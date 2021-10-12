CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficient Evaluation of Exponential and Gaussian Functions on a Quantum Computer

By Bill Poirier
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The exponential and Gaussian functions are among the most fundamental and important operations, appearing ubiquitously throughout all areas of science, engineering, and mathematics. Whereas formally, it is well-known that any function may in principle be realized on a quantum computer, in practice

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

arxiv.org

Data-Driven Modeling of S0 -> S1 Excitation Energy in the BODIPY Chemical Space: High-Throughput Computation, Quantum Machine Learning, and Inverse Design

Derivatives of BODIPY are popular fluorophores due to their synthetic feasibility, structural rigidity, high quantum yield, and tunable spectroscopic properties. While the characteristic absorption maximum of BODIPY is at 2.5 eV, combinations of functional groups and substitution sites can shift the peak position by +/- 1 eV. Time-dependent long-range corrected hybrid density functional methods can model the lowest excitation energies offering a semi-quantitative precision of +/- 0.3 eV. Alas, the chemical space of BODIPYs stemming from combinatorial introduction of -- even a few dozen -- substituents is too large for brute-force high-throughput modeling. To navigate this vast space, we select 77,412 molecules and train a kernel-based quantum machine learning model providing < 2% hold-out error. Further reuse of the results presented here to navigate the entire BODIPY universe comprising over 253 giga (253 x 10^9) molecules is demonstrated by inverse-designing candidates with desired target excitation energies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Time separation technique with the basis of trigonometric functions as an efficient method for flat detector CT brain perfusion imaging

Vojtěch Kulvait (1), Philip Hoelter (2), Robert Frysch (1), Hana Haseljić (1), Arnd Doerfler (2), Georg Rose (1) ((1) Institute for Medical Engineering and Research Campus STIMULATE, University of Magdeburg, Magdeburg, Germany, (2) Department of Neuroradiology, University Hospital Erlangen, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität (FAU) Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany) Dynamic perfusion imaging is routinely used...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Energy-efficient memcapacitor devices for neuromorphic computing

Data-intensive computing operations, such as training neural networks, are essential for applications in artificial intelligence but are energy intensive. One solution is to develop specialized hardware onto which neural networks can be directly mapped, and arrays of memristive devices can, for example, be trained to enable parallel multiply"“accumulate operations. Here we show that memcapacitive devices that exploit the principle of charge shielding can offer a highly energy-efficient approach for implementing parallel multiply"“accumulate operations. We fabricate a crossbar array of 156"‰microscale memcapacitor devices and use it to train a neural network that could distinguish the letters 'M', 'P' and 'I'. Modelling these arrays suggests that this approach could offer an energy efficiency of 29,600"‰tera-operations per second per watt, while ensuring high precision (6"“8"‰bits). Simulations also show that the devices could potentially be scaled down to a lateral size of around 45"‰nm.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Inferring Manifolds From Noisy Data Using Gaussian Processes

In analyzing complex datasets, it is often of interest to infer lower dimensional structure underlying the higher dimensional observations. As a flexible class of nonlinear structures, it is common to focus on Riemannian manifolds. Most existing manifold learning algorithms replace the original data with lower dimensional coordinates without providing an estimate of the manifold in the observation space or using the manifold to denoise the original data. This article proposes a new methodology for addressing these problems, allowing interpolation of the estimated manifold between fitted data points. The proposed approach is motivated by novel theoretical properties of local covariance matrices constructed from noisy samples on a manifold. Our results enable us to turn a global manifold reconstruction problem into a local regression problem, allowing application of Gaussian processes for probabilistic manifold reconstruction. In addition to theory justifying the algorithm, we provide simulated and real data examples to illustrate the performance.
MATHEMATICS
#Quantum Computers#Gaussian#Nisq#Phys#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Incremental Ensemble Gaussian Processes

Belonging to the family of Bayesian nonparametrics, Gaussian process (GP) based approaches have well-documented merits not only in learning over a rich class of nonlinear functions, but also in quantifying the associated uncertainty. However, most GP methods rely on a single preselected kernel function, which may fall short in characterizing data samples that arrive sequentially in time-critical applications. To enable {\it online} kernel adaptation, the present work advocates an incremental ensemble (IE-) GP framework, where an EGP meta-learner employs an {\it ensemble} of GP learners, each having a unique kernel belonging to a prescribed kernel dictionary. With each GP expert leveraging the random feature-based approximation to perform online prediction and model update with {\it scalability}, the EGP meta-learner capitalizes on data-adaptive weights to synthesize the per-expert predictions. Further, the novel IE-GP is generalized to accommodate time-varying functions by modeling structured dynamics at the EGP meta-learner and within each GP learner. To benchmark the performance of IE-GP and its dynamic variant in the adversarial setting where the modeling assumptions are violated, rigorous performance analysis has been conducted via the notion of regret, as the norm in online convex optimization. Last but not the least, online unsupervised learning for dimensionality reduction is explored under the novel IE-GP framework. Synthetic and real data tests demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed schemes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-group Gaussian Processes

Gaussian processes (GPs) are pervasive in functional data analysis, machine learning, and spatial statistics for modeling complex dependencies. Modern scientific data sets are typically heterogeneous and often contain multiple known discrete subgroups of samples. For example, in genomics applications samples may be grouped according to tissue type or drug exposure. In the modeling process it is desirable to leverage the similarity among groups while accounting for differences between them. While a substantial literature exists for GPs over Euclidean domains $\mathbb{R}^p$, GPs on domains suitable for multi-group data remain less explored. Here, we develop a multi-group Gaussian process (MGGP), which we define on $\mathbb{R}^p\times \mathscr{C}$, where $\mathscr{C}$ is a finite set representing the group label. We provide general methods to construct valid (positive definite) covariance functions on this domain, and we describe algorithms for inference, estimation, and prediction. We perform simulation experiments and apply MGGP to gene expression data to illustrate the behavior and advantages of the MGGP in the joint modeling of continuous and categorical variables.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient energy-preserving exponential integrators for multi-components Hamiltonian systems

In this paper, we develop a framework to construct energy-preserving methods for multi-components Hamiltonian systems, combining the exponential integrator and the partitioned averaged vector field method. This leads to numerical schemes with both advantages of long-time stability and excellent behavior for highly oscillatory or stiff problems. Compared to the existing energy-preserving exponential integrators (EP-EI) in practical implementation, our proposed methods are much efficient which can at least be computed by subsystem instead of handling a nonlinear coupling system at a time. Moreover, for most cases, such as the Klein-Gordon-Schrödinger equations and the Klein-Gordon-Zakharov equations considered in this paper, the computational cost can be further reduced. Specifically, one part of the derived schemes is totally explicit, and the other is linearly implicit. In addition, we present rigorous proof of conserving the original energy of Hamiltonian systems, in which an alternative technique is utilized so that no additional assumptions are required, in contrast to the proof strategies used for the existing EP-EI. Numerical experiments are provided to demonstrate the significant advantages in accuracy, computational efficiency, and the ability to capture highly oscillatory solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Provable quantum computational advantage with the cyclic cluster state

Austin K. Daniel, Yinyue Zhu, C. Huerta Alderete, Vikas Buchemmavari, Alaina M. Green, Nhung H. Nguyen, Tyler G. Thurtell, Andrew Zhao, Norbert M. Linke, Akimasa Miyake. We propose two Bell-type nonlocal games that can be used to prove quantum computational advantage in a hardware-agnostic manner. In these games, the circuit depth needed to prepare a cyclic cluster state and measure a subset of its Pauli stabilizers on a quantum computer is compared to that of classical Boolean circuits with the same gate connectivity. Using a circuit-based trapped-ion quantum computer, we prepare and measure a six-qubit cyclic cluster state with an overall fidelity of 60.6% and 66.4%, before and after correcting measurement-readout errors, respectively. Our experimental results indicate that while this fidelity readily passes conventional (or depth-0) Bell bounds for local hidden variable models, it is on the cusp of demonstrating quantum advantage against depth-1 classical circuits. Our games offer a practical and scalable set of quantitative benchmarks for quantum computers in the pre-fault-tolerant regime as the number of qubits available increases.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exponentially Enhanced Quantum Metrology by Quenching Superradiant Light-Matter Systems

We present a quantum metrology protocol which relies on quenching a light-matter system exhibiting a superradiant quantum phase transition beyond its critical point. In the thermodynamic limit these systems can exhibit an exponential divergence of the quantum Fisher information in time, whose origin is the exponential growth of the number of correlated photons on an arbitrarily fast time scale determined by the coupling strength. This provides an exponential speed-up in the growth of the quantum Fisher information over existing critical quantum metrology protocols observing power law behaviour. We demonstrate that the Cramer-Rao bound can be saturated in our protocol through the standard homodyne detection scheme. We explicitly show its advantage in the archetypal setting of the Dicke model and explore a quantum gas coupled to a single-mode cavity field as a potential platform. In this case an additional exponential enhancement of the quantum Fisher information can in practice be observed with the number of atoms $N$ in the cavity, despite existing works suggesting a requirement of $N$-body coupling terms.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Tight Computationally Efficient Approximation of Matrix Norms with Applications

We address the problems of computing operator norms of matrices induced by given norms on the argument and the image space. It is known that aside of a fistful of ``solvable cases,'' most notably, the case when both given norms are Euclidean, computing operator norm of a matrix is NP-hard. We specify rather general families of norms on the argument and the images space (``ellitopic'' and ``co-ellitopic,'' respectively) allowing for reasonably tight computationally efficient upper-bounding of the associated operator norms. We extend these results to bounding ``robust operator norm of uncertain matrix with box uncertainty,'' that is, the maximum of operator norms of matrices representable as a linear combination, with coefficients of magnitude $\leq1$, of a collection of given matrices. Finally, we consider some applications of norm bounding, in particular, (1) computationally efficient synthesis of affine non-anticipative finite-horizon control of discrete time linear dynamical systems under bounds on the peak-to-peak gains, (2) signal recovery with uncertainties in sensing matrix, and (3) identification of parameters of time invariant discrete time linear dynamical systems via noisy observations of states and inputs on a given time horizon, in the case of ``uncertain-but-bounded'' noise varying in a box.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum mechanics via quantum tomography

Starting from first principles inspired by quantum tomography rather than Born's rule, this paper gives a new, elementary, and self-contained deductive approach to quantum mechanics. A suggestive notion for what constitutes a quantum detector and for the behavior of its responses leads to a logically impeccable definition of measurement. Applications to measurement schemes for optical states, position measurements and particle tracks demonstrate that this definition is applicable without any idealization to complex realistic experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Countable Tensor Products of Hermite Spaces and Spaces of Gaussian Kernels

In recent years finite tensor products of reproducing kernel Hilbert spaces (RKHSs) of Gaussian kernels on the one hand and of Hermite spaces on the other hand have been considered in tractability analysis of multivariate problems. In the present paper we study countably infinite tensor products for both types of spaces. We show that the incomplete tensor product in the sense of von Neumann may be identified with an RKHS whose domain is a proper subset of the sequence space $\mathbb{R}^\mathbb{N}$. Moreover, we show that each tensor product of spaces of Gaussian kernels having square-summable shape parameters is isometrically isomorphic to a tensor product of Hermite spaces; the corresponding isomorphism is given explicitly, respects point evaluations, and is also an $L^2$-isometry. This result directly transfers to the case of finite tensor products. Furthermore, we provide regularity results for Hermite spaces of functions of a single variable.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Qubit-Efficient Encoding Scheme for Quantum Simulations of Electronic Structure

Simulating electronic structure on a quantum computer requires encoding of fermionic systems onto qubits. Common encoding methods transform a fermionic system of $N$ spin-orbitals into an $N$-qubit system, but many of the fermionic configurations do not respect the required conditions and symmetries of the system so the qubit Hilbert space in this case may have unphysical states and thus can not be fully utilized. We propose a generalized qubit-efficient encoding (QEE) scheme that requires the qubit number to be only logarithmic in the number of configurations that satisfy the required conditions and symmetries. For the case of considering only the particle-conserving and singlet configurations, we reduce the qubit count to $\mathcal O(m\log_2N)$, where $m$ is the number of particles. This QEE scheme is demonstrated on an $\rm{H_2}$ molecule in the 6-31G basis set and a $\rm{LiH}$ molecule in the STO-3G basis set using fewer qubits than the common encoding methods. We calculate the ground-state energy surfaces using a variational quantum eigensolver algorithm with a hardware-efficient ansatz circuit. We choose to use a hardware-efficient ansatz since most of the Hilbert space in our scheme is spanned by desired configurations so a heuristic search for an eigenstate is sensible. The simulations are performed on the Qiskit simulator with a noise model implemented from a real IBM Quantum machine. Using the methods of measurement error mitigation and error-free linear extrapolation, we demonstrate that most of the distributions of the extrapolated energies using our QEE scheme agree with the exact results obtained by Hamiltonian diagonalization in the given basis sets within chemical accuracy. Our proposed scheme and results show the feasibility of quantum simulations for larger molecular systems in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) era.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Analytical computation of quantum corrections to non-topological soliton (bright soliton) within the saddle-point approximation

Schrödinger field theory with an attractive self-interaction possess non-topological extended solutions with a finite energy in both finite and infinite-volume cases, namely, bright solitons. The analytical form of the solution itself is well-known, though analytical investigation of the quantum fluctuations in this background still requires more thorough investigation, for instance, analytical computation of quantum corrections to this background within the saddle-point approximation. In the present work this gap is filled. Both 2-point Green's function and quantum corrections to the background are analytically computed and properly renormalized by means of momentum cut-off procedure. It is deduced that quantum corrections are indeed small provided that particle number is large. Also, we see that perturbation modes of continuum spectrum at bright soliton background generate a gap in the energy spectrum. Moreover, it turns out that the whole spectrum is continuous modulo zero-modes, which is similar to Sine-Gordon solitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Bright single photon emitters with enhanced quantum efficiency in a two-dimensional semiconductor coupled with dielectric nano-antennas

Single photon emitters in atomically-thin semiconductors can be deterministically positioned using strain induced by underlying nano-structures. Here, we couple monolayer WSe2 to high-refractive-index gallium phosphide dielectric nano-antennas providing both optical enhancement and monolayer deformation. For single photon emitters formed on such nano-antennas, we find very low (femto-Joule) saturation pulse energies and up to 104 times brighter photoluminescence than in WSe2 placed on low-refractive-index SiO2 pillars. We show that the key to these observations is the increase on average by a factor of 5 of the quantum efficiency of the emitters coupled to the nano-antennas. This further allows us to gain new insights into their photoluminescence dynamics, revealing the roles of the dark exciton reservoir and Auger processes. We also find that the coherence time of such emitters is limited by intrinsic dephasing processes. Our work establishes dielectric nano-antennas as a platform for high-efficiency quantum light generation in monolayer semiconductors.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Synergistic Offline-Online Control Synthesis via Local Gaussian Process Regression

Autonomous systems often have complex and possibly unknown dynamics due to, e.g., black-box components. This leads to unpredictable behaviors and makes control design with performance guarantees a major challenge. This paper presents a data-driven control synthesis framework for such systems subject to linear temporal logic on finite traces (LTLf) specifications. The framework combines a baseline (offline) controller with a novel online controller and refinement procedure that improves the baseline guarantees as new data is collected. The baseline controller is computed offline on an uncertain abstraction constructed using Gaussian process (GP) regression on a given dataset. The offline controller provides a lower bound on the probability of satisfying the LTLf specification, which may be far from optimal due to both discretization and regression errors. The synergy arises from the online controller using the offline abstraction along with the current state and new data to choose the next best action. The online controller may improve the baseline guarantees since it avoids the discretization error and reduces regression error as new data is collected. The new data are also used to refine the abstraction and offline controller using local GP regression, which significantly reduces the computation overhead. Evaluations show the efficacy of the proposed offline-online framework, especially when compared against the offline controller.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Path-optimized nonadiabatic geometric quantum computation on superconducting qubits

Quantum computation based on nonadiabatic geometric phases has attracted a broad range of interests, due to its fast manipulation and inherent noise resistance. However, to obtain universal geometric quantum gates, the required evolution paths are usually limited to some special ones, and the evolution times of which are still longer than dynamical quantum gates, resulting in weakening of robustness and more infidelity of the implemented geometric gates. Here, we propose a path-optimized scheme for geometric quantum computation on superconducting transmon qubits, where high-fidelity and robust universal nonadiabatic geometric gates can be implemented, based on conventional experimental setups. Specifically, we find that, by selecting appropriate evolution paths, the constructed geometric gates can be superior to their corresponding dynamical ones under different local errors. Through our numerical simulations, we obtain the fidelities for single-qubit geometric Phase, $\pi/8$ and Hadamard gates as $99.93\%$, $99.95\%$ and $99.95\%$, respectively. Remarkably, the fidelity for two-qubit control-phase gate can be as high as $99.87\%$. Therefore, our scheme provides a new perspective for geometric quantum computation, making it more promising in the application of large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computation.
COMPUTERS

