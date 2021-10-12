CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quasi-probabilities of work and heat in an open quantum system

By Paolo Solinas, Mirko Amico, Nino N. Zanghì
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We discuss an approach to determine averages of the work, dissipated heat and variation of internal energy of an open quantum system driven by an external classical field. These quantities are measured by coupling the quantum system to a quantum detector at different times. This approach allows

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Deterministic photon storage and readout in a semimagnetic quantum-dot--cavity system doped with a single Mn ion

M. Cosacchi, T. Seidelmann, A. Mielnik-Pyszczorski, M. Neumann, T. K. Bracht, M. Cygorek, A. Vagov, D. E. Reiter, V. M. Axt. Light trapping is a crucial mechanism for synchronization in optical communication. Especially on the level of single photons, control of the exact emission time is desirable. In this paper, we theoretically propose a single-photon buffering device composed of a quantum dot doped with a single Mn atom in a cavity. We present a method to detain a single cavity photon as an excitation of the dot. The storage scheme is based on bright to dark exciton conversion performed with an off-resonant external optical field and mediated via a spin-flip with the magnetic ion. The induced Stark shift brings both exciton states to resonance and results in an excitation transfer to the optically inactive one. The stored photon can be read out on demand in the same manner by repopulating the bright state, which has a short lifetime. Our results indicate the possibility to suspend a photon for almost two orders of magnitude longer than the lifetime of the bright exciton.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dimensional reduction in quantum spin-1/2 system on a 1/7-depleted triangular lattice

We study the magnetism of a quantum spin-1/2 antiferromagnet on a maple-leaf lattice which is obtained by regularly depleting 1/7 of the sites of a triangular lattice. Although the interactions are set to be spatially uniform, the ground state shows a stripe Neel order and the temperature dependence of magnetic susceptibility follows that of the one-dimensional XXZ model with a finite spin gap. We examine the nature of frustration by mapping the low energy degenerate manifold of states to the fully packed loop-string model on a dual cluster-depleted honeycomb lattice, finding that the order-by-disorder due to quantum fluctuation characteristic of highly frustrated magnets is responsible for the emergent stripes. The excited magnons split into two spinons and propagate in the one-dimensional direction along the stripe which is reminiscent of the XXZ or Ising model in one dimension. Unlike most of the previously studied dimensional reduction effects, our case is purely spontaneous as the interactions of the Hamiltonian retains a spatially isotropic two-dimensional structure.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

From Quantum Many-Body Systems to Ideal Fluids

We give a rigorous, quantitative derivation of the incompressible Euler equation from the many-body problem for $N$ bosons on $\mathbb{T}^d$ with binary Coulomb interactions in the semiclassical regime. The coupling constant of the repulsive interaction potential is $~1/(\varepsilon^2 N)$, where $\varepsilon \ll 1$ and $N\gg 1$, so that by choosing $\varepsilon=N^{-\lambda}$, for appropriate $\lambda>0$, the scaling is supercritical with respect to the usual mean-field regime. For approximately monokinetic initial states with nearly uniform density, we show that the density of the first marginal converges to 1 as $N\rightarrow\infty$ and $\hbar\rightarrow 0$, while the current of the first marginal converges to a solution $u$ of the incompressible Euler equation on an interval for which the equation admits a classical solution. In dimension 2, the dependence of $\varepsilon$ on $N$ is essentially optimal, while in dimension 3, heuristic considerations suggest our scaling is optimal. Our proof is based on a Gronwall relation for a quantum modulated energy with an appropriate corrector and is inspired by recent work of Golse and Paul arXiv:1912.06750 on the derivation of the pressureless Euler-Poisson equation in the classical and mean-field limits and of Han-Kwan and Iacobelli arXiv:2006.14924 and the author arXiv:2104.11723 on the derivation of the incompressible Euler equation from Newton's second law in the supercritical mean-field limit. As a byproduct of our analysis, we also derive the incompressible Euler equation from the Schrödinger-Poisson equation in the limit as $\hbar+\varepsilon\rightarrow 0$, corresponding to a combined classical and quasineutral limit.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exponentially Enhanced Quantum Metrology by Quenching Superradiant Light-Matter Systems

We present a quantum metrology protocol which relies on quenching a light-matter system exhibiting a superradiant quantum phase transition beyond its critical point. In the thermodynamic limit these systems can exhibit an exponential divergence of the quantum Fisher information in time, whose origin is the exponential growth of the number of correlated photons on an arbitrarily fast time scale determined by the coupling strength. This provides an exponential speed-up in the growth of the quantum Fisher information over existing critical quantum metrology protocols observing power law behaviour. We demonstrate that the Cramer-Rao bound can be saturated in our protocol through the standard homodyne detection scheme. We explicitly show its advantage in the archetypal setting of the Dicke model and explore a quantum gas coupled to a single-mode cavity field as a potential platform. In this case an additional exponential enhancement of the quantum Fisher information can in practice be observed with the number of atoms $N$ in the cavity, despite existing works suggesting a requirement of $N$-body coupling terms.
PHYSICS
Columbia University

Heating Up Quantum Science Education With Laser Cooling

If you imagine a laser, you might think of beams of light popping balloons or slicing through a metal slab like butter. Lasers can indeed heat things up, but they can also cool things down. These days, physicists use laser cooling to understand the fundamentals of quantum physics, with implications...
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

The Straddling Gates Problem in Multi-partite Quantum Systems

It is well known that an arbitrary $n$-qubit quantum state $|\Psi\rangle$ can be prepared with $\Theta(2^n)$ two-qubit gates. In this work, we investigate the task in a "straddling gates" scenario: consider $n$ qubits divided equally into two sets and gates within each set are free; what is the least cost of two-qubit gates straddling the sets (also known as the "binding complexity") for preparing an arbitrary quantum state, assuming no ancilla qubits allowed? In this work, we give an algorithm that fulfills the task with $O(n^2 2^{n/2})$ straddling gates, which nearly matches the lower bound to a lower order factor. We then prove any $U(2^n)$ decomposition requires no more than $O(2^{n})$ straddling gates. This resolves an open problem posed by Vijay Balasubramanian, who was motivated by the "Complexity=Volume" conjecture in AdS/CFT theory. Furthermore, we extend our discussion to multi-partite systems, define a novel binding complexity class, the "Schmidt decomposable" states, and give a circuit construction explanation for its unique property. Lastly, we reveal binding complexity's significance, comparing it to Von Neumann entropy as an entanglement measure.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Fisher Information Perspective on Sensing in Anti-PT Symmetric Systems

The efficient sensing of weak environmental perturbations via special degeneracies called exceptional points in non-Hermitian systems has gained enormous traction in the last few decades. However, in contrast to the extensive literature on parity-time (PT) symmetric systems, the exotic hallmarks of anti-PT symmetric systems are only beginning to be realized now. Very recently, a characteristic resonance of vanishing linewidth in anti-PT symmetric systems was shown to exhibit tremendous sensitivity to intrinsic nonlinearities. Given the primacy of sensing in non-Hermitian systems, in general, and the immense topicality of anti-PT symmetry, we investigate the statistical bound to the measurement sensitivity for any arbitrary perturbation in a dissipatively coupled, anti-PT symmetric system. Using the framework of quantum Fisher information and the long-time solution to the full master equation, we analytically compute the Cramer-Rao bound for the system properties like the detunings and the couplings. As an illustrative example of this formulation, we inspect and reaffirm the role of a long-lived resonance in dissipatively interacting systems for sensing applications. \end{abstract}
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Traces of Anisotropic Quasi-Regular Structure in the SDSS Data

The aim of this study is to search for quasi-periodical structures at moderate cosmological redshifts $z \la 0.5 $. We mainly use the SDSS DR7 data on the luminous red galaxies (LRGs) with redshifts $0.16 \leq z \leq 0.47$. At first, we analyze features (peaks) in the power spectra of radial (shell-like) distributions using separate angular sectors in the sky and calculate the power spectra within each sector. As a result, we found some signs of a large-scale anisotropic quasi-periodic structure detectable through 6 sectors out of a total of 144 sectors. These sectors are distinguished by large amplitudes of dominant peaks in their radial power spectra at wavenumbers $k$ within a narrow interval of $0.05 < k < 0.07$~h~Mpc$^{-1}$. Then, passing from a spherical coordinate system to a Cartesian one, we found a special direction such that the total distribution of LRG projections on it contains a significant ($\ga$5$\sigma$) quasi-periodical component. We assume that we are dealing with a signature of a quasi-regular structure with a characteristic scale $116 \pm 10$~h$^{-1}$~Mpc. Our assumption is confirmed by a preliminary analysis of the SDSS DR12 data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum mechanics via quantum tomography

Starting from first principles inspired by quantum tomography rather than Born's rule, this paper gives a new, elementary, and self-contained deductive approach to quantum mechanics. A suggestive notion for what constitutes a quantum detector and for the behavior of its responses leads to a logically impeccable definition of measurement. Applications to measurement schemes for optical states, position measurements and particle tracks demonstrate that this definition is applicable without any idealization to complex realistic experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Causal connectability between quantum systems and the black hole interior in holographic duality

In holographic duality an eternal AdS black hole is described by two copies of the boundary CFT in the thermal field double state. This identification has many puzzles, including the boundary descriptions of the event horizons, the interiors of the black hole, and the singularities. Compounding these mysteries is the fact that, while there is no interaction between the CFTs, observers from them can fall into the black hole and interact. We address these issues in this paper. In particular, (i) we reformulate the meeting-behind-the-horizon puzzle by introducing a concept called causal connectability for any two quantum systems (which can in principle interact with each other), and show that this simple bulk experiment cannot be described by the boundary system at finite $N$; (ii) we present a resolution of the puzzle by arguing there are emergent type III$_1$ von Neumann subalgebras in the operator algebra of the boundary system in the large $N$ limit; (iii) the type III$_1$ structure leads to an explicit construction in the boundary theory of the evolution operator for a bulk in-falling observer, making manifest the emergence of the black hole horizons, the interiors, and the associated causal structure.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Real-Time Learning from An Expert in Deep Recommendation Systems with Marginal Distance Probability Distribution

Recommendation systems play an important role in today's digital world. They have found applications in various applications such as music platforms, e.g., Spotify, and movie streaming services, e.g., Netflix. Less research effort has been devoted to physical exercise recommendation systems. Sedentary lifestyles have become the major driver of several diseases as well as healthcare costs. In this paper, we develop a recommendation system for daily exercise activities to users based on their history, profile and similar users. The developed recommendation system uses a deep recurrent neural network with user-profile attention and temporal attention mechanisms.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Pattern formation in one-dimensional polaron systems and temporal orthogonality catastrophe

Recent studies have demonstrated that higher than two-body bath-impurity correlations are not important for quantitatively describing the ground state of the Bose polaron. Motivated by the above, we employ the so-called Gross Ansatz (GA) approach to unravel the stationary and dynamical properties of the homogeneous one-dimensional Bose-polaron for different impurity momenta and bath-impurity couplings. We explicate that the character of the equilibrium state crossovers from the quasi-particle Bose polaron regime to the collective-excitation stationary dark-bright soliton for varying impurity momentum and interactions. Following an interspecies interaction quench the temporal orthogonality catastrophe is identified, provided that bath-impurity interactions are sufficiently stronger than the intraspecies bath ones, thus generalizing the results of the confined case. This catastrophe originates from the formation of dispersive shock wave structures associated with the zero-range character of the bath-impurity potential. For initially moving impurities, a momentum transfer process from the impurity to the dispersive shock waves via the exerted drag force is demonstrated, resulting in a final polaronic state with reduced velocity. Our results clearly demonstrate the crucial role of non-linear excitations for determining the behavior of the one-dimensional Bose polaron.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improving the Accuracy of the Variational Quantum Eigensolver for Molecular Systems by the Explicitly-Correlated Perturbative [2]$_\text{R12}$-Correction

We provide an integration of the universal, perturbative explicitly correlated [2]$_\text{R12}$-correction in the context of the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE). This approach is able to increase the accuracy of the underlying reference method significantly while requiring no additional quantum resources. Our proposed approach only requires knowledge of the one- and two-particle reduced density matrices (RDMs) of the reference wavefunction; these can be measured after having reached convergence in VQE. The RDMs are then combined with a set of molecular integrals. This computation comes at a cost that scales as the sixth power of the number of electrons. We explore the performance of the VQE+[2]$_\text{R12}$ approach using both conventional Gaussian basis sets and our recently proposed directly determined pair-natural orbitals obtained by multiresolution analysis (MRA-PNOs). Both Gaussian orbital and PNOs are investigated as a potential set of complementary basis functions in the computation of [2]$_\text{R12}$. In particular the combination of MRA-PNOs with [2]$_\text{R12}$ has turned out to be very promising -- persistently throughout our data, this allowed very accurate simulations at a quantum cost of a minimal basis set. Additionally, we found that the deployment of PNOs as complementary basis can greatly reduce the number of complementary basis functions that enter the computation of the correction at a cubic complexity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Feature Selection for Recommender Systems with Quantum Computing

The promise of quantum computing to open new unexplored possibilities in several scientific fields has been long discussed, but until recently the lack of a functional quantum computer has confined this discussion mostly to theoretical algorithmic papers. It was only in the last few years that small but functional quantum computers have become available to the broader research community. One paradigm in particular, quantum annealing, can be used to sample optimal solutions for a number of NP-hard optimization problems represented with classical operations research tools, providing an easy access to the potential of this emerging technology. One of the tasks that most naturally fits in this mathematical formulation is feature selection. In this paper, we investigate how to design a hybrid feature selection algorithm for recommender systems that leverages the domain knowledge and behavior hidden in the user interactions data. We represent the feature selection as an optimization problem and solve it on a real quantum computer, provided by D-Wave. The results indicate that the proposed approach is effective in selecting a limited set of important features and that quantum computers are becoming powerful enough to enter the wider realm of applied science.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Modular commutator in gapped quantum many-body systems

In arXiv:2110.06932, we argued that the chiral central charge -- a topologically protected quantity characterizing the edge theory of a gapped (2+1)-dimensional system -- can be extracted from the bulk by using an order parameter called the modular commutator. In this paper, we reveal general properties of the modular commutator and strengthen its relationship with the chiral central charge. First, we identify connections between the modular commutator and conditional mutual information, time reversal, and modular flow. Second, we prove, within the framework of the entanglement bootstrap program, that two topologically ordered media connected by a gapped domain wall must have the same modular commutator in their respective bulk. Third, we numerically calculate the value of the modular commutator for a bosonic lattice Laughlin state for finite sizes and extrapolate to the infinite-volume limit. The result of this extrapolation is consistent with the proposed formula up to an error of about 0.7%.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Monte Carlo Method without Hubbard-Stratonovich Transformation for Many-body Systems

By precisely writing down the matrix element of the local Boltzmann operator ($e^(-{\tau}h$), where h is the paired operator formed by two interacting terms conjugate to each other), we have proposed a new path integral formulation for quantum field theory and developed a corresponding Monte Carlo algorithm. Our formula presents remarkable outcomes such that: 1) the Hubbard-Stratonovich transformation is not necessary, and the auxiliary field is no longer needed, which can improve the computational efficiency. 2) The new formula improves the accuracy of the Suzuki-Trotter decomposition. Our method also provides a potential theoretical framework for analyzing and solving the fermion sign problem. As an example, we studied the one-dimensional half-filled Hubbard model at a finite temperature. The obtained results were in excellent agreement with the known solutions. The new formula and Monte Carlo algorithm could be used in various studies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coherent current correlations in a double-dot Cooper pair splitter

Exact analytical formulas are derived, by means of Keldysh Green functions, for currents and current correlation functions in a Cooper pair splitter modelled on a double quantum dot system coherently coupled to a superconductor and two normal metallic electrodes. Confining to the subspace with the inter-dot singlet we show perfect entanglement of split electrons in two separated crossed Andreev reflection processes. The studies are focused on the noise power spectrum in a whole bias voltage range. In particular, in the large voltage limit shot noise dominates and its spectrum exhibits two extraordinary side dips related to resonant inter-level current correlations caused by coherent electron-hole recombination processes accompanied by emission and absorption of photons. In the linear response limit we derived the frequency dependent admittance which shows different interference patterns for the cross and the auto current correlations.
PHYSICS

