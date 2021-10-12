CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Path-optimized nonadiabatic geometric quantum computation on superconducting qubits

By Cheng-Yun Ding, Li-Na Ji, Tao Chen, Zheng-Yuan Xue
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Quantum computation based on nonadiabatic geometric phases has attracted a broad range of interests, due to its fast manipulation and inherent noise resistance. However, to obtain universal geometric quantum gates, the required evolution paths are usually limited to some special ones,

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Here's Why Physicists Take the Parallel Worlds Theory Seriously

One thing is for sure: the universe we live in is enormous, with hundreds of billions of galaxies twirling through space in motion. It's simply dizzying to think about the magnitude. This is one of the reasons why the concept of a parallel universe has gained traction, with science fiction, in particular, having a soft place for the idea that we could be living one of an unlimited number of lives. We've seen this concept so many times, from Rick and Morty to Star Trek, that it doesn't feel like a far-fetched possibility for many at this point. Multiverses and parallel worlds are discussed in major scientific concepts such as the Big Bang, string theory, and quantum physics, with scientific theory addressing the case for universes beyond, parallel to, or remote from but mirroring our own.
SCIENCE
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum mechanics via quantum tomography

Starting from first principles inspired by quantum tomography rather than Born's rule, this paper gives a new, elementary, and self-contained deductive approach to quantum mechanics. A suggestive notion for what constitutes a quantum detector and for the behavior of its responses leads to a logically impeccable definition of measurement. Applications to measurement schemes for optical states, position measurements and particle tracks demonstrate that this definition is applicable without any idealization to complex realistic experiments.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Computation#Qubit#Nonadiabatic Geometric
arxiv.org

Efficient Evaluation of Exponential and Gaussian Functions on a Quantum Computer

The exponential and Gaussian functions are among the most fundamental and important operations, appearing ubiquitously throughout all areas of science, engineering, and mathematics. Whereas formally, it is well-known that any function may in principle be realized on a quantum computer, in practice present-day algorithms tend to be very expensive. In this work, we present algorithms for evaluating exponential and Gaussian functions efficiently on quantum computers. The implementations require a (generally) small number of multiplications, which represent the overall computational bottleneck. For a specific, realistic NISQ application, the Toffoli count of the exponential function is found to be reduced from 15,690 down to 912, when compared against a state-of-the art competing method by Häner and coworkers [arXiv:1805.12445], under the most favorable conditions for each method. For the corresponding Gaussian function comparison, the Toffoli count is reduced from 19,090 down to 704. Space requirements are also quite modest, to the extent that the aforementioned NISQ application can be implemented with as few as 71 logical qubits. More generally, the methods presented here could also be equally well applied in a fault-tolerant context, using error-corrected multiplications, etc.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

0-$π$ qubit in one Josephson junction

Quantum states are usually fragile which makes quantum computation being not as stable as classical computation. Quantum correction codes can protect quantum states but need a large number of physical qubits to code a single logic qubit. Alternatively, the protection at the hardware level has been recently developed to maintain the coherence of the quantum information by using symmetries. However, it generally has to pay the expense of increasing the complexity of the quantum devices. In this work, we show that the protection at the hardware level can be approached without increasing the complexity of the devices. The interplay between the spin-orbit coupling and the Zeeman splitting in the semiconductor allows us to tune the Josephson coupling in terms of the spin degree of freedom of Cooper pairs, the hallmark of the superconducting spintronics. This leads to the implementation of the parity-protected 0-$\pi$ superconducting qubit with only one highly transparent superconductor-semiconductor Josephson junction, which makes our proposal immune from the various fabrication imperfections.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Image Compression and Classification Using Qubits and Quantum Deep Learning

Recent work suggests that quantum machine learning techniques can be used for classical image classification by encoding the images in quantum states and using a quantum neural network for inference. However, such work has been restricted to very small input images, at most 4 x 4, that are unrealistic and cannot even be accurately labeled by humans. The primary difficulties in using larger input images is that hitherto-proposed encoding schemes necessitate more qubits than are physically realizable. We propose a framework to classify larger, realistic images using quantum systems. Our approach relies on a novel encoding mechanism that embeds images in quantum states while necessitating fewer qubits than prior work. Our framework is able to classify images that are larger than previously possible, up to 16 x 16 for the MNIST dataset on a personal laptop, and obtains accuracy comparable to classical neural networks with the same number of learnable parameters. We also propose a technique for further reducing the number of qubits needed to represent images that may result in an easier physical implementation at the expense of final performance. Our work enables quantum machine learning and classification on classical datasets of dimensions that were previously intractable by physically realizable quantum computers or classical simulation.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Qubit-Efficient Encoding Scheme for Quantum Simulations of Electronic Structure

Simulating electronic structure on a quantum computer requires encoding of fermionic systems onto qubits. Common encoding methods transform a fermionic system of $N$ spin-orbitals into an $N$-qubit system, but many of the fermionic configurations do not respect the required conditions and symmetries of the system so the qubit Hilbert space in this case may have unphysical states and thus can not be fully utilized. We propose a generalized qubit-efficient encoding (QEE) scheme that requires the qubit number to be only logarithmic in the number of configurations that satisfy the required conditions and symmetries. For the case of considering only the particle-conserving and singlet configurations, we reduce the qubit count to $\mathcal O(m\log_2N)$, where $m$ is the number of particles. This QEE scheme is demonstrated on an $\rm{H_2}$ molecule in the 6-31G basis set and a $\rm{LiH}$ molecule in the STO-3G basis set using fewer qubits than the common encoding methods. We calculate the ground-state energy surfaces using a variational quantum eigensolver algorithm with a hardware-efficient ansatz circuit. We choose to use a hardware-efficient ansatz since most of the Hilbert space in our scheme is spanned by desired configurations so a heuristic search for an eigenstate is sensible. The simulations are performed on the Qiskit simulator with a noise model implemented from a real IBM Quantum machine. Using the methods of measurement error mitigation and error-free linear extrapolation, we demonstrate that most of the distributions of the extrapolated energies using our QEE scheme agree with the exact results obtained by Hamiltonian diagonalization in the given basis sets within chemical accuracy. Our proposed scheme and results show the feasibility of quantum simulations for larger molecular systems in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) era.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Provable quantum computational advantage with the cyclic cluster state

Austin K. Daniel, Yinyue Zhu, C. Huerta Alderete, Vikas Buchemmavari, Alaina M. Green, Nhung H. Nguyen, Tyler G. Thurtell, Andrew Zhao, Norbert M. Linke, Akimasa Miyake. We propose two Bell-type nonlocal games that can be used to prove quantum computational advantage in a hardware-agnostic manner. In these games, the circuit depth needed to prepare a cyclic cluster state and measure a subset of its Pauli stabilizers on a quantum computer is compared to that of classical Boolean circuits with the same gate connectivity. Using a circuit-based trapped-ion quantum computer, we prepare and measure a six-qubit cyclic cluster state with an overall fidelity of 60.6% and 66.4%, before and after correcting measurement-readout errors, respectively. Our experimental results indicate that while this fidelity readily passes conventional (or depth-0) Bell bounds for local hidden variable models, it is on the cusp of demonstrating quantum advantage against depth-1 classical circuits. Our games offer a practical and scalable set of quantitative benchmarks for quantum computers in the pre-fault-tolerant regime as the number of qubits available increases.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural Network Based Qubit Environment Characterization

The exact microscopic structure of the environments that produces $1/f$ noise in superconducting qubits remains largely unknown, hindering our ability to have robust simulations and harness the noise. In this paper we show how it is possible to infer information about such an environment based on a single measurement of the qubit coherence, circumventing any need for separate spectroscopy experiments. Similarly to other spectroscopic techniques, the qubit is used as a probe which interacts with its environment. The complexity of the relationship between the observed qubit dynamics and the impurities in the environment makes this problem ideal for machine learning methods - more specifically neural networks. With our algorithm we are able to reconstruct the parameters of the most prominent impurities in the environment, as well as differentiate between different environment models, paving the way towards a better understanding of $1/f$ noise in superconducting circuits.
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Quantum computing startups pull in millions as VCs rush to get ahead of the game

Venture capital firms are pouring billions into quantum computing companies, hedging bets that the technology will pay off big time some day. Rigetti, which makes quantum hardware, announced a $1.5bn merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, a finance house focusing on strategic acquisitions. Rigetti, which was valued at $1.04bn before the deal, will now be publicly traded.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers unlock secret path to a quantum future

In 1998, researchers including Mark Kubinec of UC Berkeley performed one of the first simple quantum computations using individual molecules. They used pulses of radio waves to flip the spins of two nuclei in a molecule, with each spin's "up" or "down" orientation storing information in the way that a "0" or "1" state stores information in a classical data bit. In those early days of quantum computers, the combined orientation of the two nuclei—that is, the molecule's quantum state—could only be preserved for brief periods in specially tuned environments. In other words, the system quickly lost its coherence. Control over quantum coherence is the missing step to building scalable quantum computers.
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Quantum computing will assist search for life in deep space

Enterprise quantum software company Zapata Computing has partnered with UK’s University of Hull to leverage each other’s expertise to detect signatures of life in deep space. The partnership will support research to repurpose Zapata’s quantum workflow platform Orquestra in order to assist in the development of highly accurate astrophysical models...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Nearly optimal quantum algorithm for generating the ground state of a free quantum field theory

We devise a quasilinear quantum algorithm for generating an approximation for the ground state of a quantum field theory (QFT). Our quantum algorithm delivers a super-quadratic speedup over the state-of-the-art quantum algorithm for ground-state generation, overcomes the ground-state-generation bottleneck of the prior approach and is optimal up to a polylogarithmic factor. Specifically, we establish two quantum algorithms -- Fourier-based and wavelet-based -- to generate the ground state of a free massive scalar bosonic QFT with gate complexity quasilinear in the number of discretized-QFT modes. The Fourier-based algorithm is limited to translationally invariant QFTs. Numerical simulations show that the wavelet-based algorithm successfully yields the ground state for a QFT with broken translational invariance. Our algorithms require a routine for generating one-dimensional Gaussian (1DG) states. We replace the standard method for 1DG-state generation, which requires the quantum computer to perform lots of costly arithmetic, with a novel method based on inequality testing that significantly reduces the need for arithmetic. Our method for 1DG-state generation is generic and could be extended to preparing states whose amplitudes can be computed on the fly by a quantum computer.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Analytical computation of quantum corrections to non-topological soliton (bright soliton) within the saddle-point approximation

Schrödinger field theory with an attractive self-interaction possess non-topological extended solutions with a finite energy in both finite and infinite-volume cases, namely, bright solitons. The analytical form of the solution itself is well-known, though analytical investigation of the quantum fluctuations in this background still requires more thorough investigation, for instance, analytical computation of quantum corrections to this background within the saddle-point approximation. In the present work this gap is filled. Both 2-point Green's function and quantum corrections to the background are analytically computed and properly renormalized by means of momentum cut-off procedure. It is deduced that quantum corrections are indeed small provided that particle number is large. Also, we see that perturbation modes of continuum spectrum at bright soliton background generate a gap in the energy spectrum. Moreover, it turns out that the whole spectrum is continuous modulo zero-modes, which is similar to Sine-Gordon solitons.
PHYSICS
TechSpot

Investors are dumping money into quantum computing firms in hopes of a big payday

What just happened? Investors are pumping money into quantum computing firms at an accelerated rate in hopes of a big payday down the road. According to financial research firm PitchBook, outfits that deal in quantum computer hardware and software have brought in nearly $1.02 billion from venture capitalists this year alone. That’s up from $684 million generated in 2020 and just $188 million in 2019, and doesn’t even count a recent development in the industry.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy