On sets of points in general position that lie on a cubic curve in the plane and determine lines that can be pierced by few points

By Mehdi Makhul, Rom Pinchasi
 10 days ago

Let $P$ be a set of $n$ points in general position in the plane. Let $R$ be a set of points disjoint from $P$ such that for every $x,y \in P$ the line through $x$ and $y$ contains a point in $R$. We show that if $|R| < \frac{3}{2}n$ and $P

Escaping Saddle Points in Nonconvex Minimax Optimization via Cubic-Regularized Gradient Descent-Ascent

The gradient descent-ascent (GDA) algorithm has been widely applied to solve nonconvex minimax optimization problems. However, the existing GDA-type algorithms can only find first-order stationary points of the envelope function of nonconvex minimax optimization problems, which does not rule out the possibility to get stuck at suboptimal saddle points. In this paper, we develop Cubic-GDA -- the first GDA-type algorithm for escaping strict saddle points in nonconvex-strongly-concave minimax optimization. Specifically, the algorithm uses gradient ascent to estimate the second-order information of the minimax objective function, and it leverages the cubic regularization technique to efficiently escape the strict saddle points. Under standard smoothness assumptions on the objective function, we show that Cubic-GDA admits an intrinsic potential function whose value monotonically decreases in the minimax optimization process. Such a property leads to a desired global convergence of Cubic-GDA to a second-order stationary point at a sublinear rate. Moreover, we analyze the convergence rate of Cubic-GDA in the full spectrum of a gradient dominant-type nonconvex geometry. Our result shows that Cubic-GDA achieves an orderwise faster convergence rate than the standard GDA for a wide spectrum of gradient dominant geometry. Our study bridges minimax optimization with second-order optimization and may inspire new developments along this direction.
Magnetohydrodynamic winds driven by line force from the standard thin disk around supermassive black holes: II. a possible model for ultra-fast outflows in radio-loud AGNs

In radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGNs), ultra-fast outflows (UFOs) were detected at the inclination angle of $\sim10^{\rm o}$--$\sim70^{\rm o}$ away from jets. Except for the inclination angle of UFOs, the UFOs in radio-loud AGNs have similar properties to that in radio-quiet AGNs. The UFOs with such low inclination can not be explained in the line-force mechanism. The magnetic-driving mechanism is suggested to explain the UFOs based on a self-similar solution with radiative transfer calculations. However, the energetics of self-similar solution needs to be further confirmed based on numerical simulations. To understand the formation and acceleration of UFOs in radio-loud AGNs, this paper presents a model of the disk winds driven by both line force and magnetic field and implements numerical simulations. Initially, a magnetic field is set to ten times stronger than the gas pressures at the disk surface. Simulation results imply that the disk winds driven by both line force and magnetic field could describe the properties of UFOs in radio-loud AGNs. Pure magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) simulation is also implemented. When the initial conditions are the same, the hybrid models of magnetic fields and line force are more helpful to form UFOs than the pure MHD models. It is worth studying the case of a stronger magnetic field to confirm this result.
ASTRONOMY
Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
An investigation of ${\cal PT}$-symmetry breaking in tight-binding chains

We consider non-Hermitian ${\cal PT}$-symmetric tight-binding chains where gain/loss optical potentials of equal magnitudes $\pm{\rm i}\gamma$ are arbitrarily distributed over all sites. The main focus is on the threshold $\gamma_c$ beyond which ${\cal PT}$-symmetry is broken. This threshold generically falls off as a power of the chain length, whose exponent depends on the configuration of optical potentials, ranging between 1 (for balanced periodic chains) and 2 (for unbalanced periodic chains, where each half of the chain experiences a non-zero mean potential). For random sequences of optical potentials with zero average and finite variance, the threshold is itself a random variable, whose mean value decays with exponent 3/2 and whose fluctuations have a universal distribution. The chains yielding the most robust ${\cal PT}$-symmetric phase, i.e., the highest threshold at fixed chain length, are obtained by exact enumeration up to 48 sites. This optimal threshold exhibits an irregular dependence on the chain length, presumably decaying asymptotically with exponent 1, up to logarithmic corrections.
MATHEMATICS
#General Position
Local Existence and Uniqueness of Spatially Quasi-Periodic Solutions to the Generalized KdV Equation

In this paper, we study the existence and uniqueness of spatially quasi-periodic solutions to the generalized KdV equation (gKdV for short) on the real line with quasi-periodic initial data whose Fourier coefficients are exponentially decaying. In order to solve for the Fourier coefficients of the solution, we first reduce the nonlinear dispersive partial differential equation to a nonlinear infinite system of coupled ordinary differential equations, and then construct the Picard sequence to approximate them. However, we meet, and have to deal with, the difficulty of studying {\bf the higher dimensional discrete convolution operation for several functions}: \[\underbrace{c\times\cdots\times c}_{\mathfrak p~\text{times}}~(\text{total distance}):=\sum_{\substack{\clubsuit_1,\cdots,\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}\in\mathbb Z^\nu\\ \clubsuit_1+\cdots+\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}=~\text{total distance}}}\prod_{j=1}^{\mathfrak p}c(\clubsuit_j).\] In order to overcome it, we apply a combinatorial method to reformulate the Picard sequence as a tree. Based on this form, we prove that the Picard sequence is exponentially decaying and fundamental ({\color{red}i.e., a} Cauchy sequence). We first give a detailed discussion of the proof of the existence and uniqueness result in the case $\mathfrak p=3$. Next, we prove existence and uniqueness in the general case $\mathfrak p\geq 2$, which then covers the remaining cases $\mathfrak p\geq 4$. As a byproduct, we recover the local result from \cite{damanik16}. We exhibit the most important combinatorial index $\sigma$ and obtain a relationship with other indices, which is essential to our proofs in the case of general $\mathfrak p$.
SCIENCE
