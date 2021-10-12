CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remote Anomaly Detection in Industry 4.0 Using Resource-Constrained Devices

By Anders E. Kalør, Daniel Michelsanti, Federico Chiariotti, Zheng-Hua Tan, Petar Popovski
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

A central use case for the Internet of Things (IoT) is the adoption of sensors to monitor physical processes, such as the environment and industrial manufacturing processes, where they provide data for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, or similar. The sensor devices are typically resource-constrained

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Minimal-Configuration Anomaly Detection for IIoT Sensors

Clemens Heistracher, Anahid Jalali, Axel Suendermann, Sebastian Meixner, Daniel Schall, Bernhard Haslhofer, Jana Kemnitz. The increasing deployment of low-cost IoT sensor platforms in industry boosts the demand for anomaly detection solutions that fulfill two key requirements: minimal configuration effort and easy transferability across equipment. Recent advances in deep learning, especially long-short-term memory (LSTM) and autoencoders, offer promising methods for detecting anomalies in sensor data recordings. We compared autoencoders with various architectures such as deep neural networks (DNN), LSTMs and convolutional neural networks (CNN) using a simple benchmark dataset, which we generated by operating a peristaltic pump under various operating conditions and inducing anomalies manually. Our preliminary results indicate that a single model can detect anomalies under various operating conditions on a four-dimensional data set without any specific feature engineering for each operating condition. We consider this work as being the first step towards a generic anomaly detection method, which is applicable for a wide range of industrial equipment.
ELECTRONICS
spartanburg.com

Upgrading to Industry 4.0

Clemson University is leading a statewide group that will help manufacturers modernize machinery and develop a workforce to operate it as part of a project that researchers said could boost South Carolina’s economy, create high-tech jobs and become a model for the nation. Researchers said that over the next three...
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Hankel-structured Tensor Robust PCA for Multivariate Traffic Time Series Anomaly Detection

Spatiotemporal traffic data (e.g., link speed/flow) collected from sensor networks can be organized as multivariate time series with additional spatial attributes. A crucial task in analyzing such data is to identify and detect anomalous observations and events from the data with complex spatial and temporal dependencies. Robust Principal Component Analysis (RPCA) is a widely used tool for anomaly detection. However, the traditional RPCA purely relies on the global low-rank assumption while ignoring the local temporal correlations. In light of this, this study proposes a Hankel-structured tensor version of RPCA for anomaly detection in spatiotemporal data. We treat the raw data with anomalies as a multivariate time series matrix (location $\times$ time) and assume the denoised matrix has a low-rank structure. Then we transform the low-rank matrix to a third-order tensor by applying temporal Hankelization. In the end, we decompose the corrupted matrix into a low-rank Hankel tensor and a sparse matrix. With the Hankelization operation, the model can simultaneously capture the global and local spatiotemporal correlations and exhibit more robust performance. We formulate the problem as an optimization problem and use tensor nuclear norm (TNN) to approximate the tensor rank and $l_1$ norm to approximate the sparsity. We develop an efficient solution algorithm based on the Alternating Direction Method of Multipliers (ADMM). Despite having three hyper-parameters, the model is easy to set in practice. We evaluate the proposed method by synthetic data and metro passenger flow time series and the results demonstrate the accuracy of anomaly detection.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Focus Your Distribution: Coarse-to-Fine Non-Contrastive Learning for Anomaly Detection and Localization

The essence of unsupervised anomaly detection is to learn the compact distribution of normal samples and detect outliers as anomalies in testing. Meanwhile, the anomalies in real-world are usually subtle and fine-grained in a high-resolution image especially for industrial applications. Towards this end, we propose a novel framework for unsupervised anomaly detection and localization. Our method aims at learning dense and compact distribution from normal images with a coarse-to-fine alignment process. The coarse alignment stage standardizes the pixel-wise position of objects in both image and feature levels. The fine alignment stage then densely maximizes the similarity of features among all corresponding locations in a batch. To facilitate the learning with only normal images, we propose a new pretext task called non-contrastive learning for the fine alignment stage. Non-contrastive learning extracts robust and discriminating normal image representations without making assumptions on abnormal samples, and it thus empowers our model to generalize to various anomalous scenarios. Extensive experiments on two typical industrial datasets of MVTec AD and BenTech AD demonstrate that our framework is effective in detecting various real-world defects and achieves a new state-of-the-art in industrial unsupervised anomaly detection.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Streaming on-device detection of device directed speech from voice and touch-based invocation

When interacting with smart devices such as mobile phones or wearables, the user typically invokes a virtual assistant (VA) by saying a keyword or by pressing a button on the device. However, in many cases, the VA can accidentally be invoked by the keyword-like speech or accidental button press, which may have implications on user experience and privacy. To this end, we propose an acoustic false-trigger-mitigation (FTM) approach for on-device device-directed speech detection that simultaneously handles the voice-trigger and touch-based invocation. To facilitate the model deployment on-device, we introduce a new streaming decision layer, derived using the notion of temporal convolutional networks (TCN) [1], known for their computational efficiency. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first approach that can detect device-directed speech from more than one invocation type in a streaming fashion. We compare this approach with streaming alternatives based on vanilla Average layer, and canonical LSTMs, and show: (i) that all the models show only a small degradation in accuracy compared with the invocation-specific models, and (ii) that the newly introduced streaming TCN consistently performs better or comparable with the alternatives, while mitigating device undirected speech faster in time, and with (relative) reduction in runtime peak-memory over the LSTM-based approach of 33% vs. 7%, when compared to a non-streaming counterpart.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Constrained Detecting Arrays: Mathematical Structures for Fault Identification in Combinatorial Interaction Testing

Context: Detecting arrays are mathematical structures aimed at fault identification in combinatorial interaction testing. However, they cannot be directly applied to systems that have constraints among test parameters. Such constraints are prevalent in real-world systems. Objectives: This paper proposes Constrained Detecting Arrays (CDAs), an extension of detecting arrays, which can...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Covariance-Based Joint Device Activity and Delay Detection in Asynchronous mMTC

In this letter, we study the joint device activity and delay detection problem in asynchronous massive machine-type communications (mMTC), where all active devices asynchronously transmit their preassigned preamble sequences to the base station (BS) for device identification and delay detection. We first formulate this joint detection problem as a maximum likelihood estimation problem, which depends on the received signal only through its sample covariance, and then propose efficient coordinate descent type of algorithms to solve the formulated problem. Our proposed covariance-based approach is sharply different from the existing compressed sensing (CS) approach for the same problem. Numerical results show that our proposed covariance-based approach significantly outperforms the CS approach in terms of the detection performance since our proposed approach can make better use of the BS antennas than the CS approach.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
iotbusinessnews.com

IoT set to overtake cloud computing as primary Industry 4.0 technology

Research report “Industrial IoT in the Time of Covid-19” uncovers plans to increase significantly IoT investment and boost cost savings at agriculture, electrical utilities, mining, oil and gas, and transport and logistics companies. New research by Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, reveals that investment in the...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Cloud Migration Challenges For Manufacturers Transitioning To Industry 4.0

Vladimir Lugovsky is the Co-Founder and CEO of digital product development agency Akveo and low-code SaaS startup UI Bakery. Advancements in artificial intelligence, sensor technology, 3D printing and many other areas have reinvented the manufacturing domain and enabled the transition to Industry 4.0. Many of these technologies go hand-in-hand with the cloud. In this regard, cloud adoption is integral to the digital transformation of both big and small manufacturing businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Nordic offers embedded ML in resource-constrained cellular IoT modules

Nordic Semiconductor is now offering embedded machine learning (ML) software with its cellular-based IoT chipset portfolio. The move continues its partnership with US-based Edge Impulse, which makes miniaturised ML (‘TinyML’) tools for chips in resource-constrained IoT modules. The pair announced TinyML support for the Norway firm’s nRF52 and nRF53 series of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) chips at the start of the year.
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

Object Detection Technology - How It Works And Where Is It Used?

Object detection technology is crucial in AI [artificial intelligence] because it allows the computer to ‘view’ the environment by identifying objects in videos or visual images. Object detection aims to develop a computational model that offers the most basic information like what and where of the objects. Object detection working.
SOFTWARE
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Nokia releases new private 5G devices for Industry 4.0 ‘teams and machines’

Nokia has released a new range of industrial 5G devices to go with its twin DAC and MPW private wireless products, and its newly bundled MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) edge portfolio. New ruggedized 5G SA devices include a smartphone, field routers, and a 5G millimeter wave (mmW) hotspot. Its MulteFire router for LTE in unlicensed spectrum, released in June, is also being offered with the new devices portfolio.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Challenges for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection in Particle Physics

Anomaly detection relies on designing a score to determine whether a particular event is uncharacteristic of a given background distribution. One way to define a score is to use autoencoders, which rely on the ability to reconstruct certain types of data (background) but not others (signals). In this paper, we study some challenges associated with variational autoencoders, such as the dependence on hyperparameters and the metric used, in the context of anomalous signal (top and $W$) jets in a QCD background. We find that the hyperparameter choices strongly affect the network performance and that the optimal parameters for one signal are non-optimal for another. In exploring the networks, we uncover a connection between the latent space of a variational autoencoder trained using mean-squared-error and the optimal transport distances within the dataset. We then show that optimal transport distances to representative events in the background dataset can be used directly for anomaly detection, with performance comparable to the autoencoders. Whether using autoencoders or optimal transport distances for anomaly detection, we find that the choices that best represent the background are not necessarily best for signal identification. These challenges with unsupervised anomaly detection bolster the case for additional exploration of semi-supervised or alternative approaches.
SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

Internet of things to put cloud in the shade for Industry 4.0

Research by global mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat has revealed the increasing importance of internet of things (IoT) in industrial applications, predicting that investment in IoT is set to overtake cloud computing, next generation security, big data analytics and other digital transformation technologies in the near future. The report, Industrial...
AGRICULTURE
arxiv.org

Constrained Discrete Black-Box Optimization using Mixed-Integer Programming

Discrete black-box optimization problems are challenging for model-based optimization (MBO) algorithms, such as Bayesian optimization, due to the size of the search space and the need to satisfy combinatorial constraints. In particular, these methods require repeatedly solving a complex discrete global optimization problem in the inner loop, where popular heuristic inner-loop solvers introduce approximations and are difficult to adapt to combinatorial constraints. In response, we propose NN+MILP, a general discrete MBO framework using piecewise-linear neural networks as surrogate models and mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) to optimize the acquisition function. MILP provides optimality guarantees and a versatile declarative language for domain-specific constraints. We test our approach on a range of unconstrained and constrained problems, including DNA binding and the NAS-Bench-101 neural architecture search benchmark. NN+MILP surpasses or matches the performance of algorithms tailored to the domain at hand, with global optimization of the acquisition problem running in a few minutes using only standard software packages and hardware.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Forbes

Industry 4.0: The Technological Rorschach Test

Jason Spera, CEO and Co-Founder, Aegis Software. "Industry 4.0" is a term compromised by ambiguity and has become whatever a given manufacturing professional wants it to be. To some, it's data connections to every device in operations. Others think it's using that data in analytics. Still, more would say it's an autonomous factory, or nearly. Higher quality, flexible production, lower costs, data lakes, AI or all of the aforementioned. Like the famous Rorschach inkblots, there is no limit to what Industry 4.0 may mean in the eye of a given beholder.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Synthetic Temporal Anomaly Guided End-to-End Video Anomaly Detection

Due to the limited availability of anomaly examples, video anomaly detection is often seen as one-class classification (OCC) problem. A popular way to tackle this problem is by utilizing an autoencoder (AE) trained only on normal data. At test time, the AE is then expected to reconstruct the normal input well while reconstructing the anomalies poorly. However, several studies show that, even with normal data only training, AEs can often start reconstructing anomalies as well which depletes their anomaly detection performance. To mitigate this, we propose a temporal pseudo anomaly synthesizer that generates fake-anomalies using only normal data. An AE is then trained to maximize the reconstruction loss on pseudo anomalies while minimizing this loss on normal data. This way, the AE is encouraged to produce distinguishable reconstructions for normal and anomalous frames. Extensive experiments and analysis on three challenging video anomaly datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach to improve the basic AEs in achieving superiority against several existing state-of-the-art models.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

IoT investment to overtake other Industry 4.0 tech in the near future

Investment in IoT is set to overtake cloud computing, next generation security, big data analytics and other digital transformation technologies in the near future, according to Inmarsat. Respondents drawn from multiple industries reported plans to invest the greatest proportion of their IT budget on IoT projects over the next three...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Kontron takes Raspberry Pi into Industry 4.0 with Codesys

Industrial control language Codesys will now run on Kontron’s Raspberry Pi compute module-based Pi-Tron CM3+ PCB computer (pictured). “The integrated development environment Codesys for programmable logic controllers according to the IEC 61131-3 standards is hardware-independent software for application development in industrial automation,” according to Kontron. “Thanks to its open interfaces and security features, Codesys has distinguished itself as an industry 4.0 platform and facilitates data exchange between IIoT networks.”
COMPUTERS

