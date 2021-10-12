CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A deterministic source of indistinguishable photons in a cluster state

By Dan Cogan, Zu-En Su, Oded Kenneth, David Gershoni
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Measurement-based quantum communication relies on the availability of highly entangled multi-photon cluster states. The inbuilt redundancy in the cluster allows communication between remote nodes using repeated local measurements, compensating

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researchers announce photon-phonon breakthrough

New research by a City College of New York team has uncovered a novel way to combine two different states of matter. For one of the first times, topological photons—light—has been combined with lattice vibrations, also known as phonons, to manipulate their propagation in a robust and controllable way. The...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cluster expansion and resurgence in Polyakov model

In Polyakov model, a non-perturbative mass gap is formed at leading order semi-classics by instanton effects. By using the notions of critical points at infinity, cluster expansion and Lefschetz thimbles, we show that a third order effect in semi-classics gives an imaginary ambiguous contribution to mass gap, which is supposed to be real and unambiguous. This is troublesome for the original analysis, and it is difficult to resolve this issue directly in QFT. However, we find a new compactification of Polyakov model to quantum mechanics, by using a background 't Hooft flux (or coupling to TQFT). The compactification has the merit of remembering the monopole-instantons of the full QFT within Born-Oppenheimer (BO) approximation, while the periodic compactification does not. In QM, we prove the resurgent cancellation of the ambiguity in 3-instanton sector against ambiguity in the Borel resummation of the perturbation theory around 1-instanton. Assuming that this result holds in QFT, we provide a large-order asymptotics of perturbation theory around perturbative vacuum and instanton.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Inter-atomic photon emission during contact-electrification

Contact electrification can arise when physical contact occurs between two materials. In a new report now published on Science Advances, Ding Li, and a team of scientists in nanoscience, nanoenergy and materials science in China and the U.S., detailed atomic-featured photon emission spectra between two solid materials. Electron transfer can take place at the interface from an atom in one material to another atom in another material, alongside photon emission, during contact electrification.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cluster State#Photons#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Deterministic Entanglement Transmission on Series-Parallel Quantum Networks

The performance of the entanglement transmission task, i.e., distributing entanglement between two arbitrarily distant nodes in a large-scale quantum network (QN), is notably benchmarked by the classical entanglement percolation (CEP) scheme. Improvement of entanglement transmission beyond CEP can only be achieved, with great loss of generality, by nonscalable strategies and/or on restricted QN topologies. The possibility of finding a better scheme than CEP that remains scalable and adaptable arises eventually from a new concurrence percolation theory (ConPT), essentially an alternative and more effective mapping of QN than classical percolation, that roots not in probability but in concurrence -- a fundamental measure of bipartite entanglement. ConPT suggests using not generically probabilistic but deterministic protocols to produce a single highly entangled state between two nodes. In light of the ConPT mapping, here we formalize a specific deterministic entanglement transmission (DET) scheme that is fully analogous to resistor circuit analysis, implementing the corresponding series and parallel rules by deterministic entanglement swapping and purification protocols, respectively. The DET is designed for general $d$-dimensional information carriers and is scalable and adaptable for any series-parallel QN, as it reduces the entanglement transmission task to a purely topological problem of calculating path connectivity. Unlike CEP, different levels of optimality in terms of $k$-concurrences can be observed in DET, depending on specific QN topologies. More interestingly, our results suggest that the nesting feature of the well-known repeater protocol for qubits is not helpful for optimizing the final concurrence, the proof of which necessarily relies on a special reverse arithmetic mean--geometric mean (AM--GM) inequality.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deterministic control of SDEs with stochastic drift and multiplicative noise: a variational approach

We consider a linear stochastic differential equation with stochastic drift and multiplicative noise. We study the problem of approximating its solution with the process that solves the equation where the possibly stochastic drift is replaced by a deterministic function. To do this, we use a combination of deterministic Pontryagin's maximum principle approach and direct methods of calculus of variations. We find necessary and sufficient conditions for a function $u \in L^1(0,T)$ to be a minimizer of a certain cost functional. To overcome the problem of the existence of such minimizer, we also consider suitable families of penalized coercive cost functionals. Finally, we consider the important example of the quadratic cost functional, showing that the expected value of the drift component is not always the best choice in the mean squared error approximation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Chaotic deterministic quantization in a 5D general relativity

How to quantize gravity is a major outstanding open question in quantum physics. While many approaches assume Einstein's theory is an effective low-energy theory, another possibility is that standard methods of quantization are the problem. In this paper, I analyze a quantization mechanism based on chaotic dynamics of 5D general relativity (with imaginary time) with BKL dynamics in the mixmaster universe as an example. I propose that the randomness of quantum mechanics as well as its other properties such as nonlocality derive from chaotic flow of 4D spacetime through a 5th dimension, with the metric tensor under Wick rotation to Euclidean space acting as a heat bath for other quantum fields. This is done by showing that the theory meets mixing conditions such that it is chaotically self-quantizing and quantizes other fields to which it is coupled, such that in the limit taking chaotic dynamics scale to zero the quantization is equivalent to a stochastic quantization. A classical stability analysis shows this dimension is likely spacelike.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
nanowerk.com

Living optical fibers expand the use of photonics for bioengineering

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Glass is one of the oldest manufactured materials used by humans and glass making dates back at least 6000 years, long before humans had discovered how to smelt iron. Glasses have been based on the chemical compound silica – silicon dioxide, or quartz – the primary constituent of sand. Soda-lime glass, containing around 70% silica, accounts for around 90% of manufactured glass.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Femtosecond laser micromachining for integrated quantum photonics

Integrated quantum photonics, i.e. the generation, manipulation and detection of quantum states of light in integrated photonic chips, is revolutionizing the field of quantum information in all applications, from communications to computing. Although many different platforms are being currently developed, from silicon photonics to lithium niobate photonic circuits, none of them has shown the versatility of femtosecond laser micromachining (FLM) in producing all the components of a complete quantum system, encompassing quantum sources, reconfigurable state manipulation, quantum memories and detection. It is in fact evident that FLM has been a key enabling tool in the first-time demonstration of many quantum devices and functionalities. Although FLM cannot achieve the same level of miniaturization of other platforms, it still has many unique advantages for integrated quantum photonics. In particular, in the last five years, FLM has greatly expanded its range of quantum applications with several scientific breakthroughs achieved. For these reasons, we believe that a review article on this topic is very timely and could further promote the development of this field by convincing end-users of the great potentials of this technological platform and by stimulating more research groups in FLM to direct their efforts to the exciting field of quantum technologies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamics and control of clustered tensegrity systems

This paper presents the formulations of nonlinear and linearized statics, dynamics, and control for any clustered tensegrity system (CTS). Based on the Lagrangian method and FEM assumptions, the nonlinear clustered tensegrity dynamics with and without constraints are first derived. It is shown that the traditional tensegrity system (TTS), whose node to node strings are individual ones, yield to be a special case of the CTS. Then, equilibrium equations of the CTS in three standard forms (in terms of nodal coordinate, force density, and force vector) and the compatibility equation are given. Moreover, the linearized dynamics and modal analysis of the CTS with and without constraints are also derived. We also present a nonlinear shape control law for the control of any CTS. The control turns out to be a linear algebra problem in terms of the control variable, which is the force densities in the strings. The statics, dynamics, and control examples are carefully selected to demonstrate the developed principles. The presented approaches can boost the comprehensive studies of the statics, dynamics, and control for any CTS, as well as promoting the integration of structure and control design.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decision Theoretic Cutoff and ROC Analysis for Bayesian Optimal Group Testing

We study the inference problem in the group testing to identify defective items from the perspective of the decision theory. We introduce Bayesian inference and consider the Bayesian optimal setting in which the true generative process of the test results is known. We demonstrate the adequacy of the posterior marginal probability in the Bayesian optimal setting as a diagnostic variable based on the area under the curve (AUC). Using the posterior marginal probability, we derive the general expression of the optimal cutoff value that yields the minimum expected risk function. Furthermore, we evaluate the performance of the Bayesian group testing without knowing the true states of the items: defective or non-defective. By introducing an analytical method from statistical physics, we derive the receiver operating characteristics curve, and quantify the corresponding AUC under the Bayesian optimal setting. The obtained analytical results precisely describes the actual performance of the belief propagation algorithm defined for single samples when the number of items is sufficiently large.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Selective observation of surface and bulk bands in polar WTe2 by laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

Yuxuan Wan, Lihai Wang, Kenta Kuroda, Peng Zhang, Keisuke Koshiishi, Masahiro Suzuki, Jaewook Kim, Ryo Noguchi, Cédric Bareille, Koichiro Yaji, Ayumi Harasawa, Shik Shin, Sang-Wook Cheong, Atsushi Fujimori, Takeshi Kondo. The electronic state of WTe2, a candidate of type-II Weyl semimetal, is investigated by using laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Topological Circuits That Force Photons To Never Bounce Back

EPFL scientists have developed a topology-based method that forces microwave photons to travel along a path, despite unprecedented levels of disorder and obstacles on their way. Topological insulators are materials whose structure forces photons and electrons to move only along the material’s boundary and only in one direction. These particles...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Photoluminescence enhancement by deterministically site-controlled, vertically stacked SiGe quantum dots

The Si/SiGe heterosystem would be ideally suited for the realization of complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)-compatible integrated light sources, but the indirect band gap, exacerbated by a type-II band offset, makes it challenging to achieve efficient light emission. We address this problem by strain engineering in ordered arrays of vertically close-stacked SiGe quantum dot (QD) pairs. The strain induced by the respective lower QD creates a preferential nucleation site for the upper one and strains the upper QD as well as the Si cap above it. Electrons are confined in the strain pockets in the Si cap, which leads to an enhanced wave function overlap with the heavy holes near the upper QD's apex. With a thickness of the Si spacer between the stacked QDs below 5 nm, we separated the functions of the two QDs: The role of the lower one is that of a pure stressor, whereas only the upper QD facilitates radiative recombination of QD-bound excitons. We report on the design and strain engineering of the QD pairs via strain-dependent SchrÃ¶dinger-Poisson simulations, their implementation by molecular beam epitaxy, and a comprehensive study of their structural and optical properties in comparison with those of single-layer SiGe QD arrays. We find that the double QD arrangement shifts the thermal quenching of the photoluminescence signal at higher temperatures. Moreover, detrimental light emission from the QD-related wetting layers is suppressed in the double-QD configuration.
CHEMISTRY
astrobites.org

Emulating Galaxy Clusters

Authors: Tibor Rothschild, Daisuke Nagai, Han Aung, Sheridan B. Green, Michelle Ntampaka and John ZuHone. First Author’s Institution: Department of Physics, Yale University, New Haven, CT. Status: Submitted to MNRAS (open access on arXiv) Galaxy clusters are among the largest gravitationally-bound structures in the known Universe. They typically contain hundreds...
ASTRONOMY
bnl.gov

Direct Photons Offer Glimpse of Gluons' Dynamic Motion

PHENIX data validate approach for future studies of proton spin and structure. UPTON, NY—Scientists seeking to explore the teeming microcosm of quarks and gluons inside protons and neutrons report new data delivered by particles of light. The light particles, or photons, come directly from interactions of a quark in one proton colliding with a gluon in another at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC). By tracking these “direct photons,” members of RHIC’s PHENIX Collaboration say they are getting a glimpse—albeit a blurry one—of gluons’ transverse motion within the building blocks of atomic nuclei.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient single-emitter plasmonic patch antenna fabrication by novel deterministic in situ optical lithography using spatially modulated light

Single-emitter plasmonic patch antennas are room-temperature deterministic single photon sources, which exhibit highly accelerated and directed single photon emission. However, for efficient operation these structures require three-dimensional nanoscale deterministic control of emitter positioning within the device, which is a demanding task, esp. when emitter damage during fabrication is a major concern. To overcome this limitation, our deterministic room-temperature in situ optical lithography protocol uses spatially modulated light to position a plasmonic structure non-destructively on any selected single-emitter with three-dimensional nanoscale control. In this paper we analyze the emission statistics of such plasmonic antennas that embed a deterministically positioned single colloidal CdSe/CdS quantum dot that highlight acceleration and brightness of emission. We demonstrate that the antenna induces a 1000-fold increase in the emitter absorption cross-section, and under high pumping, these antennas show nonlinearly enhanced emission.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Formation of a Solar Filament by Magnetic Reconnection and Associated Chromospheric Evaporation and Subsequent Coronal Condensation

We present the first observation of a solar filament formed by magnetic reconnection and associated chromospheric evaporation and subsequent coronal condensation. Driven by shearing motion during flux emergence, a sequential tether-cutting reconnection processes occurred and resulted in an M1.3 confined flare accompany with the formation of a sigmoid structure. It is found that the flare had a conjugate compact footpoint brightenings, which correspond to the footpoints of the sigmoid. Furthermore, observational evidence of explosive evaporation is well diagnosed at the conjugate footpoint brightenings in the impulsive phase of the flare. After the flare, continuous cool condensations formed at about the middle section of the sigmoid and then moved in opposite directions along the sigmoid, eventually leading to the formation of the filament. These observations suggest that magnetic reconnection not only can form the magnetic field structure of the filament, but also heat their chromospheric footpoints during their formation and drive chromospheric evaporation. As a result, the heated chromospheric plasma may be evaporated into the magnetic field structure of the filament, where the accumulated hot plasma might suffer from thermal instability or thermal non-equilibrium, causing catastrophic cooling and coronal condensation to form the cool dense material of the filament. This observation lends strong support to the evaporative-condensation model and highlights the crucial role of magnetic reconnection in forming both the magnetic field structure and the cool dense material of filaments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy