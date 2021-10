HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Lately, it appears the Houston area is spending each month mourning the loss of a law enforcement officer who took an oath to protect and serve. This month, it's Precinct 4 Deputy constable Kareem Atkins. He was shot and killed early Saturday morning while working an extra job security job in north Houston, according to police. Two other deputies were also shot at this scene, Deputy Darrell Garret, 28, and Deputy Juqaim Barthen, 26.

