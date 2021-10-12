CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Hide and seek with quantum resources: New and modified protocols for quantum steganography

By Rohan Joshi, Akhil Gupta, Kishore Thapliyal, R Srikanth, Anirban Pathak
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Steganography is the science of hiding and communicating a secret message by embedding it in an innocent looking text such that the eavesdropper is unaware of its existence. Previously, attempts were made to establish steganography using

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Erbium-Implanted Materials for Quantum Communication Applications

Paul Stevenson, Christopher M Phenicie, Isaiah Gray, Sebastian P Horvath, Sacha Welinski, Austin M Ferrenti, Alban Ferrier, Philippe Goldner, Sujit Das, Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Robert J Cava, Nathalie P de Leon, Jeff D Thompson. Erbium-doped materials can serve as spin-photon interfaces with optical transitions in the telecom C-band, making them an...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Numerical investigation of the logarithmic Schrödinger model of quantum decoherence

A logarithmic Schrödinger equation with time-dependent coupling to the non-linearity is presented as a model of collisional decoherence of the wavefunction of a quantum particle in position-space. The particular mathematical form of the logarithmic Schrödinger equation has been shown to follow from conditional wave theory, but the validity of the logarithmic Schrödinger equation has not yet been investigated numerically for general initial conditions. Using an operator-splitting approach, we solve the non-linear equation of motion for the wavefunction numerically and compare it it to the solution of the standard Joos-Zeh master equation for the density matrix. We find good agreement for the time-dependent behaviour of the ensemble widths between the two approaches, but note curious `zero-pinning' behaviour of the logarithmic Schrödinger equation, whereby the zeros of the wavefunction are not erased by continued propagation. By examining the derivation of the logarithmic Schrödinger equation from conditional wave theory, we indicate possible avenues of resolution to this zero-pinning problem.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Pebbling: Analyzing the Post-Quantum Security of iMHFs

The classical (parallel) black pebbling game is a useful abstraction which allows us to analyze the resources (space, space-time, cumulative space) necessary to evaluate a function $f$ with a static data-dependency graph $G$. Of particular interest in the field of cryptography are data-independent memory-hard functions $f_{G,H}$ which are defined by a directed acyclic graph (DAG) $G$ and a cryptographic hash function $H$. The pebbling complexity of the graph $G$ characterized the amortized cost of evaluating $f_{G,H}$ multiple times or the total cost to run a brute-force preimage attack over a fixed domain $\mathcal{X}$, i.e., given $y \in \{0,1\}^*$ find $x \in \mathcal{X}$ such that $f_{G,H}(x)=y$. While a classical attacker will need to evaluate the function $f_{G,H}$ at least $m=|\mathcal{X}|$ times a quantum attacker running Grover's algorithm only requires $\mathcal{O}(\sqrt{m})$ blackbox calls to a quantum circuit $C_{G,H}$ evaluating the function $f_{G,H}$. Thus, to analyze the cost of a quantum attack it is crucial to understand the space-time cost (equivalently width times depth) of the quantum circuit $C_{G,H}$. We first observe that a legal black pebbling strategy for the graph $G$ does not necessarily imply the existence of a quantum circuit with comparable complexity -- in contrast to the classical setting where any efficient pebbling strategy for $G$ corresponds to an algorithm with comparable complexity evaluating $f_{G,H}$. Motivated by this observation we introduce a new (parallel) quantum pebbling game which captures additional restrictions imposed by the No-Deletion Theorem in Quantum Computing. We apply our new quantum pebbling game to analyze the quantum space-time complexity of several important graphs: the line graph, Argon2i-A, Argon2i-B, and DRSample. (See the paper for the full abstract.)
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fast emulation of quantum three-body scattering

We develop a class of emulators for solving quantum three-body scattering problems. They are based on combining the variational method for scattering observables and the recently proposed eigenvector continuation concept. The emulators are first trained by the exact scattering solutions of the governing Hamiltonian at a small number of points in its parameter space, and then employed to make interpolations and extrapolations in that space. Through a schematic nuclear-physics model with finite-range two and three-body interactions, we demonstrate the emulators to be extremely accurate and efficient. The computing time for emulation is on the scale of milliseconds (on a laptop), with relative errors ranging from $10^{-13}$ to $10^{-4}$ depending on the case. The emulators also require little memory. We argue that these emulators can be generalized to even more challenging scattering problems. Furthermore, this general strategy may be applicable for building the same type of emulators in other fields, wherever variational methods can be developed for evaluating physical models.
SCIENCE
#Quantum Cryptography#Hide And Seek#Steganography#Quantum Physics#Qkd
arxiv.org

On the energy landscape of symmetric quantum signal processing

Symmetric quantum signal processing provides a parameterized representation of a real polynomial, which can be translated into an efficient quantum circuit for performing a wide range of computational tasks on quantum computers. For a given polynomial, the parameters (called phase factors) can be obtained by solving an optimization problem. However, the cost function is non-convex, and has a very complex energy landscape with numerous global and local minima. It is therefore surprising that the solution can be robustly obtained in practice, starting from a fixed initial guess $\Phi^0$ that contains no information of the input polynomial. To investigate this phenomenon, we first explicitly characterize all the global minima of the cost function. We then prove that one particular global minimum (called the maximal solution) belongs to a neighborhood of $\Phi^0$, on which the cost function is strongly convex under suitable conditions. This explains the aforementioned success of optimization algorithms, and solves the open problem of finding phase factors using only standard double precision arithmetic operations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noisy quantum amplitude estimation without noise estimation

Many quantum algorithms contain an important subroutine, the quantum amplitude estimation. As the name implies, this is essentially the parameter estimation problem and thus can be handled via the established statistical estimation theory. However, this problem has an intrinsic difficulty that the system, i.e., the real quantum computing device, inevitably introduces unknown noise; the probability distribution model then has to incorporate many nuisancenoise parameters, resulting that the construction of an optimal estimator becomes inefficient and difficult. For this problem, we apply the theory of nuisance parameters (more specifically, the parameter orthogonalization method) to precisely compute the maximum likelihood estimator for only the target amplitude parameter, by removing the other nuisance noise parameters. That is, we can estimate the amplitude parameter without estimating the noise parameters. We conducted an experiment using a real superconducting quantum device to validate the proposed estimation method.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-perturbative Quantum Propagators in Bounded Spaces

We outline a new approach to calculating the quantum mechanical propagator in the presence of geometrically non-trivial Dirichlet boundary conditions based upon a generalisation of an integral transform of the propagator studied in previous work (the so-called ``hit function''), and a convergent sequence of Padé approximants. In this paper the generalised hit function is defined as a many-point propagator and we describe its relation to the sum over trajectories in the Feynman path integral. We then show how it can be used to calculate the Feynman propagator. We calculate analytically all such hit functions in $D=1$ and $D=3$ dimensions, giving recursion relations between them in the same or different dimensions and apply the results to the simple cases of propagation in the presence of perfectly conducting planar and spherical plates. We use these results to conjecture a general analytical formula for the propagator when Dirichlet boundary conditions are present in a given geometry, also explaining how it can be extended for application for more general, non-localised potentials. Our work has resonance with previous results obtained by Grosche in the study of path integrals in the presence of delta potentials. We indicate the eventual application in a relativistic context to determining Casimir energies using this technique.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Characterizing quantum instruments: from non-demolition measurements to quantum error correction

Roman Stricker, Davide Vodola, Alexander Erhard, Lukas Postler, Michael Meth, Martin Ringbauer, Philipp Schindler, Rainer Blatt, Markus Müller, Thomas Monz. In quantum information processing quantum operations are often processed alongside measurements which result in classical data. Due to the information gain of classical measurement outputs non-unitary dynamical processes can take place on the system, for which common quantum channel descriptions fail to describe the time evolution. Quantum measurements are correctly treated by means of so-called quantum instruments capturing both classical outputs and post-measurement quantum states. Here we present a general recipe to characterize quantum instruments alongside its experimental implementation and analysis. Thereby, the full dynamics of a quantum instrument can be captured, exhibiting details of the quantum dynamics that would be overlooked with common tomography techniques. For illustration, we apply our characterization technique to a quantum instrument used for the detection of qubit loss and leakage, which was recently implemented as a building block in a quantum error correction (QEC) experiment (Nature 585, 207-210 (2020)). Our analysis reveals unexpected and in-depth information about the failure modes of the implementation of the quantum instrument. We then numerically study the implications of these experimental failure modes on QEC performance, when the instrument is employed as a building block in QEC protocols on a logical qubit. Our results highlight the importance of careful characterization and modelling of failure modes in quantum instruments, as compared to simplistic hardware-agnostic phenomenological noise models, which fail to predict the undesired behavior of faulty quantum instruments. The presented methods and results are directly applicable to generic quantum instruments.
SCIENCE
Mathematics
Science
Physics
Computer Science
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Provable quantum computational advantage with the cyclic cluster state

Austin K. Daniel, Yinyue Zhu, C. Huerta Alderete, Vikas Buchemmavari, Alaina M. Green, Nhung H. Nguyen, Tyler G. Thurtell, Andrew Zhao, Norbert M. Linke, Akimasa Miyake. We propose two Bell-type nonlocal games that can be used to prove quantum computational advantage in a hardware-agnostic manner. In these games, the circuit depth needed to prepare a cyclic cluster state and measure a subset of its Pauli stabilizers on a quantum computer is compared to that of classical Boolean circuits with the same gate connectivity. Using a circuit-based trapped-ion quantum computer, we prepare and measure a six-qubit cyclic cluster state with an overall fidelity of 60.6% and 66.4%, before and after correcting measurement-readout errors, respectively. Our experimental results indicate that while this fidelity readily passes conventional (or depth-0) Bell bounds for local hidden variable models, it is on the cusp of demonstrating quantum advantage against depth-1 classical circuits. Our games offer a practical and scalable set of quantitative benchmarks for quantum computers in the pre-fault-tolerant regime as the number of qubits available increases.
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Discovery of universal adversarial attacks for quantum classifiers

Artificial intelligence has achieved dramatic success over the past decade, with the triumph in predicting protein structures marked as the latest milestone. At the same time, quantum computing has also made remarkable progress in recent years. A recent breakthrough in this field is the experimental demonstration of quantum supremacy. The fusion of artificial intelligence and quantum physics gives rise to a new interdisciplinary field—-quantum artificial intelligence.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum cosmology with third quantisation

We review the canonical quantisation of the geometry of the spacetime in the cases of a simply and a non-simply connected manifold. In the former, we analyse the information contained in the solutions of the Wheeler-DeWitt equation and interpret them in terms of the customary boundary conditions that are typically imposed on the semiclassical wave functions. In particular, we review three different paradigms for the quantum creation of a homogeneous and isotropic universe. For the quantisation of a non-simply connected manifold the best framework is the so-called third quantisation formalism, in which the wave function of the universe is seen as a field that propagates in the space of Riemannian $3$-geometries, which turns out to be isomorphic to a (part of a) $1+5$ Minkowski spacetime. Thus, the quantisation of the wave function follows the customary formalism of a quantum field theory. A general review of the formalism is given and it is analysed the creation of the universes, their initial expansion and the appearance of matter after inflation. These features are presented in more detail in the case of a homogeneous and isotropic universe. The main conclusion in both cases is that the most natural way in which the universes should be created is in entangled universe-antiuniverse pairs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Theory of Quantum Subspace Diagonalization

Quantum subspace diagonalization methods are an exciting new class of algorithms for solving large scale eigenvalue problems using quantum computers. Unfortunately, these methods require the solution of an ill-conditioned generalized eigenvalue problem, with a matrix pencil corrupted by a non-negligible amount of noise that is far above the machine precision. Despite pessimistic predictions from classical perturbation theories, these methods can perform reliably well if the generalized eigenvalue problem is solved using a standard truncation strategy. We provide a theoretical analysis of this surprising phenomenon, proving that under certain natural conditions, a quantum subspace diagonalization algorithm can accurately compute the smallest eigenvalue of a large Hermitian matrix. We give numerical experiments demonstrating the effectiveness of the theory and providing practical guidance for the choice of truncation level.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Heterotic Quantum Cohomology

We reexamine the massless spectrum of a heterotic string vacuum at large radius and present two results. The first result is to construct a vector bundle $\mathcal{Q}$ and operator $\overline{\mathcal{D}}$ whose kernel amounts to deformations solving `F-term' type equations. This resolves a dilemma in previous works in which the spin connection is treated as an independent degree of freedom, something that is not the case in string theory. The second result is to utilise the moduli space metric, constructed in previous work, to define an adjoint operator $\overline{\mathcal{D}}^†$. The kernel of $\overline{\mathcal{D}}^†$ amounts to deformations solving `D-term' type equations. Put together, we show there is a vector bundle $\mathcal{Q}$ with a metric, a $\overline{\mathcal{D}}$ operator and a gauge fixing (holomorphic gauge) in which the massless spectrum are harmonic representatives of $\overline{\mathcal{D}}$. This is remarkable as previous work indicated the Hodge decomposition of massless deformations were complicated and in particular not harmonic except at the standard embedding.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Variational Quantum Simulation of Chemical Dynamics with Quantum Computers

Classical simulation of real-space quantum dynamics is challenging due to the exponential scaling of computational cost with system dimensions. Quantum computer offers the potential to simulate quantum dynamics with polynomial complexity; however, existing quantum algorithms based on the split-operator techniques require large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computers that remain elusive in the near future. Here we present variational simulations of real-space quantum dynamics suitable for implementation in Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices. The Hamiltonian is first encoded onto qubits using a discrete variable representation (DVR) and binary encoding scheme. We show that direct application of real-time variational quantum algorithm based on the McLachlan's principle is inefficient as the measurement cost grows exponentially with the qubit number for general potential energy and extremely small time-step size is required to achieve accurate results. Motivated by the insights that most chemical dynamics occur in the low energy subspace, we propose a subspace expansion method by projecting the total Hamiltonian, including the time-dependent driving field, onto the system low-energy eigenstate subspace using quantum computers, the exact quantum dynamics within the subspace can then be solved classically. We show that the measurement cost of the subspace approach grows polynomially with dimensionality for general potential energy. Our numerical examples demonstrate the capability of our approach, even under intense laser fields. Our work opens the possibility of simulating chemical dynamics with NISQ hardware.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spin-lasing in bimodal quantum dot micropillar cavities

Niels Heermeier, Tobias Heuser, Jan Große, Natalie Jung, Arsenty Kaganskiy, Markus Lindemann, Nils C. Gerhardt, Martin R. Hofmann, Stephan Reitzenstein. Spin-controlled lasers are highly interesting photonic devices and have been shown to provide ultra-fast polarization dynamics in excess of 200 GHz. In contrast to conventional semiconductor lasers their temporal properties are not limited by the intensity dynamics, but are governed primarily by the interaction of the spin dynamics with the birefringent mode splitting that determines the polarization oscillation frequency. Another class of modern semiconductor lasers are high-beta emitters which benefit from enhanced light-matter interaction due to strong mode confinement in low-mode-volume microcavities. In such structures, the emission properties can be tailored by the resonator geometry to realize for instance bimodal emission behavior in slightly elliptical micropillar cavities. We utilize this attractive feature to demonstrate and explore spin-lasing effects in bimodal high-beta quantum dot micropillar lasers. The studied microlasers with a beta-factor of 4% show spin-laser effects with experimental polarization oscillation frequencies up to 15 GHz and predicted frequencies up to about 100 GHz which are controlled by the ellipticity of the resonator. Our results reveal appealing prospects for very compact, ultra-fast and energy-efficient spin-lasers and can pave the way for future purely electrically injected spin-lasers enabled by short injection path lengths.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-class quantum classifiers with tensor network circuits for quantum phase recognition

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms based on variational circuits are a promising approach to quantum machine learning problems for near-term devices, but the selection of the variational ansatz is an open issue. Recently, tensor network-inspired circuits have been proposed as a natural choice for such ansatz. Their employment on binary classification tasks provided encouraging results. However, their effectiveness on more difficult tasks is still unknown. Here, we present numerical experiments on multi-class classifiers based on tree tensor network and multiscale entanglement renormalization ansatz circuits. We conducted experiments on image classification with the MNIST dataset and on quantum phase recognition with the XXZ model by Cirq and TensorFlow Quantum. In the former case, we reduced the number of classes to four to match the aimed output based on 2 qubits. The quantum data of the XXZ model consist of three classes of ground states prepared by a checkerboard circuit used for the ansatz of the variational quantum eigensolver, corresponding to three distinct quantum phases. Test accuracy turned out to be 59%-93% and 82%-96% respectively, depending on the model architecture and on the type of preprocessing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum state preparation, tomography, and entanglement of mechanical oscillators

E. Alex Wollack, Agnetta Y. Cleland, Rachel G. Gruenke, Zhaoyou Wang, Patricio Arrangoiz-Arriola, Amir H. Safavi-Naeini. Precisely engineered mechanical oscillators keep time, filter signals, and sense motion, making them an indispensable part of today's technological landscape. These unique capabilities motivate bringing mechanical devices into the quantum domain by interfacing them with engineered quantum circuits. Proposals to combine microwave-frequency mechanical resonators with superconducting devices suggest the possibility of powerful quantum acoustic processors. Meanwhile, experiments in several mechanical systems have demonstrated quantum state control and readout, phonon number resolution, and phonon-mediated qubit-qubit interactions. Currently, these acoustic platforms lack processors capable of controlling multiple mechanical oscillators' quantum states with a single qubit, and the rapid quantum non-demolition measurements of mechanical states needed for error correction. Here we use a superconducting qubit to control and read out the quantum state of a pair of nanomechanical resonators. Our device is capable of fast qubit-mechanics swap operations, which we use to deterministically manipulate the mechanical states. By placing the qubit into the strong dispersive regime with both mechanical resonators simultaneously, we determine the resonators' phonon number distributions via Ramsey measurements. Finally, we present quantum tomography of the prepared nonclassical and entangled mechanical states. Our result represents a concrete step toward feedback-based operation of a quantum acoustic processor.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Diversity metric for evaluation of quantum annealing

Solving discrete NP-hard problems is an important part of scientific discoveries and operations research as well as many commercial applications. A commonly used metric to compare meta-heuristic solvers is the time required to obtain an optimal solution, known as time to solution. However, for some applications it is desirable to have a set of high-quality and diverse solutions, instead of a single optimal one. For these applications, time to solution may not be informative of the performance of a solver, and another metric would be necessary. In particular, it is not known how well quantum solvers sample the configuration space in comparison to their classical counterparts. Here, we apply a recently introduced collective distance measure in solution space to quantify diversity and, based on that, we employ time-to-diversity as a metric for evaluation of meta-heuristics solvers. We use this measure to compare the performance of the D-Wave quantum annealing processor with a few classical heuristic solvers on a set of synthetic problems and show that D-Wave quantum annealing processor is indeed a competitive heuristic, and on many instances outperforms state-of-the-art classical solvers, while it remains on par on other instances. This suggests that a portfolio solver that combines quantum and classical solutions may win over all solvers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Demonstration of the Rodeo Algorithm on a Quantum Computer

The rodeo algorithm is an efficient algorithm for eigenstate preparation and eigenvalue estimation for any observable on a quantum computer. The only requirement is that the initial state has sufficient overlap probability with the desired eigenstate. While it is exponentially faster than well-known algorithms such as phase estimation and adiabatic evolution for eigenstate preparation, it has yet to be implemented on an actual quantum device. In this work, we apply the rodeo algorithm to determine the energy levels of a random one-qubit Hamiltonian, resulting in a relative error of $0.08\%$ using mid-circuit measurements on the IBM Q device Casablanca. This surpasses the accuracy of directly-prepared eigenvector expectation values using the same quantum device. We take advantage of the high-accuracy energy determination and use the Hellmann-Feynman theorem to compute eigenvector expectation values for different random one-qubit observable. For the Hellmann-Feynman calculations, we find a relative error of $0.7\%$. We conclude by discussing possible future applications of the rodeo algorithm for multi-qubit Hamiltonians.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Matrix Discrepancy from Quantum Communication

We develop a novel connection between discrepancy minimization and (quantum) communication complexity. As an application, we resolve a substantial special case of the Matrix Spencer conjecture. In particular, we show that for every collection of symmetric $n \times n$ matrices $A_1,\ldots,A_n$ with $\|A_i\| \leq 1$ and $\|A_i\|_F \leq n^{1/4}$ there exist signs $x \in \{ \pm 1\}^n$ such that the maximum eigenvalue of $\sum_{i \leq n} x_i A_i$ is at most $O(\sqrt n)$. We give a polynomial-time algorithm based on partial coloring and semidefinite programming to find such $x$.
MATHEMATICS

