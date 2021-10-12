Efficient Evaluation of Exponential and Gaussian Functions on a Quantum Computer

Quantum computation based on nonadiabatic geometric phases has attracted a broad range of interests, due to its fast manipulation and inherent noise resistance. However, to obtain universal geometric quantum gates, the required evolution paths are usually limited to some special ones, and the evolution times of which are still longer than dynamical quantum gates, resulting in weakening of robustness and more infidelity of the implemented geometric gates. Here, we propose a path-optimized scheme for geometric quantum computation on superconducting transmon qubits, where high-fidelity and robust universal nonadiabatic geometric gates can be implemented, based on conventional experimental setups. Specifically, we find that, by selecting appropriate evolution paths, the constructed geometric gates can be superior to their corresponding dynamical ones under different local errors. Through our numerical simulations, we obtain the fidelities for single-qubit geometric Phase, $\pi/8$ and Hadamard gates as $99.93\%$, $99.95\%$ and $99.95\%$, respectively. Remarkably, the fidelity for two-qubit control-phase gate can be as high as $99.87\%$. Therefore, our scheme provides a new perspective for geometric quantum computation, making it more promising in the application of large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computation.
Comments / 0