Generalized Memory Approximate Message Passing

Let $ \mathbb{Q}\mathcal{E}_{\mathbb{Z}} $ be the set of power sums whose characteristic roots belong to $ \mathbb{Z} $ and whose coefficients belong to $ \mathbb{Q} $, i.e. $ G : \mathbb{N} \rightarrow \mathbb{Q} $ satisfies \begin{equation*} G(n) = G_n = b_1 c_1^n + \cdots + b_h c_h^n \end{equation*} with $ c_1,\ldots,c_h \in \mathbb{Z} $ and $ b_1,\ldots,b_h \in \mathbb{Q} $. Furthermore, let $ f \in \mathbb{Q}[x,y] $ be absolutely irreducible and $ \alpha : \mathbb{N} \rightarrow \overline{\mathbb{Q}} $ be a solution $ y $ of $ f(G_n,y) = 0 $, i.e. $ f(G_n,\alpha(n)) = 0 $ identically in $ n $. Then we will prove under suitable assumptions a lower bound, valid for all but finitely many positive integers $ n $, for the approximation error if $ \alpha(n) $ is approximated by rational numbers with bounded denominator. After that we will also consider the case that $ \alpha $ is a solution of \begin{equation*} f(G_n^{(0)}, \ldots, G_n^{(d)},y) = 0, \end{equation*} i.e. defined by using more than one power sum and a polynomial $ f $ satisfying some suitable conditions. This extends results of Bugeaud, Corvaja, Luca, Scremin and Zannier.
Comments / 0