Variational Quantum Simulation of Chemical Dynamics with Quantum Computers

Simulating electronic structure on a quantum computer requires encoding of fermionic systems onto qubits. Common encoding methods transform a fermionic system of $N$ spin-orbitals into an $N$-qubit system, but many of the fermionic configurations do not respect the required conditions and symmetries of the system so the qubit Hilbert space in this case may have unphysical states and thus can not be fully utilized. We propose a generalized qubit-efficient encoding (QEE) scheme that requires the qubit number to be only logarithmic in the number of configurations that satisfy the required conditions and symmetries. For the case of considering only the particle-conserving and singlet configurations, we reduce the qubit count to $\mathcal O(m\log_2N)$, where $m$ is the number of particles. This QEE scheme is demonstrated on an $\rm{H_2}$ molecule in the 6-31G basis set and a $\rm{LiH}$ molecule in the STO-3G basis set using fewer qubits than the common encoding methods. We calculate the ground-state energy surfaces using a variational quantum eigensolver algorithm with a hardware-efficient ansatz circuit. We choose to use a hardware-efficient ansatz since most of the Hilbert space in our scheme is spanned by desired configurations so a heuristic search for an eigenstate is sensible. The simulations are performed on the Qiskit simulator with a noise model implemented from a real IBM Quantum machine. Using the methods of measurement error mitigation and error-free linear extrapolation, we demonstrate that most of the distributions of the extrapolated energies using our QEE scheme agree with the exact results obtained by Hamiltonian diagonalization in the given basis sets within chemical accuracy. Our proposed scheme and results show the feasibility of quantum simulations for larger molecular systems in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) era.

