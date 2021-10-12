Trojans in the NFL: Week 5

An injured JuJu Smith-Schuster headlines this week of Trojans in the NFL, but there are plenty of performances to recognize from Week 5. Smith-Schuster was forced to exit Sunday’s contest against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter after taking a big hit to the shoulder. He finished the game with no catches and six rushing yards. It’s a tough break for Smith-Schuster, who dealt with a rib injury just a few weeks ago. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season and undergo surgery. Assuming Sunday was his final game of the year, Smith-Schuster finishes the season with 15 receptions, 129 yards and one rushing touchdown.