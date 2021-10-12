CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

A wave nature-based interpretation of the nonclassical feature of photon bunching on a beam splitter

By Byoung S. Ham
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Born rule is key to understanding quantum mechanics based on the probability amplitude for the measurement process of a physical quantity. Based on a typical particle nature of a photon, the quantum feature of photon bunching on a

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Photon correlation spectroscopy with heterodyne mixing based on soft-x-ray magnetic circular dichroism

Christopher Klose, Felix Büttner, Wen Hu, Claudio Mazzoli, Geoffrey S. D. Beach, Stefan Eisebitt, Bastian Pfau. Many magnetic equilibrium states and phase transitions are characterized by fluctuations. Such magnetic fluctuation can in principle be detected with scattering-based x-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (XPCS). However, in the established approach of XPCS, the magnetic scattering signal is quadratic in the magnetic scattering cross section, which results not only in often prohibitively small signals but also in a fundamental inability to detect negative correlations (anticorrelations). Here, we propose to exploit the possibility of heterodyne mixing of the magnetic signal with static charge scattering to reconstruct the first-order (linear) magnetic correlation function. We show that the first-order magnetic scattering signal reconstructed from heterodyne scattering now directly represents the underlying magnetization texture. Moreover, we suggest a practical implementation based on an absorption mask rigidly connected to the sample, which not only produces a static charge scattering signal but also eliminates the problem of drift-induced artificial decay of the correlation functions. Our method thereby significantly broadens the range of scientific questions accessible by magnetic x-ray photon correlation spectroscopy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A mysterious object is beaming radio waves into the Milky Way

Astronomers have detected an intermittent source of radio waves near the centre of the Galaxy that doesn’t seem to fit the profile of any known astrophysical phenomenon1. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Additional access options:
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Do photon-number-resolving detectors provide valid evidence for the discrete nature of light?

We consider the question of whether photon-number-resolving (PNR) detectors provide compelling evidence for the discrete nature of light; i.e., whether they indicate the prior presence of a certain number of discrete photons. To answer this question, we reveal the insufficient signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of existing PNR detectors, and propose an alternative interpretation for the analysis of PNR detector output that is consistent with a wave picture of light and does not rely on the presumption of light particles. This interpretation is based on the aggregation of correlated or accidentally coincident detections within a given detector coincidence window. Our interpretation accounts for the arbitrary character of detector coincidence windows and includes connections to established treatments of intensity interferometers. To validate our interpretation, we performed an experiment on a multiplexed PNR detector and examined the dependence of photon number on the coincidence window via post-processing. These observations were then compared to a fully classical wave model based on amplitude threshold detection, and the results were found to be in excellent agreement. We find that results from low SNR PNR detectors, such as those existing in the literature, are able to be described by classical descriptions, and therefore do not demonstrate evidence for the discrete nature of light.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Photon#Beam Splitter#Quantum Superposition#Quantum Mechanics
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A single metagrating metastructure for wave-based parallel analog computing

Wave-based signal processing has witnessed a significant expansion of interest in a variety of science and engineering disciplines, as it provides new opportunities for achieving high-speed and low-power operations. Although flat optics desires integrable components to perform multiple missions, yet, the current wave-based analog computers can engineer only the spatial content of the input signal where the processed signal obeys the traditional version of Snell's law. In this paper, we propose a multi-functional metagrating to modulate both spatial and angular properties of the input signal whereby both symmetric and asymmetric optical transfer functions are realized using high-order space harmonics. The performance of the designed compound metallic grating is validated through several investigations where closed-form expressions are suggested to extract the phase and amplitude information of the diffractive modes. Several illustrative examples are demonstrated to show that the proposed metagrating allows for simultaneous parallel analog computing tasks such as first- and second-order spatial differentiation through a single multi-channel structured surface. It is anticipated that the designed platform brings a new twist to the field of optical signal processing and opens up large perspectives for simple integrated image processing systems.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

An Energy-Based Discontinuous Galerkin Method with Tame CFL Numbers for the Wave Equation

We extend and analyze the energy-based discontinuous Galerkin method for second order wave equations on staggered and structured meshes. By combining spatial staggering with local time-stepping near boundaries, the method overcomes the typical numerical stiffness associated with high order piecewise polynomial approximations. In one space dimension with periodic boundary conditions and suitably chosen numerical fluxes, we prove bounds on the spatial operators that establish stability for CFL numbers $c \frac {\Delta t}{h} < C$ independent of order when stability-enhanced explicit time-stepping schemes of matching order are used. For problems on bounded domains and in higher dimensions we demonstrate numerically that one can march explicitly with large time steps at high order temporal and spatial accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Complex Network-Based Approach for Feature Extraction and Classification of Musical Genres

Musical genre's classification has been a relevant research topic. The association between music and genres is fundamental for the media industry, which manages musical recommendation systems, and for music streaming services, which may appear classified by genres. In this context, this work presents a feature extraction method for the automatic classification of musical genres, based on complex networks and their topological measurements. The proposed method initially converts the musics into sequences of musical notes and then maps the sequences as complex networks. Topological measurements are extracted to characterize the network topology, which composes a feature vector that applies to the classification of musical genres. The method was evaluated in the classification of 10 musical genres by adopting the GTZAN dataset and 8 musical genres by adopting the FMA dataset. The results were compared with methods in the literature. The proposed method outperformed all compared methods by presenting high accuracy and low standard deviation, showing its suitability for the musical genre's classification, which contributes to the media industry in the automatic classification with assertiveness and robustness. The proposed method is implemented in an open source in the Python language and freely available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Optimal Entanglement Witness for Cooper Pair Splitters

The generation of spin-entangled electrons is an important prerequisite for future solid-state quantum technologies. Cooper pairs in a superconductor can be split into separate electrons in a spin-singlet state, however, detecting their entanglement remains an open experimental challenge. Proposals to detect the entanglement by violating a Bell inequality typically require a large number of current cross-correlation measurements, and not all entangled states can be detected in this way. Here, we instead formulate an entanglement witness that can detect the spin-entanglement using only three cross-correlation measurements of the currents in the outputs of a Cooper pair splitter. We identify the optimal measurement settings for witnessing the entanglement, and we illustrate the use of our entanglement witness with a realistic model of a Cooper pair splitter for which we evaluate the cross-correlations of the output currents. Specifically, we find that the entanglement of the spins can be detected even with a moderate level of decoherence. Our work thereby paves the way for an experimental detection of the entanglement produced by Cooper pair splitters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A boosted gravitational-wave background for primordial black holes with broad mass distributions and thermal features

Primordial black holes (PBHs) with a wide mass distribution imprinted by the thermal history of the Universe, which naturally produces a high peak at the solar mass scale, could explain the gravitational-wave events seen by LIGO/Virgo and up to the totality of the dark matter. We show that compared to monochromatic or log-normal mass functions, the gravitational wave backgrounds (GWBs) from early PBH binaries and from late binaries in clusters are strongly enhanced at low frequency and could even explain the NANOGrav observations. This enhancement comes from binaries with very low mass ratios, involving solar-mass and intermediate-mass PBHs at low frequency, solar-mass and subsolar-mass at higher frequency. LISA could distinguish the various models, while in the frequency band of ground-based detectors, we find that the GWB from early binaries is just below the current LIGO/Virgo limits and above the astrophysical background, if they also explain black hole mergers. The GWB from binaries in clusters is less boosted but has a different spectral index than for neutron stars, astrophysical black holes or early PBH binaries. It is detectable with Einstein Telescope or even with the LIGO/Virgo design sensitivity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Generating Natural Language Adversarial Examples through An Improved Beam Search Algorithm

The research of adversarial attacks in the text domain attracts many interests in the last few years, and many methods with a high attack success rate have been proposed. However, these attack methods are inefficient as they require lots of queries for the victim model when crafting text adversarial examples. In this paper, a novel attack model is proposed, its attack success rate surpasses the benchmark attack methods, but more importantly, its attack efficiency is much higher than the benchmark attack methods. The novel method is empirically evaluated by attacking WordCNN, LSTM, BiLSTM, and BERT on four benchmark datasets. For instance, it achieves a 100\% attack success rate higher than the state-of-the-art method when attacking BERT and BiLSTM on IMDB, but the number of queries for the victim models only is 1/4 and 1/6.5 of the state-of-the-art method, respectively. Also, further experiments show the novel method has a good transferability on the generated adversarial examples.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Generation of perfect-cavity-enhanced atom-photon entanglement with a millisecond lifetime via a spatially-multiplexed cavity

A qubit memory is the building block for quantum information. Cavity-enhanced spin-wave-photon entanglement has been achieved by applying dual-control modes. However, owing to cross readouts between the modes, the qubit retrieval efficiency is about one quarter lower than that for a single spin-wave mode at all storage times. Here, we overcome cross readouts using a multiplexed ring cavity. The cavity is embedded with a polarization interferometer, and we create a write-out photonic qubit entangled with a magnetic-field-insensitive spin-wave qubit by applying a single-mode write-laser beam to cold atoms. The spin-wave qubit is retrieved with a single-mode read-laser beam, and the quarter retrieval-efficiency loss is avoided at all storage times. Our experiment demonstrates 50% intrinsic retrieval efficiency for 540 microsecond storage time, which is 13.5 times longer than the best reported result. Importantly, our multiplexed-cavity scheme paves one road to generate perfect-cavity-enhanced and large-scale multiplexed spin-wave-photon entanglement with a long lifetime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

TorchEsegeta: Framework for Interpretability and Explainability of Image-based Deep Learning Models

Soumick Chatterjee, Arnab Das, Chirag Mandal, Budhaditya Mukhopadhyay, Manish Vipinraj, Aniruddh Shukla, Rajatha Nagaraja Rao, Chompunuch Sarasaen, Oliver Speck, Andreas Nürnberger. Clinicians are often very sceptical about applying automatic image processing approaches, especially deep learning based methods, in practice. One main reason for this is the black-box nature of these...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral Analysis of Solar Radio Type III Bursts from 20 kHz to 410 MHz

K. Sasikumar Raja, Milan Maksimovic, Eduard P. Kontar, Xavier Bonnin, Philippe Zarka, Laurent Lamy, Hamish Reid, Nicole Vilmer, Alain Lecacheux, Vratislav Krupar, Baptiste Cecconi, Lahmiti Nora, Laurent Denis. We present the statistical analysis of the spectral response of solar radio type III bursts over the wide frequency range between 20...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-component DHOST analysis in galaxy clusters

Extended Theories of Gravity with additional scalar degrees of freedom have recently acquired increasing interest due to the presence of a screening mechanism that allows suppressing at small scales (e.g., the Solar System scale) every modification restoring General Relativity. In this work, we consider a second-order Extended Theory of Gravity belonging to the family of Degenerate High Order Scalar Tensor theories (DHOST) characterized by a partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism. We study this model in two different scenarios as a description of dark energy only and as a description of both dark matter and dark energy. Such scenarios have been tested here by analysing a sample of 16 high-mass galaxy clusters targeted by the Cluster Lensing and Supernova survey with Hubble (CLASH) program using two complementary probes, namely X-ray and strong-and-weak gravitational lensing observations. In mass modelling, we adopt a multi-component approach including hot gas and galactic stellar contributions. For the majority of the clusters in our sample, results show mild Bayesian evidence in favour of the DHOST model as a description of dark energy over General Relativity. This model also appears to alleviate the discrepancy present in General Relativity between X-ray hydrostatic and lensing mass estimates. For the second scenario where gravity acts as both dark energy and dark matter due to the partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism at cluster scales, the model is statistically disfavoured compared to General Relativity.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy