The funeral service for Vernon Jaeger, 92, of Redwood Falls, will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wabasso.

