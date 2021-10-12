CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generalized Memory Approximate Message Passing

By Feiyan Tian, Lei Liu, Xiaoming Chen
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Generalized approximate message passing (GAMP) is a promising technique for unknown signal reconstruction of generalized linear models (GLM). However, it requires that the transformation matrix has independent and identically distributed (IID) entries. In this context, generalized vector AMP (GVAMP) is

Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Saddlepoint approximations in binary genome-wide association studies

We investigate saddlepoint approximations applied to the score test statistic in genome-wide association studies with binary phenotypes. The inaccuracy in the normal approximation of the score test statistic increases with increasing sample imbalance and with decreasing minor allele count. Applying saddlepoint approximations to the score test statistic distribution greatly improve the accuracy, even far out in the tail of the distribution. By using exact results for an intercept model and binary covariate model, as well as simulations for models with nuisance parameters, we emphasize the need for continuity corrections in order to achieve valid $p$-values. The performance of the saddlepoint approximations is evaluated by overall and conditional type I error rate on simulated data. We investigate the methods further by using data from UK Biobank with skin and soft tissue infections as phenotype, using both common and rare variants. The analysis confirms that continuity correction is important particularly for rare variants, and that the normal approximation gives a highly inflated type I error rate for case imbalance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Universal Joint Approximation of Manifolds and Densities by Simple Injective Flows

We analyze neural networks composed of bijective flows and injective expansive elements. We find that such networks universally approximate a large class of manifolds simultaneously with densities supported on them. Among others, our results apply to the well-known coupling and autoregressive flows. We build on the work of Teshima et al. 2020 on bijective flows and study injective architectures proposed in Brehmer et al. 2020 and Kothari et al. 2021. Our results leverage a new theoretical device called the embedding gap, which measures how far one continuous manifold is from embedding another. We relate the embedding gap to a relaxation of universally we call the manifold embedding property, capturing the geometric part of universality. Our proof also establishes that optimality of a network can be established in reverse, resolving a conjecture made in Brehmer et al. 2020 and opening the door for simple layer-wise training schemes. Finally, we show that the studied networks admit an exact layer-wise projection result, Bayesian uncertainty quantification, and black-box recovery of network weights.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gvamp#Bayes#Bo Gmamp#Signal Processing
arxiv.org

Discrete Approximation of Pressure Field Contact Patches

Rich interaction with the world requires extensive contact between robots and the objects in their environment. Most such contacts involve significant compliance between the contacting surfaces due to rubber pads or inflated grippers, soft objects to be manipulated, and soft surfaces for safe human-robot interaction. Accurate simulation of these contacts is critical for meaningful sim-to-real transfer. Compliant contact interactions generate contact surfaces of considerable extent, over which contact forces are distributed with varying pressure. Finite element methods can capture these effects but are too slow for most robotics applications. Consequently, in order to enable real-time simulation rates, most current simulation tools model contact as occurring between rigid bodies at a point or set of points using ad hoc methods to incorporate localized compliance. However, point contact is non-smooth, hard to extend to arbitrary geometry, and often introduces non-physical artifacts. Moreover, point contact misses important area-dependent phenomena critical for robust manipulation, such as net contact moment and slip control. Pressure Field Contact (PFC) was recently introduced as a method for detailed modeling of contact interface regions at rates much faster than elasticity-theory models, while at the same time predicting essential trends and capturing rich contact behavior. PFC was designed to work with coarsely-meshed objects while preserving continuity to permit use with error-controlled integrators. Here we introduce a discrete approximation of PFC suitable for use with velocity-level time steppers that enables execution at real-time rates. We evaluate the accuracy and performance gains of our approach and demonstrate its effectiveness in simulation of relevant manipulation tasks. The method is available in open source as part of Drake's Hydroelastic Contact model.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Near Resonance Approximation of Rotating Navier-Stokes Equations

We formalise the concept of near resonance for the rotating Navier-Stokes equations, based on which we propose a novel way to approximate the original PDE. The spatial domain is a three-dimensional flat torus of arbitrary aspect ratios. We prove that the family of proposed PDEs are globally well-posed for any rotation rate and initial datum of any size in any $H^s$ space with $s\ge0$. Such approximations retain much more 3-mode interactions, thus more accurate, than the conventional exact resonance approach. Our approach is free from any limiting argument that requires physical parameters to tend to zero or infinity, and is free from any small divisor argument (so estimates depend smoothly on the torus' aspect ratios). The key estimate hinges on counting of integer solutions of Diophantine inequalities rather than Diophantine equations. Using a range of novel ideas, we handle rigorously and optimally challenges arising from the non-trivial irrational functions in these inequalities. The main results and ingredients of the proofs can form part of the mathematical foundation of a non-asymptotic approach to nonlinear oscillatory dynamics in real-world applications.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A novel finite element approximation of anisotropic curve shortening flow

We extend the DeTurck trick from the classical isotropic curve shortening flow to the anisotropic setting. Here the anisotropic energy density is allowed to depend on space, which allows an interpretation in the context of Finsler metrics, giving rise to e.g.\ geodesic curvature flow in Riemannian manifolds. Assuming that the density is strictly convex and smooth, we introduce a novel weak formulation for anisotropic curve shortening flow. We then derive an optimal $H^1$--error bound for a continuous-in-time semidiscrete finite element approximation that uses piecewise linear elements. In addition, we consider some fully practical fully discrete schemes and prove their unconditional stability. Finally, we present several numerical simulations, including some convergence experiments that confirm the derived error bound, as well as applications to crystalline curvature flow and geodesic curvature flow.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Weakly tracially approximately representable actions

We describe a weak tracial analog of approximate representability under the name "weak tracial approximate representability" for finite group actions. Let $G$ be a finite abelian group, let $A$ be an infinite-dimensional simple unital C*-algebra, and let $\alpha \colon G \to \operatorname{Aut} (A)$ be an action of $G$ on $A$ which is pointwise outer. Then $\alpha$ has the weak tracial Rokhlin property if and only if the dual action $\widehat{\alpha}$ of the Pontryagin dual $\widehat{G}$ on the crossed product $C^*(G, A, \alpha)$ is weakly tracially approximately representable, and $\alpha$ is weakly tracially approximately representable if and only if the dual action $\widehat{\alpha}$ has the weak tracial Rokhlin property. This generalizes the results of Izumi in 2004 and Phillips in 2011 on the dual actions of finite abelian groups on unital simple C*-algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

MoRS: An Approximate Fault Modelling Framework for Reduced-Voltage SRAMs

On-chip memory (usually based on Static RAMs-SRAMs) are crucial components for various computing devices including heterogeneous devices, e.g., GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs to achieve high performance. Modern workloads such as Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) running on these heterogeneous fabrics are highly dependent on the on-chip memory architecture for efficient acceleration. Hence, improving the energy-efficiency of such memories directly leads to an efficient system. One of the common methods to save energy is undervolting i.e., supply voltage underscaling below the nominal level. Such systems can be safely undervolted without incurring faults down to a certain voltage limit. This safe range is also called voltage guardband. However, reducing voltage below the guardband level without decreasing frequency causes timing-based faults.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Covert Message Passing over Public Internet Platforms Using Model-Based Format-Transforming Encryption

We introduce a new type of format-transforming encryption where the format of ciphertexts is implicitly encoded within a machine-learned generative model. Around this primitive, we build a system for covert messaging over large, public internet platforms (e.g., Twitter). Loosely, our system composes an authenticated encryption scheme, with a method for encoding random ciphertext bits into samples from the generative model's family of seed-indexed token-distributions. By fixing a deployment scenario, we are forced to consider system-level and algorithmic solutions to real challenges -- such as receiver-side parsing ambiguities, and the low information-carrying capacity of actual token-distributions -- that were elided in prior work. We use GPT-2 as our generative model so that our system cryptographically transforms plaintext bitstrings into natural-language covertexts suitable for posting to public platforms. We consider adversaries with full view of the internet platform's content, whose goal is to surface posts that are using our system for covert messaging. We carry out a suite of experiments to provide heuristic evidence of security and to explore tradeoffs between operational efficiency and detectability.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

ADOP: Approximate Differentiable One-Pixel Point Rendering

We present a novel point-based, differentiable neural rendering pipeline for scene refinement and novel view synthesis. The input are an initial estimate of the point cloud and the camera parameters. The output are synthesized images from arbitrary camera poses. The point cloud rendering is performed by a differentiable renderer using multi-resolution one-pixel point rasterization. Spatial gradients of the discrete rasterization are approximated by the novel concept of ghost geometry. After rendering, the neural image pyramid is passed through a deep neural network for shading calculations and hole-filling. A differentiable, physically-based tonemapper then converts the intermediate output to the target image. Since all stages of the pipeline are differentiable, we optimize all of the scene's parameters i.e. camera model, camera pose, point position, point color, environment map, rendering network weights, vignetting, camera response function, per image exposure, and per image white balance. We show that our system is able to synthesize sharper and more consistent novel views than existing approaches because the initial reconstruction is refined during training. The efficient one-pixel point rasterization allows us to use arbitrary camera models and display scenes with well over 100M points in real time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Adaptive Padé-Chebyshev Type Approximation of Piecewise Smooth Functions

A piecewise Padé-Chebyshev type (PiPCT) approximation method is proposed to minimize the Gibbs phenomenon in approximating piecewise smooth functions. A theorem on $L^1$-error estimate is proved for sufficiently smooth functions using a decay property of the Chebyshev coefficients. Numerical experiments are performed to show that the PiPCT method accurately captures isolated singularities of a function without using the positions and the types of singularities. Further, an adaptive partition approach to the PiPCT method is developed (referred to as the APiPCT method) to achieve the required accuracy with a lesser computational cost. Numerical experiments are performed to show some advantages of using the PiPCT and APiPCT methods compared to some well-known methods in the literature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the abominable properties of the almost Mathieu operator with well approximated frequencies

We show that some spectral properties of the almost Mathieu operator with frequency well approximated by rationals can be as poor as at all possible in the class of all one-dimensional discrete Schroedinger operators. For the class of critical coupling, we show that the Hausdorff measure of the spectrum may vanish (for appropriately chosen frequencies) whenever the gauge function tends to zero faster than logarithmically. For arbitrary coupling, we show that modulus of continuity of the integrated density of states can be arbitrary close to logarithmic; we also prove a similar result for the Lyapunov exponent as a function of the spectral parameter. Finally, we show that (for any coupling) there exist frequencies for which the spectrum is not homogeneous in the sense of Carleson, and, moreover, fails the Parreau-Widom condition. The frequencies for which these properties hold are explicitly described in terms of the growth of the denominators of the convergents.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Approximate Solutions, Thermal Properties and Superstatistics Solutions to Schrödinger Equation

Ituen B. Okon, Clement O. Onate, Ekwevugbe Omugbe, Uduakobong S. Okorie, Akaninyene D. Antia, Michael C. Onyeaju, Chen Wen-Li, Judith P.Araujo. In this work, we apply the parametric Nikiforov-Uvarov method to obtain eigen solutions and total normalized wave function of Schrödinger equation express in terms of Jacobi polynomial using Coulomb plus Screened Exponential Hyperbolic potential (CPSEHP), where we obtained the probability density plots for the proposed potential for various orbital angular quantum number, as well as some special cases (Hellmann and Yukawa potential).The proposed potential is best suitable for smaller values of the screening parameter .The resulting energy eigen equation is presented in a close form and extended to study thermal properties and superstatistics express in terms of partition function (Z) and other thermodynamic properties such as; vibrational mean energy (U) , vibrational specific heat capacity (C) ,vibrational entropy(S) and vibrational free energy(F) . Using the resulting energy equation and with the help of Matlab software, the numerical bound state solutions were obtained for various values of the screening parameter ( alpha) as well as different expectation values via Hellmann-Feynman Theorem (HFT). The trend of the partition function and other thermodynamic properties obtained for both thermal properties and superstatistics were in excellent agreement with the existing literatures. Due to the analytical mathematical complexities, the superstatistics and thermal properties were evaluated using Mathematica 10.0 version software. The proposed potential model reduces to Hellmann potential, Yukawa potential, Screened Hyperbolic potential and Coulomb potential as special cases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural message passing for predicting abnormal grain growth in Monte Carlo simulations of microstructural evolution

Abnormal grain growth can significantly alter the properties of materials during processing. This can cause significant variation in the properties and performance of in-spec feedstock components subjected to identical processing paths. Understanding and controlling abnormal grain growth has proved to be elusive due to the stochastic nature of this phenomenon. However, recent advances in deep learning provide a promising alternative to traditional experimental and physics-based methods for understanding this phenomenon. Neural message passing allows deep learning to be applied to irregular inputs including graph representations of grain structures in a material. In this study we generate a large database of Monte Carlo simulations of abnormal grain growth in an idealized system. We apply message passing neural networks to predict the occurrence of abnormal grain growth in these simulations using only the initial state of the system as input. A computer vision model is also trained for the same task for comparison. The preliminary results indicate that the message passing approach outperforms the computer vision method and achieved 75% prediction accuracy, significantly better than random guessing. Analysis of the uncertainty in the Monte Carlo simulations provides a road map for ongoing work on this project.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Approximate Sampling and Counting of Graphs with Near-Regular Degree Intervals

The approximate uniform sampling of graphs with a given degree sequence is a well-known, extensively studied problem in theoretical computer science and has significant applications, e.g., in the analysis of social networks. In this work we study an extension of the problem, where degree intervals are specified rather than a single degree sequence. We are interested in sampling and counting graphs whose degree sequences satisfy the degree interval constraints. A natural scenario where this problem arises is in hypothesis testing on social networks that are only partially observed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Approximation of values of algebraic elements over the ring of power sums

Let $ \mathbb{Q}\mathcal{E}_{\mathbb{Z}} $ be the set of power sums whose characteristic roots belong to $ \mathbb{Z} $ and whose coefficients belong to $ \mathbb{Q} $, i.e. $ G : \mathbb{N} \rightarrow \mathbb{Q} $ satisfies \begin{equation*} G(n) = G_n = b_1 c_1^n + \cdots + b_h c_h^n \end{equation*} with $ c_1,\ldots,c_h \in \mathbb{Z} $ and $ b_1,\ldots,b_h \in \mathbb{Q} $. Furthermore, let $ f \in \mathbb{Q}[x,y] $ be absolutely irreducible and $ \alpha : \mathbb{N} \rightarrow \overline{\mathbb{Q}} $ be a solution $ y $ of $ f(G_n,y) = 0 $, i.e. $ f(G_n,\alpha(n)) = 0 $ identically in $ n $. Then we will prove under suitable assumptions a lower bound, valid for all but finitely many positive integers $ n $, for the approximation error if $ \alpha(n) $ is approximated by rational numbers with bounded denominator. After that we will also consider the case that $ \alpha $ is a solution of \begin{equation*} f(G_n^{(0)}, \ldots, G_n^{(d)},y) = 0, \end{equation*} i.e. defined by using more than one power sum and a polynomial $ f $ satisfying some suitable conditions. This extends results of Bugeaud, Corvaja, Luca, Scremin and Zannier.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Approximating Local Graph Structure in Almost Random Order Streams

The random order streaming model has been very fruitful for graph streams, allowing for polylogarithmic or even constant space estimators for fundamental graph problems such as matching size estimation, counting the number of connected components and more. However, the assumption that there are no correlations between the order of arrival of edges in the stream is quite strong. In this paper we introduce (hidden) batch random order streams, where edges are grouped in "batches" (which are unknown to the algorithm) that arrive in a random order, as a natural framework for modelling hidden correlations in the arrival order of edges, and present algorithms and lower bounds for this model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fragmentation Statistics of Food Diced and Crushed Using a Food Mixer

The fragment-size distributions of raw carrot diced or crushed using a food mixer are studied experimentally. For the 5-mm-square raw carrot, the normal distribution shows a characteristic feature of food fragmentation statistics. This simple result indicates that most random errors contribute to fragment-size fluctuation. On the other hand, for the crushed raw carrot, the cumulative fragment size distribution follows the power law where the exponent $\alpha \simeq 1.62 > 1$. Furthermore, considering the cumulative fragment-size distribution as a function of length for comparison with geomaterials, such as fault rocks, the exponent $D \simeq 3.64$. Previous studies have shown that the power-law distribution observed in sequential fragmentation tends to have a large exponent value. As our experiment is also based on sequential fragmentation, the obtained large values of exponents $\alpha$ and $D$ are consistent with those obtained in previous studies on sequential fragmentation. On the basis of previous studies and our observations, we discuss the effect of the preferential fragmentation of particles as large as the mixer blades. We also discuss the existence of a lower limit beyond which further fragmentation is difficult, resulting in a power-law distribution tendency for raw carrot crushed with a food mixer.

