodola, Alexander Erhard, Lukas Postler, Michael Meth, Martin Ringbauer, Philipp Schindler, Rainer Blatt, Markus Müller, Thomas Monz. In quantum information processing quantum operations are often processed alongside measurements which result in classical data. Due to the information gain of classical measurement outputs non-unitary dynamical processes can take place on the system, for which common quantum channel descriptions fail to describe the time evolution. Quantum measurements are correctly treated by means of so-called quantum instruments capturing both classical outputs and post-measurement quantum states. Here we present a general recipe to characterize quantum instruments alongside its experimental implementation and analysis. Thereby, the full dynamics of a quantum instrument can be captured, exhibiting details of the quantum dynamics that would be overlooked with common tomography techniques. For illustration, we apply our characterization technique to a quantum instrument used for the detection of qubit loss and leakage, which was recently implemented as a building block in a quantum error correction (QEC) experiment (Nature 585, 207-210 (2020)). Our analysis reveals unexpected and in-depth information about the failure modes of the implementation of the quantum instrument. We then numerically study the implications of these experimental failure modes on QEC performance, when the instrument is employed as a building block in QEC protocols on a logical qubit. Our results highlight the importance of careful characterization and modelling of failure modes in quantum instruments, as compared to simplistic hardware-agnostic phenomenological noise models, which fail to predict the undesired behavior of faulty quantum instruments. The presented methods and results are directly applicable to generic quantum instruments.
Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
Room-temperature quantum spin Hall edge state in a higher-order topological insulator Bi$_4$Br$_4$

Nana Shumiya, Md Shafayat Hossain, Jia-Xin Yin, Zhiwei Wang, Maksim Litskevich, Chiho Yoon, Yongkai Li, Ying Yang, Yu-Xiao Jiang, Guangming Cheng, Yen-Chuan Lin, Qi Zhang, Zi-Jia Cheng, Tyler A. Cochran, Daniel Multer, Xian P. Yang, Brian Casas, Tay-Rong Chang, Titus Neupert, Zhujun Yuan, Shuang Jia, Hsin Lin, Nan Yao, Luis Balicas, Fan Zhang, Yugui Yao, M. Zahid Hasan.
Unwinding toric degenerations and mirror symmetry for Grassmannians

The most fundamental example of mirror symmetry compares the Fermat hypersurfaces in P^n and P^n/G, where G is a finite group that acts on P^n and preserves the Fermat hypersurface. We generalise this to hypersurfaces in Grassmannians, where the picture is richer and more complex. There is a finite group G that acts on the Grassmannian Gr(n,r) and preserves an appropriate Calabi-Yau hypersurface. We establish how mirror symmetry, toric degenerations, blow-ups and variation of GIT relate the Calabi-Yau hypersurfaces inside Gr(n,r) and Gr(n,r)/G. This allows us to describe a compactification of the Eguchi-Hori-Xiong mirror to the Grassmannian, inside a blow-up of the quotient of the Grassmannian by G.
Emergence of Kinematic Space from Quantum Modular Geometric Tensor

We generalize the Quantum Geometric Tensor by replacing a Hamiltonian with a modular Hamiltonian. The symmetric part of the Quantum Geometric Tensor provides a Fubini-Study metric, and its anti-symmetric sector gives a Berry curvature. Now the generalization or Quantum Modular Geometric Tensor gives a Kinematic Space and a modular Berry curvature. Here we demonstrate the emergence by focusing on a spherical entangling surface. We also use the result of the identity Virasoro block to relate the connected correlator of two Wilson lines to the two-point function of a modular Hamiltonian. This result realizes a novel holographic entanglement formula for two intervals of a general separation. This formula does not only hold for a classical gravity sector but also Quantum Gravity. The formula also provides a new Quantum Information interpretation to the connected correlators of Wilson lines as the mutual information. Our study provides an opportunity to explore Quantum Kinematic Space through Quantum Modular Geometric Tensor and hence go beyond symmetry.
Pivot Hamiltonians as generators of symmetry and entanglement

It is well-known that symmetry-protected topological (SPT) phases can be obtained from the trivial phase by an entangler, a finite-depth unitary operator $U$. Here, we consider obtaining the entangler from a local 'pivot' Hamiltonian $H_{piv}$ such that $U = e^{i\pi H_{piv}}$. This perspective of Hamiltonians pivoting between the trivial and SPT phase opens up two new directions which we explore here. (i) Since SPT Hamiltonians and entanglers are now on the same footing, can we iterate this process to create other interesting states? (ii) Since entanglers are known to arise as discrete symmetries at SPT transitions, under what conditions can this be enhanced to $U(1)$ 'pivot' symmetry generated by $H_{piv}$? In this work we explore both of these questions. With regard to the first, we give examples of a rich web of dualities obtained by iteratively using an SPT model as a pivot to generate the next one. For the second question, we derive a simple criterion guaranteeing that the direct interpolation between the trivial and SPT Hamiltonian has a $U(1)$ pivot symmetry. We illustrate this in a variety of examples, assuming various forms for $H_{piv}$, including the Ising chain, and the toric code Hamiltonian. A remarkable property of such a $U(1)$ pivot symmetry is that it shares a mutual anomaly with the symmetry protecting the nearby SPT phase. We discuss how such anomalous and non-onsite $U(1)$ symmetries explain the exotic phase diagrams that can appear, including an SPT multicritical point where the gapless ground state is given by the fixed-point toric code state.
Quantum Error Correction with Reflexive Stabilizer Codes and Cayley Graphs

Long distance communication of digital data, whether through a physical medium or a broadcast signal, is often subjected to noise. To deliver data reliably through noisy communication channels, one must use codes that can detect and correct the particular noise of the channel. For transmission of classical data, error correcting schemes can be as simple as the sending of replicates. For quantum data, and in tandem the development of machines that can process quantum data, quantum error correcting codes must be developed. In addition to a larger set of possible errors, quantum error correcting schemes must contend with other peculiarities of quantum mechanics, such as the no-cloning theorem which can prevent the sending of replicate messages. Stabilizer codes are one family of quantum error correcting codes which can protect and correct errors expressed in terms of the Pauli group, exploiting its group structure and utilizing classical codes and the corresponding duals. We develop and examine a family of quantum stabilizer codes which arise from reflexive stabilizers. Moreover, we provide a mapping from our reflexive stabilizer codes to the well-known CSS codes developed by Calderbank, Shor, and Steane. For the case of a 4-state system we show that these codes can obtain the minimal embedding for code which can correct any flip or phase error. We also provide heuristic algorithms for creating reflexive stabilizer codes starting from the noise of a quantum channel. Furthermore, we show that the problem can be posed in terms of finding maximal Cayley subgraphs with restrictions imposed by the set of potential errors.
Quantum mechanics via quantum tomography

Starting from first principles inspired by quantum tomography rather than Born's rule, this paper gives a new, elementary, and self-contained deductive approach to quantum mechanics. A suggestive notion for what constitutes a quantum detector and for the behavior of its responses leads to a logically impeccable definition of measurement. Applications to measurement schemes for optical states, position measurements and particle tracks demonstrate that this definition is applicable without any idealization to complex realistic experiments.
Topological Quantum Critical Points in Strong Coupling limits: Global Symmetries and Strongly Interacting Majorana Fermions

In this article, we discuss strong coupling limits of topological quantum critical points (TQCPs) where quantum phase transitions between two topological distinct superconducting states take place. We illustrate that while superconducting phases on both sides of TQCPs spontaneously break same symmetries, universality classes of critical states can be identified only when global symmetries in topological states are further specified. In dimensions $d=2,3$, we find that continuous $(d+1)$th order transitions at weakly interacting TQCPs that were pointed out previously in the presence of emergent Lorentz symmetry can be terminated by strongly interacting fixed points of majorana fields. For $2d$ time reversal symmetry breaking TQCPs, termination points are supersymmetric with ${\mathcal N}=4N_f={1}$ (where $N_f$ is the number of four-component Dirac fermions and ${\mathcal N}$ is the number of two-component real fermions) beyond which transitions are discontinuous first order ones. For $2d$ time reversal symmetric TQCPs without other global symmetries, termination points of $(d+1)$th order continuous transition lines are generically conformal invariant without supersymmetry. Beyond these strong coupling fixed points, there are first-order discontinuous transitions as far as the protecting symmetry is not spontaneously broken but no direct transitions if the protecting symmetry is spontaneously broken in the presence of strong interactions. In $3d$, strong coupling termination points can be further effectively represented by new emergent gapless real bosons weakly coupled with free gapless majorana fermions. However, in $1d$, time reversal symmetric $(d+1)$th continuous transition lines of TQCPs are terminated by simple free majorana fermion fixed points.
Constraints on the curvature of nuclear symmetry energy from recent astronomical data within the KIDS framework

We investigate the density dependence of the nuclear symmetry energy $S(\rho ) $ in the KIDS (Korea-IBS-Daegu-SKKU) framework for the nuclear equation of state (EoS) and energy-density functional (EDF). The aim is to constrain the value of the curvature parameter ($K_{\rm sym}$) based on recent astronomical data. First, assuming a standard saturation point, we calculate bulk nuclear properties within KIDS-EDF for different values of the compression modulus of symmetric nuclear matter ($K_0$) and of the leading-order symmetry energy parameters, i.e., the symmetry energy ($J$) and slope ($L$) at saturation density, each within a broadly accepted range, as well as $K_{\rm sym}$. All of the above EoS parameters are varied independently of each other. The skewness parameter ($Q_{\rm sym}$) is presently kept fixed at 650 MeV. For all EoS parameter sets which describe the selected nuclear data within better than $0.3\%$, we calculate the neutron-star equation of state and mass-radius relation and analyze the results in terms of Pearson correlation coefficients $r$. We find that the value of $K_{\rm sym}$ is strongly correlated with the radius of both a canonical and a massive star ($|r|>0.9$). If we impose that all known astronomical constraints on the neutron star radii must be satisfied, we deduce $-150 < K_{\rm sym}<0$. As a result, the symmetry energy as a function of the density is consistently found to have an inflection point at $\rho_0<\rho<2\rho_0$. We take the opportunity to report that the neutron skin thickness of $^{208}$Pb shows no correlation at all with the neutron star radii ($|r|<0.1$), in contrast with studies which focus on the role of $L$ only.
Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
Including Millisecond Pulsars inside the Core of Globular Clusters in Pulsar Timing Arrays

We suggest the possibility of including millisecond pulsars inside the core of globular clusters in pulsar timing array experiments. Since they are very close to each other, their gravitational wave induced timing residuals are expected to be almost the same, because both the Earth and the pulsar terms are correlated. We simulate the expected timing residuals, due to the gravitational wave signal emitted by a uniform supermassive black-hole binary population, on the millisecond pulsars inside a globular cluster core. In this respect, Terzan 5 has been adopted as a globular cluster prototype and, in our simulations, we adopted similar distance, core radius, and number of millisecond pulsars contained in it. Our results show that the presence of a strong correlation between the timing residuals of the globular cluster core millisecond pulsars can provide a remarkable gravitational wave signature. This result can be therefore exploited for the detection of gravitational waves through pulsar timing, especially in conjunction with the standard cross-correlation search carried out by the pulsar timing array collaborations.
