A deterministic source of indistinguishable photons in a cluster state

The performance of the entanglement transmission task, i.e., distributing entanglement between two arbitrarily distant nodes in a large-scale quantum network (QN), is notably benchmarked by the classical entanglement percolation (CEP) scheme. Improvement of entanglement transmission beyond CEP can only be achieved, with great loss of generality, by nonscalable strategies and/or on restricted QN topologies. The possibility of finding a better scheme than CEP that remains scalable and adaptable arises eventually from a new concurrence percolation theory (ConPT), essentially an alternative and more effective mapping of QN than classical percolation, that roots not in probability but in concurrence -- a fundamental measure of bipartite entanglement. ConPT suggests using not generically probabilistic but deterministic protocols to produce a single highly entangled state between two nodes. In light of the ConPT mapping, here we formalize a specific deterministic entanglement transmission (DET) scheme that is fully analogous to resistor circuit analysis, implementing the corresponding series and parallel rules by deterministic entanglement swapping and purification protocols, respectively. The DET is designed for general $d$-dimensional information carriers and is scalable and adaptable for any series-parallel QN, as it reduces the entanglement transmission task to a purely topological problem of calculating path connectivity. Unlike CEP, different levels of optimality in terms of $k$-concurrences can be observed in DET, depending on specific QN topologies. More interestingly, our results suggest that the nesting feature of the well-known repeater protocol for qubits is not helpful for optimizing the final concurrence, the proof of which necessarily relies on a special reverse arithmetic mean--geometric mean (AM--GM) inequality.

